Prep Roundup: Van Buren softball falls to Hardin Northern, 5-3

Posted On Sat. May 13th, 2017
Otsego’s Holly Roe slides home safely ahead of the force play as Elmwood catcher Lizzy Hall receives the throw from pitcher Makenna Benschoter in the top of the first inning of Friday’s Division III district quarterfinal softball game at Elmwood. (Photo by Andy Wolf).

VAN BUREN — Hardin Northern pushed across four runs in the top of the seventh inning and claimed a 5-3 victory over Van Buren on Friday in a quarterfinal matchup of the Division IV Fostoria District.
Winning pitcher Shelby Alloway fired a three-hitter, doubled, singled and drove in a pair of runs as the Polar Bears improved to 16-8 and advanced to face top-seeded Columbus Grove (17-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal at Fostoria High School.
Alloway struck out two and walked one in the circle. Madison Robson, Holly Wilson and Bailee Waller each doubled for Hardin Northern, with Robson knocking in a run and Wilson adding single.
Olivia Sexton singled twice and drove in a run for the Black Knights (14-7).

Hardin Northern 000 001 4 — 5 8 5
Van Buren 100 002 0 — 3 3 3
WP — Alloway. LP — Fultz. top hitters: (HN) Robson 2B, RBI; Waller 2B; Alloway 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Wilson 2B, 1B. (VB) Sexton 2-1B.
records: Hardin Northern 16-8, Van Buren 14-7.
OTSEGO 16
ELMWOOD 0
BLOOMDALE — Otsego had little trouble taking care of Northern Buckeye Conference rival Elmwood 16-0 in a Division III district quarterfinal game.
The Knights, now 14-8, advance to take on Archbold (14-8) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the district semifinals at Maumee’s Rolf Park.
Elmwood bows out of the tournament with a 15-8 record.
Regular season
Prep baseball
COLDWATER 3
ELMWOOD 0
COLDWATER — Coldwater’s Dylan Thobe fired a complete-game shut out to lead the Cavaliers to a 3-0 Division III district quarterfinal win over Elmwood.
Thobe fanned 11 Elmwood batters in getting the win.
Coldwater moves on to play Lima Central Catholic in the 4 p.m. district semifinal Thursday at Elida’s Ed Sandy Field.
Elmwood fell to 7-11 with the loss.
CAREY 7
ARCADIA 1
ARCADIA — Winning pitcher Jon Racheter and Trey Bame each had multiple hits with an RBI as Carey mowed down Arcadia 7-1 in a nonleague baseball game Friday.
Racheter (1-3) singled twice with an RBI while Trey Bame doubled twice, once to plate a run for the Blue Devils (10-8).
Losing pitcher Eli Palmer, Tristen Martinez and Matt Hill each singled as Arcadia (3-15) had only three hits.

