Monday’s scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30

(7) Sylvania Southview vs. (6) Perrysburg, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 6 p.m.

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(6) Clyde vs. (3) Bellevue, Thursday, 2

(4) Lexington vs. (2) Vermilion, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (2) Celina, Thursday, 2

(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division III

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Lake vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Thursday, 5

(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, Thursday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

(1) Fairview vs. (4) Tinora, Thursday, 2

(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT ELIDA

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (5) Spencerville, Thursday, 2

(2) Coldwater vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division IV

AT GALION

(1) New London vs. (7) Wynford, Wednesday, 2

(3) Plymouth vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (5) Parkway, Wednesday, 5

(2) Delphos St. John’s vs. (3) Minster, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

AT BRYAN

(1) Stryker vs. (3) Ayersville, Wednesday, 5

(7) Edon vs. (6) Hicksville, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) McComb vs. (4) Kalida, Wednesday, 2

(2) Leipsic vs. (3) Miller City, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

(1) Mohawk vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert, Wednesday, 2

(2) New Riegel vs. (5) Lakota, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Semifinals

Division I

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Perrysburg vs. (9) Sylvania Southview, Tuesday, 5

(4) Springfield vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (5) Toledo Whitmer, Monday, 5

(3) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (12) Ashland, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

Division II

AT GENOA

(1) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Central Catholic, Wednesday, 4:30

(2) Maumee vs. (5) Bowling Green, Wednesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT EDISON

(2) Bellevue vs. (4) Upper Sandusky, Tuesday, 5

(1) Clear Fork vs. (3) Clyde, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MILLER CITY

(2) Defiance vs. (3) Napoleon, Tuesday, 5

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (4) Bryan, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(1) Eastwood vs. (10) Ottawa Hills, Wednesday, 5

(4) Otsego vs. (3) Archbold, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT LEXINGTON

(1) Colonel Crawford vs. (5) Edison, Tuesday, 5

(3) Galion vs. (6) Willard, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

(1) Allen East vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Tuesday, 5

(3) Tinora vs. (4) Coldwater, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT FOSTORIA

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (5) Hardin Northern, Tuesday, 5

(2) North Baltimore vs. (4) Carey, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT ELIDA

(9) Hicksville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, Tuesday, 5

(2) Antwerp vs. (7) Continental, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Lakota, Tuesday, 5

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Old Fort, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT BRYAN

(1) Edgerton vs. (3) Hilltop, Wednesday, 5

(2) Fairview vs. (4) North Central, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

Parkway vs. Ada, Tuesday, 5

New Bremen vs. Minster, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

(1) Lucas vs. (3) Crestline, Tuesday, 4

(2) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 6

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Final 2017 Coaches Poll

Division I

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1. Lebanon (5) 102

2. Teays Valley (1) 101

3. Milford 66

4. Pickerinton Central 59

5. Perrysburg 55

6. Lakota East 51

7. Mason 38

8. Walsh Jesuit (2) 37

9. Massillon Perry 28

10. Anthony Wayne 25

Division II

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1. Hebron Lakewood (11) 110

2. LaGrange Keystone 96

3. Greenville 73

4. Oak Harbor 72

5. Archbishop Hoban 55

6. Clinton Massie 51

7. Kenton Ridge 37

8. Wapakoneta 36

9. Jonathan Alder 31

10. Springfield Shawnee 13

Division III

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1. Wheelersburg (5) 81

2. Warren Champion (1) 80

3. Springfield Northwestern (2) 58

4. North Union 47

5. Canfield South Range 41

6. Hamilton Badin 40

7. Cardington Lincoln 36

8. Sugarcreek Garaway 29

9. New Middletown Springfield 20

10. West Salem Northwestern 15

Division IV

SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS

1. Gibsonburg (5) 77

2. Danville (2) 61

3. Parkway (1) 60

4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 46

5. Williamsburg (2) 43

6. Portsmouth Clay 37

7. Strasburg Franklin 34

8. Leesburg Fairfield 26

9. Old Fort 21

10. Newton 10

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 22 13 .629 —

Baltimore 22 14 .611 ½

Boston 19 18 .514 4

Tampa Bay 19 21 .475 5½

Toronto 17 21 .447 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 19 15 .559 —

Cleveland 19 17 .528 1

Detroit 18 18 .500 2

Chicago 17 18 .486 2½

Kansas City 16 21 .432 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 26 12 .684 —

Texas 19 20 .487 7½

Los Angeles 19 21 .475 8

Seattle 17 21 .447 9

Oakland 16 21 .432 9½

Late games not included

Friday’s Results

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Texas 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 0

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, San Diego 4

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 3

Texas 6, Oakland 5

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 11, Houston 6, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 6, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 4, Detroit 1

Houston 10, N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 3-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 6:10

Atlanta (Colon 1-4) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-1), 7:07

Houston (Musgrove 2-3) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10

Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-5), 10:07

Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Toronto, 4:07

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10

Houston at Miami, 7:10

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 24 13 .649 —

New York 16 20 .444 7½

Philadelphia 14 21 .400 9

Miami 14 22 .389 9½

Atlanta 13 21 .382 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 21 15 .583 —

Milwaukee 21 17 .553 1

Cincinnati 19 18 .514 2½

Chicago 18 19 .486 3½

Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 24 15 .615 —

Los Angeles 22 16 .579 1½

Arizona 21 18 .538 3

San Francisco 15 24 .385 9

San Diego 14 25 .359 10

Friday’s RESULTS

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Atlanta 8, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4

San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 2

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 4

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 2, 17 innings

Saturday’s Results

San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3

Sunday’s Results

Miami 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 9

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Colon 1-4) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-1), 7:07

Houston (Musgrove 2-3) at Miami (Straily 1-3), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 1-0), 9:40

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10

L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0) at San Francisco (Cain 2-1), 10:15

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Toronto, 4:07

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Houston at Miami, 7:10

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05

Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10

Boston at St. Louis, 8:15

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40

Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15

Sunday’s Boxscores

Indians 8, Twins 3

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 5 2 4 4

Mauer dh 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 2 0

Sano 3b 4 1 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 1 0 1 0

K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 1 2 Brntley lf 5 0 0 0

Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0

J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0

Gimenez c 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1

Grssman ph 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0

E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 Daniel. rf 4 1 1 1

Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll cf 2 2 2 2

E.Escbr ph 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 1 1 0

Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 36 8 13 8

Minnesota 000″002″100 — 3

Cleveland 134″000″00x — 8

E–Kipnis (2). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Cleveland 8. 2B–Sano (7), K.Vargas (2), E.Rosario (5), Lindor (11). HR–J.Polanco (2), Kipnis 2 (2), C.Santana (4), Chisenhall (3). SB–Lindor (2). CS–Dozier (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Santiago (L,4-2) 2 2/3 7 6 6 2 1

Wilk 3 1/3 3 2 2 2 2

Breslow 1 1 0 0 0 0

Haley 1 2 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Bauer (W,3-4) 6 7 3 3 0 7

Shaw 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 3

Miller 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Bauer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th WP–Shaw. Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Fieldin Cubreth. Second, Mark Carlson. Third, CB Bucknor. T–3:00. A–23,099 (35,051).

Angels 4, Tigers 1

Detroit Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0 Revere lf 4 1 1 0

Cstllns 3b 4 0 1 1 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0 Trout dh 1 1 1 2

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0

Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0

J.Mrtin rf 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Maybin cf 1 0 0 0

An.Rmne cf 2 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 3 1 1 1

D.Mchdo ss 2 0 1 0 Grterol c 3 1 1 0

Totals 28 1 4 1 Totals 27 4 5 4

Detroit 100″000″000 — 1

Los Angeles 100″100″20x — 4

DP–Detroit 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Detroit 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B–Kinsler (4), V.Martinez (7). HR–Trout (11), Espinosa (4). SB–Trout 2 (7), Maybin 3 (9). CS–Castellanos (1). SF–Trout (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Verlander (L,3-3) 6 5 4 4 5 7

Greene 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 0

Rodriguez 2/3 0 0 0 1 2

Los Angeles

Meyer (W,2-1) 6 1/3 3 1 1 2 7

Parker H,5 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Hernandez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0

Norris (S,7-9) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Verlander pitched to 3 batters in the 7th HBP–by Verlander (Trout), by Hernandez (Romine). Umpires–Home, Marty Foster. First, Mike Winters. Second, Chad Whitson. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:09. A–36,215 (43,250).

Giants 8, Reds 3

Cincinnati San Francisco

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 0 2 0 Span cf 5 2 1 0

Gennett 2b 4 0 1 2 Panik 2b 4 1 2 2

Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 Belt 1b 4 2 1 1

Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Posey c 2 2 2 1

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 1 1 2

Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 3 0 0 0

Peraza ss 4 1 2 0 E.Nunez lf 4 0 2 2

Msoraco c 2 1 1 0 G.Hrnan lf 0 0 0 0

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Rggiano rf 4 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 3 0 0 0

B.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 1 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0

S.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0

Adleman p 0 0 0 0

Astin p 1 0 0 0

Brnhart ph-c 2 1 1 1

Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 33 8 9 8

Cincinnati 000″020″100 — 3

San Francisco 430″001″00x — 8

E–Duvall (1), Schebler (2). DP–San Francisco 2. LOB–Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 7. 2B–Votto (9), Duvall (9), Barnhart (7), Panik (7), Crawford (7). 3B–Peraza (2), Span (1). HR–Belt (7). SB–E.Nunez 2 (9). SF–Barnhart (2), Panik (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Adleman (L,2-2) 1 3 4 3 2 0

Astin 3 3 3 3 2 1

Brice 2 3 1 1 0 1

Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2

San Francisco

Samardzija (W,1-5) 6 2/3 9 3 3 0 8

Okert 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Kontos 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Astin (Posey). Umpires–Home, Clint Fagan. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Gerry Davis. T–2:55. A–42,122 (41,915).

Saturday’s Boxscores

Tigers 4, Angels 3

Detroit Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 Y.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 0

Cstllns 3b 4 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 2 0 0 0

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 2 1

V.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 0 Pujols dh 4 0 1 2

Upton lf 3 1 1 1 J.Marte 1b 4 0 1 0

J.Mrtin rf 4 2 3 3 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0

Collins cf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 4 0 1 0

Mldnado c 4 1 2 0

Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 34 3 8 3

Detroit 020″001″001 — 4

Los Angeles 000″020″100 — 3

E–Maybin (3). LOB–Detroit 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B–Espinosa (4). HR–Upton (8), J.Martinez 2 (2), Trout (10). SB–Simmons (3). CS–Kinsler (1), Trout (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Norris 5 2/3 7 2 2 2 4

Greene BS,1 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1

Wilson (W,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wilson (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 3

Los Angeles

Nolasco 6 5 3 3 4 4

Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3

Norris (L,1-2) 1 1 1 1 0 2

HBP–by Norris (Trout). Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Marty Foster. Second, Mike Winters. Third, Mark Wegner. T–3:14. A–40,251 (43,250).

Twins 4, Indians 1

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dozier 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 0

Grssman lf 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0

E.Rsrio lf 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 2 0

Sano 3b 2 1 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0

Mauer 1b 4 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

K.Vrgas dh 4 0 0 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0

Kepler rf 3 1 1 1 Chsnhll cf 2 0 0 0

J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0

J.Cstro c 4 0 0 0 A.Almnt rf 3 0 0 0

Buxton cf 3 0 0 0

Totals 29 4 5 3 Totals 30 1 3 0

Minnesota 000″301″000 — 4

Cleveland 001″000″000 — 1

E–Clevinger (1). LOB–Minnesota 4, Cleveland 4. 3B–C.Santana (1). HR–Kepler (3). CS–Dozier 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Berrios (W,1-0) 7 2/3 2 1 1 1 4

Rogers H,10 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Kintzler (S,10-11) 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Clevinger (L,1-1) 4 1/3 3 3 3 5 5

Otero 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1

McAllister 2 1 0 0 1 3

Goody 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP–by Berrios (Chisenhall). WP–Berrios, Clevinger 2. Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:57. A–28,379 (35,051).

Giants 3, Reds 1

Cincinnati San Francisco

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 Span cf 4 0 1 0

Alcantr 2b 5 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0

Votto 1b 5 0 1 0 Belt lf-1b 3 1 1 1

Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Morse 1b 2 0 1 0

Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 G.Hrnan pr-lf 1 1 0 0

Schbler cf 4 1 2 1 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0

Kvlehan rf 4 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0

Msoraco c 3 0 1 0 Tmlnson 3b 3 0 1 1

Bonilla p 2 0 1 0 Rggiano rf 3 1 1 1

Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 M.Moore p 2 0 0 0

Strckln p 0 0 0 0

C.Arryo ph 1 0 0 0

Law p 0 0 0 0

Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 29 3 6 3

Cincinnati 000″001″000 — 1

San Francisco 110″000″10x — 3

E–Hundley (2). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4. 2B–Schebler (7), Mesoraco (1). HR–Schebler (10), Belt (6), Ruggiano (1). SB–Mesoraco (1), Panik (2), G.Hernandez (2), Tomlinson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Bonilla (L,0-1) 8 6 3 3 2 5

San Francisco

Moore (W,2-4) 7 1/3 8 1 1 3 7

Strickland H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Law (S,3-4) 1 0 0 0 1 0

Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Clint Fagan. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Ryan Blakney. T–2:33. A–41,269 (41,915).

Friday’s Late Boxscores

Giants 3, Reds 2, 17 innings,

Cincinnati San Francisco

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 7 0 0 0 Span cf 7 1 3 2

Cozart ss 6 0 0 0 Belt 1b 7 0 1 0

Votto 1b 8 0 2 0 C.Arryo 3b 6 0 1 0

Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Posey c 7 1 2 1

Brice p 0 0 0 0 Crwford ss 6 0 1 0

S.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 6 0 1 0

Stphnsn p 1 0 1 0 E.Nunez lf 5 1 1 0

Suarez 3b 7 0 1 0 B.Mrris p 0 0 0 0

Schbler rf 7 1 3 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0

Gennett 2b-lf 6 1 2 1 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0

Brnhart c 3 0 1 1 Rggiano rf 6 0 2 0

Feldman p 2 0 0 0 Cueto p 0 0 0 0

Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph 1 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Law p 0 0 0 0

Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0

B.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Morse ph 1 0 0 0

Msoraco ph 1 0 1 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0

Storen p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0

Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan lf 2 0 0 0

Totals 56 2 11 2 Totals 55 3 12 3

Cincinnati 020″000″000″000″000″00 — 2

San Francisco 100″010″000″000″000″01 — 3

DP–Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 2. LOB–Cincinnati 16, San Francisco 6. 2B–Barnhart (6), Belt (8), Panik (6). 3B–Gennett (2). HR–Span (2), Posey (6). SB–Schebler (3). CS–C.Arroyo (1). SF–Barnhart (1). S–Barnhart 2 (4), Cueto 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Feldman 7 7 2 2 1 2

Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1

Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 0

Wood 2 0 0 0 0 2

Storen 1 1 0 0 0 1

Brice 2 0 0 0 0 1

Stephenson (L,0-2) 2 1/3 2 1 1 0 2

San Francisco

Cueto 8 5 2 2 3 6

Law 1 0 0 0 0 1

Okert 1/3 0 0 0 1 0

Strickland 2/3 0 0 0 1 0

Osich 1/3 0 0 0 1 1

Kontos 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Morris 3 3 0 0 1 2

Gearrin (W,1-1) 2 2 0 0 1 2

HBP–by Gearrin (Peraza), by Gearrin (Suarez). WP–Cueto, Gearrin. Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Clint Fagan. Third, Rob Drake. T–5:28. A–41,325 (41,915).

Angels 7, Tigers 0

Detroit Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 Y.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0

Cstllns 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 1 2

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 0 Revere lf 0 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 5 0 1 0

Upton lf 3 0 1 0 Espnosa pr-dh 0 0 0 0

J.Mrtin rf 3 0 1 0 Vlbuena 1b 5 1 3 1

Avila c 2 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 2 0

An.Rmne cf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf-cf 3 1 0 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0

Mldnado c 3 0 1 1

Pnnngtn 2b 4 1 3 2

Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 36 7 14 6

Detroit 000″000″000 — 0

Los Angeles 020″111″02x — 7

E–J.Martinez (1). DP–Detroit 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Detroit 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B–V.Martinez (6), Upton (6), Simmons (3), Maldonado (5). HR–Trout (9), Valbuena (2). SB–Calhoun (1). S–Maldonado (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Zimmermann (L,3-2) 5 1/3 10 5 4 3 2

Bell 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1

Sanchez 1 3 2 2 0 2

Los Angeles

Shoemaker (W,2-2) 6 3 0 0 1 7

Parker 1 1 0 0 1 1

Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Mike Muchlinski. Second, Marty Foster. Third, Mike Winters. T–3:04. A–44,311 (43,250).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

FridayS RESULT

Washington 92, Boston 91, series tied 3-3

Monday’s GAME

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

Conference Finals

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Golden State 113, San Antonio 111, Golden State leads series 1-0

TUESDAY’S GAME

San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 26

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Eastern Conference

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 —

Washington 1 0 1.000 —

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Connecticut 0 1 .000 1

Indiana 0 1 .000 1

Western Conference

W L Pct GB

Dallas 1 0 1.000 —

Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Seattle 1 1 .500 ½

Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

San Antonio 0 2 .000 1½

Saturday’s Results

New York 73, San Antonio 64

Los Angeles 78, Seattle 68

Atlanta 81, Connecticut 74

Sunday’s Results

Washington 89, San Antonio 74

Dallas 68, Phoenix 58

Minnesota 70, Chicago 61

Seattle 87, Indiana 82

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s RESULT

Nashville 3, Anaheim 2

Saturday’s RESULT

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT Ottawa leads series 1-0

Sunday’s RESULT

Anaheim 5, Nashville 3, series tied 1-1

Monday’s Game

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s GAME

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 22

x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11

Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17

Orlando City 6 3 1 19 13 13

New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11

New York 5 6 1 16 12 18

Chicago 4 3 3 15 17 15

New England 3 4 4 13 18 16

Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15

D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18

Philadelphia 2 4 4 10 15 14

Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6

Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 4 19 13 7

Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16

San Jose 4 4 3 15 12 13

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16

Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16

Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28

Seattle 2 4 4 10 15 16

Real Salt Lake 2 7 2 8 9 22

Colorado 2 6 1 7 8 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s RESULTS

Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2

Colorado 3, San Jose 0

Columbus 3, Montreal 2

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0

Sporting Kansas City 2, Orlando City 2, tie

New England 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 4, Seattle 1

Sunday’S RESULTS

Atlanta United FC 1, Portland 1, tie

Los Angeles 3, New York 1

New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Wednesday’S GAMES

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30

Friday’S GAM

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30

Saturday’S GAMES

Portland at Montreal, 3

Chicago at D.C. United, 4

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8

Sunday’S GAMES

Columbus at New England, 2:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Monster Cup

Kansas Results

1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 0 rating, 57 points.

2. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 0, 41.

3. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 0, 38.

4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 0, 51.

5. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 0, 48.

6. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 0, 47.

7. (15) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 0, 30.

8. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 267, 0, 36.

9. (30) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 0, 28.

10. (16) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 267, 0, 27.

11. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 267, 0, 26.

12. (14) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 267, 0, 28.

13. (35) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 267, 0, 24.

14. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 267, 0, 23.

15. (31) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 267, 0, 28.

16. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 0, 21.

17. (34) David Ragan, Ford, 267, 0, 20.

18. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 267, 0, 19.

19. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267, 0, 19.

20. (33) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 267, 0, 17.

21. (36) Landon Cassill, Ford, 267, 0, 16.

22. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 0, 17.

23. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 0, 22.

24. (29) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 267, 0, 18.

25. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 267, 0, 12.

26. (26) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 266, 0, 11.

27. (38) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 265, 0, 10.

28. (39) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 259, 0, 0.

29. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 258, 0, 8.

30. (21) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 257, 0, 7.

31. (40) Carl Long, Chevy, 256, 0, 0.

32. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 243, 0, 5.

33. (27) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 243, 0, 4.

34. (25) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 231, 0, 3.

35. (18) Paul Menard, Chevy, accident, 202, 0, 2.

36. (24) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 199, 0, 1.

37. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 199, 0, 2.

38. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 199, 0, 1.

39. (28) Derrike Cope, Chevy, engine, 179, 0, 1.

40. (19) Ryan Newman, Chevy, garage, 154, 0, 1.

IndyCar Series

IndyCar Grand Prix

Final Results

1. (1) Will Power, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running

2. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85 laps, running

3. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85 laps, running

4. (7) Simon Pagenaud, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running

5. (2) Helio Castroneves, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running

6. (20) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85 laps, running

7. (14) Max Chilton, Honda, 85 laps, running

8. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85 laps, running

9. (16) Spencer Pigot, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running

10. (5) Juan Pablo Montoya, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running

11. (3) Josef Newgarden, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running

12. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85 laps, running

13. (10) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85 laps, running

14. (21) JR Hildebrand, Cheverolet, 84 laps, running

15. (18) Carlos Munoz, Cheverolet, 84 laps, running

16. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 84 laps, running

17. (15) Conor Daly, Cheverolet, 84 laps, running

18. (17) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 84 laps, running

19. (13) Ed Jones, Honda, 84 laps, running

20. (12) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 83 laps, running

21. (19) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 32 laps, off course

22. (6) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 3 laps, off course

Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix

Final Results

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes GP, 1:35:56.497

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:35:59.987.

3. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:37:12.317.

4. Sergio Perez, Force India, 1 lap behind.

5. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 1 lap.

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1 lap.

7. Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1 lap.

8. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber-Ferrari, 1 lap.

9. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1 lap.

10. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, 1 lap.

11. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber-Ferrari, 2 laps.

12. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 2 laps.

13. Felipe Massa, Williams, 2 laps.

14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, 2 laps.

15. Jolyon Palmer, Renault, 2 laps.

16. Lance Stroll, Williams, 2 laps.

Did Not Finish

17. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes GP, 38 laps.

18. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 32 laps.

19. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1 laps.

20. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 0 laps.

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Players Championship

Final Results

Si Woo Kim (600), $1,890,000 69-72-68-69–278 -10

Louis Oosthuizen (270), $924,000 69-66-73-73–281 -7

Ian Poulter (270), $924,000 72-67-71-71–281 -7

Rafa Cabrera Bello (135), $462,000 69-70-73-70–282 -6

Kyle Stanley (135), $462,000 69-66-72-75–282 -6

Lucas Glover (98), $339,938 70-70-73-70–283 -5

Francesco Molinari (98), $339,938 69-74-69-71–283 -5

Adam Scott (98), $339,938 70-72-71-70–283 -5

Brendan Steele (98), $339,938 69-71-75-68–283 -5

Alex Noren, $283,500 68-71-72-73–284 -4

Emiliano Grillo (77), $262,500 72-71-67-75–285 -3

Dustin Johnson (66), $212,625 71-73-74-68–286 -2

Smylie Kaufman (66), $212,625 74-67-76-69–286 -2

Chris Kirk (66), $212,625 74-72-69-71–286 -2

Bernd Wiesberger, $212,625 75-71-68-72–286 -2

Blayne Barber (54), $152,250 70-76-72-69–287 -1

Mackenzie Hughes (54), $152,250 67-75-74-71–287 -1

Brooks Koepka (54), $152,250 74-69-71-73–287 -1

Webb Simpson (54), $152,250 71-69-77-70–287 -1

Vijay Singh (54), $152,250 70-68-79-70–287 -1

Henrik Stenson (54), $152,250 72-70-74-71–287 -1

Patrick Cantlay (40), $92,138 69-70-72-77–288 E

Paul Casey (40), $92,138 71-69-77-71–288 E

Yuta Ikeda, $92,138 73-69-72-74–288 E

Hideki Matsuyama (40), $92,138 72-71-76-69–288 E

William McGirt (40), $92,138 67-75-71-75–288 E

Seung-Yul Noh (40), $92,138 73-69-75-71–288 E

Pat Perez (40), $92,138 74-72-66-76–288 E

Patrick Reed (40), $92,138 72-73-74-69–288 E

Sergio Garcia (28), $65,205 73-71-67-78–289 +1

Adam Hadwin (28), $65,205 71-72-76-70–289 +1

Charley Hoffman (28), $65,205 74-72-72-71–289 +1

Sung Kang (28), $65,205 71-75-72-71–289 +1

Ben Martin (28), $65,205 71-70-73-75–289 +1

Kevin Chappell (21), $50,663 72-72-73-73–290 +2

Russell Henley (21), $50,663 75-68-73-74–290 +2

Jim Herman (21), $50,663 71-75-72-72–290 +2

Rory McIlroy (21), $50,663 73-71-71-75–290 +2

Cameron Tringale (21), $50,663 70-71-76-73–290 +2

Harold Varner III (21), $50,663 71-70-77-72–290 +2

Aaron Baddeley (14), $36,750 70-73-76-72–291 +3

Tommy Fleetwood, $36,750 74-67-76-74–291 +3

Tyrrell Hatton, $36,750 76-70-71-74–291 +3

J.B. Holmes (14), $36,750 68-69-70-84–291 +3

Billy Hurley III (14), $36,750 71-72-76-72–291 +3

Phil Mickelson (14), $36,750 70-72-78-71–291 +3

Steve Stricker (14), $36,750 72-70-73-76–291 +3

Branden Grace (10), $26,712 71-75-73-73–292 +4

Cody Gribble (10), $26,712 69-75-74-74–292 +4

Zach Johnson (10), $26,712 72-73-71-76–292 +4

Rod Pampling (10), $26,712 72-74-74-72–292 +4

Boo Weekley (10), $26,712 70-76-73-73–292 +4

Brian Harman (7), $24,430 71-75-71-76–293 +5

Ryan Moore (7), $24,430 73-72-74-74–293 +5

Daniel Summerhays (7), $24,430 69-73-75-76–293 +5

Roberto Castro (6), $23,625 71-71-76-76–294 +6

Kevin Kisner (6), $23,625 71-75-73-75–294 +6

Chez Reavie (6), $23,625 68-72-79-75–294 +6

Jimmy Walker (6), $23,625 71-74-73-76–294 +6

Keegan Bradley (5), $22,680 75-69-73-78–295 +7

Jason Day (5), $22,680 70-72-73-80–295 +7

Jason Dufner (5), $22,680 73-71-77-74–295 +7

Rickie Fowler (5), $22,680 70-74-72-79–295 +7

Michael Kim (5), $22,680 72-74-73-76–295 +7

Ricky Barnes (4), $21,735 70-74-76-76–296 +8

Daniel Berger (4), $21,735 69-72-77-78–296 +8

Justin Rose (4), $21,735 74-71-71-80–296 +8

Lee Westwood, $21,735 70-75-76-75–296 +8

David Hearn (3), $21,000 70-69-80-78–297 +9

Martin Kaymer, $21,000 72-72-75-78–297 +9

Graeme McDowell (3), $21,000 71-72-74-80–297 +9

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Richard Bleier from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Vidal Nuno to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Brandon Guyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Designated OF-INF Michael Martinez for assignment. Recalled INF-OF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Daniel Robertson.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Jefry Marte to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled RHP Chad Green from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Weber on 10-day DL. Announced RHP Jean Machi cleared waivers and was sent outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Jarred Cosart from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to El Paso (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Jorge Martinez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Grant Sides.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Joeanthony Rivera.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Joe Testa.

College

DELAWARE — Named Natasha Adair women’s basketball coach.

3

SCHEDULE

Monday’s Events

Prep Softball

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 5

Bellevue at New Riegel, 5

Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5

Patrick Henry at Liberty Center, 5

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 5

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 5

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota (SBC), 5

Van Buren at Tiffin Columbian, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

H-L Hoops Camp

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.

