Friday’s Scoreboard

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Anthony Wayne 12, Sylvania Northview 6

Perrysburg 8, Sylvania Southview 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) Anthony Wayne (20-7) vs. (6) Perrysburg (13-12), Friday, 6 p.m.

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

Clyde 12, Bellevue 11

Lexington 4, Kenton 3, 11 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (6) Clyde vs. Lexington, Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

Wapakoneta 11, Celina 1

(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, ppd., rescheduled Friday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Wapakoneta (21-3) vs. (6) Defiance-(7) Maumee winner, Saturday, 1

Division III

AT GALION

Margaretta 7, Galion 5

Clear Fork 10, Edison 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (9) Margaretta vs. (2) Clear Fork, Saturday, 1

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

Lake 3, Ottawa Hills 2

(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, ppd., rescheduled Friday, 3:30

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Lake vs. (2) Eastwood-(3) Rossford, Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

Fairview 3, Tinora 2

(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, suspended, rescheduled Friday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Fairview (21-5) vs. (2) Archbold-(3) Swanton, Saturday, 1

AT ELIDA

Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Spencerville 0

Coldwater 2, Lima Central Catholic 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (18-7) vs. (2) Coldwater, Saturday, 1

Division IV

AT GALION

New London 3, Wynford 1

Norwalk St. Paul 5, Plymouth 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) New London (18-7) vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul (20-5), Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

Parkway 14, Fort Recovery 3, 6 innings

Minster 2, Delphos St. John’s 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (5) Parkway (11-11) vs. (3) Minster (20-7),Friday, 7:30

AT BRYAN

Ayersville 2, Stryker 0

Edon 11, Hicksville 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Ayersville (14-11) vs. (7) Edon (12-10), Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Kalida 5, McComb 4

Leipsic 6, Miller City 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Kalida (13-9) vs. (2) Leipsic (21-5), Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

Tiffin Calvert 13, Mohawk 1

New Riegel 14, Lakota 3

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) New Riegel (19-5) vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert (12-9) , Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

Perrysburg 10, Sylvania Southview 8

Springfield 7, Oregon Clay 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Springfield (19-5) vs. (2) Perrysburg (20-1-1), Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

Toledo Whitmer 4, Anthony Wayne 3

Toledo Notre Dame 10, Ashland 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (5) Toledo Whitmer (18-6) vs. (3) Toledo Notre Dame (20-4), Friday, 5

Division II

AT GENOA

Oak Harbor 14, Toledo Central Catholic 2, 5 innings

Maumee 17, Bowling Green 1, 5 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Oak Harbor (27-1) vs. (2) Maumee (18-7), Saturday, noon

AT EDISON

Upper Sandusky 8, Bellevue 7

Clear Fork 6, Shelby 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (4) Upper Sandusky (22-4) vs. (1) Clear Fork, Saturday, noon

AT MILLER CITY

Napoleon 12, Defiance 1

Wapakoneta 10, Bryan 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Napoleon (15-6) vs. (1) Wapakoneta (18-3), Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

Eastwood 10, Ottawa Hills 0, 6 innings

Archbold 2, Otsego 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Eastwood (24-3) vs. (3) Archbold (20-6), Saturday, noon

AT LEXINGTON

Colonel Crawford 5, Edison 2

Galion 10, Willard 0, 5 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Colonel Crawford (19-5) vs. (3) Galion (17-10), Friday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

Patrick Henry 8, Allen East 0

Coldwater 2, Tinora 0

DISTRICT FINAL: (2) Patrick Henry (19-7) vs. (4) Coldwater (16-8), Friday, 5

Division IV

AT FOSTORIA

Columbus Grove 6, Hardin Northern 2

Carey 13, North Baltimore 7

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Columbus Grove (18-2) vs. (4) Carey (14-5), Friday, 5

AT ELIDA

Convoy Crestview 2, Hicksville 0

Antwerp 6, Continental 1

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Convoy Crestview (13-11) vs. (2) Antwerp (13-6) , Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

Gibsonburg 13, Lakota 0, 5 innings

Old Fort 7, New Riegel 4

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Gibsonburg (23-0) vs. (3) Old Fort (19-3), Saturday, noon

AT BRYAN

Hilltop 5, Edgerton 4

North Central 11, Fairview 5

DISTRICT FINAL: (3) Hilltop (19-9) vs.(4) North Central (13-5), Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

Parkway 15, Ada 0, 5 innings

Minster 19, New Bremen 5, 5 innings

DISTRICT FINAL: Parkway (21-1) vs. Minster (17-10), Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

Lucas 11, Crestline 3

Mohawk 9, Monroeville 2

DISTRICT FINAL: (1) Lucas vs. (4) Mohawk (15-9), Friday, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 24 13 .649 —

Baltimore 23 16 .590 2

Boston 21 18 .538 4

Tampa Bay 21 22 .488 6

Toronto 17 24 .415 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 20 17 .541 —

Cleveland 20 19 .513 1

Detroit 20 19 .513 1

Chicago 17 21 .447 3½

Kansas City 16 23 .410 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 29 12 .707 —

Texas 22 20 .524 7½

Los Angeles 22 21 .512 8

Seattle 19 22 .463 10

Oakland 17 23 .425 11½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 4

Detroit 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Kansas City 7

L.A. Angels 12, Chicago White Sox 8

Seattle 4, Oakland 0

Thursday’s Results

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Detroit 6, Baltimore 5

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto at Atlanta, late

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, late

Boston at Oakland, late

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-0), 7:05

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Ramirez 2-0), 7:10

Texas (Martinez 0-2) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10

Cleveland (Bauer 3-4) at Houston (Morton 5-2), 8:10

Kansas City (Karns 2-2) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-2), 8:10

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Oakland (Graveman 2-2), 9:35

Chicago White Sox (Quintana 2-5) at Seattle (Miranda 3-2), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10

Boston at Oakland, 4:05

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05

Cleveland at Houston, 4:10

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:15

Texas at Detroit, 7:15

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 25 15 .625 —

Atlanta 16 21 .432 7½

New York 16 23 .410 8½

Philadelphia 14 24 .368 10

Miami 14 25 .359 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 24 18 .571 —

St. Louis 21 17 .553 1

Chicago 21 19 .525 2

Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4

Pittsburgh 18 23 .439 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 26 16 .619 —

Arizona 24 18 .571 2

Los Angeles 23 18 .561 2½

San Francisco 17 25 .405 9

San Diego 15 28 .349 11½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Minnesota, ppd.

Houston 3, Miami 0

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 1

Atlanta 8, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 5

Texas 9, Philadelphia 3

Boston 5, St. Louis 4, 13 innings

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Thursday’s Results

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 4

Colorado 5, Minnesota 1, 1st game

Texas 8, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0, 2nd game

Toronto at Atlanta, late

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, late

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Butler 1-0), 2:20

Philadelphia (Hellickson 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 2-2), 7:05

Colorado (Anderson 2-4) at Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-1), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10

Washington (Gonzalez 3-1) at Atlanta (Dickey 3-3), 7:35

San Francisco (Moore 2-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 2-1), 8:15

Arizona (Walker 3-3) at San Diego (Weaver 0-4), 10:10

Miami (Nicolino 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Wood 4-0), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05

Colorado at Cincinnati, 4:10

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:15

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Thursday’s Boxscores

Cubs 9, Reds 5

Cincinnati Chicago

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 5 2 2 1 Zobrist rf 4 0 2 1

Cozart ss 5 0 2 1 Jay rf 1 0 0 0

Votto 1b 3 0 1 0 Bryant 3b 4 2 1 1

Duvall lf 4 0 1 2 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 0

Suarez 3b 5 0 2 0 I.Happ lf 4 1 2 0

Schbler rf 3 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 1 0 0

Stphnsn p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 3 2 0 1

Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 J.Baez 2b 3 2 3 5

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Lester p 2 0 0 1

Storen p 0 0 0 0 Rondon p 0 0 0 0

S.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 0 0 0 0

Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 Densing p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart c 4 1 1 0 Uehara p 0 0 0 0

Garrett p 1 0 0 0 Almora cf 3 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0

B.Wood p 0 0 0 0

Alcantr rf 2 1 1 1

Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 31 9 9 9

Cincinnati 000″000″401 — 5

Chicago 500″130″00x — 9

E–Bryant (6), J.Baez (6), Cozart (4), Suarez (2). DP–Cincinnati 3. LOB–Cincinnati 10, Chicago 8. 2B–Hamilton (4), Votto (10), Suarez (9), I.Happ (2). HR–Bryant (8), J.Baez (6). SF–Duvall (3), Lester (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Garrett (L,3-3) 4 5 6 6 4 5

Wood 1 2 3 1 2 0

Stephenson 1 0 0 0 1 1

Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 1 1

Storen 1 1 0 0 1 0

Chicago

Lester (W,2-2) 6 6 3 3 1 5

Rondon 1 3 1 1 0 1

Duensing 1 2 1 1 0 1

Uehara (S,1-3) 1 0 0 0 0 2

Lester pitched to 3 batters in the 7th Duensing pitched to 3 batters in the 9th HBP–by Duensing (Votto). PB–Contreras. Umpires–Home, Ed Hickox. First, Jerry Meals. Second, Tom Woodring. Third, Ron Kulpa. T–3:03. A–36,023 (41,072).

Tigers 6, Orioles 5

Baltimore Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

S.Smith rf 4 1 2 2 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0

Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Cstllns 3b 4 1 1 0

A.Jones cf 4 2 2 1 J.Mrtin rf 1 2 1 3

C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 V.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 2

Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 0

Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Avila c 4 0 2 1

Flherty 3b 4 1 1 0 Collins cf 2 0 0 0

C.Jseph c 4 0 0 0 An.Rmne 1b 3 0 0 0

J.Hardy ss 4 0 1 0 J.Iglss ss 3 1 1 0

Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 28 6 8 6

Baltimore 210″010″100 — 5

Detroit 003″030″00x — 6

DP–Baltimore 2. LOB–Baltimore 4, Detroit 6. 2B–Schoop (12), Avila 2 (6), J.Iglesias (8). HR–S.Smith (4), A.Jones (6), C.Davis (9), J.Martinez (5), V.Martinez (3). CS–Collins (3). S–An.Romine (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore

Bundy (L,5-2) 6 8 6 6 4 3

Castro 2 0 0 0 3 0

Detroit

Zimmermann (W,4-2) 6 7 4 4 1 6

Hardy H,4 1/3 1 1 1 0 0

Greene H,5 1 2/3 0 0 0 0 2

Wilson (S,2-3) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:53. A–32,455 (41,681).

Major League Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .359; Castro, New York, .351; Garcia, Chicago, .348; Trout, Los Angeles, .341; Bogaerts, Boston, .338; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .335; Judge, New York, .320; Cruz, Seattle, .319; Altuve, Houston, .311; Pillar, Toronto, .305; 1 tied at .301.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 32; Castro, New York, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Gallo, Texas, 28; Gardner, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Correa, Houston, 27; Pillar, Toronto, 27; Sano, Minnesota, 27; Springer, Houston, 27; 1 tied at 26.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 36; Pujols, Los Angeles, 32; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Mazara, Texas, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Garcia, Chicago, 28; 4 tied at 27.

HITS–Castro, New York, 54; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 53; Pillar, Toronto, 51; Garcia, Chicago, 49; Altuve, Houston, 47; Andrus, Texas, 46; Bogaerts, Boston, 46; Segura, Seattle, 46; Cruz, Seattle, 45; Trout, Los Angeles, 45; 2 tied at 44.

DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 16; Travis, Toronto, 14; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Pillar, Toronto, 12; Schoop, Baltimore, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Longoria, Tampa Bay, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 5 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; 12 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Davis, Oakland, 11; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 11; Cruz, Seattle, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 8 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Kansas City, 11; Dyson, Seattle, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; 6 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 7-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-2; Fulmer, Detroit, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-2; 10 tied at 4-2.

ERA–Keuchel, Houston, 1.84; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.03; ESantana, Minnesota, 2.07; Triggs, Oakland, 2.12; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.60; McCullers, Houston, 2.65; Holland, Chicago, 2.70; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.72; Darvish, Texas, 2.76; 1 tied at 2.97.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 65; Salazar, Cleveland, 62; Darvish, Texas, 61; McCullers, Houston, 60; Estrada, Toronto, 58; Porcello, Boston, 58; Pineda, New York, 55; Keuchel, Houston, 54; Morton, Houston, 54; 1 tied at 52.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING–Posey, San Francisco, .378; Zimmerman, Washington, .376; JTurner, Los Angeles, .372; Harper, Washington, .365; Cozart, Cincinnati, .352; Freeman, Atlanta, .341; Kemp, Atlanta, .339; Gyorko, St. Louis, .331; Blackmon, Colorado, .323; Murphy, Washington, .320; 1 tied at .319.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 42; Thames, Milwaukee, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 33; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 30; Arenado, Colorado, 29; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 29; Zimmerman, Washington, 28; 2 tied at 27.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 38; Harper, Washington, 36; Reynolds, Colorado, 35; Votto, Cincinnati, 35; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 32; Blackmon, Colorado, 31; Murphy, Washington, 31; 4 tied at 29.

HITS–Blackmon, Colorado, 53; Zimmerman, Washington, 53; JTurner, Los Angeles, 51; Harper, Washington, 50; Myers, San Diego, 50; Murphy, Washington, 49; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 47; 6 tied at 46.

DOUBLES–Zimmerman, Washington, 16; Arenado, Colorado, 13; JTurner, Los Angeles, 13; Bryant, Chicago, 12; Drury, Arizona, 12; Kemp, Atlanta, 12; Pollock, Arizona, 12; 9 tied at 11.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 3; Galvis, Philadelphia, 3; Margot, San Diego, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; Perez, Milwaukee, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Freeman, Atlanta, 14; Harper, Washington, 13; Thames, Milwaukee, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Reynolds, Colorado, 12; Myers, San Diego, 11; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Votto, Cincinnati, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 20; Gordon, Miami, 12; Nunez, San Francisco, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Broxton, Milwaukee, 10; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 10; Owings, Arizona, 9; Peraza, Cincinnati, 8; TTurner, Washington, 8; Villar, Milwaukee, 8; 1 tied at 7.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 7-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 6-1; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-2; Greinke, Arizona, 5-2; 13 tied at 4-1.

ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 2.03; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.15; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.47; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.49; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.78; Scherzer, Washington, 2.80; Cole, Pittsburgh, 2.84; Greinke, Arizona, 3.09; Freeland, Colorado, 3.13; Senzatela, Colorado, 3.31; 1 tied at 3.35.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 70; deGrom, New York, 67; Greinke, Arizona, 66; Samardzija, San Francisco, 63; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 62; Ray, Arizona, 59; Martinez, St. Louis, 57; Lester, Chicago, 54; Cueto, San Francisco, 52; Cahill, San Diego, 51; 1 tied at 50.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 113, San Antonio 111

TUESDAY’S RESULT

Golden State 136, San Antonio 100, Golden State leads series 2-0

Wednesday’s RESULT

Cleveland 117, Boston 104, Cleveland leads series 1-0

Friday’s GAME

Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

MondaY’S GAME

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

x-Boston at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 29

x-Cleveland at Boston, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 1 .500 ½

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Connecticut 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 2 .000 1½

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 2 0 1.000 —

Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 ½

Phoenix 1 1 .500 1

Seattle 1 1 .500 1

San Antonio 0 2 .000 2

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Phoenix 85, Indiana 62

Thursday’s Results

Minnesota 90, New York 71

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8

Atlanta at Chicago, 8:30

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 7

Minnesota at Dallas, 8

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Saturday’s RESULT

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Sunday’s RESULT

Anaheim 5, Nashville 3

Monday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa 0

Tuesday’s RESULT

Nashville 2, Anaheim 1, Nashville leads series 2-1

Wednesday’s RESULT

Ottawa 5, Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa leads series 2-1

Thursday’s RESULT

Anaheim at Nashville, late

Friday’s GAME

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday’S GAME

x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s GAME

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11

Orlando City 6 3 2 20 14 14

Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17

Chicago 5 3 3 18 20 15

New York City FC 5 4 2 17 19 13

New York 5 6 1 16 12 18

Philadelphia 3 4 4 13 17 14

New England 3 4 4 13 18 16

Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15

D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18

Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 6 2 4 22 16 7

FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6

Houston 6 4 1 19 21 16

Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16

San Jose 4 4 4 16 13 14

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16

Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16

Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28

Real Salt Lake 3 7 2 11 11 23

Seattle 2 5 4 10 15 19

Colorado 2 7 1 7 8 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Philadelphia 2, Houston 0

Chicago 3, Colorado 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Seattle 0

Real Salt Lake 2, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday’s GAME

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30

Saturday’s GAMES

Portland at Montreal, 3

Chicago at D.C. United, 4

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8

Sunday’s GAMES

Columbus at New England, 2:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7

Thursday, May 25

FC Dallas at Chicago, 8:30

Friday, May 26

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7

Saturday, May 27

Portland at Seattle, 3

D.C. United at Vancouver, 7

New England at New York, 7:30

Orlando City at Minnesota United, 8

Philadelphia at Real Salt Lake, 8

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 8

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10

Sunday, May 28

New York City FC at Atlanta United FC, 5

Houston at FC Dallas, 8

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Barrett Astin to Louisville (IL). Recalled LHP Amir Garrett from Louisville. Sent RHP Nefi Ogando to Louisville for a rehab assignment.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Ryan Pineda. Sold the contract of OF Keury De La Cruz to the Seattle Mariners.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released INF Jack Parenty.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed LHP Josh Blanco and RHPs TJ Bozeman and Tyler Bremer.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed C Mason Katz. Traded OF Devan Ahart to Southern Illinois (Frontier) for future considerations. Released C Conor Sullivan.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Zach Arneson.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHPs Frank Batista and Jaspreet Shergill and INFs Charlie Calamia, Phil Craig-St. Louis and Jordan Lennerton.

Football

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Tre’Davious White.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Malik Hooker.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LS Greg Warren.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB CJ Roberts.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Steve Sullivan assistant general manager and signed him to a multi-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Jeremy Colliton coach of Rockford (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Named Luke Richardson assistant coach.

College

BROWN — Named Sal Mastriani volunteer assistant wrestling coach.

FLAGLER — Named Blake Selland assistant men’s basketball coach.

OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN — Named Meagan Anderson women’s soccer coach.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour – Byron Nelson

First Round

James Hahn 32-32 — 64 -6

Ricky Barnes 31-33 — 64 -6

Matt Kuchar 33-33 — 66 -4

Jhonattan Vegas 33-33 — 66 -4

Jason Kokrak 31-35 — 66 -4

Cameron Tringale 33-33 — 66 -4

Bud Cauley 34-33 — 67 -3

Brooks Koepka 35-32 — 67 -3

John Huh 32-35 — 67 -3

Sean O’Hair 34-33 — 67 -3

Dustin Johnson 34-33 — 67 -3

Peter Malnati 35-32 — 67 -3

Ryan Armour 32-35 — 67 -3

Jason Bohn 33-35 — 68 -2

Billy Horschel 32-36 — 68 -2

Jordan Spieth 33-35 — 68 -2

Greg Chalmers 37-31 — 68 -2

Marc Leishman 34-34 — 68 -2

Michael Kim 34-34 — 68 -2

Chad Campbell 32-36 — 68 -2

Joel Dahmen 34-34 — 68 -2

Byeong Hun An 34-34 — 68 -2

J.J. Henry 35-33 — 68 -2

Jason Day 35-33 — 68 -2

Scott Piercy 32-36 — 68 -2

Sung Kang 35-34 — 69 -1

Morgan Hoffmann 36-33 — 69 -1

Brett Stegmaier 34-35 — 69 -1

Greg Owen 34-35 — 69 -1

Billy Hurley III 34-35 — 69 -1

D.A. Points 32-37 — 69 -1

Rod Pampling 35-34 — 69 -1

Jason Dufner 36-33 — 69 -1

Nick Taylor 37-32 — 69 -1

Sebastian Munoz 36-33 — 69 -1

Seamus Power 36-33 — 69 -1

Zac Blair 35-34 — 69 -1

Ernie Els 37-32 — 69 -1

Louis Oosthuizen 34-35 — 69 -1

Kyle Reifers 36-33 — 69 -1

Brendon Todd 36-34 — 70 E

Dominic Bozzelli 35-35 — 70 E

Charl Schwartzel 38-32 — 70 E

Gary Woodland 36-34 — 70 E

Ian Poulter 35-35 — 70 E

Danny Lee 35-35 — 70 E

Ken Duke 35-35 — 70 E

Daniel Summerhays 34-36 — 70 E

Stuart Deane 36-34 — 70 E

Zack Sucher 36-34 — 70 E

Patrick Reed 36-34 — 70 E

Beau Hossler 35-35 — 70 E

Nicholas Lindheim 36-34 — 70 E

Willy Wilcox 34-36 — 70 E

Steve Wheatcroft 35-36 — 71 +1

Chad Collins 36-35 — 71 +1

Brian Stuard 37-34 — 71 +1

Smylie Kaufman 35-36 — 71 +1

Seung-Yul Noh 35-36 — 71 +1

Shawn Stefani 35-36 — 71 +1

Kevin Tway 37-34 — 71 +1

Xander Schauffele 37-34 — 71 +1

Scott Brown 36-35 — 71 +1

Spencer Levin 34-37 — 71 +1

Kelly Kraft 35-36 — 71 +1

Ryan Palmer 37-34 — 71 +1

Michael Putnam 34-37 — 71 +1

Alex Cejka 34-37 — 71 +1

Bob Estes 34-37 — 71 +1

C.T. Pan 34-37 — 71 +1

Rick Lamb 34-37 — 71 +1

Mark Hubbard 35-37 — 72 +2

Jamie Lovemark 35-37 — 72 +2

Ryan Blaum 37-35 — 72 +2

Matt Every 37-35 — 72 +2

Robert Streb 37-35 — 72 +2

Charley Hoffman 33-39 — 72 +2

Brandt Snedeker 37-35 — 72 +2

Patrick Rodgers 34-38 — 72 +2

Harris English 36-36 — 72 +2

Charlie Beljan 37-35 — 72 +2

Ollie Schniederjans 37-35 — 72 +2

Brett Drewitt 37-35 — 72 +2

Jonathan Randolph 36-36 — 72 +2

Scott Stallings 36-36 — 72 +2

John Peterson 38-34 — 72 +2

Brian Gay 35-37 — 72 +2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-39 — 72 +2

Grayson Murray 35-37 — 72 +2

Tom Hoge 36-36 — 72 +2

Bryson DeChambeau 36-36 — 72 +2

Sam Saunders 36-36 — 72 +2

Carl Pettersson 38-35 — 73 +3

Tim Wilkinson 38-35 — 73 +3

Martin Flores 37-36 — 73 +3

Boo Weekley 38-35 — 73 +3

Chez Reavie 34-39 — 73 +3

Will MacKenzie 35-38 — 73 +3

Angel Cabrera 35-38 — 73 +3

Ryan Brehm 34-39 — 73 +3

Bobby Gates 34-39 — 73 +3

J.J. Spaun 38-35 — 73 +3

Graham DeLaet 39-34 — 73 +3

Cameron Percy 35-38 — 73 +3

Sergio Garcia 37-36 — 73 +3

Nick Watney 36-37 — 73 +3

Geoff Ogilvy 36-37 — 73 +3

Matt Jones 35-38 — 73 +3

Whee Kim 39-34 — 73 +3

Julian Etulain 37-36 — 73 +3

Freddie Jacobson 35-39 — 74 +4

Michael Thompson 37-37 — 74 +4

Y.E. Yang 36-38 — 74 +4

Bryce Molder 35-39 — 74 +4

Ryan Moore 38-36 — 74 +4

Keegan Bradley 35-39 — 74 +4

Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 36-38 — 74 +4

Robby Shelton 35-39 — 74 +4

Alex Moon 37-37 — 74 +4

Richy Werenski 38-36 — 74 +4

Sean Kelly 39-35 — 74 +4

Ben Polland 39-36 — 75 +5

Steven Alker 37-38 — 75 +5

Anirban Lahiri 35-40 — 75 +5

Shane Bertsch 37-38 — 75 +5

Tony Finau 38-37 — 75 +5

Hunter Mahan 38-37 — 75 +5

Rory Sabbatini 38-37 — 75 +5

Tag Ridings 39-36 — 75 +5

Ryo Ishikawa 35-40 — 75 +5

Bobby Wyatt 37-38 — 75 +5

Fabrizio Zanotti 36-39 — 75 +5

Brandon Hagy 39-36 — 75 +5

Russell Henley 39-37 — 76 +6

John Merrick 40-36 — 76 +6

Max Homa 37-39 — 76 +6

Trey Mullinax 36-40 — 76 +6

Cody Gribble 38-38 — 76 +6

J.B. Holmes 36-40 — 76 +6

Stuart Appleby 38-38 — 76 +6

Chris Stroud 36-40 — 76 +6

Robert Garrigus 37-39 — 76 +6

Miguel Angel Carballo 37-39 — 76 +6

Kramer Hickok 37-39 — 76 +6

Ben Crane 38-39 — 77 +7

Tyler Aldridge 38-39 — 77 +7

Brad Fritsch 40-37 — 77 +7

Andres Gonzales 42-35 — 77 +7

J.T. Poston 42-36 — 78 +8

Brian Campbell 41-37 — 78 +8

Mark Anderson 40-38 — 78 +8

Paul Earnest 39-40 — 79 +9

Austin Smotherman 41-38 — 79 +9

Steven Bowditch 36-44 — 80 +10

Hudson Swafford 44-37 — 81 +11

Andrew Loupe 40-44 — 84 +14

PGA Tour

Regions Tradition

First Round

Lee Janzen 34-31 — 65 -7

Jeff Sluman 33-32 — 65 -7

Scott McCarron 33-32 — 65 -7

Miguel Angel Jimenez 32-33 — 65 -7

Kenny Perry 34-32 — 66 -6

David Frost 34-33 — 67 -5

Fred Funk 34-33 — 67 -5

Scott Parel 34-33 — 67 -5

Marco Dawson 32-35 — 67 -5

Tommy Armour III 35-32 — 67 -5

Jay Don Blake 37-31 — 68 -4

Kevin Sutherland 34-34 — 68 -4

Todd Hamilton 35-34 — 69 -3

Brandt Jobe 36-33 — 69 -3

Bart Bryant 36-33 — 69 -3

Colin Montgomerie 35-34 — 69 -3

Tom Lehman 34-35 — 69 -3

Jay Haas 35-34 — 69 -3

Rod Spittle 35-34 — 69 -3

Roger Chapman 34-35 — 69 -3

Duffy Waldorf 38-31 — 69 -3

Wes Short, Jr. 34-35 — 69 -3

Joey Sindelar 34-35 — 69 -3

Jesper Parnevik 35-34 — 69 -3

Bernhard Langer 35-34 — 69 -3

Jose Maria Olazabal 37-32 — 69 -3

Scott Verplank 36-34 — 70 -2

Glen Day 36-34 — 70 -2

Stephen Ames 37-33 — 70 -2

Jerry Pate 38-32 — 70 -2

Michael Allen 36-34 — 70 -2

Scott Dunlap 34-36 — 70 -2

David Toms 35-35 — 70 -2

Brad Faxon 38-33 — 71 -1

Russ Cochran 35-36 — 71 -1

Esteban Toledo 33-38 — 71 -1

Doug Garwood 36-35 — 71 -1

John Daly 37-34 — 71 -1

Vijay Singh 36-35 — 71 -1

Steve Stricker 34-37 — 71 -1

Brian Henninger 35-36 — 71 -1

Billy Mayfair 34-37 — 71 -1

Paul Broadhurst 35-36 — 71 -1

Gene Sauers 36-35 — 71 -1

Ian Woosnam 38-33 — 71 -1

Larry Mize 36-35 — 71 -1

Bob Tway 37-35 — 72 E

Kirk Triplett 35-37 — 72 E

Carlos Franco 37-35 — 72 E

Jeff Maggert 36-36 — 72 E

Kohki Idoki 38-35 — 73 +1

Paul Goydos 37-36 — 73 +1

Mark O’Meara 37-36 — 73 +1

Tom Byrum 37-36 — 73 +1

Mark Calcavecchia 37-36 — 73 +1

Corey Pavin 36-37 — 73 +1

Willie Wood 36-38 — 74 +2

Mike Goodes 35-39 — 74 +2

Steve Pate 39-35 — 74 +2

Larry Nelson 38-36 — 74 +2

Jerry Smith 38-36 — 74 +2

Loren Roberts 35-40 — 75 +3

Woody Austin 36-39 — 75 +3

Joe Durant 38-37 — 75 +3

Rocco Mediate 38-37 — 75 +3

Sandy Lyle 38-37 — 75 +3

Jim Carter 37-39 — 76 +4

Mark Brooks 36-40 — 76 +4

Olin Browne 39-37 — 76 +4

Bob Gilder 38-39 — 77 +5

Gary Hallberg 40-37 — 77 +5

Tom Kite 39-38 — 77 +5

Tom Pernice Jr. 39-39 — 78 +6

Steve Lowery 42-37 — 79 +7

Joe Daley 39-40 — 79 +7

Tom Jenkins 40-39 — 79 +7

John Huston 44-36 — 80 +8

Tom Purtzer 43-38 — 81 +9

Brad Bryant 41-40 — 81 +9

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship

First Round

a-denotes amateur

Lexi Thompson 30-35 — 65 -6

Gerina Piller 35-31 — 66 -5

Brittany Lincicome 33-33 — 66 -5

Angel Yin 32-34 — 66 -5

Lydia Ko 33-34 — 67 -4

Sarah Jane Smith 34-33 — 67 -4

Giulia Molinaro 32-35 — 67 -4

Jacqui Concolino 34-34 — 68 -3

Karine Icher 34-34 — 68 -3

Amelia Lewis 32-36 — 68 -3

Vicky Hurst 36-32 — 68 -3

Candie Kung 33-35 — 68 -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 35-33 — 68 -3

Minjee Lee 34-34 — 68 -3

Su Oh 33-35 — 68 -3

In Gee Chun 35-34 — 69 -2

Shanshan Feng 36-33 — 69 -2

Suzann Pettersen 36-33 — 69 -2

Austin Ernst 35-34 — 69 -2

Jessica Korda 34-35 — 69 -2

Pernilla Lindberg 34-35 — 69 -2

Sei Young Kim 35-34 — 69 -2

Mirim Lee 36-33 — 69 -2

Lindy Duncan 34-35 — 69 -2

Ayako Uehara 36-33 — 69 -2

Gaby Lopez 34-35 — 69 -2

Ally McDonald 35-34 — 69 -2

Sadena A Parks 33-36 — 69 -2

Wei-Ling Hsu 36-33 — 69 -2

Carlota Ciganda 33-36 — 69 -2

Nelly Korda 35-34 — 69 -2

Jenny Shin 35-34 — 69 -2

Pavarisa Yoktuan 36-33 — 69 -2

Brittany Altomare 37-33 — 70 -1

Aditi Ashok 33-37 — 70 -1

Brooke M. Henderson 33-37 — 70 -1

Sung Hyun Park 35-35 — 70 -1

Kim Kaufman 34-36 — 70 -1

Brittany Lang 37-33 — 70 -1

Laura Gonzalez Escallon 35-35 — 70 -1

Mina Harigae 37-33 — 70 -1

Lee-Anne Pace 36-34 — 70 -1

Ryann O’Toole 36-34 — 70 -1

Katherine Perry 34-36 — 70 -1

Amy Yang 35-35 — 70 -1

Marina Alex 37-33 — 70 -1

Na Yeon Choi 35-35 — 70 -1

So Yeon Ryu 34-36 — 70 -1

Anna Nordqvist 36-34 — 70 -1

Angela Stanford 36-34 — 70 -1

Christina Kim 36-34 — 70 -1

Jackie Stoelting 37-33 — 70 -1

Madelene Sagstrom 38-32 — 70 -1

Dori Carter 37-34 — 71 E

Katherine Kirk 36-35 — 71 E

Thidapa Suwannapura 36-35 — 71 E

Bronte Law 37-34 — 71 E

Perrine Delacour 35-36 — 71 E

Alena Sharp 36-35 — 71 E

Min Lee 34-37 — 71 E

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong 35-36 — 71 E

Nicole Broch Larsen 36-35 — 71 E

P.K. Kongkraphan 38-33 — 71 E

Mi Jung Hur 39-32 — 71 E

Katie Burnett 36-35 — 71 E

Karrie Webb 35-36 — 71 E

Tiffany Joh 35-36 — 71 E

Megan Khang 36-35 — 71 E

Sun Young Yoo 36-35 — 71 E

Mariajo Uribe 36-35 — 71 E

Emily Tubert 37-34 — 71 E

Caroline Hedwall 36-35 — 71 E

Kris Tamulis 37-35 — 72 +1

Belen Mozo 37-35 — 72 +1

a-Mariah Stackhouse 38-34 — 72 +1

Cristie Kerr 37-35 — 72 +1

Mo Martin 35-37 — 72 +1

Eun-Hee Ji 36-36 — 72 +1

Danielle Kang 39-33 — 72 +1

Nontaya Srisawang 38-34 — 72 +1

Demi Runas 37-35 — 72 +1

Dana Finkelstein 35-37 — 72 +1

Holly Clyburn 36-36 — 72 +1

Alison Lee 38-34 — 72 +1

Maria Parra 37-35 — 72 +1

Simin Feng 37-35 — 72 +1

Sakura Yokomine 38-34 — 72 +1

Jing Yan 34-38 — 72 +1

Ariya Jutanugarn 35-37 — 72 +1

Caroline Masson 38-34 — 72 +1

Azahara Munoz 35-37 — 72 +1

Lizette Salas 37-35 — 72 +1

Jane Park 38-34 — 72 +1

Peiyun Chien 36-37 — 73 +2

Jeong Eun Lee 37-36 — 73 +2

Celine Herbin 35-38 — 73 +2

Madeleine L Sheils 39-34 — 73 +2

Cydney Clanton 38-35 — 73 +2

Hee Young Park 37-36 — 73 +2

Olafia Kristinsdottir 38-35 — 73 +2

Laura Jansone 34-39 — 73 +2

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 37-36 — 73 +2

Mi Hyang Lee 38-35 — 73 +2

Sandra Gal 36-37 — 73 +2

Beth Allen 37-36 — 73 +2

Lee Lopez 38-35 — 73 +2

Mel Reid 36-37 — 73 +2

Dani Holmqvist 36-37 — 73 +2

Laetitia Beck 35-38 — 73 +2

Sandra Changkija 36-37 — 73 +2

Jaye Marie Green 38-36 — 74 +3

a-Lauren E Coughlin 37-37 — 74 +3

Maude-Aimee Leblanc 38-36 — 74 +3

a-Kaylin Yost 35-39 — 74 +3

Haru Nomura 39-35 — 74 +3

Chella Choi 38-36 — 74 +3

Sarah Kemp 39-35 — 74 +3

Nasa Hataoka 36-38 — 74 +3

Brooke Pancake 36-38 — 74 +3

Becky Morgan 38-36 — 74 +3

Jennifer Song 38-36 — 74 +3

Jennifer Ha 37-37 — 74 +3

Ashleigh Buhai 39-36 — 75 +4

Ilhee Lee 34-41 — 75 +4

Kelly Tan 39-36 — 75 +4

Amy Anderson 39-36 — 75 +4

Paula Reto 37-38 — 75 +4

Stephanie L Meadow 34-41 — 75 +4

Therese O’Hara 38-37 — 75 +4

Cheyenne Woods 38-37 — 75 +4

Karen Chung 39-36 — 75 +4

Regan De Guzman 36-39 — 75 +4

Min Seo Kwak 37-38 — 75 +4

Wichanee Meechai 37-38 — 75 +4

Joanna Klatten 36-40 — 76 +5

Annie Park 38-38 — 76 +5

Brianna Do 38-38 — 76 +5

Marissa L Steen 40-37 — 77 +6

Morgan Pressel 39-38 — 77 +6

Yani Tseng 38-39 — 77 +6

Kelly W Shon 43-35 — 78 +7

Beatriz Recari 42-36 — 78 +7

Julie Yang 38-40 — 78 +7

Ssu-Chia Cheng 41-37 — 78 +7

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Softball

Lake at Fostoria (NBC), 5

Prep Baseball

Lake at Fostoria (NBC), 5

Prep Track

Fostoria & Liberty-Benton in Division II district at Oak Harbor

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

Pacesetter Soccer Tryouts

FINDLAY — Pacesetter South Soccer Club will be hosting tryouts for its travel teams beginning on June 1 at Emory Adams Park. More information is available on the team’s website at pacesettersouth.com.

Findlay Disc Golf Clinic

FINDLAY — The City of Findlay Recreation Department is hosting a disc golf clinic. Come out to Firestine Park, 900 Fifth St., on Thursday, May 28 from 6-7 p.m. to learn how to play disc golf at the 9-hole disc golf course. The event is free. Equipment will be provided. For more information, call the Recreation Department. at 419-424-7176.

Bluffton Recreation Tournaments

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Family Recreation is accepting registrations for two 3-on-3 tournaments in June. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament is June 10. It has three divisions including middle school, high school and adults. The tourney is double-elimination. Cost per team is $100. A 3-on-3 soccer tournament has two sessions. The first is Saturday, June 24. The second is Saturday, July 29. It has two divisions including high school and adults. Cost per team is $80. Registration is available on line at www.bfronline.com. Or call BFR, 216 Snider Road, Bluffton, at 419-358-4150.

