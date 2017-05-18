Prep Roundup: Elmwood, OF boys relays advance

GIBSONBURG — Elmwood and Old Fort’s boys 3,200 relay teams finished second and third, respectively, to lead area teams at the Division III district track and field meet at Gibsonburg High School on Thursday.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for regionals at Tiffin’s Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Elmwood is tied for fourth in the team standings with 11 points, while Old Fort (7) is tied seventh, Hopewell-Loudon (6) tied for 10th and Lakota (4) tied for 12th. Eastwood (55) is in first.

The Royals’ C.J. Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Austin Murphy and Garrett Wright finished second in 8:46.71. Old Fort’s Devyn Smith, Cole Manasian, Mike Heilman and Robert Anstead placed third in 8:48.01.

In Wednesday’s action, Hopewell-Loudon’s Bailey Jameson won the long jump in Division III, District 1 meet.

In girls District 1, Huron leads the team standings with 38 points, ahead of Margaretta (21) and Hopewell-Loudon (20). Van Buren (11) is seventh, and Old Fort and St. Wendelin are tied for 10th with three points each.

Jameson leaped 16-11/2 to win the long jump by a foot over Van Buren’s Miranda Mowrey. Also advancing to regional competition for the Chieftains were Corrin Hoover in the pole vault (8-6) and the 3,200-meter relay quartet of Hoover, Emily Pace, Ashley Brickner and Jazmine Nutter, which was fourth in 10:54.30.

In District 2, Lakota’s Alysha Enright, Julia Baker, Tain Cozette and Samantha Wallace were third in the 3,200 relay in 11:51.00.

North Baltimore’s Kiley Brooker moved on with a second in the shot put (34-93/4).

Woodmore leads District 2 with 21 points, ahead of Fremont St. Joseph (18) and Swanton (17). North Baltimore (13) is fourth and Lakota (9) sixth.

Both the boys and girls district meets at Gibsonburg will wrap up on Saturday.

District 1 girls TEAM STANDINGS

through four events

1, Huron 38. 2, Margaretta 21. 3, Hopewell-Loudon 20. 4, Patrick Henry & Liberty-Center 18. 6 Tiffin Calvert 12. 7, Van Buren 11. 8, Danbury 8. 9, Evergreen 4. 10, St. Wendelin & Old Fort 3.

Winners & AREA girls FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Black (Hur) 124-4. 6, Miller (OF) 100-11. LJ — 1, Jameson (H-L) 16-1½. 2, Mowrey (VB) 15-1½. 6, Kelbley (FSW) 14-4½. PV — 1, Stimmel (Mar) 12-4 (meet record). 4, Hoover (H-L) 8-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Huron 10:35.20. 4, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, Brickner, Nutter, Hoover) 10:54.30. 6, Van Buren (Jackson, Saltzman, Hunt, Pisarsky) 11:06.80.

District 2 girls TEAM STANDINGS

through three events

1, Woodmore 21. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 18. 3, Swanton 17. 4, North Baltimore 13. 5, Northwood 10. 6, Lakota 9. 7, Maumee Valley CD & Sandusky St. Mary’s 8. 9, Gibsonburg 5. 10, Toledo Christian 3. 11, Ottawa Hills & Toledo Emmanuel Christian 1.

Winners & AREA girls FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Torres (Wood) 40-8¾. HJ — 1, Smith (Swa) 5-8 (meet record) 6, Miller (Lak) 4-8. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Northwood 10:53.30. 3, Lakota (Enright, Baker, Cozette, Wallace) 11:51.00.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Eastwood 55. 2, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13. 2, Toledo Christian 13. 4, Elmwood 11. 4, Delta 11. 6, Woodmore 10. 7, Old Fort 7. 7, Gibsonburg 7. 9, Ottawa Hills 6½. 10, Hopewell-Loudon 6. 10, Danbury 6. 12, Margaretta 4. 12, Lakota 4. 14, Fremont St. Joseph 2½.

WINNERS & AREA TOP 8 FINISHES

SHOT — 1, Andrews (East) 54-2. HJ — 1, Phillips (Del) 6-4. 5, Nelson (H-L) 5-8. 8, Salas (OF) 5-6. LJ — 1, Rayford (East) 20-2¼. 6, Gudger (Elm) 18-8¾. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Eastwood (Boyer, Bierley, Baugher, Chappuies) 8:30.17. 2, Elmwood (C. Jenkins, D. Jenkins, Murphy, Wright) 8:46.71. 3, Old Fort (Smith, Manasian, Heilman, Anstead) 8:48.01. 5, Lakota (Baker, Anderson, Moes, Schaser) 8:56.81. 7, Hopewell-Loudon (Rumschlag, Herbert, Foster, Reinhart-Anez) 9:07.30.

Division II at Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR — Fostoria’s Corey Gavin and Cherriyan Hatter both advanced to today’s finals in their respective events for the Redmen at the Division II district boys track and field championships at Oak Harbor.

Hatter collected the final qualifying spot in the 110-meter high hurdles as he tied for seventh in qualifying with a time of 16.93.

Corey Gavin advanced for the Redmen with the second-fastest qualifying time in the 1,600-meter run (4:55.48).

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

through four events

1, Edison 24. 2, Genoa 21. 3, Liberty-Benton 18. 4, Clear Fork 16. 5, Bellvue & Lexington 13. 7, Huron 12. 8, Oak Harbor 11. 9, Shelby 8. 10, Galion 7. 11, Lake 6. 12, Clyde & Ontario 3. 14, Port Clinton 1. 15, Fostoria 0.

Winners & AreA FINISHES

DISCUS — 1, Koch (Gen) 160-1. LJ — 1, Thompson (CF) 21-11¼. PV — 1, Thompson (Bel) 13-9. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Lexington 8:01.02.

Prep softball

VAN BUREN 7

CORY-RAWSON 3

RAWSON — Four Van Buren players recorded multiple hits while Kila Fultz tallied 12 strikeouts in the circle as the Black Knights beat Cory-Rawson 7-3 in Blanchard Valley Conference softball action Thursday.

Brylie Rampe had a double and a single, while Leah Stall, Olivia Sexton and Jessica Rinehart each had two singles for Van Buren (16-7, 8-3 BVC).

Ariel Myers’ double and single led Cory-Rawson (2-16, 2-8 BVC).

Van Buren 010 210 3 — 7 9 0

Cory-Rawson 002 000 1 — 3 3 5

WP — Fultz. LP — Roth. TOP HITTERS: (VB) Rampe 2B, 1B; Stall, Sexton & Rinehart 2-1B. (C-R) Meyer 2B, 1B.

RECORDS: Van Buren 16-7 overall, 8-3 Blanchard Valley Conference; Cory-Rawson 2-16, 2-8.

