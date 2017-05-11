Prep Softball Roundup: New Riegel improves to 16-7 with tourney victory

NEW RIEGEL — Brianna Gillig went 4 for 4 at the plate and drove in four runs to help New Riegel to a 13-3 win on Thursday over Fremont St. Joseph in a Division IV district quarterfinal softball game.

New Riegel improved to 16-7 with the win and will face Old Fort on Thursday in the district seminals at Oak Harbor

Madalyn Theis, Haley Hoepf and Julia Reinhart had two hits apiece for the Blue Jackets.

Theis also tossed a four-hitter, striking out three for New Riegel, which trailed 3-1 after three innings.

Brooke Casperson took the loss for Fremont St. Joe (5-16), giving up all 13 runs on 11 hits through 51/3 innings.

Fremont St. Joe 300 000 — 3 4 x

New Riegel 100 138 — 13 14 x

WP — Theis. LP — Casperson. top hitters: (FSJ) Swint 1B; Wehring 1B. (NR) Gillig 2-1B, 2-2B;, 2 RBI Reinhart 2-1B, 2 RBI; Theis 2-1B; Hoepf 3B, 1B, 3 RBI.

records: Fremont St. Joseph 5-16, New Riegel 16-7.

CAREY 7

ARCADIA 6

CAREY — Hailey Niederkohr’s sixth-inning grand slam gave Carey its first lead of the game which stuck for a 7-6 win over Arcadia in Thursday’s Division IV district quarterfinals.

The Blue Devils (12-4) advance to meet Old Fort (16-3) at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Harbor in the district semifinals.

Winnning pitcher Hannah Lonsway threw 52/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.

Losing pitcher Jocelyn Peters went 4 for 4 with an RBI and Lexie Fretz singled, homered and totaled three RBIs for the Redskins (12-6) who scored all their runs in the second inning.

Arcadia 060 000 0 — 6 12 0

Peters 000 304 x — 7 8 1

WP — Lonsway. LP — Peters. top hitters: (Arc) Renz 1B, RBI; Peters 4-1B, RBI; Fretz 1B, HR, 3 RBI. (Car) Niederkohr 2-1B, 4 RBI; Ferguson 2-1b, RBI; Lonsway 1B, RBI; Mullholand 1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 12-6, Carey 12-4.

LAKOTA 10

DANBURY 2

KANSAS — Danbury scored in the top of the first inning Thursday, but Lakota responded with 10 consecutive runs as the Raiders won a Division IV district softball quarterfinal 10-2 over the Lakers.

Lakota (17-6), seeded fourth in the district, advances to play top seed Gibsonburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Oak Harbor.

The Raiders got seven RBIs from the top of their batting order. Jenna Ranzenberger singled, tripled and drove in four runs; Olivia Harden singed and knocked in two runs; and Brianna Ray singled and drove in a run. Madison Bowling added two RBIs.

Ray struck out eight while allowing four hits and a walk.

Lily Bishoff singled twice and drove in both of Danbury’s runs.

Danbury 100 001 0 — 2 4 1

Lakota 053 020 x — 10 7 1

WP — Ray. LP — Bishoff. TOP HITTERS: (Dan) Bishoff 2-1B, 2-RBI; Rakosky 2B; Bickley 2B. (Lak) Ranzenberger 1B, 3B, 4-RBI; Harden 1B, 2-RBI; Ray 1B, RBI; Roper 2B; Bowling 2-RBI.

RECORDS: Lakota 17-6.

OLD FORT 8

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 7

OLD FORT — Hopewell-Loudon took a 7-6 lead with a run in the top of the eighth inning, but Old Fort came back with two in the bottom of the frame to pick up an 8-7 win in a Division IV district softball quarterfinal game.

Old Fort (16-3) advances to take on New Riegel at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Harbor.

Mackie Ward had three hits, including a solo home run, to lead Old Fort. Alli Adelspergerd doubled and singled while Peyton Miller also had two hits.

Macey Malagon led Hopewell-Loudon (12-11) with three hits, including a home run. Kyleigh Krupp and Hailey Coppus both had two hits and an RBI.

Hopewell-Loudon 201 030 01 — 7 8 6

Old Fort 100 221 02 — 8 12 1

WP — McCoy. LP — Gosche. TOP HITTERS: (H-L) Malagon HR, 2-1B, RBI; Krupp 2-2B, RBI; Coppus 2B, 1B, RBI; Depinet 1B, RBI. (OF) Ward HR, 2-1B, RBI; Adelsperger 2B, 1B; Miller 2-1B; W. Bilger 1B, 2 RBI.

RECORDS: Hopewell-Loudon 12-11; Old Fort 16-3.

Comments

comments