Locally: Fostoria basketball camp set

The Fostoria High School Redmen Basketball Camp for players entering grades 6-8 next fall is scheduled for June 21-23 at Fostoria Intermediate Elementary School.

The cost is $20 per player or $35 for two or more campers from the same family, with a registration deadline of June 6. Checks should be made payable to the Redmen Club.

Players should arrive with shoes, shorts, T-shirt and towel. Drinks will be provided.

Players will also receive a camp T-shirt.

For more information, contact head boys basketball coach Thom Loomis at RedmenHoopsCoach1@gmail.com.

Youth results

Fostoria’s Blue and Red teams met in a Fostoria Junior Baseball Rookie League game, with no score kept.

Leading hitters for the Blue team were Caleb Singleston, Taevyn Talley and Brayden Ferguson.

Top Red team hitters were Gabe Badik, Kayden Davidson and C.J. Wright.

• Fostoria Red and Arcadia met in a Fostoria Junior Softball age 8 and under game, with no score kept.

Averie Tiell, Kendall Keels-Reed and Amelia Williams each had three hits for Fostoria Red.

• Fostoria’s Orange and Blue teams met in a Fostoria Junior Softball age 8 and under game, with no score kept.

Top hitters for the Orange team were Reese Yaworski, Lilly Keels and Jenna Counts. Leading hitters for the Blue team were Gabby Groves, Mariah Rose and Lara Tobin.

Comments

comments