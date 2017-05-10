Prep Softball Roundup: Elmwood roughs up Fostoria, 12-2

Posted On Wed. May 10th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

BLOOMDALE — Mattison Hillard and Savannah Harvey combined for seven hits and drove in four runs apiece as Elmwood topped Fostoria 12-2 in a six-inning Northern Buckeye Conference softball game Wednesday.
Hillard went 4 for 5 in the leadoff spot and Harvey went 3 for 4 batting cleanup as both doubled for the only extra base hits by the Royals (14-7, 5-5 NBC).
Makenna Benschoter threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and only two unearned runs.
Kyhra Baeder and losing pitcher Alex Talley each singled for the Lady Red (7-13, 3-7).

Fostoria 020 000 — 2 2 4
Elmwood 032 151 — 12 14 2
WP — Benschoter. LP — Talley. top hitters: (Fos) Baeder & Talley 1B. (Elm) Hillard 2B, 3-1B, 4 RBI; Harvey 2B, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Kynard 2-1B, RBI; Drees 2-1B.
records: Fostoria 7-13 overall, 3-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 14-7, 5-5.
ARCADIA 8
TIFFIN CALVERT 6
TIFFIN — Arcadia piled on four first-inning runs and staved off every Tiffin Calvert comeback attempt in topping the Senecas 8-6 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.
Jocelyn Peters singled and drove in a run for the Redskins (12-6), while allowing no earned runs over the first three frames and earning the win to improve her perfect record to 5-0.
Haley Kieffer paced Arcadia’s offense with a 3-for-3 day, Brittney Nye singled twice and December McGee singled and drove in a team-high two runs.
Christina Park was the tough-luck loser for Calvert allowing seven runs, but just two earned due to six errors, across six innings. Bria Coleman went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Senecas (5-15) on offense.
Arcadia 401 200 1 — 8 7 5
Tiffin Calvert 100 020 3 — 6 10 6
WP — Peters (5-0). LP — Park. top hitters: (Arc) Kieffer 3-1B; Nye 2-1B; McGee 1B, 2 RBI; Peters 1B, RBI. (TC) Wagner 1B, 2B, RBI; Coleman 2-1B, RBI; Gosche & DeMoss 1B, RBI.
records: Arcadia 12-6, Tiffin Calvert 5-15.
LAKOTA 9
NEW RIEGEL 8
KANSAS — Brianna Ray drove in four runs as Lakota edged state-ranked New Riegel 9-8 on Wednesday in a battle of Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division softball title contenders.
Ray had a double among her three hits and Jenna Ranzenberger collected a triple and two singles as the Raiders upped their record to 16-6 overall and 9-3 in the SBC.
The Blue Jackets used a six-run fourth inning to take a 7-6 lead, but Lakota went back in front with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Brianna Williams singled and knocked in a run and winning pitcher Olivia Harden added a pair of hits for the Raiders.
Emily Peters doubled and drove in two runs for the Division IV eighth-ranked Blue Jackets (15-6, 8-2 SBC), while Kaitlyn Kirian had a double among her three hits and knocked in a run.
New Riegel also got two hits and an RBI from Brianna Gillig and a single and an RBI from Julia Reinhart and Allison Theis.

New Riegel 100 600 1 — 8 9 6 Lakota 204 201 x — 9 9 5
WP — Ray. LP — Lininger. top hitters: (NR) Peters 2B, 2 RBI; Gillig 2-1B, RBI; Kirian 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Reinhart & A. Theis 1B, RBI. (Lak) Ranzenberger 2-1B, 3B; Harden 2-1B; Ray 2-1B, 2B, 4 RBI; Williams 1B, RBI.
records: New Riegel 15-6 overall, 8-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 16-6, 9-3.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Bradley scores 29, Celtics power past Wizards, 123-101

Posted On10 May 2017

Penguins shut out Capitals in Game 7, advance to East final

Posted On10 May 2017

Cavs keeping eye on Warriors on collision course to Finals

Posted On10 May 2017

A strong field, an unpredictable course at Players

Posted On10 May 2017

Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in car crash

Posted On10 May 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company