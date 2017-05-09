Prep baseball: Small town, big talent

By SCOTT COTTOS

SPORTS EDITOR

NEW RIEGEL — It’s been something of an unusual baseball season at New Riegel High School.

It’s no great surprise that the Blue Jackets are 14-5.

New Riegel has a history of fielding good teams, including one that won the 1969 small-school state championship.

The composition of the team, however, isn’t typical, particularly for one of the state’s smallest schools. Nor have the crowds been typical.

Among those wearing Blue Jackets uniforms and making significant contributions are NCAA Division I signees Michael Kirian and Alex Theis. The senior left-handed pitchers are bound for Louisville and Ohio State, respectively.

While the 6-foot Theis has been unable to throw his 90-mph fastball this season while rebounding from an arm injury, he’s continued to be an offensive force. And the 6-6 Kirian and his fastball that has topped out at 91 mph — never mind that he, too, swings a pretty mean bat — have attracted extra spectators who have included Major League Baseball scouts.

“There’s a lot of attention,” New Riegel coach Gregg Hughes said. “I guess you can say it’s a different sort of a season because of that. Other than that, it’s just normal baseball. They’re just like they always are. Everybody comes and plays and everything. We have scouts that come to every game when Michael pitches. … There’s a lot more attention. But I think it’s good stuff.”

Even for naturally gifted youngsters, plenty of work goes into reaching the level of Division I college athletics. Both Blue Jackets standouts, however, have had extra heaped onto their plates in the form of rehabilitating surgically repaired anterior cruciate ligaments that forced them to miss their junior seasons. And Theis is still waiting to get back on the mound after having undergone Tommy John surgery in August to fix the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Hughes used the words “heart” and “courage” while describing Kirian and Theis.

“I guess you could say that, from what they both went through to be where they’re at today, to get back and compete the way they’re competing this year,” the New Riegel coach said.

Theis and Kirian have competed at a level that has Division I written all over it.

Through 19 Blue Jackets games, Kirian carried a 5-0 pitching record with a 0.76 ERA and 88 strikeouts against 15 walks. A right-handed batter who goes to the outfield when not pitching, he’s hit .482 with three home runs and 33 RBIs.

The left-handed hitting Theis, limited to playing first base while waiting to resume pitching during Ohio State’s fall season, was hitting .443 with a home run and 33 RBIs.

Kirian committed to Louisville, currently the nation’s second-ranked team, during the spring of his sophomore year. His left ACL ripped when he jumped for a dunk during the fourth basketball game of his junior year.

Theis’ left ACL tore during the first basketball practice of that same year. He committed to Ohio State a couple of days later — on his birthday, no less.

Louisville and Ohio State stayed true to their recruits despite the injuries, and the players formally signed letters of intent last November.

“I was a little worried,” Kirian said regarding the Cardinals’ allegiance to him. “But I called them, and after I talked to them I was never more confident in my decision.

“I told them that I hurt my knee, and their first reply was, ‘All right, this is what we’re going to do to make this better. You’re going to call our doctor, you’re going to call our trainer and we’re going to see what they say. They’re going to call your doctor and we’re going to check to make sure that he knows what he’s doing.’ … They really made me feel like family. Even though I wasn’t technically there yet, they still treated me with their resources and really helped me. I was pretty psyched about it.”

Theis, who injured his elbow while pitching in a high-level summer league in the Cincinnati area, said neither of his injuries deterred the Buckeyes from bringing him onto the team. He plans to take classes in Columbus during the summer before fall ball starts.

“They weren’t worried,” Theis said of the OSU staff. “They wanted me to come down to see how I was doing and they wanted me to keep them up to date with how I was doing with my leg. In the summertime, when I went down to Cincinnati, I was still keeping in touch. My leg was doing fine, then toward the end of the summer I had my unfortunate elbow injury, which was probably due to not getting back into the greatest condition; my arm probably wasn’t strengthened enough.

“I called Ohio State and they felt bad for me, but again, they weren’t worried because they have a couple of guys who had Tommy John and just came back this year. They said their guys were doing a lot better than what they did when they saw them (as recruits). They have all the confidence in the world in me. They seem to know what my work mentality is, so they’re not too worried at all.”

The presence of scouts and the possibility of being drafted by a major league team could be a distraction to a young man. But Kirian remained unflustered.

“It doesn’t toy with my head at all,” he said. “I know I have a good opportunity waiting for me at the University of Louisville. In that aspect, whatever happens, happens. If someone wants to take me, they’ll take me. But I know I have a great opportunity, so at this point I’m not stressing too much about it.

“Right now, Louisville is priority one. I committed as a sophomore. I’ve been waiting the past couple of years just to get there. I’ve been watching all of their games. I just really want to get there. It’s what I’ve been planning to do for the last two years. So, now that some other stuff is happening, I just look at it as I’ll keep an open mind, but I know I have a great opportunity waiting for me.”

Scouts haven’t gotten to see Theis pitch this season, but they know his name and they are getting to see him play the game for future reference.

“I did get word that when I get down to Ohio State, they’ll be there to watch me pitch,” Theis said. “As far as offensively, whatever happens, happens. As far as them being here, I don’t mind at all. I actually thrive in big moments. I want to be in those moments. Michael drawing them in kind of makes me feel a bit better. I feel like I’m in a big moment and I’m going to have to do something.”

