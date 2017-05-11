Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Miller City 3, Continental 0

CLYDE DISTRICT

Mohawk 5, Fremont St. Joseph 4

Tiffin Calvert 1, North Baltimore 0

New Riegel 17, St. Wendelin 0

Lakota 7, Hopewell-Loudon 1

BRYAN DISTRICT

Stryker 10, Pettisville 2

Ayersville 5, Toledo Christian 4

Hicksville 6, Edgerton 5

COLDWATER DISTRICT

Fort Recovery 13, Lima Perry 0

Parkway 9, Convoy Crestview 8

Delphos St. John’s 4, New Bremen 0

Minster 1, St. Henry 0

GALION DISTRICT

New London 7, South Central 2

Wynford 14, Ridgemont 6

Plymouth 5, Colonel Crawford 3

Norwalk St. Paul 10, Buckeye Central 0

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(6) Clyde at (1) Shelby, 5

(8) Mansfield Madison at (3) Bellevue, 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (4) Lexington, 5

(10) Kenton at (2) Vermilion, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(9) Lima Bath at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(11) Lima Shawnee at (2) Celina, 5

(6) Defiance at (3) Bowling Green, 5

(8) Bryan at (7) Maumee, 5

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(10) Woodmore at (1) Lake, 5

(5) Gibsonburg at (4) Ottawa Hills, 5

(8) Oak Harbor at (2) Eastwood, 5

(6) Cardinal Stritch at (3) Rossford, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(9) Margaretta at (1) Seneca East, 5

(7) Western Reserve at (3) Galion, 5

(8) Bucyrus at (2) Clear Fork, 5

(5) Ashland Crestview at (4) Edison, 5

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(10) Wayne Trace at (1) Fairview, 5

(7) Paulding at (4) Tinora, 5

(6) Otsego at (2) Archbold, 5

(5) Delta at (3) Swanton, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(7) Allen East at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

(6) Liberty-Benton at (5) Spencerville, 5

(8) Elmwood at (2) Coldwater, 5

(4) Lima Central Catholic at (3) Delphos Jefferson, 5

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(9) Pandora-Gilboa at (1) McComb, 5

(10) Ottoville at (4) Kalida, 5

(7) Fort Jennings at (2) Leipsic, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(4) Patrick Henry vs. (7) Edon, 5

District Semifinals

Division I

AT BOWLING GREEN CARTER PARK

(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (2) Anthony Wayne, Wednesday, 4:30

(7) Sylvania Southview vs. (6) Perrysburg, Wednesday, 7

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Tournament

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division III

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

Colonel Crawford 3, Huron 2

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

Gibsonburg 13, Sandusky St. Mary’s 3

Lakota 10, Danbury 2

New Riegel 13, Fremont St. Joseph 3

Old Fort 8, Hopewell-Loudon 7

ELIDA DISTRICT

Hicksville 2, Wayne Trace 1

Convoy Crestview 10, Lincolnview 0

Continental 9, Ayersville 4

BRYAN DISTRICT

Edgerton 8, Montpelier 2

Hilltop 5, Stryker 1

Fairview 12, Edon 6

North Central 9, Liberty Center 1

SHELBY DISTRICT

Monroeville 4, South Central 3

Mohawk 6, Plymouth 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Parkway 9, Lima Central Catholic 0

New Bremen 11, Marion Local 8

Minster 9, Ridgemont 3

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

Carey 7, Arcadia 6

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (1) Oak Harbor, 5

(7) Toledo Central Catholic at (4) Lake, 5

(6) Sandusky at (2) Maumee, 5

(5) Bowling Green at (3) Wauseon, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(7) Norwalk at (2) Bellevue, 5

(5) Vermilion at (4) Upper Sandusky, 5

(1) Clear Fork vs. (9) Tiffin Columbian, 5

(6) Shelby at (3) Clyde, 5

MILLER CITY DISTRICT

(6) Lima Bath at (2) Defiance, 5

(5) Kenton at (3) Napoleon, 5

(9) Van Wert at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(8) Celina at (4) Bryan, 5

Division III

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(8) Delta at (1) Eastwood, 5

(11) Rossford at (10) Ottawa Hills, 5

(4) Otsego at (2) Elmwood, 5

(5) Evergreen at (3) Archbold, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(7) Wynford at (5) Edison, 5

(2) Margaretta vs. (3) Galion, 5

(6) Willard at (4) Ashland Crestview, 5

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

(7) Paulding at (1) Allen East, 5

(10) Riverdale at (2) Patrick Henry, 5

(8) St. Henry at (3) Tinora, 5

(5) Bluffton at (4) Coldwater, 5

Division IV

ELIDA DISTRICT

(8) Holgate at (2) Antwerp, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(6) New London at (1) Lucas, 5

(5) Seneca East at (3) Crestline, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Spencerville at Ada, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Hardin Northern at (3) Van Buren, 5

(7) Arlington at (2) North Baltimore, 5

District Semifinals

Division I

AT MAUMEE ROLF PARK

(2) Perrysburg vs. (9) Sylvania Southview, Tuesday, 5

(4) Springfield vs. (7) Oregon Clay, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Friday May 19, 5

AT BOWLING GREEN STATE UNIVERSITY

(1) Anthony Wayne vs. (5) Toledo Whitmer, Monday, 5

(3) Toledo Notre Dame vs. (12) Ashland, Tuesday, 5

DISTRICT FINAL: Thursday, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Baltimore 22 11 .667 —

New York 21 11 .656 ½

Boston 18 16 .529 4½

Tampa Bay 17 20 .459 7

Toronto 14 21 .400 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 15 .545 —

Minnesota 16 14 .533 ½

Detroit 16 16 .500 1½

Chicago 15 16 .484 2

Kansas City 13 21 .382 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 24 11 .686 —

Seattle 17 18 .486 7

Los Angeles 17 19 .472 7½

Oakland 16 18 .471 7½

Texas 16 20 .444 8½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle 11, Philadelphia 6

Houston 4, Atlanta 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Cleveland 7

Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 1

Texas 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 7, Boston 4

Arizona 7, Detroit 1

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Texas 5, San Diego 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, late

Detroit at L.A. Angels, late

Friday’s Games

Houston (McCullers 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05

Seattle (Bergman 0-0) at Toronto (Biagini 0-1), 7:07

Minnesota (Santana 5-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 2-3), 7:10

Tampa Bay (Cobb 2-3) at Boston (Porcello 2-4), 7:10

Oakland (Hahn 1-2) at Texas (Cashner 0-3), 8:05

San Diego (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10

Baltimore (Tillman 1-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-3), 8:15

Detroit (Zimmermann 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Shoemaker 1-2), 10:07

Saturday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:10

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:15

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 22 12 .647 —

New York 16 17 .485 5½

Philadelphia 13 19 .406 8

Miami 13 20 .394 8½

Atlanta 11 20 .355 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 19 14 .576 —

Cincinnati 18 15 .545 1

Milwaukee 18 17 .514 2

Chicago 17 17 .500 2½

Pittsburgh 14 20 .412 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 22 13 .629 —

Los Angeles 20 14 .588 1½

Arizona 19 16 .543 3

San Diego 13 23 .361 9½

San Francisco 12 23 .343 10

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Seattle 11, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Houston 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 7, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 7, Miami 5

Texas 4, San Diego 3

Milwaukee 7, Boston 4

Arizona 7, Detroit 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, ppd.

Boston 4, Milwaukee 1

Texas 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at Arizona, late

Cincinnati at San Francisco, late

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-2) at Washington (Roark 3-1), 7:05

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-4) at Miami (Urena 1-0), 7:10

N.Y. Mets (Harvey 2-2) at Milwaukee (Garza 1-0), 8:10

San Diego (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-2), 8:10

Chicago Cubs (Butler 0-0) at St. Louis (Leake 4-1), 8:15

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (Chatwood 3-4), 8:40

Pittsburgh (Glasnow 1-2) at Arizona (Corbin 2-4), 9:40

Cincinnati (Feldman 2-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 4-2), 10:15

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 4:05

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:10

Wednesday’s Late Boxscore

Diamondbacks 7, Tigers 1

Detroit Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi

An.Rmne 2b 4 0 0 0 Pollock cf 5 1 2 2

Collins cf 4 0 0 0 Owings rf 5 0 2 0

Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 2 1 1 0

Cstllns 3b 3 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 5 0 0 0

Upton lf 3 1 1 0 Tomas lf 5 1 1 2

Adduci rf 3 0 1 0 Drury 2b 4 2 2 1

J.McCnn c 3 0 1 1 Innetta c 4 0 1 0

J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 3 2 2 1

Boyd p 2 0 1 0 Godley p 2 0 0 0

An.Sanc p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0

Mahtook ph 1 0 0 0 Delgado p 0 0 0 0

C.Bell p 0 0 0 0

Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 36 7 11 6

Detroit 010″000″000 — 1

Arizona 002″002″30x — 7

E–Castellanos (7). DP–Arizona 3. LOB–Detroit 2, Arizona 10. 2B–Owings (5), Drury (9), Ahmed (3). HR–Tomas (6), Drury (2), Ahmed (2). SB–Goldschmidt (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Boyd (L,2-3) 6 8 4 3 3 6

Sanchez 1 3 3 3 1 0

Bell 1 0 0 0 1 1

Arizona

Godley (W,1-0) 7 4 1 1 1 6

Delgado 2 1 0 0 0 4

PB–McCann 2. Umpires–Home, Kerwin Danley. First, Todd Tichenor. Second, Adam Hamari. Third, Bill Miller. T–2:37. A–18,897 (48,633).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

Friday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 115, Toronto 94

San Antonio 103, Houston 92

Saturday’s result

Golden State 102, Utah 91

Sunday’s ‘s RESULTS

Cleveland 109, Toronto 102, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Washington 121, Boston 102

Houston 125, San Antonio 104

Monday’s RESULT

Golden State 121, Utah 95, Golden State wins series 4-0

Tuesday’S RESULT

San Antonio 110, Houston 107, OT

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 123, Washington 102, Boston leads series 3-2

Thursday’s RESULT

San Antonio 114, Houston 75, San Antonio wins series 4-2

FridayS GAME

Boston at Washington, 8

Monday’s GAME

x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Conference Finals

Best-of-7

Friday’s Game

Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Nashville at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Game

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Game

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, May 22

x-Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

x-Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

x-Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

x-Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 6 1 4 22 17 9

Orlando City 6 3 0 18 11 11

New York City FC 5 3 1 16 17 10

Columbus 5 5 1 16 16 15

New York 5 5 1 16 11 15

Chicago 3 3 3 12 13 14

Atlanta United FC 3 4 2 11 19 14

D.C. United 3 4 2 11 9 14

New England 2 4 4 10 14 16

Montreal 2 3 4 10 12 14

Philadelphia 1 4 4 7 11 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 5 0 3 18 13 5

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 18 11 5

Portland 5 3 2 17 20 15

Houston 5 3 1 16 19 13

San Jose 4 3 3 15 12 10

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 12 14

Minnesota United 3 5 2 11 15 25

Seattle 2 3 4 10 14 12

Los Angeles 2 5 2 8 10 15

Real Salt Lake 2 6 2 8 9 18

Colorado 1 6 1 4 5 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 1

Friday’s GAME

Vancouver at Houston, 9

Saturday’s GAMES

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3

San Jose at Colorado, 4

Columbus at Montreal, 5

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30

Seattle at Chicago, 9

Sunday’s GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4

Los Angeles at New York, 6

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8

Wednesday, May 17

Houston at Philadelphia, 7:30

Colorado at Chicago, 8:30

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30

New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9

Orlando City at San Jose, 10:30

Friday, May 19

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30

Saturday, May 20

Portland at Montreal, 3

Chicago at D.C. United, 4

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 5

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7

Houston at Atlanta United FC, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 7

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8

Sunday, May 21

Columbus at New England, 2:30

Los Angeles at Minnesota United, 5

New York City FC at Orlando City, 7

PRO GOLF

PGA Tour

Players Championship

First Round

William McGirt 33-34 — 67 -5

Mackenzie Hughes 34-33 — 67 -5

J.B. Holmes 35-33 — 68 -4

Alex Noren 34-34 — 68 -4

Chez Reavie 35-33 — 68 -4

Jon Rahm 35-33 — 68 -4

Daniel Summerhays 35-34 — 69 -3

Francesco Molinari 33-36 — 69 -3

Louis Oosthuizen 36-33 — 69 -3

Kyle Stanley 31-38 — 69 -3

Patrick Cantlay 35-34 — 69 -3

David Lingmerth 37-32 — 69 -3

Brendan Steele 35-34 — 69 -3

Cody Gribble 37-32 — 69 -3

Si Woo Kim 36-33 — 69 -3

Daniel Berger 35-34 — 69 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 32-37 — 69 -3

Blayne Barber 33-37 — 70 -2

Lucas Glover 35-35 — 70 -2

Aaron Baddeley 37-33 — 70 -2

Vijay Singh 34-36 — 70 -2

Gary Woodland 34-36 — 70 -2

Rickie Fowler 38-32 — 70 -2

Jason Day 37-33 — 70 -2

Phil Mickelson 36-34 — 70 -2

Cameron Tringale 35-35 — 70 -2

Boo Weekley 36-34 — 70 -2

David Hearn 36-34 — 70 -2

Lee Westwood 36-34 — 70 -2

Adam Scott 33-37 — 70 -2

Ricky Barnes 36-34 — 70 -2

Bernhard Langer 38-33 — 71 -1

Brian Harman 35-36 — 71 -1

Cameron Smith 37-34 — 71 -1

Jimmy Walker 35-36 — 71 -1

Paul Casey 35-36 — 71 -1

Graeme McDowell 36-35 — 71 -1

Adam Hadwin 35-36 — 71 -1

Branden Grace 36-35 — 71 -1

Harold Varner III 37-34 — 71 -1

Ryan Palmer 35-36 — 71 -1

Ben Crane 35-36 — 71 -1

Sung Kang 35-36 — 71 -1

Roberto Castro 37-34 — 71 -1

Billy Hurley III 35-36 — 71 -1

Ben Martin 35-36 — 71 -1

Dustin Johnson 36-35 — 71 -1

Kevin Kisner 37-34 — 71 -1

Jim Herman 37-34 — 71 -1

Webb Simpson 36-35 — 71 -1

Kevin Streelman 35-37 — 72 E

Zach Johnson 37-35 — 72 E

Henrik Stenson 37-35 — 72 E

Emiliano Grillo 35-37 — 72 E

Hideki Matsuyama 36-36 — 72 E

James Hahn 37-35 — 72 E

Ian Poulter 39-33 — 72 E

Michael Kim 38-34 — 72 E

Patrick Reed 36-36 — 72 E

Kevin Chappell 35-37 — 72 E

Martin Kaymer 39-33 — 72 E

Rod Pampling 34-38 — 72 E

K.J. Choi 36-36 — 72 E

Steve Stricker 37-35 — 72 E

Wesley Bryan 36-36 — 72 E

Jason Kokrak 36-37 — 73 +1

Jim Furyk 36-37 — 73 +1

Tony Finau 37-36 — 73 +1

Greg Chalmers 37-36 — 73 +1

Jordan Spieth 38-35 — 73 +1

Marc Leishman 37-36 — 73 +1

Yuta Ikeda 37-36 — 73 +1

Seung-Yul Noh 38-35 — 73 +1

Patrick Rodgers 39-34 — 73 +1

D.A. Points 37-36 — 73 +1

Ryan Moore 37-36 — 73 +1

Brian Stuard 35-38 — 73 +1

Sergio Garcia 40-33 — 73 +1

Matt Kuchar 36-37 — 73 +1

Justin Thomas 37-36 — 73 +1

Rory McIlroy 36-37 — 73 +1

Jason Dufner 36-37 — 73 +1

Bryce Molder 33-41 — 74 +2

Troy Merritt 37-37 — 74 +2

Pat Perez 37-37 — 74 +2

Luke Donald 38-36 — 74 +2

Matt Every 39-35 — 74 +2

Kyle Reifers 38-36 — 74 +2

Sean O’Hair 38-36 — 74 +2

Graham DeLaet 37-37 — 74 +2

Grayson Murray 36-38 — 74 +2

Tommy Fleetwood 36-38 — 74 +2

Martin Laird 35-39 — 74 +2

Shawn Stefani 39-35 — 74 +2

Scott Brown 39-35 — 74 +2

Andrew Loupe 36-38 — 74 +2

Shane Lowry 37-37 — 74 +2

Chris Kirk 37-37 — 74 +2

Brooks Koepka 35-39 — 74 +2

Justin Rose 38-36 — 74 +2

Brian Gay 34-40 — 74 +2

Smylie Kaufman 39-35 — 74 +2

Ernie Els 40-34 — 74 +2

John Huh 38-36 — 74 +2

Charley Hoffman 36-38 — 74 +2

Chad Campbell 36-38 — 74 +2

Johnson Wagner 37-37 — 74 +2

Jerry Kelly 36-38 — 74 +2

Tyrone Van Aswegen 43-32 — 75 +3

Jason Bohn 36-39 — 75 +3

Billy Horschel 36-39 — 75 +3

Vaughn Taylor 37-38 — 75 +3

Keegan Bradley 39-36 — 75 +3

Bernd Wiesberger 38-37 — 75 +3

Robert Garrigus 40-35 — 75 +3

Robert Streb 37-38 — 75 +3

Russell Henley 38-37 — 75 +3

Peter Malnati 40-35 — 75 +3

Alex Cejka 39-36 — 75 +3

Jamie Lovemark 38-37 — 75 +3

Spencer Levin 39-36 — 75 +3

Anirban Lahiri 39-36 — 75 +3

Zac Blair 40-36 — 76 +4

Derek Fathauer 39-37 — 76 +4

Mark Hubbard 38-38 — 76 +4

Russell Knox 39-37 — 76 +4

Hudson Swafford 38-38 — 76 +4

Ross Fisher 37-39 — 76 +4

Matthew Fitzpatrick 36-40 — 76 +4

Bill Haas 36-40 — 76 +4

Bubba Watson 40-36 — 76 +4

Tyrrell Hatton 40-36 — 76 +4

Charl Schwartzel 36-40 — 76 +4

Freddie Jacobson 37-39 — 76 +4

Brett Stegmaier 38-38 — 76 +4

Patton Kizzire 39-38 — 77 +5

Jonas Blixt 40-37 — 77 +5

Jhonattan Vegas 39-39 — 78 +6

Fabian Gomez 38-40 — 78 +6

Danny Lee 39-39 — 78 +6

Luke List 41-37 — 78 +6

Danny Willett 39-40 — 79 +7

Scott Piercy 40-40 — 80 +8

Harris English 43-41 — 84 +12

Kevin Na WD

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Robbie Ross Jr. from Pawtucket (IL). Optioned RHP Kyle Kendrick to Pawtucket.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Jharel Cotton to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Francisco Liriano on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed SS Trevor Story on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Extended the contract of manager Pete Mackanin through next season.

American Association

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Kurt Heyer.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Jeff Inman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contracts of LHP Tyler G. Watson and RHP Austin Kubitza to the Seattle Mariners.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Isaac Pavlik and INF Rylan Sandoval

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Yordan Manduley

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Francisco Rodriguez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Tim Holmes.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Conner Porter.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Cody Gray, RHP Jalen Miller, and SS Austin Wobrock to contract extensions.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded C Tyler Tewell to the Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named. Released LHP Kevin Williams.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Preston Guillory. Released C Steven Pollakov and RHP Kevin Simmons.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C Jason Scholl.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Released C Gabriel Acevedo, RHPs Sam Agnew-Wieland and Matt Chavarria, C Robert Lucido and LHP Hunter Thomas.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed Alec Kenilvort.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Ethan Gibbons, OF London Lindley, and 3B Ryan O’Malley. Released C Daniel Comstock, 1B Brandon Cuddy, RHP Adam Falcon, OF Trey Griffin, and RHP Dyllon Nuernberg.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Blair Beck, OF Coco Johnson, RHPs Brian Lonconsole, Kyle Von Ruden and Zac Wescott, and INF Tim Zier to contract extensions.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. Released LB Daryl Washington and S Christian Bryant.

ATLANTIC FALCONS — Agreed to terms with DE Takk McKinley, LB Duke Riley, RB Brian Hill, and TE Eric Saubert.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Cornelius Edison, FB Paul Lasike and DL Will Sutton. Released WR Eddie Royal. Signed RB Tarik Cohen and OL Jordan Morgan.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived TE Kennard Backman and WR Andrew Turzilli.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Kevin King.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Jalen Myrick.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Mike Williams, G Forrest Lamp, CB Desmond King, T Sam Tevi and DE Isaac Rochell.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RB Corey Clement; DTs Winston Craig and Charles Walker; QB Jerod Evans; CBs Randall Goforth and Jomal Wiltz; P Cameron Johnston; C Tyler Orlosky; S Tre Sullivan and WR Greg Ward.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB James Conner.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Jonathan Allen, LBs Ryan Anderson and Josh Harvey-Clemons, RB Samaje Perine, S Montae Nicholson, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, C Chase Roullier, WR Robert Davis, and CB Joshua Holsey.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DLs Da’Quan Bowers, Hasan Hazime and Rykeem Yates; LBs Terrance Bullitt, DJ Lalama, Terrell Manning and Tent Matthews; WRs Larry Cobb, John Harris, Daniel Jones, Jarvis Turner, Cass White and D’haquille Williams; OL Devin Davis and Darius Morris; DBs Chris Edwards, Kent London, Mercy Mastan and Solomon Means; QB Danny O’Brien and RBs LaDarius Perkins and Ladarius Vanlier.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Jason Botterill general manager.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Richard Panik on a two-year contract extension.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Seattle MF Jordy Delem for one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for receiving two yellow cards in a match on May 6.

College

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Ron Hudson offensive line coach.

DELAWARE — Promoted Jerry Oravitz to associate director of athletics for major gifts.

ILLINOIS — Suspended OLs Darta L. Lee and Howard E. Watkins and TE Zarrian J. Holcombe indefinitely from football activities after being charged with felony residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

ILLINOIS STATE — Named Niki Washington women’s assistant basketball coach.

MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY — Named Jacie Hoyt women’s basketball coach.

NEW MEXICO — Announced women’s basketball sophomore G Aisia Robertson has transferred from Kansas.

OKLAHOMA — Signed offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley to a three-year contract extension.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Track

Van Buren, Leipsic, Arlington, Cory-Rawson, North Baltimore, Hopewell-Loudon, Riverdale, Pandora-Gilboa, McComb, Vanlue, Arcadia in Blanchard Valley Conference championships at Liberty-Benton, 4

St. Wendelin, Lakota & New Riegel in Sandusky Bay Conference championships at Oak Harbor, 4

Prep Baseball

Otsego at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Carey at Arcadia, 5

Van Buren at Tiffin Columbian, 5

Prep Softball

Elmwood at Genoa (NBC), 4:45

Otsego at Fostoria (NBC), 4:45

Carey at Arcadia, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per foursome includes 18 holes of golf, cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

H-L Hoops Camp

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.

Pacesetter Soccer Tryouts

FINDLAY — Pacesetter South Soccer Club will be hosting tryouts for their travel teams beginning on June 1 at Emory Adams Park. Go to the team’s website at pacesettersouth.com for more details and to register.

Comments

