Prep softball: Redskins roll in tournament play

ARCADIA — Winning pitcher Jocelyn Peters supported her own cause with a double and three RBIs as Arcadia bumped winless Pandora-Gilboa 11-6 on Monday in a first-round game of Division IV Fostoria District softball play.

P-G scored all of its runs to surge ahead 6-3 in the fourth inning, but the Redskins answered with seven in the bottom of the frame to raise its record to 10-6 and advance to visit defending district champion Carey on Wednesday for a quarterfinal matchup.

Breana Reinhart, Brittney Nye and Ivy Noel each had two hits and two RBIs, with Reinhart hitting a double, and December McGee added a triple, a single and an RBI for Arcadia.

Losing pitcher Brittany Reigle had two hits and an RBI for the Rockets (0-15).

Pandora-Gilboa 000 600 0 — 6 8 2

Arcadia 210 710 x — 11 12 2

WP — Peters (4-0). LP — Reigle. top hitters: (P-G) Reigle 2-1B, RBI; Mullins 1B, RBI. (Arc) Renz 2B, Peters 2B, 3 RBI; Reinhart 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Nye 2-1B, 2 RBI; McGee 3B, 1B, RBI; Noel 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Pandora-Gilboa 0-15, Arcadia 10-6.

FOSTORIA 3

ROSSFORD 1

ROSSFORD — Alex Talley hurled a three-hitter Monday to lead Fostoria past Rossford 3-1 in a Northern Buckeye League softball game.

Kyhra Baeder singled and doubled, and Cortney Babb had two singles for the Redmen (7-12, 3-6 NBC). Fostoria had nine hits in the game.

Rossford fell to 2-14, 1-9 NBC.

Fostoria 000 111 0 — 3 9 4

Rossford 100 000 0 — 1 3 2

WP — Talley. LP — Jaros. TOP HITTERS: (Fos) Baeder 1B, 2B; Babb 2-1B.

RECORDS: Fostoria 7-12, 3-6 Northern Buckeye League; Rossford 2-14, 1-9.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 30

CARDINAL STRITCH 1

BASCOM — Four Hopewell-Loudon batters had three RBIs and the Chieftains banged out 19 hits, 13 of them for extra bases, in a 30-1 victory over Cardinal Stritch in a Division IV first-round district softball game.

Hopewell-Loudon (12-10) scored 10 runs in the first and fourth innings. The fifth-seeded Chieftains advance to play at 5 p.m. Thursday at No. 3 Old Fort.

Macey Malagon triple twice and had three RBIs; Chelsey Depinet singled twice with three RBIs; Kyleigh Krupp singled, doubled and tripled with three RBIs; and Nicole Colley doubled and tripled and also drove in three runs. Hailey Coppus doubled twice, Hannah Brickner doubled and tripled, and winning pitcher Alaina Gosche smacked a home run. Every Hopewell-Loudon starter had at least one hit, scored at least one run and drove in at least one run.

Halie Wharton had two singles and an RBI for Cardinal Stritch.

Cardinal Stritch 001 00 — 1 7 9

Hopewell-Loudon (10)46 (10)x — 30 19 1

WP — Gosche. LP — McCourt. TOP HITTERS: (CS) Wharton 2-1B, RBI. (H-L) Malagon 2-#B, 3-RBI; Depinet 1B, 2B, 3-RBI; Krupp iB, 2B, 3B, 3-RBI; Coppus 2-2B, 2-RBI; Colley 1B, 3B, 3-RBI; Kirby 1B, RBI; Brickner 2B, 3B, 2-RBI; Gosche 1B, HR, RBI; Hoover 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Hopewell-Loudon 12-10.

ARLINGTON 6

VANLUE 2

ARLINGTON — Fifth-inning triples by Emily Berry and Addy Lafferty fueled a four-run rally that powered Arlington to a 6-2 win over Vanlue on Monday in a first-round Division IV softball tournament game at Arlington.

Berry’s triple plated two runs and Lafferty’s drove in another as Arlington took a 6-0 lead.

Sarah Solt and Moriah Helms (2 RBI) added two base hits each as Arlington improved to 9-10 and avenged a 1-0 loss to Vanlue in a Blanchard Valley Conference matchup two weeks ago.

Lafferty allowed just three hits and struck out five in earning the win for the seventh-seeded Red Devils, who travel to North Baltimore at 5 p.m. on Thursday to face the No. 2-seeded Tigers in the district quarterfinals.

Kliesch, who limited Arlington to one hit in the regular-season matchup, gave up six runs on eight hits this time around. The senior pitcher also drove in both Vanlue runs with a sixth inning triple.

Vanlue 000 002 0 — 2 3 0

Arlington 100 140 x — 6 8 0

WP — Lafferty (3-5). LP — Kliesch. TOp hitters: (Van) Kliesch 3B, 2 RBI. (Arl) Solt 2-1B; Berry 3B, 2 RBI; Lafferty 3B, RBI; Helms 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Vanlue 6-6, Arlington 9-10.

NORTH BALTIMORE 14

NEW RIEGEL 6

NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning en route to drubbing state-ranked New Riegel 14-6 on Monday in a nonconference softball game.

The Tigers trailed 6-3 before recording their big inning and improving to 17-5.

Simone Thompson had a home run among her three hits and drove in four runs for North Baltimore, while Bailey Boyer recorded a pair of doubles and a single and knocked in four runs.

Sisters Alivia and Makayla Light each had three hits, with Alivia driving in two runs and Makayla belting a double and knocking in a run for the Tigers. Makenna Ray doubled, singled and knocked in two runs.

Julia Reinhart led the Blue Jackets (14-5) with three hits and four RBIs.

New Riegel 302 010 0 — 6 10 1

North Baltimore 030 0(11)0 x — 14 19 0

WP — Weinandy (11-1). LP — Kirian. top hitters: (NB) Ray 2B, 1B, 2 RBI; Weinandy 2-1B; Boyer 2-1B, 2B, 2 RBI; Hyatt 2-2B, RBI; Thompson HR, 2-1B, 3 RBI; M. Light 2-1B, 2B, RBI; A. Light 3-1B, RBI.

records: New Riegel 14-5, North Baltimore 17-5.

EASTWOOD 13

ELMWOOD 0

PEMBERVILLE — Ashley Hitchcock pitched a two-hitter and Megan Melcher drove in five runs as first-place Eastwood clubbed Elmwood 13-0 on Monday in five innings of Northern Buckeye Conference softball.

Hitchcock struck out seven, walked one and allowed only singles to Savannah Harvey and Kendra Stewart as the Eagles upped their record to 20-3 overall and 10-0 in the NBC.

Melcher had a triple and a double among her three hits, while Hitchcock doubled, singled twice and drove in a run and Hanna Owens singled and knocked in a pair of runs.

The Royals fell to 13-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

Elmwood 000 00 — 0 2 2

Eastwood 304 6x — 13 13 1

WP — Hitchcock. LP — Marsh. top hitters: (Elm) Harvey & Stewart 1B. (Eas) Ray 1B, RBI; Bejerano 1B, RBI; Hitchcock 2B, 2-1B, RBI; Coffield 1B, RBI; Melcher 3B, 2B, 1B, 5 RBI; Rost 1B, RBI; Owens 1B, 2 RBI.

records: Elmwood 13-7, 4-5 Northern Buckeye Conference; Eastwood 20-3, 10-0.

OLD FORT 12

LAKOTA 7

KANSAS — Alli Adelsperger, winning pitcher Sarah Hossler and Sydney Clouse each drove in two runs for Old Fort as it downed Lakota 12-7 on Monday in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division softball contest.

Adelsperger smacked a home run, while Hossler hit three singles and Clouse singled as the Stockaders improved to 14-3 overall and 7-1 in SBC play.

Mackie Ward tripled twice and knocked in a run, Whitney Bilger singled three times and knocked in a run and Laini Gillett had a triple and an RBI for Old Fort.

Jenna Ranzenberger had a double among her three hits and drove in three runs and Brianna Williams tripled twice and drove in two runs for the Raiders (15-5, 8-2 SBC), who harmed themselves by committing five errors.

Old Fort 330 105 0 — 12 13 1

Lakota 001 033 0 — 7 12 5

WP — Hossler. LP — Ray. top hitters: (OF) Ward 2-3B, RBI; Miller 1B, RBI; Adelsperger HR, RBI; Hossler 3-1B, 2 RBI; W. Bilger 3-1B, RBI; H. Bilger 1B, RBI; Clouse 1B, 2 RBI; Gillett 3B, RBI. (Lak) Ranzenberger 2-1B, 2B, 3 RBI; Harden 2-1B, RBI; Ray 2B, RBI; Roper 2B; Bowling 2-1B; Eubank 2B, Williams 2-1B, 2 RBI.

records: Old Fort 14-3, 7-1 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Lakota 15-5, 8-2.

