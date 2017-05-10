Prep Softball Roundup: Elmwood roughs up Fostoria, 12-2

BLOOMDALE — Mattison Hillard and Savannah Harvey combined for seven hits and drove in four runs apiece as Elmwood topped Fostoria 12-2 in a six-inning Northern Buckeye Conference softball game Wednesday.

Hillard went 4 for 5 in the leadoff spot and Harvey went 3 for 4 batting cleanup as both doubled for the only extra base hits by the Royals (14-7, 5-5 NBC).

Makenna Benschoter threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and only two unearned runs.

Kyhra Baeder and losing pitcher Alex Talley each singled for the Lady Red (7-13, 3-7).

Fostoria 020 000 — 2 2 4

Elmwood 032 151 — 12 14 2

WP — Benschoter. LP — Talley. top hitters: (Fos) Baeder & Talley 1B. (Elm) Hillard 2B, 3-1B, 4 RBI; Harvey 2B, 2-1B, 4 RBI; Kynard 2-1B, RBI; Drees 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 7-13 overall, 3-7 Northern Buckeye Conference; Elmwood 14-7, 5-5.

ARCADIA 8

TIFFIN CALVERT 6

TIFFIN — Arcadia piled on four first-inning runs and staved off every Tiffin Calvert comeback attempt in topping the Senecas 8-6 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.

Jocelyn Peters singled and drove in a run for the Redskins (12-6), while allowing no earned runs over the first three frames and earning the win to improve her perfect record to 5-0.

Haley Kieffer paced Arcadia’s offense with a 3-for-3 day, Brittney Nye singled twice and December McGee singled and drove in a team-high two runs.

Christina Park was the tough-luck loser for Calvert allowing seven runs, but just two earned due to six errors, across six innings. Bria Coleman went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Senecas (5-15) on offense.

Arcadia 401 200 1 — 8 7 5

Tiffin Calvert 100 020 3 — 6 10 6

WP — Peters (5-0). LP — Park. top hitters: (Arc) Kieffer 3-1B; Nye 2-1B; McGee 1B, 2 RBI; Peters 1B, RBI. (TC) Wagner 1B, 2B, RBI; Coleman 2-1B, RBI; Gosche & DeMoss 1B, RBI.

records: Arcadia 12-6, Tiffin Calvert 5-15.

LAKOTA 9

NEW RIEGEL 8

KANSAS — Brianna Ray drove in four runs as Lakota edged state-ranked New Riegel 9-8 on Wednesday in a battle of Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division softball title contenders.

Ray had a double among her three hits and Jenna Ranzenberger collected a triple and two singles as the Raiders upped their record to 16-6 overall and 9-3 in the SBC.

The Blue Jackets used a six-run fourth inning to take a 7-6 lead, but Lakota went back in front with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Brianna Williams singled and knocked in a run and winning pitcher Olivia Harden added a pair of hits for the Raiders.

Emily Peters doubled and drove in two runs for the Division IV eighth-ranked Blue Jackets (15-6, 8-2 SBC), while Kaitlyn Kirian had a double among her three hits and knocked in a run.

New Riegel also got two hits and an RBI from Brianna Gillig and a single and an RBI from Julia Reinhart and Allison Theis.

New Riegel 100 600 1 — 8 9 6 Lakota 204 201 x — 9 9 5

WP — Ray. LP — Lininger. top hitters: (NR) Peters 2B, 2 RBI; Gillig 2-1B, RBI; Kirian 2-1B, 2B, RBI; Reinhart & A. Theis 1B, RBI. (Lak) Ranzenberger 2-1B, 3B; Harden 2-1B; Ray 2-1B, 2B, 4 RBI; Williams 1B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 15-6 overall, 8-2 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 16-6, 9-3.

Comments

comments