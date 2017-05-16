District track: Lady Red can’t advance at Oak Harbor District

OAK HARBOR — Last chances for Fostoria High School’s girls to gain Division II regional track and field bids will come Friday after the Lady Red were unable to gain advancements from Tuesday’s first day of district competition at Oak Harbor High School.

The top four finishers in each boys and girls event on Friday will advance to next week’s regional meet at Lexington High School.

Competing in District 1 at Oak Harbor, Fostoria’s girls neither gained regional qualifications nor advancements to Friday’s finals. The top Lady Red finish was Oriana Settles’ 13th place in the long jump with a leap of 13-7.

On Friday for Fostoria, Macey Sheets and Briana Hickle will compete in the 800, and Marivel Juarez and Alivia Hernandez-Hill will be in the shot put.

District boys competition begins today at 4 p.m. The finals for both boys and girls on Friday will also start at 4 p.m.

Comments

comments