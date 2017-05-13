Prep Track: SW’s Volpe nets pair of SBC meet records

OAK HARBOR — St. Wendelin’s Sophia Volpe found two more meet records to break.

She won the 1,600 and the 3,200 in record-setting times and the Mohawks took fourth in the girls team standings with 73 points at the Sandusky Bay Conference River Division track and field meet Friday at Oak Harbor High School.

Volpe took the 1,600 in 5:11.31, surpassing the mark of 5:13.10 set by Sandusky Perkins’s Jessica LaFene in 1994.

She then ran the first sub-11 minute 3,200 (10:57.51) in SBC history. Milan Edison’s Sarah Foster ran a 11:13.67 in 2006.

Fremont St. Joseph swept both team titles.

The Crimson Streaks edged Sandusky St. Mary’s 144-1381/2 for the girls crown and topped boys co-runner-ups Lakota and Tiffin Calvert 127-113.

Old Fort (951/2), St. Wendelin (671/2) and New Riegel (33) finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

On the boys side, New Riegel’s Dylan Reinhart swept the hurdling events — the 110 (16.97) and the 300 (43.30) — to earn most outstanding River Division boys track performer.

Nick DeHaven led St. Wendelin’s boys with a win in the 1,600 (4:41.53) while Lakota’s Devin Clark, Andrew Hovis, David Frye and Lucas Streacker teamed to capture the 800 relay in 1:37.15.

Hope Watson won the 100 hurdles (16.81) to lead Lakota’s girls to a third-place finish.

Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse took the 300 hurdles (47.48) as the Stockaders were sixth (58) with New Riegel last in seventh (71/2).

RIVER DIVISION BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont St. Joseph 127. t-2, Tiffin Calvert 113. t-2, Lakota 113. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s 97. 5, Old Fort 951/2. 6, St. Wendelin 671/2. 7, New Riegel 33.

AREA BOYS FINISHES

SHOT — 3, Frohnen (SW) 40-3. 5, Diaz (Lak) 38-6. 8, Mason (Lak) 37-71/2. LJ — 1, Clark (OF) 18-91/2. 4, Kelbley (SW) 17-10. 6, Hovis (Lak) 17-63/4. 7, Chambers (NR) 17-3/4. 8, Cassidy (NR) 16-11. 110 HH — 1, Reinhart (NR) 16.97. 2, Streacker (Lak) 17.76. 3, Hatter (SW) 18.39. 6, Nye (NR) 19.85. 7, Shank (Lak) 20.75. 100 — 4, Hovis (Lak) 12.05. 8, Kupka (OF) 12.65. 800 relay — 1, Lakota (Clark, Hovis, Frye, Streacker) 1:37.15. 4, St. Wendelin (Lopez, Whetsel, Hipsher, Kelbley) 1:41.83. 5, Old Fort (Shiley, McClenathan, O’Connor, Hunter) 2:00.31. 1,600 — 1, DeHaven (SW) 4:41.53. 2, Smith (OF) 4:43.07. 4, Schaser (Lak) 4:47.86. 6, Heilman (OF) 5:02.65. 7, Baker (Lak) 5:04.61. 400 relay — 2, Lakota (Clark, Streacker, Frye, Hovis) 46.77. 3, St. Wendelin (Lopez, Whetsel, Kelbley, Hipsher) 48.23. 4, New Riegel (Chambers, Nye, Cassidy, Reinhart) 49.46. 6, Old Fort (Steyer, Clark, Kupka, Salas) 1:00.03. 400 — 5, Salas (OF) 56.32. 6, Clark (OF) 57.27. 8, Noel (SW) 1:01.58. 300 ih — 1, Reinhart (NR) 43.30. 2, Streacker (Lak) 43.33. 3, Manasian (OF) 45.98. 6, Anderson (Lak) 48.98. 7, Nye (NR) 50.91. 800 — 2, Smith (OF) 2:07.11. 5, Moes (Lak) 2:12.22. 7, Baker (Lak) 2:17.44. 200 — 4, Whetsel (SW) 24.93. 5, Frye (Lak) 24.95. 7, Manasian (OF) 25.18. 8, Clark (OF) 25.74. 3,200 — 2, Schaser (Lak) 10:41.52. 3, Anstead (OF) 10:44.57. 6, Heilman (OF) 11:10.12. 1,600 relay — 4, Old Fort (Smith, Salas, Steyer, Manasian) 3:44.62. 5, Lakota (Anderson, Moes, Baker, Clark) 3:48.49. 6, St. Wendelin (Noel, Meyers, Castillo, Reinhart) 4:10.28.

RIVER DIVISION GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Fremont St. Joseph 144. 2, Sandusky St. Mary’s 1381/2. 3, Lakota 128. 4, St. Wendelin 73. 5, Tiffin Calvert 72. 6, Old Fort 58. 7, New Riegel 71/2.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 2, Miller (OF) 31-1. 5, Shiley (SW) 29-0. 8, Frankart (SW) 26-11. LJ — 3, Watson (Lak) 1531/2. 7, Kelbley (SW) 14-7. 8, A. Douglas (SW) 13-101/2. 100 IH — 1, Watson (Lak) 16.81. 2, Clouse (OF) 17.22. 4, Shank (Lak )17.85. 6, Ogg (SW) 19.02. 100 — 3, Palos (Lak) 13.30. 6, Clouse (OF) 14.09. 8, Wohlgamuth (OF) 15.07. 800 relay — 3, Lakota (Shank, Watson, Wallace, Palos) 1:55.23. 4, Old Fort (Alridge, Spencer, Lemons, Wilkinson) 2:02.99. 1,600 — 1, Volpe (SW) 5:11.31. 5, Gonzales (SW) 6:06.94. 6, Baker (Lak) 6:15.23. 400 relay — 3, Lakota (Palos, Miller, Bear, Woodruff) 55.91. 4, St. Wendelin (T. Douglas, Kelbley, A. Douglas, Troike) 56.38. 5, Old Fort (Lemons, Wohlgamuth, Alridge, Heilman) 59.50. 400 — 3, Myers (SW) 1:08.70. 4, Alrdige (OF) 1:09.99. 5, Enright (Lak) 1:12.01. 6, Nye (NR) 1:20.19. 300 Lh — 1, Clouse (OF) 47.48. 2, Watson (Lak) 50.67. 3, Shank (Lak) 52.64. 800 — 2, Wallace (Lak) 2:43.48. 6, Baker (Lak) 2:56.28. 8, Fry (OF) 3:00.36. 200 — 2, Palos (Lak) 27.88. 6, Myers (SW) 30.21. 8, Winget (OF) 31.53. 3,200 — 1, Volpe (SW) 10:57.51. 4, Enright (Lak) 13:25.81. 5, Gonzalez (SW) 13:32.19. 1,600 relay — 4, Lakota (Shank, Baker, Enright, Wallace) 4:52.47. 5, Old Fort (Wilkinson, Fry, Spencer, Alridge) 5:07.13.

Smith gets 3 wins

FINDLAY — Vanlue’s Bethany Smith made the Liberty-Benton track her own playground by winning all three girls sprints in Friday night’s Blanchard Valley Conference track and fieled championships at Liberty-Benton.

The Wildcats sophomore stood out by winning the 100 in 13.56, the 200 in 27.11 and the 400 in 1:01.83.

Liberty-Benton won the girls championship with 149 points, while Hopewell-Loudon and Arlington tied for second with 82½.

Hopewell-Loudon’s girls picked up a win in the 800 relay, as Lizzie Erlanger, Courtney Palte, Abbi Roerdink and Bailey Jameson finished the race in 1:51.41.

Liberty-Benton won the boys meet by a 141-111½ margin over Van Buren.

Van Buren did not win an event, but Tyler Saltzman was second in both the 110 hurdles at 16.58 and the 300 hurdles at 43.01, and the foursome of Brendan Roszman, Korell Harr, Ryan Turner and Braxton Fasone was second in the 400 relay in 45.96.

Hopewell-Loudon won the 400 relay, as Dominic Hedrick, Noah Winter, Donovan Bickelhaupt and Sam Stickley finished in 45.95.

Boys TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 141. 2, Van Buren 111½. 3, Riverdale 90. 4, Cory-Rawson 83½. 5, Hopewell-Loudon 57. 6, McComb 56. 7, Pandora-Gilboa 42½. 8, Arlington 25½. 9, North Baltimore 22. 10, Arcadia 21. 11, Leipsic 7. 12, Vanlue 6.

AREA Boys FINISHES

SHOT — 6, Hill (Arc) 41-3.

DISCUS — 2, Hill (Arc) 137-9. 4, Hossler (H-L) 117-9. 5, Arbaugh (VB) 116-9. 7, Klausing (VB) 112-10. 8, Coleman (H-L) 112-7.

HJ — 5, Saltzman (VB) 5-10. 6, Nelson (H-L) 5-10. 7, Turner (VB) 5-10.

LJ — 4, Keck (VB) 19-1¾ . 5, Saltzman (VB) 19-11/4. 7, Winter (H-L) 18-6.

PV — 6, Alvarado (H-L) 9-6. 7, Williams (H-L) 9-6. 8, Seitz (VB) 9-0.

3,200 RELAY — 3, Van Buren (Seitz, Ingwersen, Stall, Bair) 8:54.53. 5, Arcadia (Boyd, Stahl, Stoner, Sowders) 9:07.01. 7, Hopewell-Loudon (Rumschlag, Herbert, Ritchey, Reinhart-Anez) 9:09.01.

110 HH — 2, Saltzman (VB) 16.58. 3, Endicott (VB) 17.68. 6, Biller (Van) 18.02. 8, St. Clair (H-L) 19.00.

100 — 2, Stickley (H-L) 11.50. 4, Fasone (VB) 11.86. 8, Koehler (VB) 12.56.

800 relay — 4, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Ardner, Winter, Bickelhaupt) 1:37.39. 5, Van Buren (Roszman, Turner, Adolph, Harr) 1:37.64. 7, Arcadia (Cramer, Boyd, Ware, Stahl) 1:39.58.

1,600 — 5, Stall (VB) 4:53.67. 6, Seitz (VB) 4:55.56. 7, Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 5:00.21.

400 relay — 1, Hopewell-Loudon (Hedrick, Winter, Bickelhaupt, Stickley) 45.95. 2, Van Buren (Roszman, Harr, Turner, Fasone) 45.96. 6, Arcadia (Mathias, Croy, Springer, Johnson) 47.56.

400 — 6, Schumacker (VB) 54.49.

300 ih — 2, Saltzman (VB) 43.01. 6, Biller (Van) 44.65. 7, St. Clair (H-L) 45.11. 8, Endicott (VB) 46.15.

800 — 4, Bair (VB) 2:07.67.

200 — 3, Bickelhaupt (H-L) 23.53. 4, Fasone (VB) 24.00. 7, Turner (VB) 24.75.

3,200 — 4, Seitz (VB) 10:35.57. 6, Reinhart-Anez (H-L) 10:45.71. 7, Ritchey (H-L) 10:55.99. 8, Stall (VB) 11:05.63.

1,600 relay — 4, Van Buren (Ingwersen, Schumacker, Stone, Bair) 3:38.01. 8, Arcadia (Stahl, Boyd, Ware, Cramer) 3:54.63.

Girls TEAM STANDINGS

1, Liberty-Benton 149. 2, Hopewell-Loudon & Arlington 83½. 4, Van Buren 76. 5, Riverdale 58½. 6, Leipsic 451/2.. 7, Pandora-Gilboa 43. 8, Vanlue 35. 9, McComb 32. 10, Arcadia 23. 11, North Baltimore & Cory-Rawson 17.

AREA GIRLS FINISHES

SHOT — 6, Watkins (Arc) 34-3. 7

DISCUS — 4, Watkins (Arc) 121-7. 6, Yaple (Arc) 113-6.

HJ — 5, Keck (VB) 4-8. 6, Clymer (Van) 4-8.

LJ — 3, Jameson (H-L) 16-1. 5, Mowrey (VB) 15-23/4..

PV –3, Hoover (H-L) 9-0.

3,200 RELAY — 3, Van Buren (Jackson, Saltzman, Hunt, Pisarsky) 10:41.46. 4, Hopewell-Loudon (Hoover, Brickner, Nutter, Pace) 10:46.56.

100 IH — 2, Erlanger (H-L) 17.15. 5, Mowrey (VB) 17.84. 6, Feindel (H-L) 18.20.

100 — 1, Smith (Van) 13.56. 3, Nessler (VB) 13.73. 5, Erlanger (H-L) 13.95. 8, Brubaker (Arc) 14.02.

800 relay — 1, Hopewell-Loudon (Erlanger, Palte, Roerdink, Jameson) 1:51.41. 4, Van Buren (Missler, Klausing, Iliff, Hoerig) 1:55.40.

1,600 — 2, Hunt (VB) 5:43.67. 3, Pisarsky (VB) 5:49.07. 7, Yeater (Van) 6:11.47.

400 relay — 1, Van Buren (Conner, Missler, Hoerig, Nessler) 52.26. 5, Hopewell-Loudon (Strahm, Morel, Lyons, Palte) 54.76.

400 — 1, Smith (Van) 1:01.83. 7, Roerdink (H-L) 1:06.09. 8, Klausing (VB) 1:06.17.

300 Lh — 5, Lyons (H-L) 52.12. 6, Mowrey (VB) 52.77. 7, Feindel (H-L) 53.51.

800 — 2, Pace (H-L) 2:31.23. 4, Hoover (H-L) 2:34.69. 5, Pisarsky (VB) 2:34.73. 6, Hunt (VB) 2:36.18.

200 — 1, Smith (Van) 27.11. 3, Brubaker (Arc) 27.91. 5, Erlanger (H-L) 28.18. 6, Conner (VB) 28.35. 8, Palte (H-L) 28.94.

3,200 — 3, Pisarsky (VB) 13.19.28. 5, Welly (H-L) 13:39.73. 7, Tidswell (H-L) 13:58.11.

1,600 relay — 3, Hopewell-Loudon (Pace, Hoover, Roerdink, Jameson) 4:26.65. 6, Van Buren (Missler, Jackson, Pisarsky, Klausing) 4:31.61.

