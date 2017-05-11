Prep tennis: Fostoria doubles team nets sectional win

Posted On Thu. May 11th, 2017
PORT CLINTON — Jayden Stanton and Jarrett Lorenzen scored an opening-round win to lead Fostoria High School’s tennis team at Thursday’s Division II boys sectional tennis tournament at Port Clinton.
Stanton and Lorenzen teamed up to knock off Vermilion’s Kyle Billings and Brandon Weitzel 6-0, 7-6 before falling to Oak Harbor’s Bo Hermes and Holden Pelz 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Fostoria’s Ryan Phillips and Weston Weimerskirch fell to Zach and Jay Rieman 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the first round.
In singles action, Fostoria’s Kasey Finsel fell to Tiffin Calvert’s Will Klepper 7-5, 6-2; Meredith Grine dropped a 7-5, 6-4 match to Oak Harbor’s Cy Franck and Sandusky St. Mary’s Danny Miller topped Isaac Morton 6-1, 6-0.

