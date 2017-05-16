MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

District track: Lady Red can’t advance at Oak Harbor District

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

OAK HARBOR — Last chances for Fostoria High School’s girls to gain Division II regional track and field bids will come Friday after the Lady Red were unable to gain advancements from Tuesday’s first day of district competition at Oak Harbor High School.
The top four finishers in each boys and girls event on Friday will advance to next week’s regional meet at Lexington High School.
Competing in District 1 at Oak Harbor, Fostoria’s girls neither gained regional qualifications nor advancements to Friday’s finals. The top Lady Red finish was Oriana Settles’ 13th place in the long jump with a leap of 13-7.
On Friday for Fostoria, Macey Sheets and Briana Hickle will compete in the 800, and Marivel Juarez and Alivia Hernandez-Hill will be in the shot put.
District boys competition begins today at 4 p.m. The finals for both boys and girls on Friday will also start at 4 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Celtics win NBA draft lottery, Lakers at No. 2 keep pick

Posted On16 May 2017

Andre Iguodala out for Warriors with soreness in left knee

Posted On16 May 2017

Fendrich on Tennis: Sharapova's French 'ban' raises question

Posted On16 May 2017

Favorite Cavs open East finals on road vs. underdog Celtics

Posted On16 May 2017

Sharapova's popularity doesn't earn a French Open wild card

Posted On16 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company