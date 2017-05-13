Saturday’s Scoreboard
PREP BASEBALL
Friday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT
Clyde 4, Shelby 3
Bellevue 3, Mansfield Madison 1
Lexington 8, Sandusky Perkins 4
Vermilion 8, Kenton 1
PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT
Wapakoneta 3, Lima Bath 1
Celina 7, Lima Shawnee 3
Defiance 5, Bowling Green 4
Maumee 4, Bryan 2
Division III
BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT
Lake 12, Woodmore 2
Ottawa Hills 4, Gibsonburg 1
Eastwood 5, Oak Harbor 0
Rossford 4, Cardinal Stritch 3
SHELBY DISTRICT
Margaretta 5, Seneca East 0
Galion 4, Western Reserve 1
Clear Fork 3, Bucyrus 0
Edison 3, Ashland Crestview 0
DEFIANCE DISTRICT
Fairview 2, Wayne Trace 1
Paulding 5, Tinora 2
Archbold 1, Otsego 0
Swanton 9, Delta 8
ELIDA DISTRICT
Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Allen East 0
Spencerville 4, Liberty-Benton 2
Coldwater 3, Elmwood 0
Lima Central Catholic 5, Delphos Jefferson 4
Division IV
OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT
McComb 8, Pandora-Gilboa 0
Kalida 3, Ottoville 2
Leipsic 3, Fort Jennings 1
BRYAN DISTRICT
Edon 8, Patrick Henry 6
District Semifinals
Division I
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30
(7) Sylvania Southview vs. (6) Perrysburg, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 6 p.m.
Division II
AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY
(6) Clyde vs. (3) Bellevue, Thursday, 2
(4) Lexington vs. (2) Vermilion, Thursday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT PATRICK HENRY
(1) Wapakoneta vs. (2) Celina, Thursday, 2
(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, Thursday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
Division III
AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK
(1) Lake vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Thursday, 5
(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, Thursday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT DEFIANCE
(1) Fairview vs. (7) Paulding, Thursday, 2
(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, Thursday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
AT ELIDA
(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (5) Spencerville, Thursday, 2
(2) Coldwater vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic, Thursday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1
Division IV
AT GALION
(1) New London vs. (7) Wynford, Wednesday, 2
(3) Plymouth vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul, Wednesday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT COLDWATER
(1) Fort Recovery vs. (5) Parkway, Wednesday, 5
(2) Delphos St. John’s vs. (3) Minster, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7
AT BRYAN
(1) Stryker vs. (3) Ayersville, Wednesday, 5
(7) Edon vs. (6) Hicksville, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
(1) McComb vs. (4) Kalida, Wednesday, 2
(2) Leipsic vs. (3) Miller City, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT CLYDE
(1) Mohawk vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert, Wednesday, 2
(2) New Riegel vs. (5) Lakota winner, Wednesday, 4
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
PREP SOFTBALL
OHSAA District Tournament
Friday’s District Quarterfinals
Division II
GENOA DISTRICT
Oak Harbor 17, Sandusky Perkins 1
Toledo Central Catholic 10, Lake 5
Maumee 10, Sandusky 0
Bowling Green 1, Wauseon 0
EDISON DISTRICT
Bellevue 14, Norwalk 1
Upper Sandusky 5, Vermilion 4
(1) Clear Fork vs. (9) Tiffin Columbian, 5
Clyde 3, Shelby2
MILLER CITY DISTRICT
Defiance 8, Lima Bath 6
Napoleon 6, Kenton 2
Wapakoneta 11, Van Wert 1
Bryan 4, Celina 3
Division III
MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT
Eastwood 4, Delta 0
Ottawa Hills 6, Rossford 3
Elmwood 16, Otsego 0
Archbold 7, Evergreen 0
LEXINGTON DISTRICT
Edison 6, Wynford 2
Galion 6, Margaretta 5
Willard 3, Ashland Crestview 2
LIMA BATH DISTRICT
Allen East 4, Paulding 0
Patrick Henry 14, Riverdale 0
Tinora 4, St. Henry 0
Coldwater 7, Bluffton 5
Division IV
ELIDA DISTRICT
Antwerp 8, Holgate 0
SHELBY DISTRICT
Lucas 9, New London 2
Crestline 5, Seneca East 1
WAPAKONETA DISTRICT
Ada 7, Spencerville 6
FOSTORIA DISTRICT
Columbus Grove 5, Leipsic 2
Hardin Northern 5, Van Buren 3
North Baltimore 9, Arlington 2
District Semifinals
Division I
AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK
(2) Perrysburg vs. (9) Sylvania Southview, Tuesday, 5
(4) Springfield vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 5
AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY
(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (5) Toledo Whitmer, Monday, 5
(3) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (12) Ashland, Tuesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5
Division II
AT GENOA
(1) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Central Catholic, Wednesday, 4:30
(2) Maumee vs. (5) Bowling Green, Wednesday, 6:30
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT EDISON
(2) Bellevue vs. (4) Upper Sandusky, Tuesday, 5
(9) Tiffin Columbian-(1) Clear Fork winner vs. (3) Clyde, Thursday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT MILLER CITY
(2) Defiance vs. (3) Napoleon, Tuesday, 5
(1) Wapakoneta vs. (4) Bryan, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
Division III
AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK
(1) Eastwood vs. (10) Ottawa Hills, Wednesday, 5
(2) Elmwood vs. (3) Archbold, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT LEXINGTON
(1) Colonel Crawford vs. (5) Edison, Tuesday, 5
(3) Galion vs. (6) Willard, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT LIMA BATH
(1) Allen East vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Tuesday, 5
(3) Tinora vs. (4) Coldwater, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
Division IV
AT FOSTORIA
(1) Columbus Grove vs. (5) Hardin Northern, Tuesday, 5
(2) North Baltimore vs. (4) Carey, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT ELIDA
(9) Hicksville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, Tuesday, 5
(2) Antwerp vs. (7) Continental, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT OAK HARBOR
(1) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Lakota, Tuesday, 5
(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Old Fort, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon
AT BRYAN
(1) Edgerton vs. (3) Hilltop, Wednesday, 5
(2) Fairview vs. (4) North Central, Wednesday, 7
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT WAPAKONETA
Parkway vs. Ada, Tuesday, 5
New Bremen vs. Minster, Wednesday, 5
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
AT SHELBY
(1) Lucas vs. (3) Crestline, Tuesday, 4
(2) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 6
DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 22 12 .647 —
New York 21 12 .636 ½
Boston 18 17 .514 4½
Tampa Bay 18 20 .474 6
Toronto 15 21 .417 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 14 .563 —
Cleveland 18 16 .529 1
Detroit 17 16 .515 1½
Chicago 15 17 .469 3
Kansas City 14 21 .400 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 25 11 .694 —
Seattle 17 19 .472 8
Los Angeles 17 20 .459 8½
Texas 17 20 .459 8½
Oakland 16 19 .457 8½
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, ppd.
Boston 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0
Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 1
Friday’s Results
Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 4, Seattle 0
Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Texas 5, Oakland 2
Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, late
Detroit at L.A. Angels, late
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Fiers 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 1:05
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-3) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 1:05
Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 3-2), 1:07
Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10
Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Karns 2-2), 7:15
Oakland (Gray 0-1) at Texas (Martinez 0-2), 8:05
Detroit (Norris 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2), 9:07
Sunday’s Games
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15
Oakland at Texas, 3:05
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:37
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 22 12 .647 —
New York 16 18 .471 6
Philadelphia 13 19 .406 8
Miami 13 21 .382 9
Atlanta 12 20 .375 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 19 15 .559 —
St. Louis 19 15 .559 —
Milwaukee 19 17 .528 1
Chicago 18 17 .514 1½
Pittsburgh 14 21 .400 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 23 13 .639 —
Los Angeles 20 15 .571 2½
Arizona 20 16 .556 3
San Diego 13 23 .361 10
San Francisco 12 24 .333 11
Late games not included
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, ppd.
Boston 4, Milwaukee 1
Texas 5, San Diego 2
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 7
Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.
Atlanta 8, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, late
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late
Pittsburgh at Arizona, late
Cincinnati at San Francisco, late
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-3), 4:05
Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-0) at San Francisco (Moore 1-4), 4:05
Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-1), 7:05
Atlanta (Teheran 2-3) at Miami (Volquez 0-4), 7:10
N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-2), 7:10
San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10
L.A. Dodgers (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:10
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-2) at Arizona (Walker 3-2), 8:10
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35, 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05, 2nd game
Thursday’s Late Boxscores
Tigers 7, Angels 1
Detroit Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 4 2 3 0 Y.Escbr 3b 4 0 3 1
Cstllns 3b 4 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 5 0 1 1 Trout dh 4 0 0 0
V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0
Upton lf 5 1 1 3 Maybin cf 3 0 0 0
Collins rf 4 0 0 0 Revere lf 4 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 1 3 1 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0
An.Rmne cf 3 1 1 2 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Vlbuena ph 1 0 0 0
Pnnngtn 2b 2 1 1 0
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 32 1 4 1
Detroit 320″000″011 — 7
Los Angeles 000″010″000 — 1
E–Pujols (1), Kinsler (1). DP–Los Angeles 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B–V.Martinez (5), J.McCann (1), Y.Escobar (7). HR–Upton (7), An.Romine (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Fulmer (W,4-1) 7 3 1 1 2 7
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ramirez (L,3-3) 7 8 5 5 1 4
Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1
Middleton 1 1 1 1 3 2
HBP–by Fulmer (Maldonado). WP–Guerra. Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Marty Foster. T–3:00. A–30,207 (43,250).
Reds 3, Giants 2
Cincinnati San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 2 2 0 Span cf 5 1 4 1
Cozart ss 4 0 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1
Votto 1b 3 0 1 2 Pence rf 4 0 1 0
Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Crwford ss 4 0 1 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 4 0 1 0
Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0
Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez lf 4 0 0 0
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 0 1 0
Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan pr 0 0 0 0
R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 2 0 0 0
Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 Morse ph 1 0 1 0
B.Arryo p 2 0 0 0 Tmlnson pr 0 0 0 0
Storen p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0
Gennett 2b 1 1 1 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0
Posey ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 37 2 11 2
Cincinnati 000″101″010 — 3
San Francisco 100″010″000 — 2
DP–Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 9. 2B–Cozart 2 (11), Span (5), Crawford (6). 3B–Gennett (1). HR–Span (1), Belt (5). SB–Suarez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Arroyo 6 6 2 2 1 3
Storen 2/3 2 0 0 0 0
Peralta (W,2-0) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2
Iglesias (S,7-7) 1 2 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Blach 7 5 2 2 1 2
Strickland (L,0-1) 1 2 1 1 1 1
Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Clint Fagan. T–2:36. A–41,193 (41,915).
Friday’s Boxscore
Twins 1, Indians 0
Minnesota Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0
Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Sano 3b 3 1 1 1 Brntley lf 3 0 2 0
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0
K.Vrgas dh 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0
E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll cf 4 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0
Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
Minnesota 100″000″000 — 1
Cleveland 000″000″000 — 0
DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Minnesota 4, Cleveland 8. 2B–J.Polanco (8). HR–Sano (10). S–Guyer (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Santana (W,6-1) 7 2 0 0 5 4
Rogers H,9 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Belisle H,8 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
Kintzler (S,9-10) 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Tomlin (L,2-4) 8 6 1 1 1 7
Goody 1/3 0 0 0 0 1
Logan 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–2:30. A–24,452 (35,051).
Major League Leaders
National League
BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .393; Harper, Washington, .372; Posey, San Francisco, .367; Turner, Los Angeles, .365; Gyorko, St. Louis, .351; Cozart, Cincinnati, .350; Conforto, New York, .337; Freeman, Atlanta, .336; Reynolds, Colorado, .336; Murphy, Washington, .331.
RUNS–Harper, Washington, 37; Thames, Milwaukee, 33; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 29; Zimmerman, Washington, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Votto, Cincinnati, 27; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Yelich, Miami, 26; 4 tied at 24.
RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Votto, Cincinnati, 31; Murphy, Washington, 30; Reynolds, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Ozuna, Miami, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 27; 4 tied at 26.
HITS–Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Murphy, Washington, 45; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 44; Blackmon, Colorado, 43; Myers, San Diego, 43; Harper, Washington, 42; Pollock, Arizona, 42; Turner, Los Angeles, 42; Bryant, Chicago, 41; 2 tied at 40.
DOUBLES–Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Turner, Los Angeles, 11; Arenado, Colorado, 10; Herrera, Philadelphia, 10; Murphy, Washington, 10; Myers, San Diego, 10; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 10; 11 tied at 9.
TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 3; 13 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS–Thames, Milwaukee, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Reynolds, Colorado, 12; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Bruce, New York, 10; Harper, Washington, 10; Votto, Cincinnati, 10; 3 tied at 9.
STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 19; Gordon, Miami, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 9; Broxton, Milwaukee, 8; Owings, Arizona, 8; Peraza, Cincinnati, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; Nunez, San Francisco, 7; Villar, Milwaukee, 7; 2 tied at 6.
PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 5-1; Arrieta, Chicago, 4-2; Cueto, San Francisco, 4-2; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 4-1; Leake, St. Louis, 4-1; Lynn, St. Louis, 4-1; Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; Robles, New York, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-2; 15 tied at 3-1.
ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 1.79; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.23; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.40; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.64; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.75; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Senzatela, Colorado, 2.86; Freeland, Colorado, 2.93; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.98.
STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 62; deGrom, New York, 60; Ray, Arizona, 57; Samardzija, San Francisco, 55; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 53; Martinez, St. Louis, 50; Greinke, Arizona, 47; Lackey, Chicago, 46; Strasburg, Washington, 45; 2 tied at 44.
American League
BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .369; Trout, Los Angeles, .355; Castro, New York, .354; Bogaerts, Boston, .342; Garcia, Chicago, .336; Cruz, Seattle, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .326; Judge, New York, .317; Benintendi, Boston, .316; Betts, Boston, .312.
RUNS–Judge, New York, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Castro, New York, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Gardner, New York, 22; Sano, Minnesota, 22; Segura, Seattle, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 4 tied at 21.
RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 31; Cano, Seattle, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Sano, Minnesota, 28; Alonso, Oakland, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Garcia, Chicago, 24; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; 2 tied at 23.
HITS–Castro, New York, 45; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 42; Pillar, Toronto, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Cano, Seattle, 40; Cruz, Seattle, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; 5 tied at 38.
DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 12; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 8 tied at 10.
TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Adduci, Detroit, 2; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 2; Bogaerts, Boston, 2; Garcia, Chicago, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 16 tied at 1.
HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Gonzalez, Houston, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.
STOLEN BASES–Altuve, Houston, 9; Cain, Kansas City, 9; Dyson, Seattle, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 7; Andrus, Texas, 6; DeShields, Texas, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Maybin, Los Angeles, 6; 6 tied at 5.
PITCHING–Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Keuchel, Houston, 5-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-1; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-1; 5 tied at 4-1.
ERA–Vargas, Kansas City, 1.01; Paxton, Seattle, 1.43; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.72; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1.86; Keuchel, Houston, 1.88; Sale, Boston, 1.92; Holland, Chicago, 2.02; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.17; Triggs, Oakland, 2.21; Miley, Baltimore, 2.46.
STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 73; Archer, Tampa Bay, 59; Estrada, Toronto, 53; Salazar, Cleveland, 53; Darvish, Texas, 52; McCullers, Houston, 50; Carrasco, Cleveland, 46; Paxton, Seattle, 45; Porcello, Boston, 45; Severino, New York, 45.
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
BEST-OF-7
Friday’s RESULTS
Cleveland 115, Toronto 94
San Antonio 103, Houston 92
Saturday’s result
Golden State 102, Utah 91
Sunday’s ‘s RESULTS
Cleveland 109, Toronto 102, Cleveland wins series 4-0
Washington 121, Boston 102
Houston 125, San Antonio 104
Monday’s RESULT
Golden State 121, Utah 95, Golden State wins series 4-0
Tuesday’S RESULT
San Antonio 110, Houston 107, OT
Wednesday’s RESULT
Boston 123, Washington 102
Thursday’s RESULT
San Antonio 114, Houston 75, San Antonio wins series 4-2
FridayS RESULT
Washington 92, Boston 91, series tied 3-3
Monday’s GAME
Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
Conference Finals
BEST-OF-7
Sunday’s Game
San Antonio at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAME
San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Monday, May 22
Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Friday, May 26
x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at New York, 3
Seattle at Los Angeles, 5
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7
Sunday’s Games
San Antonio at Washington, 3
Dallas at Phoenix, 6
Chicago at Minnesota, 7
Indiana at Seattle, 7
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Conference Finals
Best-of-7
Friday’s Game
Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Game
Nashville at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Game
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Game
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Friday, May 19
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Monday, May 22
x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 25
x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 6 1 4 22 17 9
Orlando City 6 3 0 18 11 11
New York City FC 5 3 1 16 17 10
Columbus 5 5 1 16 16 15
New York 5 5 1 16 11 15
Chicago 3 3 3 12 13 14
Atlanta United FC 3 4 2 11 19 14
D.C. United 3 4 2 11 9 14
New England 2 4 4 10 14 16
Montreal 2 3 4 10 12 14
Philadelphia 1 4 4 7 11 14
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14
FC Dallas 5 0 3 18 13 5
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 18 11 5
Portland 5 3 2 17 20 15
San Jose 4 3 3 15 12 10
Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16
Minnesota United 3 5 2 11 15 25
Seattle 2 3 4 10 14 12
Los Angeles 2 5 2 8 10 15
Real Salt Lake 2 6 2 8 9 18
Colorado 1 6 1 4 5 12
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday’s Results
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1
Friday’s RESULT
Houston 2, Vancouver 1
Saturday’s GAMES
Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3
San Jose at Colorado, 4
Columbus at Montreal, 5
Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7
Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30
Seattle at Chicago, 9
Sunday’s GAMES
Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4
Los Angeles at New York, 6
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8
Wednesday’s GAME
Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30
New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9
Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30
Friday, May 19
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30
Saturday, May 20
Portland at Montreal, 3
Chicago at D.C. United, 4
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7
Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7
Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8
Sunday, May 21
Columbus at New England, 2:30
Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5
New York City FC at Orlando City, 7
PRO GOLF
Champions Tour
Players Championship Scores
Second Round
Louis Oosthuizen 69-66 — 135
Kyle Stanley 69-66 — 135
J.B. Holmes 68-69 — 137
Vijay Singh 70-68 — 138
David Hearn 70-69 — 139
Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-70 — 139
Patrick Cantlay 69-70 — 139
Alex Noren 68-71 — 139
Ian Poulter 72-67 — 139
Chez Reavie 68-72 — 140
Jon Rahm 68-72 — 140
Webb Simpson 71-69 — 140
Lucas Glover 70-70 — 140
Brendan Steele 69-71 — 140
Paul Casey 71-69 — 140
Ben Martin 71-70 — 141
Smylie Kaufman 74-67 — 141
Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141
Daniel Berger 69-72 — 141
Harold Varner III 71-70 — 141
Cameron Tringale 70-71 — 141
Tommy Fleetwood 74-67 — 141
Seung-Yul Noh 73-69 — 142
Roberto Castro 71-71 — 142
Adam Scott 70-72 — 142
Steve Stricker 72-70 — 142
Mackenzie Hughes 67-75 — 142
Daniel Summerhays 69-73 — 142
Henrik Stenson 72-70 — 142
Jason Day 70-72 — 142
Phil Mickelson 70-72 — 142
William McGirt 67-75 — 142
Yuta Ikeda 73-69 — 142
Billy Hurley III 71-72 — 143
Brooks Koepka 74-69 — 143
Russell Henley 75-68 — 143
Francesco Molinari 69-74 — 143
Aaron Baddeley 70-73 — 143
Hideki Matsuyama 72-71 — 143
Graeme McDowell 71-72 — 143
Emiliano Grillo 72-71 — 143
Adam Hadwin 71-72 — 143
Kevin Chappell 72-72 — 144
Martin Kaymer 72-72 — 144
Sergio Garcia 73-71 — 144
Matt Kuchar 73-71 — 144
Dustin Johnson 71-73 — 144
Justin Thomas 73-71 — 144
Rory McIlroy 73-71 — 144
Jason Dufner 73-71 — 144
Ricky Barnes 70-74 — 144
David Lingmerth 69-75 — 144
Keegan Bradley 75-69 — 144
Rickie Fowler 70-74 — 144
Cody Gribble 69-75 — 144
Lee Westwood 70-75 — 145
Ryan Moore 73-72 — 145
Patrick Reed 72-73 — 145
Justin Rose 74-71 — 145
Alex Cejka 75-70 — 145
Jamie Lovemark 75-70 — 145
Kevin Streelman 72-73 — 145
Jimmy Walker 71-74 — 145
Zach Johnson 72-73 — 145
Gary Woodland 70-75 — 145
Sung Kang 71-75 — 146
Boo Weekley 70-76 — 146
Michael Kim 72-74 — 146
Chris Kirk 74-72 — 146
Brian Stuard 73-73 — 146
Tyrrell Hatton 76-70 — 146
Rod Pampling 72-74 — 146
Kevin Kisner 71-75 — 146
Jim Herman 71-75 — 146
Charley Hoffman 74-72 — 146
Blayne Barber 70-76 — 146
Brian Harman 71-75 — 146
Pat Perez 74-72 — 146
Branden Grace 71-75 — 146
Bernd Wiesberger 75-71 — 146
Ben Crane 71-75 — 146
Grayson Murray 74-72 — 146
Failed to make the cut
Martin Laird 74-73 — 147
Andrew Loupe 74-73 — 147
Scott Brown 74-73 — 147
K.J. Choi 72-75 — 147
John Huh 74-73 — 147
Spencer Levin 75-72 — 147
Luke List 78-69 — 147
Jason Kokrak 73-74 — 147
Jhonattan Vegas 78-69 — 147
Jim Furyk 73-74 — 147
Hudson Swafford 76-71 — 147
Tony Finau 73-74 — 147
Luke Donald 74-73 — 147
James Hahn 72-75 — 147
Wesley Bryan 72-76 — 148
Russell Knox 76-72 — 148
Cameron Smith 71-77 — 148
Jordan Spieth 73-75 — 148
Marc Leishman 73-75 — 148
Ryan Palmer 71-77 — 148
Graham DeLaet 74-74 — 148
Shawn Stefani 74-75 — 149
Patrick Rodgers 73-76 — 149
Ross Fisher 76-73 — 149
Matthew Fitzpatrick 76-73 — 149
Bill Haas 76-73 — 149
Jonas Blixt 77-72 — 149
Freddie Jacobson 76-73 — 149
Chad Campbell 74-75 — 149
Bernhard Langer 71-78 — 149
Kyle Reifers 74-75 — 149
Shane Lowry 74-76 — 150
Brian Gay 74-76 — 150
Robert Streb 75-75 — 150
Peter Malnati 75-75 — 150
Charl Schwartzel 76-74 — 150
Ernie Els 74-76 — 150
Anirban Lahiri 75-75 — 150
Troy Merritt 74-76 — 150
Greg Chalmers 73-77 — 150
Bubba Watson 76-75 — 151
Jerry Kelly 74-77 — 151
Jason Bohn 75-76 — 151
Bryce Molder 74-77 — 151
Mark Hubbard 76-75 — 151
Fabian Gomez 78-73 — 151
Billy Horschel 75-76 — 151
D.A. Points 73-79 — 152
Johnson Wagner 74-78 — 152
Brett Stegmaier 76-76 — 152
Derek Fathauer 76-76 — 152
Vaughn Taylor 75-77 — 152
Matt Every 74-78 — 152
Sean O’Hair 74-78 — 152
Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-78 — 153
Patton Kizzire 77-77 — 154
Robert Garrigus 75-80 — 155
Danny Lee 78-77 — 155
Zac Blair 76-80 — 156
Harris English 84-76 — 160
Scott Piercy 80-84 — 164
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Grand Prix Lineup
Friday’s Qualifying
(Qualifying position, car number, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed
1. (12) Will Power, Cheverolet, 1:07.7044 (129.687 mph)
2. (3) Helio Castroneves, Cheverolet, 1:08.1169 (128.902)
3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Cheverolet, 1:08.1622 (128.816)
4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:08.2454 (128.659)
5. (22) Juan Pablo Montoya, Cheverolet, 1:08.2478 (128.655)
6. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:08.3973 (128.373)
7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Cheverolet, 1:08.4461 (128.282)
8. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:08.5735 (128.044)
9. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:08.5824 (128.027)
10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:08.8668 (127.498)
11. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:08.9151 (127.409)
12. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 1:08.9853 (127.279)
13. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:09.0025 (127.248)
14. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 1:08.6675 (127.868)
15. (4) Conor Daly, Cheverolet, 1:09.0557 (127.150)
16. (20) Spencer Pigot, Cheverolet, 1:08.9484 (127.347)
17. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 1:09.1777 (126.925)
18. (14) Carlos Munoz, Cheverolet, 1:08.9937 (127.264)
19. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 1:09.1796 (126.922)
20. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.0985 (127.071)
21. (21) JR Hildebrand, Cheverolet, 1:09.6123 (126.133)
22. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:09.3134 (126.677)
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American Association
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Derrick Fox. Released OF John Ruettiger and INF Travious Relaford. Sent RHP Carlos Pimentel and RHP Dimitri Kourtis to Lincoln Saltdogs to complete two earlier trades.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Andy Roberts and RHP Santiago Rodriguez.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Zeb Sneed and RHP Alex Daniele.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Todd Eaton. Released RHP Stephen Shackleford.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Icezack Flemming.
Can-Am League
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed C Tyler Tewell.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Herr and OF Cameron Monger.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch. Released RHP Ryan O’Sullivan.
Football
National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Chidobe Awuzie, WR Noah Brown, DT Jordan Carrell, DE Taco Charlton, DT Joey Ivie, WR Ryan Switzer, CB Marquez White, S Xavier Woods, QB Austin Appleby, DT Woody Baron, WR Brian Brown, C Michael Coe, LB Kennan Gilchrist, TE Blake Jarwin, LB Joseph Jones, OT Levon Myers, DE Lewis Neal, QB Cooper Rush, G Nate Theaker, RB Jahad Thomas and LB Lucas Wacha.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, QB Brad Kaaya, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, DE Pat O’Connor, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Michael Roberts, CB Teez Tabor, TE Brandon Barnes, DE Alex Barrett, WR Dontez Ford, RB Tion Green, DT Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Des Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, CB Josh Thornton, TE Robert Tonyan and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Morocco Brown director of college scouting, Kyle Childress college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan vice president of player personnel. Signed DT Josh Boyd. Waived-injured LB Curt Maggitt.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed G-C Corey Levin, LB Josh Carraway, OT Brad Seaton and RB Khalfani Muhammad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Abu Conteh and WR Brendon Thera-Plamondon.
Hockey
National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed G Ben Bishop to a six-year contract extension.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Loaned D Anibal Chala to L.D.U. Quito (Ecuador) through Dec. 31.
College
ILLINOIS STATE — Named Scott Gillespie women’s assistant basketball coach.
MEMPHIS — Signed football coach Mike Norvell to a contract extension through 2021.
NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate QB Brandon Harris has transferred from LSU.
SCHEDULE
Saturday’s Events
Prep Baseball
Arcadia at Arlington (BVC), 10 a.m.
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Old Fort, DH, (SBC), 10 a.m.
Vanlue at Van Buren (BVC), 10 a.m.
Fremont St. Joseph at St. Wendelin (SBC), 11 a.m.
Fostoria at Elmwood (NBC), 2:30
Prep Softball
Sandusky St. Mary’s at Old Fort (SBC), 10 a.m.
Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 10 a.m.
Vanlue at Van Buren (BVC), 10 a.m.
Prep Track
Elmwood & Fostoria at Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Rossford, 9 a.m.
Prep Tennis
Fostoria in Division II sectional at Port Clinton
LOCAL & AREA
Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach
TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.
Redmen Club Golf Outing
FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.
H-L Hoops Camp
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.
Pacesetter Soccer Tryouts
Pacesetter South Soccer Club will be hosting tryouts for its travel teams beginning on June 1 at Emory Adams Park. More information is available on the team’s website at pacesettersouth.com.