Prep sports: Redmen defeat Elmwood

BLOOMDALE — Fostoria High School led 8-1 after three innings but had to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Elmwood 9-8 in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball action Saturday.

Winning pitcher Alex Sierra doubled, singled and plated a game-high four RBIs and Donovan Vogel had two doubles and two RBIs to back the Redmen (8-12, 2-8 NBC) who overcame six errors.

Josh Firsdon had two hits, an RBI and scored three runs for the Royals (7-12, 0-9).

Fostoria 503 000 1 — 9 9 6

Elmwood 010 223 0 — 8 8 1

WP — Sierra. LP — Minich. top hitters: (Fos) Vogel 2-2B, 2 RBI; Hickle 1B, RBI; Turner 2B, 1B, 2B, 1B, 4 RBI. (Elm) Curtis 1B, RBI; Cox 1B, RBI; Taft 1B, RBI Firsdon 2-1B, RBI.

records: Fostoria 8-12 overall, 2-8 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 7-12, 0-9.

ARCADIA 7

ARLINGTON 4

ARLINGTON — Alex Pessell and Darrin Seaburn each collected two singles and an RBI as Arcadia downed Arlington 7-4 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.

The Redskins improved to 4-15 overall and 2-7 in the BVC, while the Red Devils dropped to 9-8 and 6-4.

Logan Speyer doubled and drove in two runs for Arlington, which also got a single and an RBI from Isaiah Dawson and a pair of singles from Matt Johnson.

Arcadia 202 012 0 — 7 7 4

Arlington 200 110 0 — 4 8 2

WP — Boes. LP — Insley. top hitters: (Arc) Pessell 2-1B, RBI; Seaburn 2-1B, RBI; Cramer 1B, RBI. (Arl) Dawson 1B, RBI; Speyer 2B, 2 RBI; Johnson 2-1B.

records: Arcadia 4-15, 2-7 BVC; Arlington 9-8, 6-4 BVC.

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 7

ST. WENDELIN 3

FOSTORIA — Fremont St. Joseph led just 3-2 over St. Wendelin through six innings before the Crimson Streaks put up four runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for a 7-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division win over the Mohawks at Foundation Park.

Nick Holman had a pair of hits ans drove in a run while Luke Volkmer added a hit and drove in two runs to lead the Mohawks (2-16 overall, 0-11 SBC River) at the plate.

Isaac Jimenez had two hits and two RBIs and Dylan Filliater and Alex Black had two hits and an RBI for St. Joseph (9-9, 6-3).

Fremont St. Joseph 120 000 4 — 7 10 4

St. Wendelin 020 000 1 — 3 6 3

WP — Black. LP — Smith. top hitters: (SW) Holman 2-1B, RBI; Volkmer 1B, 2 RBI. (FSJ) Jimenez 2-1B, 2 RBI; Filliater 2-1B, RBI; Black 2-1B, RBI; Price 2-1B.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 9-9 overall, 6-3 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; St. Wendelin 2-16, 0-11.

VAN BUREN 16

VANLUE 0

VAN BUREN — Van Buren raced to a 10-0 lead after two innings and coasted to a 16-0 win over Vanlue on Saturday in a Blanchard Valley Conference baseball matchup.

Brandon Bell allowed just one hit, a third-inning single by Caleb Bonham, in earning the win. Bell struck out eight and walked three in 42/3 inning work.

Bell also went 3 for 4 in the leadoff spot, scored twice and drove in two runs. Jaden Tabler (2-1B, 4 RBI), Angel Garcia (1B, 2B) and Landon Forsyth (2-1B, RBI) added two hits each and Kade Stevenson and Cody Word had RBI doubles.

Van Buren improved to 12-10 overall and ended BVC play with an 8-3 league record. Vanlue fell to 2-14 overall, 2-7 in the BVC.

Vanlue 000 00 — 0 1 4

Van Buren 372 4x — 16 14 0

WP — Bell. LP — Price. top hitters: (Van) Bonham 1B. (VB) Bell 3-1B, 2 RBI; Stevenson 2B, RBI; Overmyer 1B, 2 RBI; Warren 1B, RBI; Garcia 1B, 2B; Tabler 2-1B, 4 RBI; Saltz 1B, RBI; Word 2B, RBI; Forsyth 2-1B, RBI.

records: Vanlue 2-14, 2-7; Van Buren 12-10, 8-3 BVC.

Prep softball

OLD FORT 10-15

SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 0-5

OLD FORT — Sarah Hossler fired a perfect game and Old Fort recorded 25 runs on 27 hits in sweeping a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball doubleheader from Sandusky St. Mary’s.

Hossler struck out five as the Stockaders won the first game 10-0 in five innings. Old Fort also won the second contest in five innings, 15-5, and finished the day with its record at 18-3 overall and 9-1 in SBC play.

Alli Adelsperger, Jordan Magers, Hanna Bilger and Cheyenne Halbeisen each collected four hits on the day for the Stockaders. Adelsperger tripled, doubled and drove in five runs, while Magers had a home run and four RBIs, Bilger tripled and knocked in three runs and Halbeisen recorded a double and two RBIs.

Mackie Ward had a home run among her three hits and finished with three RBIs and Peyton Miller had a triple, two singles and three RBIs for Old Fort.

Sandusky St. Mary’s dropped to 2-17 overall and 1-10 in conference play.

First game

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 00 — 0 0 4

Old Fort 412 12 — 10 12 0

WP — Hossler. LP — Myers. top hitters: (OF) Ward HR, 1B; Miller 3B, 1B, 3 RBI; Adelsperger 3B, RBI; Hossler 1B, RBI; Halbeisen 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; H. Bilger 3B; Clouse 1B, RBI.

second game

Old Fort 005 0(10) — 15 15 1

Sandusky St. Mary’s 000 23 — 5 7 4

WP — McCoy. LP — Myers. top hitters: (OF) Ward 1B, 2 RBI; Adelsperger 2B, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Magers HR, 2-1B, 3 RBI; Harris 1B, RBI. (SSM) Landino HR, 2 RBI; Parish 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Old Fort 18-3, 9-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Sandusky St. Mary’s 2-17, 1-10 SBC River Division.

VAN BUREN 5

VANLUE 4

VAN BUREN — Van Buren and Vanlue combined for just 15 hits across 10 innings, while the starting pitchers combined for 31 strikeouts.

It was Kila Fultz’s sacrifice fly that drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th frame to push the Black Knights ahead for a 5-4 Blanchard Valley Conference win on Saturday.

Starter Sarah Dishong fanned 14 Wildcats for the win and aided her effort with two doubles at the plate as Van Buren improved to 15-7 overall and 7-3 in the BVC. Leah Stall and Carrigan Stacy each singled twice.

Olivia Kliesch struck out 17 for Vanlue (6-8, 3-6), but the offense contributed just six hits and the defense committed six errors behind her. Emma Biller and Jordan Frazier each singled twice.

Vanlue 000 003 001 0– 4 6 6

Van Buren 001 002 001 1– 5 9 3

WP — Dishong. LP — Kliesch. top hitters: (Van) Frazier & Biller 2-1B. (VB) Dishong 2-2B; Stall & Stacy 2-1B; Fultz 1B, RBI.

records: Vanlue 6-8, 3-6 Blanchard Valley Conference; Van Buren 15-7, 7-3.

