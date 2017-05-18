Prep roundup: Vanlue teams end seasons with wins

RAWSON — Vanlue’s softball team cracked a pair of home runs on Wednesday as the Wildcats whipped Cory-Rawson 13-3 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game.

Vanlue’s Emma Biller homered driving in three runs and Maliah Snook added a home run and single driving in a pair of runs. Olivia Kliesch singled twice driving in two runs and Amyiah Brenneman doubled and singled driving in four runs for the Wildcats (8-8 overall, 5-6 BVC).

Brittney Roth stroked a two-run single and Ariel Meyer added an RBI single to lead the Hornets (2-16, 2-8).

Prep Baseball

RIVERDALE 8-19

ARCADIA 3-1

ARCADIA — Riverdale finished off an 8-3 Blanchard Valley Conference win over Arcadia before taking a 19-1 nonconference win over the Redskins in baseball action on Wednesday.

Wayne Frey went seven innings to get the win in the first game as the Falcons scored five times in the top of the seventh to snap a 3-3 tie.

Austin VandenBosch drove in a pair of runs and Frey added a pair of singles to lead the Falcons at the plate.

Trey Miller went 42/3 innings to get the win in the second game. He also hit an inside-the-park home run and added a triple and single with six RBIs.

Evan McKee tripled, doubled and singled driving in a pair, VandenBosch, who played all nine positions in the game, recorded two doubles, a single and drive in three runs while Cody Mason added two singles and two RBIs for Riverdale (11-12 overall, 4-6 BVC).

Hayden Rader and Dom Guillen both had two singles for the Redskins (4-18, 2-9).

FIRST GAME

Riverdale 001 002 5 — 8 6 0

Arcadia 000 300 0 — 3 3 4

WP — Frey. LP — Martinez. top hitters: (Arc) Palmer 1B; Metzger 1B; Cramer 1B. (Riv) Frey 2-1B; VandenBosch 2 RBI; Loveridge 1B, RBI.

SECOND GAME

Riverdale 220 69 — 19 19 1

Arcadia 000 10 — 1 2 2

WP — Miller. LP — Boes. top hitters: (Arc) Rader 2-1B; Guillen 2-1B. (Riv) McKee 3B, 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Miller HR, 3B, 1B, 6 RBI; VandenBosch 2-2B, 1B, 3 RBI; Mason 2-1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 4-18 overall, 2-9 Blanchard Valley Conference; Riverdale 11-12, 4-6.

ROSSFORD 9

ELMWOOD 2

BLOOMDALE — Rossford improved to 18-5 overall and 9-3 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 9-2 NBC win over Elmwood.

The win keeps the Bulldogs atop the NBC standings. Lake is 8-3, Eastwood 8-4 and Genoa 7-3 in league play.

Elmwood fell to 7-14 and 0-11 in the league with the loss.

VANLUE 11

CORY-RAWSON 1

RAWSON — Vanlue picked up its third conference win of the season as the Wildcats whipped Cory-Rawson 11-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Wildcats improved to 3-15 overall and 3-8 in the BVC. Cory-Rawson fell to 2-17 overall and finished last in the conference at 1-10.

No information was reported.

Comments

comments