Prep Baseball Roundup: Dauterman fires a no-hitter for Royals

BLOOMDALE — Elmwood struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning and Braden Dauterman fired a 13-strikeout no-hitter as the Royals defeated Bluffton 1-0 in a Division III first round district baseball game at Elmwood on Wednesday.

The Royals (7-10) advance to meet No. 2 seed Coldwater (16-5) 5 p.m. Friday at Coldwater in the district quarterfinals.

The Pirates bow out at 7-14 overall.

Tyler St. Clair had three singles to lead Elmwood and Aaron Smith had an RBI single.

Bluffton 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

Elmwood 100 000 0 — 1 5 1

WP — Dauterman. LP — Bowden. top hitters: (Elm) St. Clair 3-1B; Smith 1B, RBI.

records: Bluffton 7-14, Elmwood 7-10.

VERMILION 8

FOSTORIA 3

VERMILION — Tristan Mayer and Mason Montgomery combined on a one-hitter as Vermilion downed Fostoria High School 8-3 on Wednesday in an opening-round Division II district baseball game.

Mayer struck out seven in four innings and Montgomery fanned nine in three frames as the Sailors upped their record to 19-3 and advanced to host Kenton (14-6) on Friday in a district quarterfinal matchup.

Bryce Fisher and Montgomery had three hits apiece for Vermilion, with Fisher driving in three runs and Montgomery knocking in one.

Alex Sierra’s single was the only hit for the Redmen (7-12).

Fostoria 000 120 0 — 3 1 3 Vermilion 241 100 x — 8 12 3

WP — Mayer. LP — Yates. top hitters: (Fos) Sierra 1B. (Ver) Clark 2-1B, RBI; Montgomery 3-1B, RBI; Ragnoni 1B, RBI; Fisher 3-1B, 3 RBI.

records: Fostoria 7-12, Vermilion 19-3.

LIMA CENT. CATH. 5

VAN BUREN 4

LIMA — Van Buren and Lima Central Catholic had each scored two runs apiece through five innings before the Thunderbirds piled on an insurmountable three runs in the sixth to edge the Black Knights 5-4 in an opening-round Division III district game.

LCC, despite only getting four hits, rallied in the sixth inning including two runs coming on Van Buren errors, and the Thunderbirds’ centerfielder — with the tying run on second — ended the game with a diving catch to hault the Knights’ two-run seventh inning.

The four-seeded Thunderbirds will play third-seeded Jefferson in a second round game at 5 p.m. on Friday. Van Buren fell to 11-10 with the loss.

Angel Garcia paced the Knights with two singles, a double and three RBIs, Kade Steveson singled twice and Saige Warren drove in a run. Starter Jaden Tabler took the loss allowing four runs (one earned) and four hits over 51/3 innings.

Regan Altenbach led LCC with a single and a team-high three RBIs.

Van Buren 001 010 2 — 4 9 3

Lima Cent. Cath. 020 003 x — 5 4 1

WP — Jennings. LP — Tabler. top hitters: (VB) Garcia 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Steveson 2-1B. (LCC) Pignataro 3B; Smith 2B; Altenbach 1B, 3 RBI; Meyer 2 RBI.

records: Van Buren 11-10.

Regular season

NEW RIEGEL 4

LAKOTA 0

KANSAS — Michael Kirian and Cole Noftz combined to toss a two-hitter as New Riegel defeated Lakota 4-0 on Tuesday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division baseball game.

Louisville signee Kirian gave up one hit and struck out three in two innings and Noftz worked the last five innings with nine strikeouts, one walk and one hit as the Blue Jackets improved to 16-5 overall and 8-3 in the SBC River Division.

Nick Reinhart and Jacob Theis each had a hit and an RBI for New Riegel.

Josh Kagy and James Knallay singled for the Raiders (10-7, 6-4 SBC), who committed six errors.

New Riegel 000 011 2 — 4 7 0

Lakota 000 000 0 — 0 2 6

WP — Noftz. LP — Walter. top hitters: (NR) Reinhart & J. Theis 1B, RBI. (Lak) Kagy & Knallay 1B.

records: New Riegel 16-5 overall, 8-3 SBC River Division; Lakota 10-7, 6-4.

