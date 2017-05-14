Monday’s scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
OHSAA District Semifinals
Division I
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30
(7) Sylvania Southview vs. (6) Perrysburg, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 6 p.m.
Division II
AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
(6) Clyde vs. (3) Bellevue, Thursday, 2
(4) Lexington vs. (2) Vermilion, Thursday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT PATRICK HENRY
(1) Wapakoneta vs. (2) Celina, Thursday, 2
(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, Thursday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
Division III
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
(1) Lake vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Thursday, 5
(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, Thursday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT DEFIANCE
(1) Fairview vs. (4) Tinora, Thursday, 2
(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, Thursday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT ELIDA
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (5) Spencerville, Thursday, 2
(2) Coldwater vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic, Thursday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
Division IV
AT GALION
(1) New London vs. (7) Wynford, Wednesday, 2
(3) Plymouth vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul, Wednesday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT COLDWATER
(1) Fort Recovery vs. (5) Parkway, Wednesday, 5
(2) Delphos St. John’s vs. (3) Minster, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
AT BRYAN
(1) Stryker vs. (3) Ayersville, Wednesday, 5
(7) Edon vs. (6) Hicksville, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(1) McComb vs. (4) Kalida, Wednesday, 2
(2) Leipsic vs. (3) Miller City, Wednesday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT CLYDE
(1) Mohawk vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert, Wednesday, 2
(2) New Riegel vs. (5) Lakota, Wednesday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
PREP SOFTBALL
OHSAA District Semifinals
Division I
AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK
(2) Perrysburg vs. (9) Sylvania Southview, Tuesday, 5
(4) Springfield vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 5
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (5) Toledo Whitmer, Monday, 5
(3) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (12) Ashland, Tuesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5
Division II
AT GENOA
(1) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Central Catholic, Wednesday, 4:30
(2) Maumee vs. (5) Bowling Green, Wednesday, 6:30
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT EDISON
(2) Bellevue vs. (4) Upper Sandusky, Tuesday, 5
(1) Clear Fork vs. (3) Clyde, Thursday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT MILLER CITY
(2) Defiance vs. (3) Napoleon, Tuesday, 5
(1) Wapakoneta vs. (4) Bryan, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
Division III
AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK
(1) Eastwood vs. (10) Ottawa Hills, Wednesday, 5
(4) Otsego vs. (3) Archbold, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT LEXINGTON
(1) Colonel Crawford vs. (5) Edison, Tuesday, 5
(3) Galion vs. (6) Willard, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT LIMA BATH
(1) Allen East vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Tuesday, 5
(3) Tinora vs. (4) Coldwater, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
Division IV
AT FOSTORIA
(1) Columbus Grove vs. (5) Hardin Northern, Tuesday, 5
(2) North Baltimore vs. (4) Carey, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT ELIDA
(9) Hicksville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, Tuesday, 5
(2) Antwerp vs. (7) Continental, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT OAK HARBOR
(1) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Lakota, Tuesday, 5
(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Old Fort, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT BRYAN
(1) Edgerton vs. (3) Hilltop, Wednesday, 5
(2) Fairview vs. (4) North Central, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT WAPAKONETA
Parkway vs. Ada, Tuesday, 5
New Bremen vs. Minster, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT SHELBY
(1) Lucas vs. (3) Crestline, Tuesday, 4
(2) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 6
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
Final 2017 Coaches Poll
Division I
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1. Lebanon (5) 102
2. Teays Valley (1) 101
3. Milford 66
4. Pickerinton Central 59
5. Perrysburg 55
6. Lakota East 51
7. Mason 38
8. Walsh Jesuit (2) 37
9. Massillon Perry 28
10. Anthony Wayne 25
Division II
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1. Hebron Lakewood (11) 110
2. LaGrange Keystone 96
3. Greenville 73
4. Oak Harbor 72
5. Archbishop Hoban 55
6. Clinton Massie 51
7. Kenton Ridge 37
8. Wapakoneta 36
9. Jonathan Alder 31
10. Springfield Shawnee 13
Division III
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1. Wheelersburg (5) 81
2. Warren Champion (1) 80
3. Springfield Northwestern (2) 58
4. North Union 47
5. Canfield South Range 41
6. Hamilton Badin 40
7. Cardington Lincoln 36
8. Sugarcreek Garaway 29
9. New Middletown Springfield 20
10. West Salem Northwestern 15
Division IV
SCHOOL (1st-place votes) PTS
1. Gibsonburg (5) 77
2. Danville (2) 61
3. Parkway (1) 60
4. Jeromesville Hillsdale (1) 46
5. Williamsburg (2) 43
6. Portsmouth Clay 37
7. Strasburg Franklin 34
8. Leesburg Fairfield 26
9. Old Fort 21
10. Newton 10
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 13 .629 —
Baltimore 22 14 .611 ½
Boston 19 18 .514 4
Tampa Bay 19 21 .475 5½
Toronto 17 21 .447 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 15 .559 —
Cleveland 19 17 .528 1
Detroit 18 18 .500 2
Chicago 17 18 .486 2½
Kansas City 16 21 .432 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 12 .684 —
Texas 19 20 .487 7½
Los Angeles 19 21 .475 8
Seattle 17 21 .447 9
Oakland 16 21 .432 9½
Late games not included
Friday’s Results
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 4, Seattle 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Texas 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 0
Saturday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 5, San Diego 4
Kansas City 4, Baltimore 3
Texas 6, Oakland 5
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3
Sunday’s Results
Toronto 3, Seattle 2
Cleveland 8, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 11, Houston 6, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 6, Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 4, Detroit 1
Houston 10, N.Y. Yankees 7, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Archer 3-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-2), 6:10
Atlanta (Colon 1-4) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-1), 7:07
Houston (Musgrove 2-3) at Miami (Koehler 1-1), 7:10
Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-5), 10:07
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Toronto, 4:07
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10
Houston at Miami, 7:10
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 24 13 .649 —
New York 16 20 .444 7½
Philadelphia 14 21 .400 9
Miami 14 22 .389 9½
Atlanta 13 21 .382 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 21 15 .583 —
Milwaukee 21 17 .553 1
Cincinnati 19 18 .514 2½
Chicago 18 19 .486 3½
Pittsburgh 16 22 .421 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 24 15 .615 —
Los Angeles 22 16 .579 1½
Arizona 21 18 .538 3
San Francisco 15 24 .385 9
San Diego 14 25 .359 10
Friday’s RESULTS
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4
San Diego 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 2
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 4
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 2, 17 innings
Saturday’s Results
San Francisco 3, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 3, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 5, San Diego 4
Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 3
Sunday’s Results
Miami 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, San Diego 3
Milwaukee 11, N.Y. Mets 9
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Francisco 8, Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Washington 6, Philadelphia 5, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Colon 1-4) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-1), 7:07
Houston (Musgrove 2-3) at Miami (Straily 1-3), 7:10
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-2) at Arizona (Godley 1-0), 9:40
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 10:10
L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 3-0) at San Francisco (Cain 2-1), 10:15
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Toronto, 4:07
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Houston at Miami, 7:10
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05
Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05
Colorado at Minnesota, 8:10
Boston at St. Louis, 8:15
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40
Milwaukee at San Diego, 10:10
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15
Sunday’s Boxscores
Indians 8, Twins 3
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dozier 2b 3 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 5 2 4 4
Mauer dh 4 1 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 2 0
Sano 3b 4 1 1 0 E.Gnzal ss 1 0 1 0
K.Vrgas 1b 4 0 1 2 Brntley lf 5 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 A.Almnt pr-lf 0 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 1 1 1 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
Gimenez c 3 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 1
Grssman ph 1 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 0
E.Rsrio lf 4 0 1 0 Daniel. rf 4 1 1 1
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll cf 2 2 2 2
E.Escbr ph 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 4 1 1 0
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 36 8 13 8
Minnesota 000″002″100 — 3
Cleveland 134″000″00x — 8
E–Kipnis (2). DP–Minnesota 1. LOB–Minnesota 6, Cleveland 8. 2B–Sano (7), K.Vargas (2), E.Rosario (5), Lindor (11). HR–J.Polanco (2), Kipnis 2 (2), C.Santana (4), Chisenhall (3). SB–Lindor (2). CS–Dozier (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santiago (L,4-2) 2 2/3 7 6 6 2 1
Wilk 3 1/3 3 2 2 2 2
Breslow 1 1 0 0 0 0
Haley 1 2 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bauer (W,3-4) 6 7 3 3 0 7
Shaw 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 3
Miller 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Allen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bauer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th WP–Shaw. Umpires–Home, Manny Gonzalez. First, Fieldin Cubreth. Second, Mark Carlson. Third, CB Bucknor. T–3:00. A–23,099 (35,051).
Angels 4, Tigers 1
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0 Revere lf 4 1 1 0
Cstllns 3b 4 0 1 1 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0 Trout dh 1 1 1 2
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 3 0 0 0
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
J.Mrtin rf 2 0 0 0 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Maybin cf 1 0 0 0
An.Rmne cf 2 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 3 1 1 1
D.Mchdo ss 2 0 1 0 Grterol c 3 1 1 0
Totals 28 1 4 1 Totals 27 4 5 4
Detroit 100″000″000 — 1
Los Angeles 100″100″20x — 4
DP–Detroit 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Detroit 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B–Kinsler (4), V.Martinez (7). HR–Trout (11), Espinosa (4). SB–Trout 2 (7), Maybin 3 (9). CS–Castellanos (1). SF–Trout (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Verlander (L,3-3) 6 5 4 4 5 7
Greene 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Hardy 1 0 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez 2/3 0 0 0 1 2
Los Angeles
Meyer (W,2-1) 6 1/3 3 1 1 2 7
Parker H,5 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Hernandez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Norris (S,7-9) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Verlander pitched to 3 batters in the 7th HBP–by Verlander (Trout), by Hernandez (Romine). Umpires–Home, Marty Foster. First, Mike Winters. Second, Chad Whitson. Third, Mike Muchlinski. T–3:09. A–36,215 (43,250).
Giants 8, Reds 3
Cincinnati San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 2 0 Span cf 5 2 1 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 2 Panik 2b 4 1 2 2
Votto 1b 4 0 2 0 Belt 1b 4 2 1 1
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Posey c 2 2 2 1
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 1 1 2
Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 3 0 0 0
Peraza ss 4 1 2 0 E.Nunez lf 4 0 2 2
Msoraco c 2 1 1 0 G.Hrnan lf 0 0 0 0
Brice p 0 0 0 0 Rggiano rf 4 0 0 0
Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 3 0 0 0
B.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 1 0 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
S.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0
Adleman p 0 0 0 0
Astin p 1 0 0 0
Brnhart ph-c 2 1 1 1
Totals 35 3 11 3 Totals 33 8 9 8
Cincinnati 000″020″100 — 3
San Francisco 430″001″00x — 8
E–Duvall (1), Schebler (2). DP–San Francisco 2. LOB–Cincinnati 6, San Francisco 7. 2B–Votto (9), Duvall (9), Barnhart (7), Panik (7), Crawford (7). 3B–Peraza (2), Span (1). HR–Belt (7). SB–E.Nunez 2 (9). SF–Barnhart (2), Panik (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Adleman (L,2-2) 1 3 4 3 2 0
Astin 3 3 3 3 2 1
Brice 2 3 1 1 0 1
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Francisco
Samardzija (W,1-5) 6 2/3 9 3 3 0 8
Okert 2/3 1 0 0 0 0
Kontos 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Astin (Posey). Umpires–Home, Clint Fagan. First, Rob Drake. Second, Mark Wegner. Third, Gerry Davis. T–2:55. A–42,122 (41,915).
Saturday’s Boxscores
Tigers 4, Angels 3
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 3 0 1 0 Y.Escbr 3b 3 1 1 0
Cstllns 3b 4 0 0 0 Pnnngtn 3b 2 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 2 1 2 1
V.Mrtin dh 3 1 1 0 Pujols dh 4 0 1 2
Upton lf 3 1 1 1 J.Marte 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Mrtin rf 4 2 3 3 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Collins cf 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Maybin lf 4 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Espnosa 2b 4 0 1 0
Mldnado c 4 1 2 0
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 34 3 8 3
Detroit 020″001″001 — 4
Los Angeles 000″020″100 — 3
E–Maybin (3). LOB–Detroit 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B–Espinosa (4). HR–Upton (8), J.Martinez 2 (2), Trout (10). SB–Simmons (3). CS–Kinsler (1), Trout (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Norris 5 2/3 7 2 2 2 4
Greene BS,1 1 1/3 1 1 1 0 1
Wilson (W,1-1) 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wilson (S,2-2) 1 0 0 0 0 3
Los Angeles
Nolasco 6 5 3 3 4 4
Petit 2 0 0 0 0 3
Norris (L,1-2) 1 1 1 1 0 2
HBP–by Norris (Trout). Umpires–Home, Mike Muchlinski. First, Marty Foster. Second, Mike Winters. Third, Mark Wegner. T–3:14. A–40,251 (43,250).
Twins 4, Indians 1
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dozier 2b 2 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 4 1 1 0
Grssman lf 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 0 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 0 2 0
Sano 3b 2 1 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
Mauer 1b 4 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
K.Vrgas dh 4 0 0 1 Jose.Rm 3b 3 0 0 0
Kepler rf 3 1 1 1 Chsnhll cf 2 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 4 0 0 0 A.Almnt rf 3 0 0 0
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 4 5 3 Totals 30 1 3 0
Minnesota 000″301″000 — 4
Cleveland 001″000″000 — 1
E–Clevinger (1). LOB–Minnesota 4, Cleveland 4. 3B–C.Santana (1). HR–Kepler (3). CS–Dozier 2 (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios (W,1-0) 7 2/3 2 1 1 1 4
Rogers H,10 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler (S,10-11) 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Clevinger (L,1-1) 4 1/3 3 3 3 5 5
Otero 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 1
McAllister 2 1 0 0 1 3
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 0
HBP–by Berrios (Chisenhall). WP–Berrios, Clevinger 2. Umpires–Home, CB Bucknor. First, Manny Gonzalez. Second, Fieldin Cubreth. Third, Mark Carlson. T–2:57. A–28,379 (35,051).
Giants 3, Reds 1
Cincinnati San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 Span cf 4 0 1 0
Alcantr 2b 5 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0
Votto 1b 5 0 1 0 Belt lf-1b 3 1 1 1
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Morse 1b 2 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0 G.Hrnan pr-lf 1 1 0 0
Schbler cf 4 1 2 1 Crwford ss 3 0 0 0
Kvlehan rf 4 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0
Msoraco c 3 0 1 0 Tmlnson 3b 3 0 1 1
Bonilla p 2 0 1 0 Rggiano rf 3 1 1 1
Gennett ph 1 0 0 0 M.Moore p 2 0 0 0
Strckln p 0 0 0 0
C.Arryo ph 1 0 0 0
Law p 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 29 3 6 3
Cincinnati 000″001″000 — 1
San Francisco 110″000″10x — 3
E–Hundley (2). DP–Cincinnati 1. LOB–Cincinnati 11, San Francisco 4. 2B–Schebler (7), Mesoraco (1). HR–Schebler (10), Belt (6), Ruggiano (1). SB–Mesoraco (1), Panik (2), G.Hernandez (2), Tomlinson (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bonilla (L,0-1) 8 6 3 3 2 5
San Francisco
Moore (W,2-4) 7 1/3 8 1 1 3 7
Strickland H,1 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Law (S,3-4) 1 0 0 0 1 0
Umpires–Home, Gerry Davis. First, Clint Fagan. Second, Rob Drake. Third, Ryan Blakney. T–2:33. A–41,269 (41,915).
Friday’s Late Boxscores
Giants 3, Reds 2, 17 innings,
Cincinnati San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 7 0 0 0 Span cf 7 1 3 2
Cozart ss 6 0 0 0 Belt 1b 7 0 1 0
Votto 1b 8 0 2 0 C.Arryo 3b 6 0 1 0
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Posey c 7 1 2 1
Brice p 0 0 0 0 Crwford ss 6 0 1 0
S.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 Panik 2b 6 0 1 0
Stphnsn p 1 0 1 0 E.Nunez lf 5 1 1 0
Suarez 3b 7 0 1 0 B.Mrris p 0 0 0 0
Schbler rf 7 1 3 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0
Gennett 2b-lf 6 1 2 1 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 3 0 1 1 Rggiano rf 6 0 2 0
Feldman p 2 0 0 0 Cueto p 0 0 0 0
Alcantr ph 1 0 0 0 Tmlnson ph 1 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Law p 0 0 0 0
Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0 Okert p 0 0 0 0
Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0
B.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Morse ph 1 0 0 0
Msoraco ph 1 0 1 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0
Storen p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan lf 2 0 0 0
Totals 56 2 11 2 Totals 55 3 12 3
Cincinnati 020″000″000″000″000″00 — 2
San Francisco 100″010″000″000″000″01 — 3
DP–Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 2. LOB–Cincinnati 16, San Francisco 6. 2B–Barnhart (6), Belt (8), Panik (6). 3B–Gennett (2). HR–Span (2), Posey (6). SB–Schebler (3). CS–C.Arroyo (1). SF–Barnhart (1). S–Barnhart 2 (4), Cueto 2 (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Feldman 7 7 2 2 1 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lorenzen 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wood 2 0 0 0 0 2
Storen 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brice 2 0 0 0 0 1
Stephenson (L,0-2) 2 1/3 2 1 1 0 2
San Francisco
Cueto 8 5 2 2 3 6
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1
Okert 1/3 0 0 0 1 0
Strickland 2/3 0 0 0 1 0
Osich 1/3 0 0 0 1 1
Kontos 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Morris 3 3 0 0 1 2
Gearrin (W,1-1) 2 2 0 0 1 2
HBP–by Gearrin (Peraza), by Gearrin (Suarez). WP–Cueto, Gearrin. Umpires–Home, Tony Randazzo. First, Gerry Davis. Second, Clint Fagan. Third, Rob Drake. T–5:28. A–41,325 (41,915).
Angels 7, Tigers 0
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 Y.Escbr 3b 4 1 1 0
Cstllns 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 1 2
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 0 Revere lf 0 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 5 0 1 0
Upton lf 3 0 1 0 Espnosa pr-dh 0 0 0 0
J.Mrtin rf 3 0 1 0 Vlbuena 1b 5 1 3 1
Avila c 2 0 0 0 Calhoun rf 3 1 2 0
An.Rmne cf 3 0 0 0 Maybin lf-cf 3 1 0 0
J.Iglss ss 3 0 0 0 Simmons ss 4 1 2 0
Mldnado c 3 0 1 1
Pnnngtn 2b 4 1 3 2
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 36 7 14 6
Detroit 000″000″000 — 0
Los Angeles 020″111″02x — 7
E–J.Martinez (1). DP–Detroit 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB–Detroit 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B–V.Martinez (6), Upton (6), Simmons (3), Maldonado (5). HR–Trout (9), Valbuena (2). SB–Calhoun (1). S–Maldonado (4).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann (L,3-2) 5 1/3 10 5 4 3 2
Bell 1 2/3 1 0 0 0 1
Sanchez 1 3 2 2 0 2
Los Angeles
Shoemaker (W,2-2) 6 3 0 0 1 7
Parker 1 1 0 0 1 1
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Umpires–Home, Mark Wegner. First, Mike Muchlinski. Second, Marty Foster. Third, Mike Winters. T–3:04. A–44,311 (43,250).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
BEST-OF-7
FridayS RESULT
Washington 92, Boston 91, series tied 3-3
Monday’s GAME
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Conference Finals
BEST-OF-7
Sunday’s RESULT
Golden State 113, San Antonio 111, Golden State leads series 1-0
TUESDAY’S GAME
San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 26
x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Eastern Conference
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 —
New York 1 0 1.000 —
Washington 1 0 1.000 —
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Connecticut 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
Western Conference
W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000 —
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 —
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
Seattle 1 1 .500 ½
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1
San Antonio 0 2 .000 1½
Saturday’s Results
New York 73, San Antonio 64
Los Angeles 78, Seattle 68
Atlanta 81, Connecticut 74
Sunday’s Results
Washington 89, San Antonio 74
Dallas 68, Phoenix 58
Minnesota 70, Chicago 61
Seattle 87, Indiana 82
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Friday’s RESULT
Nashville 3, Anaheim 2
Saturday’s RESULT
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT Ottawa leads series 1-0
Sunday’s RESULT
Anaheim 5, Nashville 3, series tied 1-1
Monday’s Game
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s GAME
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s GAME
x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Monday, May 22
x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 7 1 4 25 20 11
Columbus 6 5 1 19 19 17
Orlando City 6 3 1 19 13 13
New York City FC 5 3 2 17 18 11
New York 5 6 1 16 12 18
Chicago 4 3 3 15 17 15
New England 3 4 4 13 18 16
Atlanta United FC 3 4 3 12 20 15
D.C. United 3 5 2 11 9 18
Philadelphia 2 4 4 10 15 14
Montreal 2 4 4 10 14 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 5 0 4 19 14 6
Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 4 19 13 7
Portland 5 3 3 18 21 16
San Jose 4 4 3 15 12 13
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Los Angeles 3 5 2 11 13 16
Minnesota United 3 6 2 11 17 28
Seattle 2 4 4 10 15 16
Real Salt Lake 2 7 2 8 9 22
Colorado 2 6 1 7 8 12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Saturday’s RESULTS
Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 2
Colorado 3, San Jose 0
Columbus 3, Montreal 2
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 0
Sporting Kansas City 2, Orlando City 2, tie
New England 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Chicago 4, Seattle 1
Sunday’S RESULTS
Atlanta United FC 1, Portland 1, tie
Los Angeles 3, New York 1
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Wednesday’S GAMES
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30
Friday’S GAM
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30
Saturday’S GAMES
Portland at Montreal, 3
Chicago at D.C. United, 4
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8
Sunday’S GAMES
Columbus at New England, 2:30
Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Cup
Kansas Results
1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267 laps, 0 rating, 57 points.
2. (17) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 0, 41.
3. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 267, 0, 38.
4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 0, 51.
5. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267, 0, 48.
6. (9) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 267, 0, 47.
7. (15) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 267, 0, 30.
8. (12) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 267, 0, 36.
9. (30) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 267, 0, 28.
10. (16) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 267, 0, 27.
11. (4) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 267, 0, 26.
12. (14) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 267, 0, 28.
13. (35) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 267, 0, 24.
14. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 267, 0, 23.
15. (31) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 267, 0, 28.
16. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 267, 0, 21.
17. (34) David Ragan, Ford, 267, 0, 20.
18. (20) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 267, 0, 19.
19. (6) Kurt Busch, Ford, 267, 0, 19.
20. (33) Dale Earnhardt Jr, Chevy, 267, 0, 17.
21. (36) Landon Cassill, Ford, 267, 0, 16.
22. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 0, 17.
23. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 0, 22.
24. (29) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 267, 0, 18.
25. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevy, 267, 0, 12.
26. (26) Cole Whitt, Chevy, 266, 0, 11.
27. (38) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 265, 0, 10.
28. (39) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 259, 0, 0.
29. (10) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 258, 0, 8.
30. (21) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 257, 0, 7.
31. (40) Carl Long, Chevy, 256, 0, 0.
32. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 243, 0, 5.
33. (27) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 243, 0, 4.
34. (25) Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 231, 0, 3.
35. (18) Paul Menard, Chevy, accident, 202, 0, 2.
36. (24) Danica Patrick, Ford, accident, 199, 0, 1.
37. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 199, 0, 2.
38. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, accident, 199, 0, 1.
39. (28) Derrike Cope, Chevy, engine, 179, 0, 1.
40. (19) Ryan Newman, Chevy, garage, 154, 0, 1.
IndyCar Series
IndyCar Grand Prix
Final Results
1. (1) Will Power, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running
2. (4) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85 laps, running
3. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85 laps, running
4. (7) Simon Pagenaud, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running
5. (2) Helio Castroneves, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running
6. (20) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85 laps, running
7. (14) Max Chilton, Honda, 85 laps, running
8. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85 laps, running
9. (16) Spencer Pigot, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running
10. (5) Juan Pablo Montoya, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running
11. (3) Josef Newgarden, Cheverolet, 85 laps, running
12. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85 laps, running
13. (10) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85 laps, running
14. (21) JR Hildebrand, Cheverolet, 84 laps, running
15. (18) Carlos Munoz, Cheverolet, 84 laps, running
16. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 84 laps, running
17. (15) Conor Daly, Cheverolet, 84 laps, running
18. (17) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 84 laps, running
19. (13) Ed Jones, Honda, 84 laps, running
20. (12) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 83 laps, running
21. (19) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 32 laps, off course
22. (6) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 3 laps, off course
Formula 1
Spanish Grand Prix
Final Results
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes GP, 1:35:56.497
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:35:59.987.
3. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 1:37:12.317.
4. Sergio Perez, Force India, 1 lap behind.
5. Esteban Ocon, Force India, 1 lap.
6. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1 lap.
7. Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1 lap.
8. Pascal Wehrlein, Sauber-Ferrari, 1 lap.
9. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso, 1 lap.
10. Romain Grosjean, Haas F1, 1 lap.
11. Marcus Ericsson, Sauber-Ferrari, 2 laps.
12. Fernando Alonso, McLaren, 2 laps.
13. Felipe Massa, Williams, 2 laps.
14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1, 2 laps.
15. Jolyon Palmer, Renault, 2 laps.
16. Lance Stroll, Williams, 2 laps.
Did Not Finish
17. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes GP, 38 laps.
18. Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, 32 laps.
19. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1 laps.
20. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, 0 laps.
PRO GOLF
PGA Tour
Players Championship
Final Results
Si Woo Kim (600), $1,890,000 69-72-68-69–278 -10
Louis Oosthuizen (270), $924,000 69-66-73-73–281 -7
Ian Poulter (270), $924,000 72-67-71-71–281 -7
Rafa Cabrera Bello (135), $462,000 69-70-73-70–282 -6
Kyle Stanley (135), $462,000 69-66-72-75–282 -6
Lucas Glover (98), $339,938 70-70-73-70–283 -5
Francesco Molinari (98), $339,938 69-74-69-71–283 -5
Adam Scott (98), $339,938 70-72-71-70–283 -5
Brendan Steele (98), $339,938 69-71-75-68–283 -5
Alex Noren, $283,500 68-71-72-73–284 -4
Emiliano Grillo (77), $262,500 72-71-67-75–285 -3
Dustin Johnson (66), $212,625 71-73-74-68–286 -2
Smylie Kaufman (66), $212,625 74-67-76-69–286 -2
Chris Kirk (66), $212,625 74-72-69-71–286 -2
Bernd Wiesberger, $212,625 75-71-68-72–286 -2
Blayne Barber (54), $152,250 70-76-72-69–287 -1
Mackenzie Hughes (54), $152,250 67-75-74-71–287 -1
Brooks Koepka (54), $152,250 74-69-71-73–287 -1
Webb Simpson (54), $152,250 71-69-77-70–287 -1
Vijay Singh (54), $152,250 70-68-79-70–287 -1
Henrik Stenson (54), $152,250 72-70-74-71–287 -1
Patrick Cantlay (40), $92,138 69-70-72-77–288 E
Paul Casey (40), $92,138 71-69-77-71–288 E
Yuta Ikeda, $92,138 73-69-72-74–288 E
Hideki Matsuyama (40), $92,138 72-71-76-69–288 E
William McGirt (40), $92,138 67-75-71-75–288 E
Seung-Yul Noh (40), $92,138 73-69-75-71–288 E
Pat Perez (40), $92,138 74-72-66-76–288 E
Patrick Reed (40), $92,138 72-73-74-69–288 E
Sergio Garcia (28), $65,205 73-71-67-78–289 +1
Adam Hadwin (28), $65,205 71-72-76-70–289 +1
Charley Hoffman (28), $65,205 74-72-72-71–289 +1
Sung Kang (28), $65,205 71-75-72-71–289 +1
Ben Martin (28), $65,205 71-70-73-75–289 +1
Kevin Chappell (21), $50,663 72-72-73-73–290 +2
Russell Henley (21), $50,663 75-68-73-74–290 +2
Jim Herman (21), $50,663 71-75-72-72–290 +2
Rory McIlroy (21), $50,663 73-71-71-75–290 +2
Cameron Tringale (21), $50,663 70-71-76-73–290 +2
Harold Varner III (21), $50,663 71-70-77-72–290 +2
Aaron Baddeley (14), $36,750 70-73-76-72–291 +3
Tommy Fleetwood, $36,750 74-67-76-74–291 +3
Tyrrell Hatton, $36,750 76-70-71-74–291 +3
J.B. Holmes (14), $36,750 68-69-70-84–291 +3
Billy Hurley III (14), $36,750 71-72-76-72–291 +3
Phil Mickelson (14), $36,750 70-72-78-71–291 +3
Steve Stricker (14), $36,750 72-70-73-76–291 +3
Branden Grace (10), $26,712 71-75-73-73–292 +4
Cody Gribble (10), $26,712 69-75-74-74–292 +4
Zach Johnson (10), $26,712 72-73-71-76–292 +4
Rod Pampling (10), $26,712 72-74-74-72–292 +4
Boo Weekley (10), $26,712 70-76-73-73–292 +4
Brian Harman (7), $24,430 71-75-71-76–293 +5
Ryan Moore (7), $24,430 73-72-74-74–293 +5
Daniel Summerhays (7), $24,430 69-73-75-76–293 +5
Roberto Castro (6), $23,625 71-71-76-76–294 +6
Kevin Kisner (6), $23,625 71-75-73-75–294 +6
Chez Reavie (6), $23,625 68-72-79-75–294 +6
Jimmy Walker (6), $23,625 71-74-73-76–294 +6
Keegan Bradley (5), $22,680 75-69-73-78–295 +7
Jason Day (5), $22,680 70-72-73-80–295 +7
Jason Dufner (5), $22,680 73-71-77-74–295 +7
Rickie Fowler (5), $22,680 70-74-72-79–295 +7
Michael Kim (5), $22,680 72-74-73-76–295 +7
Ricky Barnes (4), $21,735 70-74-76-76–296 +8
Daniel Berger (4), $21,735 69-72-77-78–296 +8
Justin Rose (4), $21,735 74-71-71-80–296 +8
Lee Westwood, $21,735 70-75-76-75–296 +8
David Hearn (3), $21,000 70-69-80-78–297 +9
Martin Kaymer, $21,000 72-72-75-78–297 +9
Graeme McDowell (3), $21,000 71-72-74-80–297 +9
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Richard Bleier from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Vidal Nuno to Norfolk.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed OF Brandon Guyer on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Designated OF-INF Michael Martinez for assignment. Recalled INF-OF Erik Gonzalez from Columbus (IL). Selected the contract of OF Daniel Robertson.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 1B C.J. Cron from the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Jefry Marte to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Aroldis Chapman on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled RHP Chad Green from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Weber on 10-day DL. Announced RHP Jean Machi cleared waivers and was sent outright to Tacoma (PCL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed C Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion DL, retroactive to May 13. Recalled RHP Silvino Bracho from Reno (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHP Jarred Cosart from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Kevin Quackenbush to El Paso (PCL).
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Jorge Martinez.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed RHP Grant Sides.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHP Joeanthony Rivera.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released LHP Joe Testa.
College
DELAWARE — Named Natasha Adair women’s basketball coach.
3
SCHEDULE
Monday’s Events
Prep Softball
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5
North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 5
Bellevue at New Riegel, 5
Lakota at Tiffin Calvert (SBC), 5
Patrick Henry at Liberty Center, 5
Prep Baseball
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 5
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Elmwood at Woodmore (NBC), 5
North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Fremont St. Joseph at Lakota (SBC), 5
Van Buren at Tiffin Columbian, 5
LOCAL & AREA
Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach
TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.
Redmen Club Golf Outing
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.
H-L Hoops Camp
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.