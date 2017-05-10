Prep Track: SW’s Ogg nets SBC girls pole vault crown

OAK HARBOR — St. Wendelin’s Jaden Ogg won the girls pole vault and Donald Hillabrand did likewise for Lakota on the boys side on Wednesday in the first day of competition in the Sandusky River League River Division track and field championships.

Hillabrand’s win at 10-6 helped send the Raiders to the Day 1 team lead by a 32-29 margin over Tiffin Calvert. Lakota also leads the girls competition 39-31 over Fremont St. Joseph.

Ogg cleared 8-3 to take the girls victory as the Mohawks compete in their last league meet before the school closes in June.

The meet will wrap up on Friday, with field events beginning at 4 p.m. and the running finals starting at 5 p.m.

Boys team standings

1, Lakota 32. 2, Tiffin Calvert 29. 3, Old Fort 28½. 4, Fremont St. Joseph 22. 5, St. Wendelin 20½. 6, Sandusky St. Mary’s 20.

BOYS WINNERS AND AREA RESULTS

DISCUS — 1, Lamb (SSM) 150-1. 3, Volpe (SW) 113-8. 4, Mason (Lak) 108-1. 5, Frohnen (SW) 107-1. HJ — 1, Conn (TC) 5-10. 2, Salas (OF) 5-9. 5, Carr (Lak) 5-4. 6, Anstead (OF) 5-2. 7, Anderson (Lak) 5-0. PV — 1, Hillabrand (Lak) 10-6. 3, Steyer (OF) 10-0. 4, Clark (Lak) 10-0. T5, Goodman (SW) & Kupka (OF) 9-6. 7, Meyers (SW) 9-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Sandusky St. Mary’s 8:49.60. 2, Old Fort (Smith, Manasian, Anstead, Heilman) 8:56.76. 3, Lakota (Baker, Anderson, Moes, Schaser) 8:59.58. 5, St. Wendelin (Noel, Ricker, DeHaven, Castillo) 9:31.71.

GIRLS team standings

1, Lakota 39. 2, Fremont St. Joseph 31. 3, Sandusky St. Mary’s 31½. 4, St. Wendelin 20. 5, Tiffin Calvert 15. 6, Old Fort 8. 7, New Riegel 1½.

girls WINNERS AND AREA RESULTS

DISCUS — 1, Rohrbacher (SSM) 106-5. 2, Miller (OF) 105-8. 5, Brubaker (Lak) 94-9. 6, Reinhart (SW) 94-9. 7, Woodruff (Lak) 94-4. 8, Chasco (SW) 80-5. HJ — 1, Wammes (FSJ) 4-10. 2, Miller (Lak) 4-9. 3, Troike (SW) 4-8. 6, Bear (Lak) 4-4. T7, Eddington (NR) 4-2 . PV — 1, Ogg (SW) 8-3. 2, Boyer (Lak) 7-9. 3, Linkey (Lak) 6-6. 3,200 RELAY — 1, Sandusky St. Mary’s 11:19.20. 2, Lakota (Enright, Baker, Cozette, Wallace) 11:31.20.

