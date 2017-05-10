Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

Sylvania Northview 4, Oregon Clay 3

Anthony Wayne 4, Ashland 0

Sylvania Southview 5, Toledo St. Francis 3

Perrysburg 2, Toledo St. John’s 1

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

Shelby 11, Port Clinton 1

Clyde 1, Huron 0

Bellevue 10, Tiffin Columbian 2

Mansfield Madison 10, Sandusky 1

Lexington 8, Upper Sandusky 1

Sandusky Perkins 8, Norwalk 0

Kenton 5, Ontario 2

Vermilion 8, Fostoria 3

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

Wapakoneta 30, Toledo Woodward 0

Lima Bath 3, St. Marys Memorial 0

Celina 15, Toledo Rogers 0

Lima Shawnee 7, Napoleon 3

Bowling Green 5, Elida 2

Defiance 8, Wauseon 1

Maumee 6, Toledo Central Catholic 3

Bryan 1, Van Wert 0

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

Woodmore 3, Genoa 0

Oak Harbor 3, Northwood 0

SHELBY DISTRICT

Margaretta 1, Carey 0

Bucyrus 5, Willard 2

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

Wayne Trace 5, Montpelier 3

Otsego 5, Evergreen 4

Delta 2, Liberty Center 1

ELIDA DISTRICT

Allen East 7, Riverdale 1

Elmwood 1, Bluffton 0

Lima Central Catholic 5, Van Buren 4

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

(9) Pandora-Gilboa at (1) McComb, 5

(4) Kalida vs. (10) Ottoville, 5

(7) Fort Jennings at (2) Leipsic, 5

(12) Continental at (3) Miller City, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(7) Fremont St. Joseph at (1) Mohawk, 5

(3) Tiffin Calvert vs. (6) North Baltimore, 5

(14) St. Wendelin at (2) New Riegel, 5

(4) Hopewell-Loudon vs. (5) Lakota, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

(10) Pettisville vs. (1) Stryker, 5

(3) Ayersville vs. (9) Toledo Christian, 5

(6) Hicksville vs. (2) Edgerton, 5

(4) Patrick Henry vs. (7) Edon, 5

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(9) Lima Perry at (1) Fort Recovery, 5

(4) Convoy Crestview vs. (5) Parkway, 5

(7) New Bremen at (2) Delphos St. John’s, 5

(3) Minster vs. (6) St. Henry, 5

GALION DISTRICT

(9) South Central at (1) New London, 5

(7) Wynford vs. (4) Ridgemont, 5

(5) Colonel Crawford at (3) Plymouth, 5

(8) Buckeye Central at (2) Norwalk St. Paul, 5

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(6) Clyde at (1) Shelby, 5

(8) Mansfield Madison at (3) Bellevue, 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (4) Lexington, 5

(10) Kenton at (2) Vermilion, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(9) Lima Bath at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(11) Lima Shawnee at (2) Celina, 5

(6) Defiance at (3) Bowling Green, 5

(8) Bryan at (7) Maumee, 5

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(10) Woodmore at (1) Lake, 5

(5) Gibsonburg at (4) Ottawa Hills, 5

(8) Oak Harbor at (2) Eastwood, 5

(6) Cardinal Stritch at (3) Rossford, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(9) Margaretta at (1) Seneca East, 5

(7) Western Reserve at (3) Galion, 5

(8) Bucyrus at (2) Clear Fork, 5

(5) Ashland Crestview at (4) Edison, 5

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(10) Wayne Trace at (1) Fairview, 5

(7) Paulding at (4) Tinora, 5

(6) Otsego at (2) Archbold, 5

(5) Delta at (3) Swanton, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(7) Allen East at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf, 5

(6) Liberty-Benton at (5) Spencerville, 5

(8) Elmwood at (2) Coldwater, 5

(4) Lima Central Catholic at (3) Delphos Jefferson, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Tournament

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

Anthony Wayne 12, Sylvania Northview 0

Toledo Whitmer 24, Toledo Waite 0

Toledo Notre Dame 3, Toledo St. Ursula 1

Ashland 2, Findlay 1

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

Perrysburg 7, Fremont Ross 0

Sylvania Southview 8, Toledo Bowsher 5

Springfield 10, Lima Senior 0

Oregon Clay 9, Mansfield Madison 4

Thursday’s District Quarterfinals

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (1) Gibsonburg, 5

(11) Danbury at (4) Lakota, 5

(8) Fremont St. Joseph at (2) New Riegel, 5

(5) Hopewell-Loudon at (3) Old Fort, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Hicksville at (1) Wayne Trace, 5

(5) Lincolnview at (3) Convoy Crestview, 5

(8) Holgate at (2) Antwerp, 5

(7) Continental at (4) Ayersville, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier vs. Edgerton, 5

Hilltop vs. Stryker, 5

Edon vs. Fairview, 5

Liberty Center vs. North Central, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(6) New London at (1) Lucas, 5

(5) Seneca East at (3) Crestline, 5

(7) South Central at (2) Monroeville, 5

(8) Plymouth at (4) Mohawk, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic at Parkway, 5

Spencerville at Ada, 5

Marion Local at New Bremen, 5

Ridgemont at Minster, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Hardin Northern at (3) Van Buren, 5

(7) Arlington at (2) North Baltimore, 5

(6) Arcadia at (4) Carey, 5

Friday’s District Quarterfinals

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (1) Oak Harbor, 5

(7) Toledo Central Catholic at (4) Lake, 5

(6) Sandusky at (2) Maumee, 5

(5) Bowling Green at (3) Wauseon, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(7) Norwalk at (2) Bellevue, 5

(5) Vermilion at (4) Upper Sandusky, 5

(1) Clear Fork vs. (9) Tiffin Columbian, 5

(6) Shelby at (3) Clyde, 5

MILLER CITY DISTRICT

(6) Lima Bath at (2) Defiance, 5

(5) Kenton at (3) Napoleon, 5

(9) Van Wert at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(8) Celina at (4) Bryan, 5

Division III

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(8) Delta at (1) Eastwood, 5

(11) Rossford at (10) Ottawa Hills, 5

(4) Otsego at (2) Elmwood, 5

(5) Evergreen at (3) Archbold, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(8) Huron at (1) Colonel Crawford, 5

(7) Wynford at (5) Edison, 5

(2) Margaretta vs. (3) Galion, 5

(6) Willard at (4) Ashland Crestview, 5

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

(7) Paulding at (1) Allen East, 5

(10) Riverdale at (2) Patrick Henry, 5

(8) St. Henry at (3) Tinora, 5

(5) Bluffton at (4) Coldwater, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 10 .677 —

Baltimore 22 11 .667 —

Boston 17 15 .531 4½

Tampa Bay 17 19 .472 6½

Toronto 13 21 .382 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 18 15 .545 —

Minnesota 16 14 .533 ½

Detroit 16 15 .516 1

Chicago 15 16 .484 2

Kansas City 12 21 .364 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 23 11 .676 —

Seattle 17 17 .500 6

Los Angeles 17 19 .472 7

Oakland 16 18 .471 7

Texas 14 20 .412 9

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Texas 11, San Diego 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9

Cleveland 6, Toronto 0

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 6, 12 innings

Milwaukee 11, Boston 7

Houston 8, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Seattle 11, Philadelphia 6

Houston 4, Atlanta 2

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Washington 7, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Cleveland 7

Tampa Bay 12, Kansas City 1

San Diego at Texas, late

Boston at Milwaukee, late

Detroit at Arizona, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10

Kansas City (Vargas 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 2-1), 1:10

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05

Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1), 7:05

Seattle (De Jong 0-2) at Toronto (Estrada 1-2), 7:07

San Diego (Chacin 3-3) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05

Minnesota (Hughes 4-1) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 3-2), 8:10

Detroit (Fulmer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 3-2), 10:07

Friday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10

Oakland at Texas, 8:05

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 22 12 .647 —

New York 16 17 .485 5½

Philadelphia 13 19 .406 8

Miami 13 20 .394 8½

Atlanta 11 20 .355 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 19 14 .576 —

Cincinnati 18 15 .545 1

Milwaukee 17 16 .515 2

Chicago 17 17 .500 2½

Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 22 13 .629 —

Los Angeles 19 14 .576 2

Arizona 18 16 .529 3½

San Diego 13 21 .382 8½

San Francisco 12 23 .343 10

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Colorado 10, Chicago Cubs 4, 1st game

Texas 11, San Diego 0

Baltimore 5, Washington 4, 12 innings

Seattle 10, Philadelphia 9

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 1

St. Louis 6, Miami 5

Milwaukee 11, Boston 7

Houston 8, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 1, 2nd game

Detroit 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Results

Seattle 11, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Houston 4, Atlanta 2

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Washington 7, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 7, Miami 5

San Diego at Texas, late

Boston at Milwaukee, late

Detroit at Arizona, late

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2), 1:10

Baltimore (Bundy 5-1) at Washington (Cole 1-0), 7:05

San Diego (Chacin 3-3) at Texas (Perez 1-5), 8:05

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 1-4) at Colorado (Anderson 2-3), 8:40

Pittsburgh (Cole 1-3) at Arizona (Greinke 3-2), 9:40

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-2) at San Francisco (Blach 0-2), 10:15

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 10:15

Wednesday’s Boxscore

Blue Jays 8, Indians 7

Cleveland Toronto

ab r h bi ab r h bi

C.Sntna 1b 3 2 0 0 Pillar cf 4 1 0 0

Lindor ss 5 2 2 0 Carrera rf 5 3 3 2

Kipnis 2b 5 1 2 3 J.Btsta dh 3 2 1 3

Encrnco dh 3 1 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0

Jose.Rm 3b 4 1 1 1 Pearce lf 3 0 0 1

Guyer rf-lf 4 0 2 3 Goins ss 4 0 3 2

Gomes c 2 0 1 0 Travis 2b 3 0 1 0

R.Perez c 2 0 0 0 Barney 3b 4 1 2 0

Y.Diaz lf 3 0 0 0 Maile c 4 0 0 0

Chsnhll ph-rf 1 0 0 0

A.Almnt cf 1 0 0 0

M.Mrtin cf 3 0 2 0

Totals 36 7 11 7 Totals 34 8 11 8

Cleveland 205″000″000 — 7

Toronto 302″200″001 — 8

E–Y.Diaz (2). DP–Cleveland 2. LOB–Cleveland 6, Toronto 8. 2B–Kipnis (2), Guyer (3), Gomes (5), Smoak (5), Travis (7), Barney (3). HR–Carrera (3), J.Bautista (3). CS–M.Martinez (1). SF–Pearce (1). S–Travis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Salazar 2 2/3 5 5 5 2 4

Otero 2 2 2 2 1 1

Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1

Logan 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Shaw 2 2 0 0 1 0

Allen (L,0-1) 2/3 2 1 1 2 1

Toronto

Liriano 2 5 7 7 3 0

Leone 2 2 0 0 0 1

Barnes 2 3 0 0 0 2

Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 2

Smith 1 1 0 0 0 2

Osuna (W,2-0) 1 0 0 0 0 1

Liriano pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd HBP–by Tepera (Encarnacion). Umpires–Home, Vic Carapazza. First, Tom Hallion. Second, Mark Ripperger. Third, Phil Cuzzi. T–3:31. A–35,115 (49,282).

Tuesday’s Late Boxscore

Tigers 7, Diamondbacks 3

Detroit Arizona

ab r h bi ab r h bi

An.Rmne cf 2 2 0 0 Pollock cf 5 1 2 0

J.Iglss ss 5 1 1 0 D.Prlta rf 5 0 0 0

Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 1 1 1 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 1

Cstllns 3b 3 0 1 2 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0

Upton lf 4 1 1 1 Tomas lf 4 1 1 1

Mahtook rf 4 0 1 2 Drury 2b 4 0 2 1

J.McCnn c 3 1 1 1 Owings ss 4 0 2 0

D.Mchdo 2b 4 1 1 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0

Vrlnder p 3 0 0 0 Wlhlmsn p 0 0 0 0

B.Hardy p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso ph 1 0 0 0

Greene p 0 0 0 0 D L Rsa p 0 0 0 0

A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0

V.Mrtin ph 1 0 1 0 Ray p 2 0 0 0

Collins pr 0 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0

J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0

Hrrmann c 1 0 0 0

Totals 33 7 8 7 Totals 35 3 8 3

Detroit 110″030″011 — 7

Arizona 003″000″000 — 3

LOB–Detroit 7, Arizona 9. 2B–Mi.Cabrera (4), Pollock (12), Drury 2 (8). HR–Upton (6), J.McCann (7). S–An.Romine (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Verlander (W,3-2) 6 7 3 3 3 7

Hardy H,3 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Greene H,4 2/3 0 0 0 1 1

Wilson H,6 1 1 0 0 0 1

Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona

Ray (L,2-3) 5 5 5 5 5 8

McFarland 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Chafin 1 0 0 0 0 1

Wilhelmsen 1 2/3 1 1 1 0 2

De La Rosa 2/3 2 1 1 2 0

Bradley 1/3 0 0 0 0 1

Verlander pitched to 2 batters in the 7th WP–Ray, Wilson. Umpires–Home, Bill Miller. First, Kerwin Danley. Second, Todd Tichenor. Third, Adam Hamari. T–3:22. A–20,445 (48,633).

League Leaders

American League

BATTING–Segura, Seattle, .364; Trout, Los Angeles, .355; Castro, New York, .354; Benintendi, Boston, .339; Garcia, Chicago, .336; Bogaerts, Boston, .333; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .328; Cruz, Seattle, .325; Judge, New York, .317; Schoop, Baltimore, .305; 1 tied at .304.

RUNS–Judge, New York, 28; Castro, New York, 23; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; Gardner, New York, 22; Sano, Minnesota, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; 5 tied at 21.

RBI–Cruz, Seattle, 29; Cano, Seattle, 28; Judge, New York, 28; Sano, Minnesota, 28; Alonso, Oakland, 27; Pujols, Los Angeles, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Garcia, Chicago, 24; 3 tied at 23.

HITS–Castro, New York, 45; Benintendi, Boston, 42; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 42; Pillar, Toronto, 41; Cano, Seattle, 40; Trout, Los Angeles, 39; Cruz, Seattle, 38; Escobar, Los Angeles, 38; Garcia, Chicago, 38; Hosmer, Kansas City, 37; 5 tied at 36.

DOUBLES–Moreland, Boston, 15; Betts, Boston, 11; CSantana, Cleveland, 11; Castellanos, Detroit, 10; Correa, Houston, 10; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 10; Lindor, Cleveland, 10; Motter, Seattle, 10; Pillar, Toronto, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Adduci, Detroit, 2; Beckham, Tampa Bay, 2; Bogaerts, Boston, 2; Garcia, Chicago, 2; Judge, New York, 2; Sano, Minnesota, 2; Trout, Los Angeles, 2; 16 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS–Judge, New York, 13; Alonso, Oakland, 11; Gallo, Texas, 11; Davis, Oakland, 10; Gonzalez, Houston, 9; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 9; 6 tied at 8.

STOLEN BASES–Altuve, Houston, 9; Cain, Kansas City, 9; Dyson, Seattle, 9; Ellsbury, New York, 7; Andrus, Texas, 6; DeShields, Texas, 6; Dozier, Minnesota, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; Maybin, Los Angeles, 6; 5 tied at 5.

PITCHING–Bundy, Baltimore, 5-1; Keuchel, Houston, 5-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 5-1; Tanaka, New York, 5-1; Triggs, Oakland, 5-2; 6 tied at 4-1.

ERA–Vargas, Kansas City, 1.20; Paxton, Seattle, 1.43; ESantana, Minnesota, 1.72; Carrasco, Cleveland, 1.86; Keuchel, Houston, 1.88; Sale, Boston, 1.92; Holland, Chicago, 2.02; Bundy, Baltimore, 2.17; Triggs, Oakland, 2.21; Darvish, Texas, 2.76; 1 tied at 2.76.

STRIKEOUTS–Sale, Boston, 73; Archer, Tampa Bay, 59; McCullers, Houston, 50; Salazar, Cleveland, 49; Carrasco, Cleveland, 46; Darvish, Texas, 46; Estrada, Toronto, 45; Paxton, Seattle, 45; Porcello, Boston, 45; Severino, New York, 45; 1 tied at 44.

National League

BATTING–Zimmerman, Washington, .410; Turner, Los Angeles, .372; Harper, Washington, .370; Posey, San Francisco, .367; Cozart, Cincinnati, .350; Conforto, New York, .337; Freeman, Atlanta, .336; Reynolds, Colorado, .336; Gyorko, St. Louis, .333; Murphy, Washington, .333; 1 tied at .327.

RUNS–Harper, Washington, 36; Thames, Milwaukee, 32; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 29; Zimmerman, Washington, 28; Freeman, Atlanta, 27; Votto, Cincinnati, 27; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 25; Yelich, Miami, 25; Eaton, Washington, 24; Reynolds, Colorado, 24; 4 tied at 23.

RBI–Zimmerman, Washington, 34; Votto, Cincinnati, 31; Reynolds, Colorado, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Murphy, Washington, 29; Ozuna, Miami, 29; Blackmon, Colorado, 27; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 27; 3 tied at 26.

HITS–Zimmerman, Washington, 48; Hernandez, Philadelphia, 44; Murphy, Washington, 44; Blackmon, Colorado, 43; Myers, San Diego, 42; Turner, Los Angeles, 42; Bryant, Chicago, 41; 4 tied at 40.

DOUBLES–Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Pollock, Arizona, 12; Bryant, Chicago, 11; Turner, Los Angeles, 11; Arenado, Colorado, 10; Herrera, Philadelphia, 10; Murphy, Washington, 10; Myers, San Diego, 10; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 10; 9 tied at 9.

TRIPLES–Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Cozart, Cincinnati, 4; Hamilton, Cincinnati, 4; 14 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS–Thames, Milwaukee, 13; Zimmerman, Washington, 13; Freeman, Atlanta, 12; Reynolds, Colorado, 12; Ozuna, Miami, 11; Stanton, Miami, 11; Bruce, New York, 10; Harper, Washington, 10; Votto, Cincinnati, 10; 3 tied at 9.

STOLEN BASES–Hamilton, Cincinnati, 19; Pollock, Arizona, 11; Gordon, Miami, 9; Broxton, Milwaukee, 8; Goldschmidt, Arizona, 8; Owings, Arizona, 8; Peraza, Cincinnati, 8; Inciarte, Atlanta, 7; Nunez, San Francisco, 7; Villar, Milwaukee, 7; 2 tied at 6.

PITCHING–Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Senzatela, Colorado, 5-1; Arrieta, Chicago, 4-2; Cueto, San Francisco, 4-2; Hellickson, Philadelphia, 4-1; Leake, St. Louis, 4-1; Lynn, St. Louis, 4-1; Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; Robles, New York, 4-0; Scherzer, Washington, 4-2; 15 tied at 3-1.

ERA–Leake, St. Louis, 1.79; Lynn, St. Louis, 2.04; Nova, Pittsburgh, 2.23; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 2.40; Scherzer, Washington, 2.59; Gonzalez, Washington, 2.64; Strasburg, Washington, 2.66; Eflin, Philadelphia, 2.81; Anderson, Milwaukee, 2.86; Senzatela, Colorado, 2.86; 1 tied at 2.93.

STRIKEOUTS–Scherzer, Washington, 62; deGrom, New York, 60; Ray, Arizona, 57; Samardzija, San Francisco, 55; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 53; Martinez, St. Louis, 50; Greinke, Arizona, 47; Lackey, Chicago, 46; Arrieta, Chicago, 44; Cahill, San Diego, 44; 1 tied at 42.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 129, Washington 119, OT

Golden State 106, Utah 94

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 125, Toronto 103

San Antonio 121, Houston 96

Thursday’s RESULTS

Washington 116, Boston 89

Golden State 115, Utah 104

Friday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 115, Toronto 94

San Antonio 103, Houston 92

Saturday’s result

Golden State 102, Utah 91

Sunday’s ‘s RESULTS

Cleveland 109, Toronto 102, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Washington 121, Boston 102

Houston 125, San Antonio 104

Monday’s RESULT

Golden State 121, Utah 95, Golden State wins series 4-0

Tuesday’S RESULT

San Antonio 110, Houston 107, OT, San Antonio leads series 3-2

Wednesday’s RESULT

Boston 123, Washington 102, Boston leads series 3-2

Thursday’s GAME

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

FridayS GAME

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s GAME

x-Houston at San Antonio, 7

Monday’s GAME

x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Best-of-7

Tuesday’S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Wednesday’S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Thursday’s RESULT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Friday’s RESULTS

St. Louis 2, Nashville 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, 2OT

Saturday’s RESULTS

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Edmonton 7, Anaheim 1, series tied 3-3

Nashville 3, St. Louis 1, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2

Tuesday’s RESULT

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa wins series 4-2

Wednesday’s RESULTS

Pittsburgh at Washington 0, Pittsburgh wins series 4-3

Edmonton at Anaheim, late

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 5 1 4 19 15 8

Orlando City 6 3 0 18 11 11

New York City FC 5 3 1 16 17 10

Columbus 5 4 1 16 15 13

New York 5 5 1 16 11 15

Chicago 3 3 3 12 13 14

Atlanta United FC 3 4 2 11 19 14

D.C. United 3 4 2 11 9 14

New England 2 4 4 10 14 16

Montreal 2 3 4 10 12 14

Philadelphia 1 4 4 7 11 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 5 0 3 18 13 5

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 18 11 5

Portland 5 3 2 17 20 15

Houston 5 3 1 16 19 13

San Jose 4 3 3 15 12 10

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 12 14

Minnesota United 3 5 2 11 15 25

Seattle 2 3 4 10 14 12

Los Angeles 2 5 2 8 10 15

Real Salt Lake 2 6 2 8 9 18

Colorado 1 6 1 4 5 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’S GAME

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Friday’S GAME

Vancouver at Houston, 9

Saturday’S GAMES

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3

San Jose at Colorado, 4

Columbus at Montreal, 5

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30

Seattle at Chicago, 9

Sunday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4

Los Angeles at New York, 6

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Vidal Nuno from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Logan Verrett to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed C Geovany Soto on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 8. Recalled C Kevan Smith from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Al Alburquerque and Seth Maness from Omaha (PCL). Designated INF Christian Colon and 1b-OF Peter O’Brien for assignment. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to Omaha.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed LHP Adam Wilk off waivers from the New York Mets. Optioned RHP Drew Rucinski to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chad Green to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Sam Gaviglio from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Hisashi Iwakuma on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 7. Transferred RHP Evan Marshall to the 60-day DL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Rookie Davis to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed SS Adeiny Hechavarria on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of INF Stephen Lombardozzi from New Orleans (PCL). Designated RHP Joe Gunkel for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Jake Thompson to Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Jose Valdez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to El Paso (PCL). Transferred LHP Christian Friedrich to the 60-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled RHP Reyes Moronta from Richmond (SL).

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Taylor Stanton.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released INF Nic Wilson, INF Dan Kennon, INF Caleb Bryson and OF Jon Crank.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Tyler Harris, RHP Laetten Galbraith and INF Randy Santiesteban.

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed LHP Axel Johnson and RHP Reinaldo Lopez.

Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPIATLES — Signed C Maxx Tissenbaum and RHP Karl Gelinas.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OFs Jay Austin and Mike Schwartz.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Isaiah Thomas $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a fan during a May 7 game at Washington.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Promoted Alberto Riveron to senior vice president of officiating.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WRs Harvey Binford, Chris Hubert and Marvin Hall, and CB-S Trevon Hartfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Robert McClain. Waived LS Dax Dellenbach.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Dominick Jackson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Nashville D P.K. Subban $2,000 for diving/embellishment during a May 2 game against St. Louis.

Motorsports

NASCAR

NASCAR — Suspended Aric Almirola’s crew chief Drew Blickensderfer three races, fined him $65,000 and docked him 35 points for a failed inspection at Talladega Superspeedway.

Soccer

North American Soccer League

NASL — Announced the addition of a new franchise in Orange County, Calif. in 2018.

College

NJCAA — Named Dr. Christopher J. Parker executive director beginning July 17.

CREIGHTON — Freshman men’s basketball G-F Kobe Paras announced he will transfer to Cal State Northridge.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA — Named John Nakpodia women’s basketball coach.

GEORGIA — Announced women’s sophomore basketball G Jenna Staiti is transferring from Maryland.

NEVADA — Signed men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman to a five-year extension through 2021-22.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Young Miss Softball

BANTAM DIVISION

Dark Horse 3, Illusions 0

Local Golf

SYCAMORE SPRINGS GOLF COURSE

RENEGADES LEAGUE

LOW PUTTS — (1st flight) Sharon Hartman 16; (2nd flight) Fran Schafer, Pam Kuenzli, Darcie Rieman & Kay Suggs 17; (3rd flight) Dot Alexander 18.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

College Athetics

TRACK & FIELD

FIndlay at Hillsdale Last Chance Meet

Findlay & Ohio Northern at North Central Keeler Invitational

Prep Softball

Carey at Wynford (N10), 5

Ottawa-Glandorf at Paulding, 5

Prep Baseball

Sandusky at Fostoria, 5

Carey at Wynford (N10), 5

Ottawa-Glandorf at Paulding, 5

Prep Track

Kalida & Fort Jennings at Continental, 4:30

Ada, Columbus Grove & Bluffton in Northwest Conference championships at Bluffton, 4:30

Hardin Northern at Northwest Central Conference preliminaries, 5

Prep Tennis

Findlay in Division I sectional at Findlay

Bluffton, Ottawa-Glandorf & Upper Sandusky iN Division II sectional at University of Northwestern Ohio

Fostoria in Division II sectional at Port Clinton

Ada in Division II sectional at Defiance

Freshmen Baseball

Findlay at McComb, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Redmen Club Golf Outing

FOSTORIA — Fostoria High School’s Redmen Club will conduct a benefit golf outing June 11 at Loudon Meadows Golf Course. Proceeds from the event, which will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start, will benefit Fostoria’s athletic programs. The fee of $50 per player or $200 per four-player team will include 18 holes of golf, cart use and a meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top teams. Entry forms can be completed online at https://goo.gl/yvZ39h.

H-L hoops camp

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s third annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for June 5-7 at the high school. Sessions for boys entering grades 1-7 will be 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Registration forms are available at the school or from the coaches and are due with payment by May 15 at the latest to guarantee camp orders are timely. Late registrations will be accepted on site, but camp gifts may be late or unavailable. The fee of $30 per player is preferred to be done by check or money order made payable to Hopewell-Loudon Schools with a notation of “boys basketball camp.” Checks returned for non-sufficient funds will result in an additional charge of $25. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the camp, which may include a guest speaker.

