Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Clyde 4, Shelby 3

Bellevue 3, Mansfield Madison 1

Lexington 8, Sandusky Perkins 4

Vermilion 8, Kenton 1

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

Wapakoneta 3, Lima Bath 1

Celina 7, Lima Shawnee 3

Defiance 5, Bowling Green 4

Maumee 4, Bryan 2

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

Lake 12, Woodmore 2

Ottawa Hills 4, Gibsonburg 1

Eastwood 5, Oak Harbor 0

Rossford 4, Cardinal Stritch 3

SHELBY DISTRICT

Margaretta 5, Seneca East 0

Galion 4, Western Reserve 1

Clear Fork 3, Bucyrus 0

Edison 3, Ashland Crestview 0

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Fairview 2, Wayne Trace 1

Paulding 5, Tinora 2

Archbold 1, Otsego 0

Swanton 9, Delta 8

ELIDA DISTRICT

Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Allen East 0

Spencerville 4, Liberty-Benton 2

Coldwater 3, Elmwood 0

Lima Central Catholic 5, Delphos Jefferson 4

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

McComb 8, Pandora-Gilboa 0

Kalida 3, Ottoville 2

Leipsic 3, Fort Jennings 1

BRYAN DISTRICT

Edon 8, Patrick Henry 6

District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30

(7) Sylvania Southview vs. (6) Perrysburg, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 6 p.m.

Division II

AT HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY

(6) Clyde vs. (3) Bellevue, Thursday, 2

(4) Lexington vs. (2) Vermilion, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT PATRICK HENRY

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (2) Celina, Thursday, 2

(6) Defiance vs. (7) Maumee, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division III

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Lake vs. (4) Ottawa Hills, Thursday, 5

(2) Eastwood vs. (3) Rossford, Thursday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT DEFIANCE

(1) Fairview vs. (7) Paulding, Thursday, 2

(2) Archbold vs. (3) Swanton, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT ELIDA

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf vs. (5) Spencerville, Thursday, 2

(2) Coldwater vs. (4) Lima Central Catholic, Thursday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division IV

AT GALION

(1) New London vs. (7) Wynford, Wednesday, 2

(3) Plymouth vs. (2) Norwalk St. Paul, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT COLDWATER

(1) Fort Recovery vs. (5) Parkway, Wednesday, 5

(2) Delphos St. John’s vs. (3) Minster, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 7

AT BRYAN

(1) Stryker vs. (3) Ayersville, Wednesday, 5

(7) Edon vs. (6) Hicksville, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) McComb vs. (4) Kalida, Wednesday, 2

(2) Leipsic vs. (3) Miller City, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT CLYDE

(1) Mohawk vs. (3) Tiffin Calvert, Wednesday, 2

(2) New Riegel vs. (5) Lakota winner, Wednesday, 4

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Tournament

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

Oak Harbor 17, Sandusky Perkins 1

Toledo Central Catholic 10, Lake 5

Maumee 10, Sandusky 0

Bowling Green 1, Wauseon 0

EDISON DISTRICT

Bellevue 14, Norwalk 1

Upper Sandusky 5, Vermilion 4

(1) Clear Fork vs. (9) Tiffin Columbian, 5

Clyde 3, Shelby2

MILLER CITY DISTRICT

Defiance 8, Lima Bath 6

Napoleon 6, Kenton 2

Wapakoneta 11, Van Wert 1

Bryan 4, Celina 3

Division III

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

Eastwood 4, Delta 0

Ottawa Hills 6, Rossford 3

Elmwood 16, Otsego 0

Archbold 7, Evergreen 0

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Edison 6, Wynford 2

Galion 6, Margaretta 5

Willard 3, Ashland Crestview 2

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

Allen East 4, Paulding 0

Patrick Henry 14, Riverdale 0

Tinora 4, St. Henry 0

Coldwater 7, Bluffton 5

Division IV

ELIDA DISTRICT

Antwerp 8, Holgate 0

SHELBY DISTRICT

Lucas 9, New London 2

Crestline 5, Seneca East 1

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Ada 7, Spencerville 6

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

Columbus Grove 5, Leipsic 2

Hardin Northern 5, Van Buren 3

North Baltimore 9, Arlington 2

District Semifinals

Division I

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Perrysburg vs. (9) Sylvania Southview, Tuesday, 5

(4) Springfield vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (5) Toledo Whitmer, Monday, 5

(3) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (12) Ashland, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

Division II

AT GENOA

(1) Oak Harbor vs. (7) Toledo Central Catholic, Wednesday, 4:30

(2) Maumee vs. (5) Bowling Green, Wednesday, 6:30

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT EDISON

(2) Bellevue vs. (4) Upper Sandusky, Tuesday, 5

(9) Tiffin Columbian-(1) Clear Fork winner vs. (3) Clyde, Thursday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT MILLER CITY

(2) Defiance vs. (3) Napoleon, Tuesday, 5

(1) Wapakoneta vs. (4) Bryan, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

Division III

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(1) Eastwood vs. (10) Ottawa Hills, Wednesday, 5

(2) Elmwood vs. (3) Archbold, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT LEXINGTON

(1) Colonel Crawford vs. (5) Edison, Tuesday, 5

(3) Galion vs. (6) Willard, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT LIMA BATH

(1) Allen East vs. (2) Patrick Henry, Tuesday, 5

(3) Tinora vs. (4) Coldwater, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

Division IV

AT FOSTORIA

(1) Columbus Grove vs. (5) Hardin Northern, Tuesday, 5

(2) North Baltimore vs. (4) Carey, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT ELIDA

(9) Hicksville vs. (3) Convoy Crestview, Tuesday, 5

(2) Antwerp vs. (7) Continental, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT OAK HARBOR

(1) Gibsonburg vs. (4) Lakota, Tuesday, 5

(2) New Riegel vs. (3) Old Fort, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, noon

AT BRYAN

(1) Edgerton vs. (3) Hilltop, Wednesday, 5

(2) Fairview vs. (4) North Central, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT WAPAKONETA

Parkway vs. Ada, Tuesday, 5

New Bremen vs. Minster, Wednesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

AT SHELBY

(1) Lucas vs. (3) Crestline, Tuesday, 4

(2) Monroeville vs. (4) Mohawk, Tuesday, 6

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 22 12 .647 —

New York 21 12 .636 ½

Boston 18 17 .514 4½

Tampa Bay 18 20 .474 6

Toronto 15 21 .417 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 18 14 .563 —

Cleveland 18 16 .529 1

Detroit 17 16 .515 1½

Chicago 15 17 .469 3

Kansas City 14 21 .400 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 25 11 .694 —

Seattle 17 19 .472 8

Los Angeles 17 20 .459 8½

Texas 17 20 .459 8½

Oakland 16 19 .457 8½

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 1

Friday’s Results

Houston 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Seattle 0

Minnesota 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Texas 5, Oakland 2

Kansas City 3, Baltimore 2

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, late

Detroit at L.A. Angels, late

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Fiers 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-2), 1:05

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-3) at Boston (Sale 3-2), 1:05

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Stroman 3-2), 1:07

Minnesota (Berrios 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 1-0), 4:10

San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10

Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Karns 2-2), 7:15

Oakland (Gray 0-1) at Texas (Martinez 0-2), 8:05

Detroit (Norris 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 2-2), 9:07

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15

Oakland at Texas, 3:05

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:37

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 22 12 .647 —

New York 16 18 .471 6

Philadelphia 13 19 .406 8

Miami 13 21 .382 9

Atlanta 12 20 .375 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 19 15 .559 —

St. Louis 19 15 .559 —

Milwaukee 19 17 .528 1

Chicago 18 17 .514 1½

Pittsburgh 14 21 .400 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 23 13 .639 —

Los Angeles 20 15 .571 2½

Arizona 20 16 .556 3

San Diego 13 23 .361 10

San Francisco 12 24 .333 11

Late games not included

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 7

Arizona 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd.

Atlanta 8, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, late

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Arizona, late

Cincinnati at San Francisco, late

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-3), 4:05

Cincinnati (Bonilla 0-0) at San Francisco (Moore 1-4), 4:05

Philadelphia (Velasquez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 3-1), 7:05

Atlanta (Teheran 2-3) at Miami (Volquez 0-4), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 2-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-2), 7:10

San Diego (Cahill 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3), 7:10

L.A. Dodgers (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:10

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-2) at Arizona (Walker 3-2), 8:10

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35, 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 2:10

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05, 2nd game

Thursday’s Late Boxscores

Tigers 7, Angels 1

Detroit Los Angeles

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Kinsler 2b 4 2 3 0 Y.Escbr 3b 4 0 3 1

Cstllns 3b 4 1 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0

Mi.Cbrr 1b 5 0 1 1 Trout dh 4 0 0 0

V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0

Upton lf 5 1 1 3 Maybin cf 3 0 0 0

Collins rf 4 0 0 0 Revere lf 4 0 0 0

J.McCnn c 4 1 3 1 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0

An.Rmne cf 3 1 1 2 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0

J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0 Vlbuena ph 1 0 0 0

Pnnngtn 2b 2 1 1 0

Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 32 1 4 1

Detroit 320″000″011 — 7

Los Angeles 000″010″000 — 1

E–Pujols (1), Kinsler (1). DP–Los Angeles 1. LOB–Detroit 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B–V.Martinez (5), J.McCann (1), Y.Escobar (7). HR–Upton (7), An.Romine (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Fulmer (W,4-1) 7 3 1 1 2 7

Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2

Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles

Ramirez (L,3-3) 7 8 5 5 1 4

Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1

Middleton 1 1 1 1 3 2

HBP–by Fulmer (Maldonado). WP–Guerra. Umpires–Home, Mike Winters. First, Mark Wegner. Second, Mike Muchlinski. Third, Marty Foster. T–3:00. A–30,207 (43,250).

Reds 3, Giants 2

Cincinnati San Francisco

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hmilton cf 4 2 2 0 Span cf 5 1 4 1

Cozart ss 4 0 2 1 Belt 1b 4 1 1 1

Votto 1b 3 0 1 2 Pence rf 4 0 1 0

Duvall lf 4 0 1 0 Crwford ss 4 0 1 0

Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Arryo 3b 4 0 1 0

Schbler rf 4 0 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 1 0

Peraza 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez lf 4 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 Hundley c 4 0 1 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0 G.Hrnan pr 0 0 0 0

R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 2 0 0 0

Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 Morse ph 1 0 1 0

B.Arryo p 2 0 0 0 Tmlnson pr 0 0 0 0

Storen p 0 0 0 0 Strckln p 0 0 0 0

Gennett 2b 1 1 1 0 Osich p 0 0 0 0

Posey ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 37 2 11 2

Cincinnati 000″101″010 — 3

San Francisco 100″010″000 — 2

DP–Cincinnati 1, San Francisco 1. LOB–Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 9. 2B–Cozart 2 (11), Span (5), Crawford (6). 3B–Gennett (1). HR–Span (1), Belt (5). SB–Suarez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Arroyo 6 6 2 2 1 3

Storen 2/3 2 0 0 0 0

Peralta (W,2-0) 1 1/3 1 0 0 0 2

Iglesias (S,7-7) 1 2 0 0 0 1

San Francisco

Blach 7 5 2 2 1 2

Strickland (L,0-1) 1 2 1 1 1 1

Osich 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Rob Drake. First, Tony Randazzo. Second, Gerry Davis. Third, Clint Fagan. T–2:36. A–41,193 (41,915).

Friday’s Boxscore

Twins 1, Indians 0

Minnesota Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0

Mauer 1b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0

Sano 3b 3 1 1 1 Brntley lf 3 0 2 0

Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0

K.Vrgas dh 4 0 1 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0

E.Rsrio lf 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0

J.Plnco ss 3 0 1 0 Chsnhll cf 4 0 0 0

J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 0 1 0

Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0

Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0

Minnesota 100″000″000 — 1

Cleveland 000″000″000 — 0

DP–Cleveland 1. LOB–Minnesota 4, Cleveland 8. 2B–J.Polanco (8). HR–Sano (10). S–Guyer (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota

Santana (W,6-1) 7 2 0 0 5 4

Rogers H,9 1/3 1 0 0 0 0

Belisle H,8 2/3 0 0 0 0 0

Kintzler (S,9-10) 1 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland

Tomlin (L,2-4) 8 6 1 1 1 7

Goody 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Logan 2/3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires–Home, Mark Carlson. First, CB Bucknor. Second, Manny Gonzalez. Third, Fieldin Cubreth. T–2:30. A–24,452 (35,051).

Major League Leaders

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .393; Harper, Washington, .372; Posey, San Francisco, .367; Turner, Los Angeles, .365; Gyorko, St. Louis, .351; Cozart, Cincinnati, .350; Conforto, New York, .337; Freeman, Atlanta, .336; Reynolds, Colorado, .336; Murphy, Washington, .331.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 37; Thames, Milwaukee, 33; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 29; Zimmerman, Washington, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Votto, Cincinnati, 27; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 26; Yelich, Miami, 26; 4 tied at 24.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Votto, Cincinnati, 31; Murphy, Washington, 30; Reynolds, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Ozuna, Miami, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 27; 4 tied at 26.

HITS–Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Murphy, Washington, 45; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 44; Blackmon, Colorado, 43; Myers, San Diego, 43; Harper, Washington, 42; Pollock, Arizona, 42; Turner, Los Angeles, 42; Bryant, Chicago, 41; 2 tied at 40.

DOUBLES–Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Turner, Los Angeles, 11; Arenado, Colorado, 10; Herrera, Philadelphia, 10; Murphy, Washington, 10; Myers, San Diego, 10; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 10; Shaw, Milwaukee, 10; 11 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; Fowler, St. Louis, 3; 13 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Thames, Milwaukee, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Reynolds, Colorado, 12; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Bruce, New York, 10; Harper, Washington, 10; Votto, Cincinnati, 10; 3 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 19; Gordon, Miami, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 9; Broxton, Milwaukee, 8; Owings, Arizona, 8; Peraza, Cincinnati, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; Nunez, San Francisco, 7; Villar, Milwaukee, 7; 2 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 5-1; Arrieta, Chicago, 4-2; Cueto, San Francisco, 4-2; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 4-1; Leake, St. Louis, 4-1; Lynn, St. Louis, 4-1; Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; Robles, New York, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-2; 15 tied at 3-1.

ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 1.79; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.23; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.40; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.64; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.75; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Senzatela, Colorado, 2.86; Freeland, Colorado, 2.93; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.98.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 62; deGrom, New York, 60; Ray, Arizona, 57; Samardzija, San Francisco, 55; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 53; Martinez, St. Louis, 50; Greinke, Arizona, 47; Lackey, Chicago, 46; Strasburg, Washington, 45; 2 tied at 44.

American League

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .369; Trout, Los Angeles, .355; Castro, New York, .354; Bogaerts, Boston, .342; Garcia, Chicago, .336; Cruz, Seattle, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .326; Judge, New York, .317; Benintendi, Boston, .316; Betts, Boston, .312.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Castro, New York, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Gardner, New York, 22; Sano, Minnesota, 22; Segura, Seattle, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 4 tied at 21.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 31; Cano, Seattle, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Sano, Minnesota, 28; Alonso, Oakland, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Garcia, Chicago, 24; Ramirez, Cleveland, 24; 2 tied at 23.

HITS–Castro, New York, 45; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 43; Benintendi, Boston, 42; Pillar, Toronto, 42; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Cano, Seattle, 40; Cruz, Seattle, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; 5 tied at 38.

DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 12; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; 8 tied at 10.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Adduci, Detroit, 2; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 2; Bogaerts, Boston, 2; Garcia, Chicago, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Gonzalez, Houston, 9; Machado, Baltimore, 9; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES–Altuve, Houston, 9; Cain, Kansas City, 9; Dyson, Seattle, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 7; Andrus, Texas, 6; DeShields, Texas, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Maybin, Los Angeles, 6; 6 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Keuchel, Houston, 5-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-1; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; Vargas, Kansas City, 5-1; 5 tied at 4-1.

ERA–Vargas, Kansas City, 1.01; Paxton, Seattle, 1.43; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.72; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1.86; Keuchel, Houston, 1.88; Sale, Boston, 1.92; Holland, Chicago, 2.02; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.17; Triggs, Oakland, 2.21; Miley, Baltimore, 2.46.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 73; Archer, Tampa Bay, 59; Estrada, Toronto, 53; Salazar, Cleveland, 53; Darvish, Texas, 52; McCullers, Houston, 50; Carrasco, Cleveland, 46; Paxton, Seattle, 45; Porcello, Boston, 45; Severino, New York, 45.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

Friday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 115, Toronto 94

San Antonio 103, Houston 92

Saturday’s result

Golden State 102, Utah 91

Sunday’s ‘s RESULTS

Cleveland 109, Toronto 102, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Washington 121, Boston 102

Houston 125, San Antonio 104

Monday’s RESULT

Golden State 121, Utah 95, Golden State wins series 4-0

Tuesday’S RESULT

San Antonio 110, Houston 107, OT

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 123, Washington 102

Thursday’s RESULT

San Antonio 114, Houston 75, San Antonio wins series 4-2

FridayS RESULT

Washington 92, Boston 91, series tied 3-3

Monday’s GAME

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

Conference Finals

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s Game

San Antonio at Golden State, 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAME

San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Friday, May 26

x-Golden State at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

x-San Antonio at Golden State, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at New York, 3

Seattle at Los Angeles, 5

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Washington, 3

Dallas at Phoenix, 6

Chicago at Minnesota, 7

Indiana at Seattle, 7

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s Game

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Nashville at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 22

x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 6 1 4 22 17 9

Orlando City 6 3 0 18 11 11

New York City FC 5 3 1 16 17 10

Columbus 5 5 1 16 16 15

New York 5 5 1 16 11 15

Chicago 3 3 3 12 13 14

Atlanta United FC 3 4 2 11 19 14

D.C. United 3 4 2 11 9 14

New England 2 4 4 10 14 16

Montreal 2 3 4 10 12 14

Philadelphia 1 4 4 7 11 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Houston 6 3 1 19 21 14

FC Dallas 5 0 3 18 13 5

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 18 11 5

Portland 5 3 2 17 20 15

San Jose 4 3 3 15 12 10

Vancouver 4 5 1 13 13 16

Minnesota United 3 5 2 11 15 25

Seattle 2 3 4 10 14 12

Los Angeles 2 5 2 8 10 15

Real Salt Lake 2 6 2 8 9 18

Colorado 1 6 1 4 5 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1

Friday’s RESULT

Houston 2, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3

San Jose at Colorado, 4

Columbus at Montreal, 5

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30

Seattle at Chicago, 9

Sunday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4

Los Angeles at New York, 6

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8

Wednesday’s GAME

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30

Saturday, May 20

Portland at Montreal, 3

Chicago at D.C. United, 4

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7

PRO GOLF

Champions Tour

Players Championship Scores

Second Round

Louis Oosthuizen 69-66 — 135

Kyle Stanley 69-66 — 135

J.B. Holmes 68-69 — 137

Vijay Singh 70-68 — 138

David Hearn 70-69 — 139

Rafa Cabrera Bello 69-70 — 139

Patrick Cantlay 69-70 — 139

Alex Noren 68-71 — 139

Ian Poulter 72-67 — 139

Chez Reavie 68-72 — 140

Jon Rahm 68-72 — 140

Webb Simpson 71-69 — 140

Lucas Glover 70-70 — 140

Brendan Steele 69-71 — 140

Paul Casey 71-69 — 140

Ben Martin 71-70 — 141

Smylie Kaufman 74-67 — 141

Si Woo Kim 69-72 — 141

Daniel Berger 69-72 — 141

Harold Varner III 71-70 — 141

Cameron Tringale 70-71 — 141

Tommy Fleetwood 74-67 — 141

Seung-Yul Noh 73-69 — 142

Roberto Castro 71-71 — 142

Adam Scott 70-72 — 142

Steve Stricker 72-70 — 142

Mackenzie Hughes 67-75 — 142

Daniel Summerhays 69-73 — 142

Henrik Stenson 72-70 — 142

Jason Day 70-72 — 142

Phil Mickelson 70-72 — 142

William McGirt 67-75 — 142

Yuta Ikeda 73-69 — 142

Billy Hurley III 71-72 — 143

Brooks Koepka 74-69 — 143

Russell Henley 75-68 — 143

Francesco Molinari 69-74 — 143

Aaron Baddeley 70-73 — 143

Hideki Matsuyama 72-71 — 143

Graeme McDowell 71-72 — 143

Emiliano Grillo 72-71 — 143

Adam Hadwin 71-72 — 143

Kevin Chappell 72-72 — 144

Martin Kaymer 72-72 — 144

Sergio Garcia 73-71 — 144

Matt Kuchar 73-71 — 144

Dustin Johnson 71-73 — 144

Justin Thomas 73-71 — 144

Rory McIlroy 73-71 — 144

Jason Dufner 73-71 — 144

Ricky Barnes 70-74 — 144

David Lingmerth 69-75 — 144

Keegan Bradley 75-69 — 144

Rickie Fowler 70-74 — 144

Cody Gribble 69-75 — 144

Lee Westwood 70-75 — 145

Ryan Moore 73-72 — 145

Patrick Reed 72-73 — 145

Justin Rose 74-71 — 145

Alex Cejka 75-70 — 145

Jamie Lovemark 75-70 — 145

Kevin Streelman 72-73 — 145

Jimmy Walker 71-74 — 145

Zach Johnson 72-73 — 145

Gary Woodland 70-75 — 145

Sung Kang 71-75 — 146

Boo Weekley 70-76 — 146

Michael Kim 72-74 — 146

Chris Kirk 74-72 — 146

Brian Stuard 73-73 — 146

Tyrrell Hatton 76-70 — 146

Rod Pampling 72-74 — 146

Kevin Kisner 71-75 — 146

Jim Herman 71-75 — 146

Charley Hoffman 74-72 — 146

Blayne Barber 70-76 — 146

Brian Harman 71-75 — 146

Pat Perez 74-72 — 146

Branden Grace 71-75 — 146

Bernd Wiesberger 75-71 — 146

Ben Crane 71-75 — 146

Grayson Murray 74-72 — 146

Failed to make the cut

Martin Laird 74-73 — 147

Andrew Loupe 74-73 — 147

Scott Brown 74-73 — 147

K.J. Choi 72-75 — 147

John Huh 74-73 — 147

Spencer Levin 75-72 — 147

Luke List 78-69 — 147

Jason Kokrak 73-74 — 147

Jhonattan Vegas 78-69 — 147

Jim Furyk 73-74 — 147

Hudson Swafford 76-71 — 147

Tony Finau 73-74 — 147

Luke Donald 74-73 — 147

James Hahn 72-75 — 147

Wesley Bryan 72-76 — 148

Russell Knox 76-72 — 148

Cameron Smith 71-77 — 148

Jordan Spieth 73-75 — 148

Marc Leishman 73-75 — 148

Ryan Palmer 71-77 — 148

Graham DeLaet 74-74 — 148

Shawn Stefani 74-75 — 149

Patrick Rodgers 73-76 — 149

Ross Fisher 76-73 — 149

Matthew Fitzpatrick 76-73 — 149

Bill Haas 76-73 — 149

Jonas Blixt 77-72 — 149

Freddie Jacobson 76-73 — 149

Chad Campbell 74-75 — 149

Bernhard Langer 71-78 — 149

Kyle Reifers 74-75 — 149

Shane Lowry 74-76 — 150

Brian Gay 74-76 — 150

Robert Streb 75-75 — 150

Peter Malnati 75-75 — 150

Charl Schwartzel 76-74 — 150

Ernie Els 74-76 — 150

Anirban Lahiri 75-75 — 150

Troy Merritt 74-76 — 150

Greg Chalmers 73-77 — 150

Bubba Watson 76-75 — 151

Jerry Kelly 74-77 — 151

Jason Bohn 75-76 — 151

Bryce Molder 74-77 — 151

Mark Hubbard 76-75 — 151

Fabian Gomez 78-73 — 151

Billy Horschel 75-76 — 151

D.A. Points 73-79 — 152

Johnson Wagner 74-78 — 152

Brett Stegmaier 76-76 — 152

Derek Fathauer 76-76 — 152

Vaughn Taylor 75-77 — 152

Matt Every 74-78 — 152

Sean O’Hair 74-78 — 152

Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-78 — 153

Patton Kizzire 77-77 — 154

Robert Garrigus 75-80 — 155

Danny Lee 78-77 — 155

Zac Blair 76-80 — 156

Harris English 84-76 — 160

Scott Piercy 80-84 — 164

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Grand Prix Lineup

Friday’s Qualifying

(Qualifying position, car number, driver, chassis-engine, time and speed

1. (12) Will Power, Cheverolet, 1:07.7044 (129.687 mph)

2. (3) Helio Castroneves, Cheverolet, 1:08.1169 (128.902)

3. (2) Josef Newgarden, Cheverolet, 1:08.1622 (128.816)

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:08.2454 (128.659)

5. (22) Juan Pablo Montoya, Cheverolet, 1:08.2478 (128.655)

6. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:08.3973 (128.373)

7. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Cheverolet, 1:08.4461 (128.282)

8. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:08.5735 (128.044)

9. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:08.5824 (128.027)

10. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:08.8668 (127.498)

11. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:08.9151 (127.409)

12. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 1:08.9853 (127.279)

13. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 1:09.0025 (127.248)

14. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 1:08.6675 (127.868)

15. (4) Conor Daly, Cheverolet, 1:09.0557 (127.150)

16. (20) Spencer Pigot, Cheverolet, 1:08.9484 (127.347)

17. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 1:09.1777 (126.925)

18. (14) Carlos Munoz, Cheverolet, 1:08.9937 (127.264)

19. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 1:09.1796 (126.922)

20. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:09.0985 (127.071)

21. (21) JR Hildebrand, Cheverolet, 1:09.6123 (126.133)

22. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:09.3134 (126.677)

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Derrick Fox. Released OF John Ruettiger and INF Travious Relaford. Sent RHP Carlos Pimentel and RHP Dimitri Kourtis to Lincoln Saltdogs to complete two earlier trades.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released LHP Andy Roberts and RHP Santiago Rodriguez.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Zeb Sneed and RHP Alex Daniele.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Todd Eaton. Released RHP Stephen Shackleford.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Icezack Flemming.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed C Tyler Tewell.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Tyler Herr and OF Cameron Monger.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Matt Rusch. Released RHP Ryan O’Sullivan.

Football

National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Chidobe Awuzie, WR Noah Brown, DT Jordan Carrell, DE Taco Charlton, DT Joey Ivie, WR Ryan Switzer, CB Marquez White, S Xavier Woods, QB Austin Appleby, DT Woody Baron, WR Brian Brown, C Michael Coe, LB Kennan Gilchrist, TE Blake Jarwin, LB Joseph Jones, OT Levon Myers, DE Lewis Neal, QB Cooper Rush, G Nate Theaker, RB Jahad Thomas and LB Lucas Wacha.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jamal Agnew, LB Jarrad Davis, QB Brad Kaaya, DT Jeremiah Ledbetter, DE Pat O’Connor, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Michael Roberts, CB Teez Tabor, TE Brandon Barnes, DE Alex Barrett, WR Dontez Ford, RB Tion Green, DT Nick James, OL Leo Koloamatangi, CB Des Lawrence, OT Storm Norton, WR Michael Rector, DT Maurice Swain, WR Noel Thomas, CB Josh Thornton, TE Robert Tonyan and DE Jeremiah Valoaga.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Morocco Brown director of college scouting, Kyle Childress college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan vice president of player personnel. Signed DT Josh Boyd. Waived-injured LB Curt Maggitt.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed G-C Corey Levin, LB Josh Carraway, OT Brad Seaton and RB Khalfani Muhammad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Abu Conteh and WR Brendon Thera-Plamondon.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Ben Bishop to a six-year contract extension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Jesper Bratt to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Anibal Chala to L.D.U. Quito (Ecuador) through Dec. 31.

College

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Scott Gillespie women’s assistant basketball coach.

MEMPHIS — Signed football coach Mike Norvell to a contract extension through 2021.

NORTH CAROLINA — Announced graduate QB Brandon Harris has transferred from LSU.

SCHEDULE

Saturday’s Events

Prep Baseball

Arcadia at Arlington (BVC), 10 a.m.

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Old Fort, DH, (SBC), 10 a.m.

Vanlue at Van Buren (BVC), 10 a.m.

Fremont St. Joseph at St. Wendelin (SBC), 11 a.m.

Fostoria at Elmwood (NBC), 2:30

Prep Softball

Sandusky St. Mary’s at Old Fort (SBC), 10 a.m.

Fostoria at Eastwood (NBC), 10 a.m.

Vanlue at Van Buren (BVC), 10 a.m.

Prep Track

Elmwood & Fostoria at Northern Buckeye Conference championships at Rossford, 9 a.m.

Prep Tennis

Fostoria in Division II sectional at Port Clinton

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

H-L Hoops Camp

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.

Pacesetter Soccer Tryouts

Pacesetter South Soccer Club will be hosting tryouts for its travel teams beginning on June 1 at Emory Adams Park. More information is available on the team’s website at pacesettersouth.com.

