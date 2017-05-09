MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Prep track: League preview capsules

Posted On Tue. May 9th, 2017
NBC Championship
WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. (field events, 10 a.m.; running event prelims, 3,200 relay final, 11 a.m.; running event finals 12:30 p.m.).
WHERE: Rossford High School.
DEFENDING TEAM CHAMPS: Eastwood boys and girls.
WHAT TO WATCH: Eastwood will be heavy favorites to defend the boys and girls NBC titles at Saturday’s NBC track meet. Elmwood’s boys were third and its girls were sixth in last year’s meet. Fostoria will be looking to improve upon last year’s last-place finishes.
Elmwood’s Katelynn King is the defending NBC girls discus champ. Hurdler Taylor Barnhisel has also performed well this season for the Royals.
In the boys meet, look for Corey Gavin (1,600) and Cheriyan Hatter (110 high hurdles) to lead the way for Fostoria. Elmwood’s Jace Grossman (400) and Austin Murphy (800) are among the area’s leaders in their respective specialties.
SBC Championship
WHEN: Wednesday 4 p.m. (field events), 5 p.m. (3,200 relay, running event prelims); Friday 4 p.m. (remainder of field events); 5 p.m. (running event finals).
WHERE: Oak Harbor High School
DEFENDING TEAM CHAMPS: Fremont St. Joseph boys and girls won the final Sandusky River League title last season.
WHAT TO WATCH: Saturday’s Sandusky Bay Conference championship will take place at Oak Harbor with the Bay Division and River Division meets being contested at the same time.
St. Wendelin, which will be competing in its final conference meet before the school closes in June, has championship threats in the distance races with Sophia Volpe and Nick DeHaven.
Look for Lakota’s Hope Watson to have strong performances in the long jump and hurdles races.
Old Fort’s Jenna Clouse (300 hurdles) and New Riegel’s Dylan Reinhart (110 hurdles) are also returning league champs.
BVC Championship
WHEN: Friday (Field event finals, 4:30 p.m.; 3,200 relay final, 5 p.m.; running event finals, 6:30 p.m.).
WHERE: Liberty-Benton High School.
DEFENDING TEAM CHAMPS: Liberty-Benton boys and girls.
WHAT TO WATCH: L-B’s boys have won 15 straight and 23 of the past 24 BVC crowns while the Eagles have won 17 straight and 31 of the last 33 girls league crowns.
There will plenty of returning talent in the girls meet. Liberty-Benton’s Sophie Norden (100 and 300 hurdles), Meghan Bartel (1,600, 3,200), Leah Recker (800), Lindsey Bishop (long jump, high jump) and Emma Swisher (pole vault) are all returning conference champs.
Vanlue’s Bethany Smith (400) and McComb’s Molly Leppelmeier (shot put, discus) are also back to defend championships.
Cory-Rawson’s Mason Warnimont (100, 200, 400) will be looking for another sweep of the sprints. Liberty-Benton’s Garret Bartel (3,200) and Van Buren’s Aaron Keck (pole vault) are also returning champs in the boys meet.

