Prep baseball: Eastwood rallies to topple Redmen

PEMBERVILLE — Fostoria led 3-1 through 41/2 innings before Eastwood took control with six in the fifth and four more in the sixth on its way to a 13-5 Northern Buckeye Conference baseball win over the Redmen on Tuesday.

Eastwood leadoff hitter Cade Boos singled three times and drove in three runs. Michael Haus doubled with two singles and an RBI and Alex Ross added two singles and two RBIs for the Eagles (18-5 overall, 8-4 NBC).

Losing pitcher Trey Yates helped his own cause with three singles and an RBI. Alex Sierra singled with two RBIs for the Redmen (8-14, 2-10).

Fostoria 021 011 0 — 5 6 3

Eastwood 100 642 x — 13 12 3

WP — Dewese. LP — Yates. top hitters: (Fos) Yates 3-1B, RBI; Sierra 1B, 2 RBI; Vogel 1B; Boff 1B. (East) Boos 3-1B, 3 RBI; Haus 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Ross 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Fostoria 8-14 overall, 2-10 Northern Buckeye Conference; Eastwood 18-5, 8-4.

NEW RIEGEL 16

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 11

FREMONT — Cole Noftz belted two home runs and drove in four runs in leading New Riegel over Fremont St. Joseph 16-11 in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game Tuesday.

Brian Hughes was a triple away from the cycle and had an RBI as well for New Riegel (18-5, 9-3 SBC River).

Zach Militello’s home run, single and four RBIs led Fremont St. Joseph (10-11, 6-5 SBC River).

New Riegel 014 422 3 — 16 11 3

Fremont St. Joseph 102 251 0 — 11 9 1

WP — Noftz. LP — Harthey. TOP HITTERS: (NR) Noftz 2-HR, 5 RBI; Reinhart 2-1B, RBI; Hughes HR, 2B, 1B, RBI; Zoeller 2B, RBI; Kirian 2B, RBI; Halcomb 1B, 2 RBI; J. Theis 2B, 2 RBI. (FSJ) Militello HR, 1B, 4 RBI; Geyer 2B, RBI; Black 3-1B, 4 RBI.

RECORDS: New Riegel 18-5 overall, 9-3 Sandusky River League River Division; Fremont St. Joseph 10-11, 6-5.

