Tuesday’s Scoreboard

Weekly State Coaches’ Poll

Division I

1, Massillon Jackson (26) 278

2, Vandalia Butler (1) 214

3, Cincinnati Moeller (2) 198

4, Cincinnati St. Xavier 132

4, Grove City 132

6, Amherst Steele 118

7, Avon 103

8, West Chester Lakota West 78

9, Sylvania Northview 65

10, Solon 60

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 13, Toledo St. Francis 32.

Division II

1, Wapakoneta (13) 223

2, Thornville Sheridan (1) 165

3, Hamilton Ross (2) 156

4, Mogadore Field (3) 139

5, Lagrange Keystone (2) 132

6, Steubenville 130

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder (3) 94

8, Shelby (2) 85

9, Marietta 84

10, Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 76

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Vermilion 56. 14, Toledo Central Catholic 13. 16, Defiance 10. 17, Celina 6. 18, Van Wert 5.

Division III

1, Berlin Hiland (25) 273

2, Warren Champion (3) 214

3, Seneca East (1) 198

4, Elyria Catholic 191

5, Fairview 136

6, Richmond Edison 114

7, Coldwater 112

8, Anna 61

9, Barnesville 49

10, Cincinnati Summit Country Day 38

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 13, Lima Central Catholic 25. 15, Galion 19. 18, Ottawa-Glandorf 7. 20, Lake 5.

Division IV

1, Toronto (17) 262

2, Sidney Lehman (4) 246

3, Pleasant Hill Newton (9) 234

4, Berlin Center Western Reserve 162

5, Mohawk 159

6, McComb 93

7, North Jackson Jackson-Milton 88

8, Norwalk St. Paul 86

9, North Lewisburg Triad 74

10, New Riegel 60

OTHER NW OHIO SCHOOLS: 11, Plymouth 60. 12, Minster 53. 18, New London & Leipsic 5.

Monday’s District Games

Division I

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(1) Sylvania Northview 10, (16) Lima Senior 0

(5) Oregon Clay 7, (12) Toledo Bowsher 2

(2) Anthony Wayne 9, Findlay 1

(9) Ashland 6, (8) Springfield 4

(3) Toledo St. Francis 11, (15) Toledo Waite 0

(7) Sylvania Southview 9, (10) Fremont Ross 0

(4) Toledo St. John’s 3, (14) Toledo Whitmer 0

(6) Perrysburg 10, (11) Toledo Start 0

Tuesday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Pandora-Gilboa at Hardin Northern, 5

(13) Cory-Rawson at (4) Kalida, 5

(10) Ottoville at (5) Columbus Grove, 5

(11) Ada at (7) Fort Jennings, 5

(12) Continental at (6) Arlington, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(9) Vanlue at (7) Fremont St. Joseph, 5

(11) Old Fort at (3) Tiffin Calvert, 5

(13) Maumee Valley Country Day at (6) North Baltimore, 5

(14) St. Wendelin at (10) Arcadia, 5

(12) Danbury at (4) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(8) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (5) Lakota, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

North Central vs. Pettisville, 5

Ayersville vs. Fayette, 5

Antwerp vs. Toledo Christian, 5

Hicksville vs. Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 5

Patrick Henry vs. Holgate, 5

Hilltop vs. Edon, 5

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(13) Lima Temple Christian at (9) Lima Perry, 5

(10) Lincolnview at (4) Convoy Crestview, 5

(11) Upper Scioto Valley at (5) Parkway, 5

(8) Marion Local at (7) New Bremen, 5

(14) Waynesfield-Goshen at (3) Minster, 5

(12) New Knoxville at (6) St. Henry, 5

GALION DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (9) South Central, 5

(7) Wynford at (6) Crestline, 5

(13) Mansfield Christian at (4) Ridgemont, 5

(12) Lucas at (5) Colonel Crawford, 5

(10) Monroeville at (8) Buckeye Central, 5

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

WEDNESDAY’s DISTRICT QUARTERFINALS

UPPER BRACKET

(1) Sylvania Northview vs. (5) Oregon Clay, 5

(2) Anthony Wayne vs. (9) Ashland, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 17, 4:30 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

(3) Toledo St. Francis vs. (7) Sylvania Southview, 5

(4) Toledo St. John’s vs. (6) Perrysburg, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 17, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: May 19, 6 p.m.

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(16) Port Clinton at (1) Shelby, 5

(11) Huron at (6) Clyde, 5

(14) Tiffin Columbian at (3) Bellevue, 5

(12) Sandusky at (8) Mansfield Madison, 5

(13) Upper Sandusky at (4) Lexington, 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk, 5

(10) Kenton at (7) Ontario, 5

(15) Fostoria at (2) Vermilion, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(16) Toledo Woodward at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (9) Lima Bath, 5

(15) Toledo Rogers at (2) Celina, 5

(11) Lima Shawnee at (10) Napoleon, 5

(14) Elida at (3) Bowling Green, 5

(13) Wauseon at (6) Defiance, 5

(7) Maumee at (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 5

(8) Bryan at (5) Van Wert, 5

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(10) Woodmore at Genoa, 5

(9) Northwood at (8) Oak Harbor winner, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(7) Margaretta at (6) Carey, 5

(10) Willard at (8) Bucyrus, 5

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(10) Wayne Trace at (9) Montpelier, 5

(11) Evergreen at (6) Otsego, 5

(8) Liberty Center vs. (5) Delta, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Riverdale at (7) Allen East, 5

(11) Bluffton at (8) Elmwood, 5

(10) Van Buren at (4) Lima Central Catholic, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

Weekly State Coaches’ Poll

Division I

1, Lebanon (5) 95

2, Ashville Teays Valley (2) 91

3, Pickerington Central (1) 85

4, Anthony Wayne (3) 83

5, Perrysburg 62

6, Liberty Township Lakota East 49

7, Milford 46

8, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (2) 40

9, Mason 34

10, Grove City Central Crossing 33

Division II

1, Hebron Lakewood (11) 110

2, Lagrange Keystone 96

3, Greenville 68

4, Oak Harbor 63

5, Akron Hoban 45

6, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 45

7, Wapakoneta 43

8, Springfield Kenton Ridge 42

9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 29

10, St. Paris Graham 14

Division III

1, Wheelersburg (5) 80

1, Warren Champion (2) 80

3, Richwood North Union 54

4, Sugarcreek Garaway 47

5, Springfield Northwestern (2) 43

6, Canfield South Range 41

7, Hamilton Badin 38

8, Cardington Lincoln 36

9, West Salem Northwestern 22

10, New Middletown Springfield 18

Division IV

1, Gibsonburg (5) 93

2, Danville (4) 74

3, Jeromesville Hillsdale 67

4, Parkway 62

5, Portsmouth Clay 53

6, Williamsburg (1) 47

7, Leesburg Fairfield 34

8, New Riegel 28

9, Pleasant Hill Newton 14

10, New Bremen 12

10, Strasburg Franklin 12

OHSAA District Tournament

Monday’s Games

Division I

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(13) Fremont Ross 13, (11) Toledo Start 4

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s 7, (7) Tiffiin Calvert 4

(8) Fremont St. Joseph 4, (6) Northwood 2

(5) Hopewell-Loudon 31, (9) Cardinal Stritch 1

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Hicksville 16, Ottoville 0

(8) Holgate 9, (10) Kalida 8

(7) Continental 10, (6) Miller City 6

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier 9, Pettisville 5

Edon 7, Toledo Christian 1

Liberty Center 26, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 4

SHELBY DISTRICT

(6) New London 7, (13) Mansfield St. Peter’s 0

(5) Seneca East 5, (12) Norwalk St. Paul 2, 12 innings

(7) South Central 5, (11) Mansfield Christian 1, 17 innings

(4) Mohawk 22, (10) Buckeye Central 8

(8) Plymouth 16, (9) Western Reserve 15

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic 16, Upper Scioto Valley 0

Marion Local 4, Fort Recovery 2

Ridgemont 6, Lima Perry 1

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic 8, (8) McComb 6

(7) Arlington 6, (10) Vanlue 2

(6) Arcadia 11, (12) Pandora-Gilboa 6

Tuesday’s Games

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (8) Port Clinton, 5

(11) Toledo Woodward at (6) Sandusky, 5

(10) Toledo Scott at (5) Bowling Green, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(8) Ontario at (7) Norwalk, 5

(10) Lexington at (1) Edison, 5

(11) Mansfield Senior at (6) Shelby, 5

MILLER CITY DISTRICT

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (6) Lima Bath, 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf at (5) Kenton, 5

(10) Elida at (9) Van Wert, 5

(8) Celina at (7) Lima Shawnee, 5

Division III

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(8) Delta at (6) Swanton, 5

(9) Woodmore at (4) Otsego, 5

(7) Genoa at (5) Evergreen, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(9) Fostoria at (8) Huron, 5

(10) Bucyrus at (2) Margaretta, 5

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding, 5

St. Henry at Liberty-Benton, 5

Division IV

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson at (5) Hardin Northern, 5

Wednesday’s Games

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(15) Sylvania Northview at (1) Anthony Wayne, 5

(17) Toledo Waite at (5) Toledo Whitmer, 5

(14) Toledo St. Ursula at (3) Toledo Notre Dame, 5

(12) Ashland at (8) Findlay, 5

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(13) Fremont Ross at (2) Perrysburg, 5

(10) Toledo Bowsher at (9) Sylvania Southview, 5

Winners play May 16, 5 p.m. in district semifinals

(16) Lima Senior at (4) Springfield, 5

(7) Oregon Clay at (6) Mansfield Madison, 5

Thursday’s Games

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (1) Gibsonburg, 5

(11) Danbury at (4) Lakota, 5

(8) Fremont St. Joseph at (2) New Riegel, 5

(5) Hopewell-Loudon at (3) Old Fort, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Hicksville at (1) Wayne Trace, 5

(5) Lincolnview at (3) Convoy Crestview, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 16, 5 p.m.

(8) Holgate at (2) Antwerp, 5

(7) Continental winner at (4) Ayersville, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier vs. Edgerton, 5

Hilltop vs. Stryker, 5

Edon vs. Fairview, 5

Liberty Center vs. North Central, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(6) New London at (1) Lucas, 5

(5) Seneca East at (3) Crestline, 5

(7) South Central at (2) Monroeville, 5

(4) Mohawk vs. (8) Plymouth, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic winner vs. Parkway, 5

Spencerville at Ada, 5

Marion Local at New Bremen, 5

Ridgemont at Minster, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Hardin Northern-(11) Cory-Rawson winner at (3) Van Buren, 5

(7) Arlington at (2) North Baltimore, 5

(6) Arcadia at (4) Carey, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 21 9 .700 —

Baltimore 21 10 .677 ½

Boston 17 14 .548 4½

Tampa Bay 16 18 .471 7

Toronto 12 20 .375 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 17 14 .548 —

Minnesota 15 14 .517 1

Chicago 15 15 .500 1½

Detroit 15 15 .500 1½

Kansas City 11 20 .355 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 21 11 .656 —

Los Angeles 16 17 .485 5½

Seattle 15 17 .469 6

Oakland 14 17 .452 6½

Texas 13 19 .406 8

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Toronto 2, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 17, Minnesota 6

Cleveland 1, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Seattle 4, Texas 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 18 innings

Monday’s Results

Baltimore 6, Washington 4

Toronto 4, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels at Oakland, late

Texas at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Griffin 3-0) at San Diego (Weaver 0-3), 3:40

Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3), 7:05

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1), 7:05

Cleveland (Carrasco 3-2) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07

Kansas City (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 2-1), 7:10

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 1-1), 7:10

Boston (Pomeranz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:40

Atlanta (Colon 1-3) at Houston (Morton 3-2), 8:10

Minnesota (Gibson 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 0-2), 8:10

Detroit (Verlander 2-2) at Arizona (Ray 2-2), 9:40

L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 3-3), 10:05

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05

Atlanta at Houston, 2:10

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:35

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10

San Diego at Texas, 8:05

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 21 11 .656 —

New York 15 16 .484 5½

Philadelphia 13 17 .433 7

Miami 13 18 .419 7½

Atlanta 11 18 .379 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 17 14 .548 —

Cincinnati 17 15 .531 ½

Chicago 16 15 .516 1

Milwaukee 16 16 .500 1½

Pittsburgh 14 17 .452 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 20 12 .625 —

Los Angeles 17 14 .548 2½

Arizona 18 15 .545 2½

San Diego 12 20 .375 8

San Francisco 11 22 .333 9½

Late games not included

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, ppd.

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 4, 14 innings

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 18 innings

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, ppd.

Baltimore 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Miami 4

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, late

Texas at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 2:10

Texas (Griffin 3-0) at San Diego (Weaver 0-3), 3:40

Seattle (Miranda 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-3), 7:05

Washington (Scherzer 4-2) at Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1), 7:05

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-1) at Cincinnati (Adleman 1-1), 7:10

San Francisco (Samardzija 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2), 7:10

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Miami (Straily 1-3), 7:10

Boston (Pomeranz 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 7:40

Atlanta (Colon 1-3) at Houston (Morton 3-2), 8:10

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 3-1), 8:40

Detroit (Verlander 2-2) at Arizona (Ray 2-2), 9:40

Pittsburgh (Nova 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Philadelphia, 1:05

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10

Atlanta at Houston, 2:10

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05

St. Louis at Miami, 7:10

San Diego at Texas, 8:05

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10

Monday’s Boxscores

Blue Jays 4, Indians 2

Cleveland Toronto

ab r h bi ab r h bi

C.Sntna 1b 4 1 2 0 Pillar cf 3 1 0 0

Lindor ss 4 0 2 1 J.Btsta rf 3 0 0 0

Kipnis 2b 4 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 1 1 0

Encrnco dh 3 0 2 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 2

Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 1 0 Pearce lf 3 0 0 0

Chsnhll cf 4 0 1 0 Carrera lf 1 0 0 0

Y.Diaz lf 3 0 0 0 Travis 2b 3 1 1 0

A.Almnt rf 4 0 0 0 Barney 3b 3 0 1 0

R.Perez c 2 1 0 0 Goins ss 2 1 1 2

Maile c 3 0 1 0

Totals 32 2 8 1 Totals 27 4 6 4

Cleveland 000″000″020 — 2

Toronto 022″000″00x — 4

E–Travis (3). DP–Cleveland 2, Toronto 3. LOB–Cleveland 6, Toronto 4. 2B–C.Santana 2 (11), Morales (6), Travis (6). HR–Goins (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Bauer (L,2-4) 6 6 4 4 3 6

McAllister 2 0 0 0 2 4

Toronto

Stroman (W,3-2) 6 6 0 0 2 1

Barnes 1 1 2 2 1 1

Smith H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2

Osuna (S,5-8) 1 0 0 0 0 1

D.Barnes pitched to 2 batters in the 8th WP–McAllister. PB–Maile. Umpires–Home, Mark Ripperger. First, Phil Cuzzi. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:55. A–40,014 (49,282).

Yankees 10, Reds 4

New York Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Gardner lf 5 2 1 2 Hmilton cf 5 1 1 0

A.Hicks rf 5 2 2 1 Cozart ss 3 2 1 0

Hlliday 1b 4 3 2 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 3

Clppard p 0 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 1 1

Au.Rmne ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 4 0 1 0

Ellsbry cf 2 1 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0

G.Sanch c 3 0 3 2 Peraza 2b 4 0 0 0

Grgrius ss 4 0 1 2 Brnhart c 4 0 2 0

Headley 3b 3 0 0 1 Ro.Dvis p 1 0 0 0

Carter ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Brice p 0 0 0 0

Layne p 0 0 0 0 Alcantr ph 1 0 1 0

Trreyes 2b-3b 5 1 2 1 B.Wood p 0 0 0 0

Tanaka p 2 0 0 0 Storen p 0 0 0 0

S.Cstro ph-2b 2 1 1 0 Msoraco ph 1 0 1 0

Astin p 0 0 0 0

Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0

Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0

Totals 36 10 13 10 Totals 36 4 11 4

New York 310″010″230 — 10

Cincinnati 100″010″200 — “4

E–Ro.Davis (1), Holliday (1), Headley (7). DP–New York 4, Cincinnati 2. LOB–New York 11, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Barnhart (5). HR–Gardner (6), Holliday (6), Votto (10). SF–Gregorius (1). S–Tanaka (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York

Tanaka (W,5-1) 7 10 4 3 1 6

Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0

Layne 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati

Davis (L,1-2) 4 1/3 7 5 4 3 4

Brice 2/3 1 0 0 0 0

Wood 1 0 0 0 0 1

Storen 1 1 2 2 1 0

Astin 1 4 3 3 2 0

Peralta 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP–by Storen (Hicks), by Storen (Sanchez), by Storen (Headley). Umpires–Home, Angel Hernandez. First, Lance Barksdale. Second, John Tumpane. Third, Ted Barrett. T–3:28. A–25,960 (42,319).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 129, Washington 119, OT

Golden State 106, Utah 94

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 125, Toronto 103

San Antonio 121, Houston 96

Thursday’s RESULTS

Washington 116, Boston 89

Golden State 115, Utah 104

Friday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 115, Toronto 94

San Antonio 103, Houston 92

Saturday’s result

Golden State 102, Utah 91, Golden State leads series 3-0

Sunday’s ‘s RESULTS

Cleveland 109, Toronto 102, Cleveland wins series 4-0

Washington 121, Boston 102, series tied 2-2

Houston 125, San Antonio 104, series tied 2-2

Monday’s RESULT

Golden State at Utah, late

Tuesday’S GAMES

Houston at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAMES

Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-Utah at Golden State, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

x-San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

FridayS GAMES

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

x-Golden State at Utah, 9 or 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD

x-Utah at Golden State, TBD

Monday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Best-of-7

Tuesday’S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1

Wednesday’S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT

Thursday’s RESULT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1

Friday’s RESULTS

St. Louis 2, Nashville 1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, 2OT

Saturday’s RESULTS

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 4, OT, Ottawa leads series 3-2

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 2

Sunday’s RESULTS

Edmonton 7, Anaheim 1, series tied 3-3

Nashville 3, St. Louis 1, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 2, series tied 3-3

Tuesday’s GAME

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s GAME

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s GAME

x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Toronto FC 5 1 4 19 15 8

Orlando City 6 3 0 18 11 11

New York City FC 5 3 1 16 17 10

Columbus 5 4 1 16 15 13

New York 5 5 1 16 11 15

Chicago 3 3 3 12 13 14

Atlanta United FC 3 4 2 11 19 14

D.C. United 3 4 2 11 9 14

New England 2 4 4 10 14 16

Montreal 2 3 4 10 12 14

Philadelphia 1 4 4 7 11 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

FC Dallas 5 0 3 18 13 5

Sporting Kansas City 5 2 3 18 11 5

Portland 5 3 2 17 20 15

Houston 5 3 1 16 19 13

San Jose 4 3 3 15 12 10

Vancouver 4 4 1 13 12 14

Minnesota United 3 5 2 11 15 25

Seattle 2 3 4 10 14 12

Los Angeles 2 5 2 8 10 15

Real Salt Lake 2 6 2 8 9 18

Colorado 1 6 1 4 5 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 0

Friday’s Results

Vancouver 1, Colorado 0

Saturday’s Results

Toronto FC 1, Seattle 0

Montreal 1, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, New York 0

Columbus 2, New England 0

Houston 4, Orlando City 0

FC Dallas 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 2, Los Angeles 2, tie

San Jose 3, Portland 0

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota United 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

New York City FC 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Wednesday’S GAME

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Friday’S GAME

Vancouver at Houston, 9

Saturday’S GAMES

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3

San Jose at Colorado, 4

Columbus at Montreal, 5

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30

Seattle at Chicago, 9

Sunday’S GAMES

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4

Los Angeles at New York, 6

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Baseball America Top 25

Record Prv

1. Oregon State 38-4 1

2. Louisville 42-6 2

3. North Carolina 37-9 3

4. Texas Tech 39-13 5

5. Texas Christian 35-11 7

6. Mississippi State 32-17 9

7. Florida 35-13 11

8. Long Beach State 30-15 8

9. Kentucky 32-16 6

10. Stanford 30-13 13

11. Clemson 35-12 10

12. Virginia 36-11 12

13. Auburn 32-17 4

14. Cal State Fullerton 28-16 14

15. Louisiana State 32-16 15

16. Wake Forest 32-14 17

17. Arizona 31-15 19

18. Arkansas 35-13 18

19. Southern Mississippi 37-12 20

20. Texas A&M 34-15 16

21. Michigan 35-11 21

22. St. John’s 34-8 22

23. South Florida 37-10 24

24. Oklahoma 32-17 NR

25. Nebraska 29-16 NR

Collegiate Baseball Poll

Record Pts Prv

1. Oregon St. 38-4 497 1

2. Louisville 42-6 495 2

3. North Carolina 37-9 494 3

4. Texas Christian 35-11 490 8

5. Texas Tech 39-13 488 4

6. Mississippi St. 32-17 486 7

7. Florida 35-13 484 10

8. Kentucky 32-16 480 6

9. Clemson 35-12 478 9

10. Louisiana St. 32-16 477 11

11. Stanford 30-13 475 13

12. Long Beach St. 30-15-1 470 12

13. Missouri St. 33-14 468 16

14. Virginia 36-11 466 14

15. Arkansas 35-13 465 17

16. Auburn 32-17 463 5

17. Kent St. 31-13 460 21

18. Brigham Young 29-14 458 22

19. Arizona 31-15 455 NR

20. St. John’s 34-8 453 15

21. Southern Mississippi 37-12 453 27

22. Cal St. Fullerton 28-16 450 19

23. Wake Forest 32-14 448 20

24. Texas-Arlington 29-18 445 23

25. Vanderbilt 29-18 442 24

26. Nebraska 29-16-1 439 NR

27. Loyola Marymount 30-14 436 NR

28. UCLA 24-20 432 NR

29. Coastal Carolina 30-16-1 430 NR

30. South Carolina 27-19 428 25

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Chris Tillman from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Stefan Crichton to Norfolk (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Mike Clevinger from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Joe Colon to Columbus.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Justin Haley from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chad Green from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned INF-OF Rob Refsnyder to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Christian Bergman from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Rob Whalen to Tacoma. Transferred RHP Shae Simmons to the 60-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jose Leclerc on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Dario Alvarez from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Traded LHP Kevin Chapman and cash considerations to Minnesota for INF/OF Danny Santana. Released 1B Ryan Howard from his minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 6. Selected the contract of RHP Dylan Floro from Iowa (PCL). Acquired RHP Justin Hancock from San Diego for OF Matt Szczur.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Barrett Astin from Louisville (IL). Optioned LHP Amir Garrett to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed RHP Brandon McCarthy on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 5. Recalled LHP Adam Liberatore from Oklahoma City (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Added LHP Tommy Milone to the 25-man roster. Designated LHP Adam Wilk for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INFs Chris Bostick and Max Moroff from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned C Elias Diaz and INF Phil Gosselin to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF-1B Jose Martinez on the 10-day DL. Recalled OF Magneuris Sierra from Palm Beach (FSL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Brian Goodwin from Syracuse (IL). Optioned OF Rafael Bautista to Syracuse.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Robby Rowland and LHP Matt Portland. Released INF David Edwards.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Hector Nelo.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed LHP Michael Heesch.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Andrew Bynum, RHP Ryan Cheek, RHP Nathan Coakley, 1B-OF Joe DeRoche-Duffin, INF Tim Henry, RHP Wade McNabb, RHP Joe Mello, RHP Andrew Moralez and LHP Chris Rice.

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released OF Mark Fowler and OF d’Aundray Van Slyke.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released 1B Corey Baptist, LHP Cody Beck, OF Derek Cornell, INF Robert Garza, OF Mark Kruger and RHP Matt LeVert.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed OF Brandon Thomas. Released C Dillon Clift, OF Arby Fields, INF D.J. Gee, OF Jordan Hinshaw, RHP Colton Howell and RHP Ty Provencher.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released C A.J. VanMeetren.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released 1B-OF Zak Kutsulis, C Brandon Oliver, RHP Charles Rossman and RHP Chance Simpson.

TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed INF Tyler Peterson.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Jace Conrad. Released INF Joey Cecere, OF Justin Garcia, C Alex McKeon and OF Nathan Mikolas.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Chris Amato. Released INF Ricky Santiago.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — G Kyle Lowry will opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed LB Dan Skuta to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Josh Letuligasenoa, CB Raysean Pringle, RB William Stanback, LB David Talley and S Aaron Taylor. Released WR Antwan Goodley and LS Taybor Pepper.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Tina Holmes chief of staff & strategic advisor.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LBs Najee Harris and LaTroy Lewis and DE Chris Casher to three-year contracts. Waived LB Dwayne Norman, S Ahmad Thomas and DT Jordan Wade.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Brian Allen to a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Chanceller James, WR BJ Johnson III and OL Richard Levy to three-year contracts. Released WR KD Cannon, RB DuJuan Harris and OL Bret Treadway.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Greg Mabin.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Justin Dowling to a two-year, two-way contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Emil Pettersson to a two-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed C Alex Dostie to an amateur tryout agreement.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Mutually terminated the contract of D Maxim Tissot.

College

NCAA — Granted Michigan State men’s basketball F Ben Carter a sixth year of eligibility, approving the medical hardship waiver.

AUBURN — Sophomore QB Woody Barrett announced he’s transferring.

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Dalonte Hill and Ricky Cabrera men’s assistant basketball coaches.

CHATTANOOGA — Promoted Nick Brascetta to assistant wrestling coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Wesley Brooks women’s assistant basketball coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Track

ARCADIA INVITATIONAL

GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS

1, Hopewell-Loudon 102. 2, Leipsic 95. 3, Arcadia 94½. 4, McComb 84½. 5, Arlington 51.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS

1, McComb 1251/3. 2, Arlington 100. 3, Leipsic 87. 4, Arcadia & Hopewell-Loudon 581/3.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Events

Prep Track

Hopewell-Loudon at Seneca East, 4:30

Prep Softball

Carey at Vanlue, 5

Tiffin Calvert at Arcadia, 5

New Riegel at Fremont St. Joseph (SBC), 5

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5

Van Buren at Toledo Central Catholic, 5

Prep Baseball

Van Buren at Lake, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Resumes and letters of interest should be sent to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

