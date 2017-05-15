Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Final Weekly Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Massillon Jackson (25) 22-1 250

2. (tie) Cincinnati Moeller 17-6 134

2. (tie) Grove City 21-5 134

4. Butler 21-3 127

5. Cin. St. Xavier 17-3 115

6. Avon 20-5 108

7. Lakota West 20-5 102

8. Amherst Steele 21-5 94

9. Solon 16-2 91

10. Aurora 19-2 73

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 16, Toledo St. Francis (15-5) 8 points; 17, Sylvania Southview (19-2) 4; 19, Anthony Wayne 2.

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Wapakoneta (16) 19-2 254

2. Thornville Sheridan (3) 23-3 217

3. Mogadore Field (6) 21-0 194

4. Marietta (1) 22-3 140

5. Hamilton Ross (2) 20-4 134

6. Tippecanoe 21-5 131

7. Steubenville 23-4 124

8. Shelby (1) 23-3 99

9. Chagrin Falls 22-5 97

10. Jonathan Alder (1) 19-5 80

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 12, Defiance (18-7) 22 points; 15, Bellevue (18-7) 9; 16, Toledo Central Catholic (14-3) 9; 18, Bowling Green (15-3) 8; 19, Cerlina 7; 24, Van Wert 1.

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Hiland (21) 25-0 250

2. Warren Champion (7) 21-3 241

3. Richmond Edison 21-4 207

4. Elyria Catholic (1) 19-3 196

5. Seneca East 19-3 158

6. (Sherwood) Fairview 17-4 127

7. Grand Valley (1) 18-1 117

8. Coldwater 16-6 99

9. Anna 18-7 51

10. Cin. Summit Country Day 17-10 29

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Ottawa-Glandorf (16-6) 28 points; 12, Lima Central Catholic (18-7) 24; 19, Lake and Edison 5; 22, Eastwood 4.

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) RECORD PTS

1. Toronto (19) 22-3 246

2. Lehmnan Catholic (1) 22-3 194

3. Newton Local (7) 25-2 191

4. Collins Western Reserve 18-4 147

5. Mohawk 19-4 137

6. Norwalk St. Paul 18-4 100

7. New Riegel 17-5 94

8. Minster 17-6 73

9. Miller City 15-4 62

10. Lake Ridge Academy 19-5 55

NORTHWEST OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Plymouth (18-5) 49 points; 13, Leipsic (22-3) 24; 14, McComb (15-4) 19; 18, Fort Recovery (16-0) 9; 25, New London 4; 30, Patrick Henry 1.

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30

(7) Sylvania Southview vs. (6) Perrysburg, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 6 p.m.

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(6) Clyde vs. (3) Bellevue, Thursday, 2

(4) Lexington vs. (2) Vermilion, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (2) Celina, Thursday, 2

(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division III

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Lake vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Thursday, 5

(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, Thursday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

(1) Fairview vs. (4) Tinora, Thursday, 2

(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT ELIDA

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (5) Spencerville, Thursday, 2

(2) Coldwater vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division IV

AT GALION

(1) New London vs. (7) Wynford, Wednesday, 2

(3) Plymouth vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (5) Parkway, Wednesday, 5

(2) Delphos St. John’s vs. (3) Minster, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

AT BRYAN

(1) Stryker vs. (3) Ayersville, Wednesday, 5

(7) Edon vs. (6) Hicksville, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) McComb vs. (4) Kalida, Wednesday, 2

(2) Leipsic vs. (3) Miller City, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

(1) Mohawk vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert, Wednesday, 2

(2) New Riegel vs. (5) Lakota, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Perrysburg vs. (9) Sylvania Southview, Tuesday, 5

(4) Springfield vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(5) Toledo Whitmer 4, (1) Anthony Wayne 3

(3) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (12) Ashland, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

Division II

AT GENOA

(1) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Central Catholic, Wednesday, 4:30

(2) Maumee vs. (5) Bowling Green, Wednesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT EDISON

(2) Bellevue vs. (4) Upper Sandusky, Tuesday, 5

(1) Clear Fork vs. (3) Clyde, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MILLER CITY

(2) Defiance vs. (3) Napoleon, Tuesday, 5

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (4) Bryan, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(1) Eastwood vs. (10) Ottawa Hills, Wednesday, 5

(4) Otsego vs. (3) Archbold, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT LEXINGTON

(1) Colonel Crawford vs. (5) Edison, Tuesday, 5

(3) Galion vs. (6) Willard, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

(1) Allen East vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Tuesday, 5

(3) Tinora vs. (4) Coldwater, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT FOSTORIA

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (5) Hardin Northern, Tuesday, 5

(2) North Baltimore vs. (4) Carey, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT ELIDA

(9) Hicksville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, Tuesday, 5

(2) Antwerp vs. (7) Continental, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Lakota, Tuesday, 5

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Old Fort, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT BRYAN

(1) Edgerton vs. (3) Hilltop, Wednesday, 5

(2) Fairview vs. (4) North Central, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

Parkway vs. Ada, Tuesday, 5

New Bremen vs. Minster, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

(1) Lucas vs. (3) Crestline, Tuesday, 4

(2) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 6

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 22 13 .629 —

Baltimore 22 14 .611 ½

Boston 19 18 .514 4

Tampa Bay 19 22 .463 6

Toronto 17 22 .436 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 19 15 .559 —

Cleveland 20 17 .541 ½

Detroit 18 18 .500 2

Chicago 17 18 .486 2½

Kansas City 16 21 .432 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 27 12 .692 —

Texas 19 20 .487 8

Los Angeles 19 21 .475 8½

Seattle 17 21 .447 9½

Oakland 16 21 .432 10

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Houston 6, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 6, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4, Detroit 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 8, Tampa Bay 7

Atlanta 10, Toronto 6

Houston 7, Miami 2

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland at Seattle, late

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-2) at Cleveland (Salazar 2-3), 6:10

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10

Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05

Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 1-4), 8:15

Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-3), 10:07

Oakland (Triggs 5-2) at Seattle (De Jong 0-3), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 12:10

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:10

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 24 13 .649 —

New York 16 20 .444 7½

Philadelphia 14 21 .400 9

Atlanta 14 21 .400 9

Miami 14 23 .378 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 21 15 .583 —

Milwaukee 21 17 .553 1

Cincinnati 19 18 .514 2½

Chicago 18 19 .486 3½

Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 24 15 .615 —

Los Angeles 22 16 .579 1½

Arizona 21 18 .538 3

San Francisco 15 24 .385 9

San Diego 14 25 .359 10

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 9

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Monday’s Results

Atlanta 10, Toronto 6

Houston 7, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, late

Milwaukee at San Diego, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, late

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Garcia 1-2) at Toronto (Estrada 2-2), 4:07

Washington (Strasburg 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 7:05

Houston (Keuchel 6-0) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 3-3), 8:05

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3) at Texas (Darvish 3-2), 8:05

Colorado (Freeland 3-2) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-1), 8:15

N.Y. Mets (Milone 1-0) at Arizona (Greinke 4-2), 9:40

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at San Diego (Richard 2-4), 10:10

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Miami, 12:10

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 3:40

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscore

Indians 8, Rays 7

Tampa Bay Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dckrson dh 4 1 0 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0

B.Mller 2b 4 2 3 1 Lindor ss 5 2 1 1

Lngoria 3b 5 0 2 1 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0

Mrrison 1b 3 0 1 2 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 2 1

Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 1 Encrnco dh 5 1 0 1

Rasmus lf 5 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 2 2 1 0

Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 Chsnhll cf 2 1 1 3

Krmaier cf 2 2 2 1 Gomes c 4 0 1 1

Wks Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 A.Almnt rf 2 1 1 0

Bourjos cf 1 1 1 1 Daniel. rf 2 0 0 0

De.Nrrs c 4 1 2 0

Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 33 8 9 7

Tampa Bay 111″200″011 — 7

Cleveland 511″000″01x — 8

E–De.Norris (4). DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Tampa Bay 11, Cleveland 9. 2B–Longoria (11), Morrison (5), De.Norris (4), Kipnis (3), Brantley (5), Jose.Ramirez (7), Gomes (6). 3B–A.Almonte (2). HR–Kiermaier (3), Bourjos (2), Lindor (9), Chisenhall (4). SB–Kipnis (2). SF–Morrison (2), Souza Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay

Archer (L,3-2) 5 5 7 6 6 6

Whitley 2 2 0 0 1 1

Diaz 1 2 1 1 1 0

Cleveland

Carrasco 3 2/3 6 5 5 3 6

Goody 1 3 0 0 1 0

Logan (W,1-0) 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Shaw H,7 1 0 0 0 2 2

Miller H,8 1 2/3 1 1 1 1 3

Allen (S,10-10) 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP–Carrasco 2, Archer. PB–Norris. Umpires–Home, Gary Cederstrom. First, Gabe Morales. Second, Ben May. Third, Eric Cooper. T–3:33. A–14,613 (35,051).

Major League Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .371; Trout, Los Angeles, .353; AGarcia, Chicago, .344; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .340; Bogaerts, Boston, .339; Castro, New York, .338; Cruz, Seattle, .318; Judge, New York, .316; Pillar, Toronto, .314; LGarcia, Chicago, .307; 1 tied at .305.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 30; Sano, Minnesota, 27; Castro, New York, 26; Gallo, Texas, 26; Gardner, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Springer, Houston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Correa, Houston, 24; Pillar, Toronto, 24; 2 tied at 23.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 31; Sano, Minnesota, 30; Alonso, Oakland, 29; Judge, New York, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Gallo, Texas, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 27; Mazara, Texas, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; 3 tied at 25.

HITS–Castro, New York, 49; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 49; Pillar, Toronto, 48; AGarcia, Chicago, 44; Andrus, Texas, 43; Bogaerts, Boston, 43; Escobar, Los Angeles, 43; Segura, Seattle, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 43; 3 tied at 42.

DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 13; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 12; Gomez, Texas, 11; Lindor, Cleveland, 11; Pillar, Toronto, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 8 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Adduci, Detroit, 2; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 2; Bogaerts, Boston, 2; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 2; AGarcia, Chicago, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 15 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 14; Alonso, Oakland, 12; Gallo, Texas, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 10; Sano, Minnesota, 10; 4 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Cain, Kansas City, 10; Dyson, Seattle, 10; Altuve, Houston, 9; Maybin, Los Angeles, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 8; Andrus, Texas, 7; DeShields, Texas, 7; Trout, Los Angeles, 7; 4 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Keuchel, Houston, 6-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 6-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Morton, Houston, 5-2; Tanaka, New York, 5-2; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-1; 6 tied at 4-1.

ERA–Vargas, Kansas City, 1.01; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.50; Keuchel, Houston, 1.69; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1.86; Sale, Boston, 2.15; Triggs, Oakland, 2.21; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.27; Holland, Chicago, 2.43; Miley, Baltimore, 2.46; Fulmer, Detroit, 2.54; 1 tied at 2.74.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 85; Archer, Tampa Bay, 59; McCullers, Houston, 57; Morton, Houston, 54; Estrada, Toronto, 53; Salazar, Cleveland, 53; Darvish, Texas, 52; Porcello, Boston, 52; Keuchel, Houston, 50; Pineda, New York, 50; 1 tied at 49.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .385; Harper, Washington, .384; Posey, San Francisco, .370; Turner, Los Angeles, .359; Freeman, Atlanta, .344; Conforto, New York, .343; Cozart, Cincinnati, .336; Gyorko, St. Louis, .333; Reynolds, Colorado, .326; Drury, Arizona, .322; 1 tied at .320.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 40; Thames, Milwaukee, 37; Freeman, Atlanta, 30; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 30; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 30; Zimmerman, Washington, 28; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Votto, Cincinnati, 27; 3 tied at 26.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 36; Harper, Washington, 34; Reynolds, Colorado, 33; Votto, Cincinnati, 33; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 32; Shaw, Milwaukee, 31; Murphy, Washington, 30; Ozuna, Miami, 29; Arenado, Colorado, 27; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; 5 tied at 26.

HITS–Zimmerman, Washington, 50; Blackmon, Colorado, 48; Harper, Washington, 48; Turner, Los Angeles, 47; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 46; Murphy, Washington, 46; Myers, San Diego, 46; Pollock, Arizona, 46; 3 tied at 44.

DOUBLES–Zimmerman, Washington, 14; Arenado, Colorado, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 12; Turner, Los Angeles, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Cozart, Cincinnati, 11; Freeman, Atlanta, 11; Grichuk, St. Louis, 11; Murphy, Washington, 11; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 11; 9 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 6; Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 3; Galvis, Philadelphia, 3; Pollock, Arizona, 3; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Thames, Milwaukee, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Harper, Washington, 12; Reynolds, Colorado, 12; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; 5 tied at 10.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 19; Gordon, Miami, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Broxton, Milwaukee, 9; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 9; Nunez, San Francisco, 9; Owings, Arizona, 8; Peraza, Cincinnati, 8; Villar, Milwaukee, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; 3 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 6-1; 12 tied at 4-1.

ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 1.94; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.42; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.47; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.49; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.75; Greinke, Arizona, 2.79; Scherzer, Washington, 2.80; Freeland, Colorado, 2.93; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.98; Cole, Pittsburgh, 3.06; 1 tied at 3.19.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 70; deGrom, New York, 67; Samardzija, San Francisco, 63; Ray, Arizona, 59; Greinke, Arizona, 58; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 57; Martinez, St. Louis, 57; Cahill, San Diego, 51; Arrieta, Chicago, 49; Lester, Chicago, 49; 1 tied at 48.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

FridayS RESULT

Washington 92, Boston 91

Monday’s RESULT

Boston 115, Washington 105, Boston wins series 4-3

Conference Finals

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 113, San Antonio 111, Golden State leads series 1-0

TUESDAY’S GAME

San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monday MAY 22

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 26

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Connecticut 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 1 1 .500 ½

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

San Antonio 0 2 .000 1½

Saturday’s Results

New York 73, San Antonio 64

Los Angeles 78, Seattle 68

Atlanta 81, Connecticut 74

Sunday’s Results

Washington 89, San Antonio 74

Dallas 68, Phoenix 58

Minnesota 70, Chicago 61

Seattle 87, Indiana 82

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Saturday’s RESULT

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Sunday’s RESULT

Anaheim 5, Nashville 3, series tied 1-1

Monday’s RESULT

Pittsburgh 1, Ottawa 0, series tied 1-1

Tuesday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 22

x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11

Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17

Orlando City 6 3 1 19 13 13

New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11

New York 5 6 1 16 12 18

Chicago 4 3 3 15 17 15

New England 3 4 4 13 18 16

Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15

D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18

Philadelphia 2 4 4 10 15 14

Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6

Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 4 19 13 7

Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16

San Jose 4 4 3 15 12 13

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16

Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16

Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28

Seattle 2 4 4 10 15 16

Real Salt Lake 2 7 2 8 9 22

Colorado 2 6 1 7 8 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Columbus 3, Montreal 2

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Orlando City 2, tie

New England 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Los Angeles 3, New York 1

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Wednesday’S GAMES

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’S GAME

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30

Saturday’S GAMES

Portland at Montreal, 3

Chicago at D.C. United, 4

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8

Sunday’S GAMES

Columbus at New England, 2:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of RHP Gregory Infante from Charlotte (IL). Transferred C Geovany Soto to the 60-day DL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Dayan Diaz to Fresno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed INF Yunel Escobar on the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Jefry Marte from Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF-OF Rob Refsnyder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Sean Manaea from the 10-day DL. Optioned C Bruce Maxwell to Nashville (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Steve Cishek from the 10-day DL. Optioned LHP Zac Curtis to Arkansas (TL).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Brandon McCarthy from the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Brett Eibner to Oklahoma City (PCL).

SAN FRANCISO GIANTS — Placed OF Hunter Pence on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Mac Williamson from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Christian Montgomery.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Released INF Alan Ahmady, LHP Estarlin Cordero and RHP Ryan Zimmerman.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released LHP Kramer Sneed.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed RHP Curtis Johnson.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed INF Alexander Ayala and RHP Miguel Lahera.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

L.A. CLIPPERS — Acquired the rights to own and operate an NBA Gatorade League franchise to begin play next season in Ontario, Calif. and will be called the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Larry Clark.

BUFFALO BILLS — Named Brian Gaine vice president of player personnel. Signed LBs Anthony Harrell and Abner Logan. Released LB Junior Sylvestre and DB Jeremy Tyler.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Eddie Jackson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DBs Donte Carey and Najee Murray. Waived OL Josh Boutte.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OT Arturo Uzdavinis. Waived OT Pierce Burton.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OTs Zach Banner and Andrew Wylie, CB Dante Blackmon, S Tyson Graham and WR Al-Damion Riles. Waived C Austin Blythe, WR Jerome Lane, CBs Frankie Williams and Chris Lyles and G Christopher Muller.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OT Khalif Barnes, RB Trey Edmunds, TE Clay Harbor and Gs Drew Iddings and Josh LeRibeus. Waived WR Ahmad Fulwood, CB Anthony Gaitor, OT Andrew Lauderdale and OL Clint Van Horn. Released DB Shiloh Keo.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Kevin Snead. Waived OL Martin Wallace.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed S Marcus McWilson.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Speedy Noil and FB Kyle Coleman. Released QB Skyler Howard and FB Brandon Cottom.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Cameron Robbins and Jimmy Staten, LB Johnny Ragin, K Jordan Gay and CB Trevon Hartfield. Waived DL Roderick Henderson and LB Reshard Cliett.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed CB Tevin Homer and TE Manasseh Garner. Waived LB Khairi Fortt and TE Wes Saxton. Released CB Tharold Simon.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed RB Johnny Augustin.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Tylor Henry and DL Ian Marouf. Named Kevin Bourgoin running backs coach.

Hockey

National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Taylor Raddysh to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced American speedskater Chris Creveling tested positive for a prohibited substance and accepted a four-year sanction.

College

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE — Signed commissioner Mike Aresco to a contract extension through June 2022.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN — Named Michael Alford athletic director.

IOWA STATE — Announced men’s basketball graduate F Hans Brase has transferred from Princeton.

SAINT AUGUSTINE’S — Named Tara Davenport assistant athletic director for compliance.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Collegiate Baseball Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Oregon St. 41-4 497 1

2. Louisville 46-6 496 2

3. North Carolina 41-10 494 3

4. Florida 38-14 491 7

5. Louisiana St. 35-17 489 10

6. Texas Christian 36-13 486 4

7. Texas Tech 39-13 484 5

8. Kentucky 36-16 482 8

9. Mississippi St. 33-19 478 6

10. Stanford 33-13 477 11

11. Long Beach St. 32-16-1 475 12

12. Missouri St. 36-14 473 13

13. Virginia 38-12 470 14

14. Clemson 37-15 468 9

15. Arkansas 37-14 465 15

16. Kent St. 33-14 463 17

17. Southern Mississippi 40-12 461 21

18. Brigham Young 32-15 458 18

19. Arizona 33-17 455 19

20. St. John’s 37-8 453 20

21. Cal. St. Fullerton 31-17 451 22

22. Wake Forest 35-16 449 23

23. Nebraska 32-17-1 448 26

24. Coastal Carolina 34-17-1 446 29

25. South Alabama 34-18 445 NR

26. Oklahoma 34-18 442 NR

27. Baylor 32-17 438 NR

28. McNeese St. 34-16 435 NR

29. Michigan 39-12 433 NR

30. South Carolina 30-21 428 30

Baseball America Top 25

Record Prv

1. Oregon State 41-4 1

2. Louisville 46-6 2

3. North Carolina 41-10 3

4. Texas Tech 39-13 4

5. Florida 38-14 7

6. Texas Christian 36-13 5

7. Long Beach State 32-16 8

8. Kentucky 36-16 9

9. Stanford 33-13 10

10. Louisiana State 35-17 15

11. Mississippi State 33-19 6

12. Virginia 38-12 12

13. Cal State Fullerton 31-17 14

14. Clemson 37-15 11

15. Wake Forest 35-16 16

16. Arkansas 37-14 18

17. Arizona 33-17 17

18. Southern Mississippi 40-12 19

19. Michigan 39-12 21

20. Oklahoma 34-18 24

21. St. John’s 37-8 22

22. Nebraska 32-17 25

23. Texas A&M 35-17 20

24. Auburn 32-21 13

25. South Florida 39-12 23

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Softball

Cory-Rawson at North Baltimore (BVC), 5

Prep Baseball

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 5

Prep Track

Fostoria & LIberty-Benton in Division II district at Oak Harbor

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

H-L Basketball Camp

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.

Pacesetter Soccer Tryouts

FINDLAY — Pacesetter South Soccer Club will be hosting tryouts for its travel teams beginning on June 1 at Emory Adams Park. More information is available on the team’s website at pacesettersouth.com.

Comments

comments