Prep Roundup: Redmen rally comes up short against Lake

MILLBURY — Fostoria’s rally in the top of the seventh inning came up just short on Monday as the Redmen fell to Lake 7-5 in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game.

Gabriel Turner singled twice and drove in a run to lead the Redmen (8-13, 2-9 NBC), who scored three runs in the seventh. Jesus Garcia added two hits.

Luke Walsh doubled among his three hits and drove in a run for Lake (17-6, 8-3 NBC). Jarrod Hornyak doubled, singled and drove in a run as well.

Fostoria 010 100 3 — 5 6 3

Lake 102 202 x — 7 9 2

WP — O’Quinn. LP — Yates. TOP HITTERS: (Fos) Turner 2-1B, RBI; Garcia 2-1B. (Lake) Walsh 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Hornyak 2B, 1B, RBI; Knieriem 2B, 2 RBI; O’Quinn 1B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: Fostoria 8-13 overall, 2-9 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 17-6, 8-3.

PANDORA-GILBOA 10

VANLUE 8

VANLUE — Pandora-Gilboa took a 10-6 lead with four runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on to beat Vanlue 10-8 in Blanchard Valley Conference baseball action Monday.

Ryan Lee doubled among his three hits and had an RBI for P-G (6-18, 2-9 BVC), while Drew Johnson tripled, doubled and drove in a run.

J.J. Miller had three hits for Vanlue (4-13, 2-8 BVC). Quin Creager and Treg Price combined for three hits and five RBIs.

Pandora-Gilboa 011 112 04 — 10 14 1

Vanlue 000 501 02 — 8 11 3

WP — R. Shartell (4-6). LP — Wingate (1-3). TOP HITTERS: (P-G) Lee 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Johnson 3B, 2B, RBI; J. Shartell 2-1B, 2 RBI. (Van) Miller 3-1B; Reed 2B, 1B, RBI; Creager 2-1B, 2 RBI; Price 1B, 3 RBI.

RECORDS: Pandora-Gilboa 6-18 overall, 2-9 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 4-13, 2-8.

NORTH BALTIMORE 11

ARCADIA 8

ARCADIA — North Baltimore rallied late on Monday to overcome an 8-4 deficit and chalk up an 11-8 Blanchard Valley Conference baseball win over Arcadia.

Alex Pessell had three hits and drove in two runs and Hayden Rader had a single and a double in helping Arcadia (4-16, 2-8 BVC) take a 5-4 lead in the second inning and 8-4 lead after four. North Baltimore started its comeback with a lone run in the top of fifth inning, then went ahead to stay with three-run rallies in the sixth and seventh.

David Patterson earned the win for North Baltimore (12-12, 5-6 BVC), striking out seven over the final 32/3 innings. Chase Naugle sparked the Tigers’ offense, driving in three runs with three singles and a double. Alex Snyder had a single, double and two RBI and Patterson (2-1B) and Levi Gazarek (2-1B) added two hits each in North Baltimore’s final game of the 2017 season.

North Baltimore 400 013 3 — 11 14 3

Arcadia 140 300 x — 8 9 6

WP — Patterson. LP — Palmer (2-6). TOp hitters: (NB) Naugle 3-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Gazarek 2-1B; Flores 1B, RBI; Snyder 1B, 2B, RBI. (Arc) Pessell 3-1B, 2 RBI; Rader 1B, 2B; Palmer 1B, RBI.

records: North Baltimore 12-12 overall, 5-6 BVC; Arcadia 4-16, 2-8.

TIFFIN COLUMBIAN 6

VAN BUREN 5

TIFFIN — Van Buren scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning, but Tiffin Columbian responded with six runs in the bottom half as the Tornadoes held on for a 6-5 nonleague win.

Tony Szablewski doubled and drove in two runs to lead the Tornadoes.

Angel Garcia’s two hits and two RBIs led the Black Knights (12-11). Kade Steveson also had a pair of hits.

Van Buren 201 200 0 — 5 8 2

Tiffin Columbian 600 000 x — 6 6 1

WP — Sendelbach. LP — Seitz. TOP HITTERS: (VB) Garcia 2-1B, 2 RBI; Steveson 2-1B; Bell, Warren & Leonard 1B, RBI. (TC) Szablewski 2B, 2 RBI; Krupp & Smith 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Van Buren 12-11.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 6

LAKOTA 2

KANSAS — Fremont St. Joseph ace Zach Militello allowed just four hits and struck out 13 in pitching the Crimson Streaks to a 6-2 win over Lakota on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference/River Division game.

Militello also had three base hits for the Streaks (9-8, 6-2 SBC/RD). Josh Kagy had a pair of singles for Lakota (11-8, 6-5 SBC/RD).

Fremont St. Joseph 105 000 0 — 6 6 1

Lakota 001 001 0 — 2 4 6

WP — Militello. LP — Randolph. TOp hitters: (FSJ) Militello 3-1B, RBI; Hartley 2-1B. (Lak) Kagy 2-1B.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 9-8 overall, 6-2 Sandusky Bay Conference/River Division; Lakota 11-8, 6-5 SBC/RD.

Prep softball

LAKE 12

FOSTORIA 5

MILLBURY — Five errors and a six-run third inning for Lake doomed Fostoria’s softball team on Monday as the Redmen fell 12-5 in a Northern Buckeye League game.

Tatum Miller had three singles to lead Lake (12-7, 7-4 NBC).

Losing pitcher Alex Talley tripled for the Redmen (7-16, 3-9 NBC). Tyriana Settles and Jennaleigh McCumber both doubled.

Fostoria 400 010 0 — 5 7 5

Lake 036 030 x — 12 8 0

WP — Behlmer. LP — Talley. TOP HITTERS: (Lake) Miller 3-1B. (Fos) Talley 3B; Settles & McCumber 2B.

RECORDS: Fostoria 7-16 overall, 3-9 Northern Buckeye Conference; Lake 12-7, 7-4.

NORTH BALTIMORE 17

ARCADIA 3

ARCADIA — North Baltimore clinched its second-straight outright Blanchard Valley Conference softball title in style as the Tigers blasted four home runs in a 17-3 win over Arcadia on Monday.

North Baltimore improved to 18-5 and 10-0 in the BVC, while Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) finished second in the league. The Tigers can complete an undefeated run through the BVC with a win over Cory-Rawson today.

Jasmine McNett blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, added two singles and drove in six runs to lead North Baltimore. Winning pitcher Katelyn Weinandy (13-1) was a triple away from the cycle with five RBIs while Makayla Light homered, singled and drove in two runs.

Karly Renz hit two singles to lead Arcadia (12-7, 8-3 BVC).

North Baltimore 610 145 — 17 21 1

Arcadia 000 300 — 3 3 2

WP — Weinandy (13-1). LP — Peters. TOP HITTERS: (NB) McNett 2-HR, 2-1B, 6 RBI; Weinandy HR, 2B, 1B, 5 RBI; M. Light HR, 1B, 2 RBI; Thompson 3-1B, 2 RBI; A. Light 3-1B; Boyer 2-1B, RBI; Cook 2-1B. (Arc) Renz 2-1B.

RECORDS: North Baltimore 18-5 overall, 10-0 Blanchard Valley Conference; Arcadia 12-7, 8-3.

ELMWOOD 10

GENOA 0

GENOA — Mattison Hillard and Jaela Kynard combined for six hits and two RBIs while Makenna Benschoter fired a two-hit six-inning shutout in the circle as Elmwood blanked Genoa 10-0 in Northern Buckeye Conference softball action Monday.

Hillard doubled among her four hits, while Kynard also had a double. Jill Hannah singled as well for Elmwood (16-8, 6-5 NBC) and drove in two runs.

Elmwood 220 114 — 10 12 0

Genoa 000 000 — 0 2 3

WP — Benschoter. LP — Tuchouski. TOP HITTERS: (Elm) Hillard 2B, 3-1B, RBI; Kynard 2B, 1B, RBI; Hannah 1B, 2 RBI; Drees, Hall & Marsh 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Elmwood 16-8 overall, 6-5 Northern Buckeye Conference; Genoa 6-14, 5-7.

VANLUE 11

PANDORA-GILBOA 1

VANLUE — Vanlue’s Olivia Kliesch fired a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts while smacking a home run and a triple at the plate as the Wildcats beat Pandora-Gilboa 11-1 in a Blanchard Valley Conference softball game Monday.

Kliesch drove in three runs as well and improved her record in the circle to 6-6. Emma Biller, Sydney Ellerbrock and Grace Wagner each had two hits and combined for six RBIs for the Wildcats (7-8, 4-6 BVC).

Brittany Reigle’s fourth-inning solo home run was the lone hit for P-G (1-16, 0-10 BVC).

Pandora-Gilboa 000 10 — 1 1 2

Vanlue 523 01 — 11 14 0

WP — Kliesch (6-6). LP — Mullins. TOP HITTERS: (P-G) Reigle HR. (Van) Kliesch HR, 3B, 3 RBI; Biller 2-1B, 3 RBI; Ellerbrock 2-1B, 2 RBI; Snook 3B, 2 RBI; Wagner 2-1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Pandora-Gilboa 1-16 overall, 0-10 Blanchard Valley Conference; Vanlue 7-8, 4-6.

BELLEVUE 12

NEW RIEGEL 7

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Julia Reinhart had three hits while Brianna Gillig smacked two doubles with an RBI, but Bellevue picked up the win as the Redmen used a four-run seventh inning to pull away for a 12-7 nonleague victory.

Maycie Buckner’s two singles and two RBIs led Bellevue. The Redmen had five players record a double.

Lindsay Bouillon added a single and two RBIs for New Riegel (16-8).

Bellevue 202 004 4 — 12 11 1

New Riegel 002 005 x — 7 10 5

WP — Seamon. LP — Lininger. TOP HITTERS: (Bell) Buckner 2-1B, 2 RBI; Mohr & Weider 2B, 1B, RBI; Fiske, Smith & Pressler 2B, RBI. (NR) Reinhart 3-1B; Gillig 2-2B, RBI; Bouillon 1B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: New Riegel 16-8.

