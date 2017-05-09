Prep baseball: Rossford takes down Redmen

ROSSFORD — Cody Orr and Shane Pitzen combined to pitch a two-hitter and drive in five runs as Rossford whipped Fostoria 11-3 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Winning pitcher Orr struck out 11 and walked one and Pitzen had two strikeouts and two walks as the Bulldogs moved their record to 14-5 overall and 6-3 in the NBC.

At the plate, Orr tripled, singled and drove in three runs and Pitzen knocked in a pair of runs.

Eli Hickle doubled and Jace Boff singled for the Redmen (7-11, 1-8 NBC), who were plagued by seven walks and five errors.

Fostoria 020 000 1 — 3 2 5

Rossford 202 331 x — 11 8 1

WP — Orr. LP — Sheets. top hitters: (Fos) Hickle 2B, Boff 1B. (Ross) Eick 2B, 1B, RBI; Orr 3B, 1B, 3 RBI; Pitzen 2 RBI; Krieger 1B, RBI; Pinardo 2-1B.

records: Fostoria 7-11, 1-8 Northern Buckeye Conference; Rossford 14-5, 6-3.

TIFFIN CALVERT 15

ST. WENDELIN 0

TIFFIN — Kaden Wuescher pitched a no-hitter and Grant Vera hit a home run, doubled twice and drove in three runs to guide first-place Tiffin Calvert to a 15-0 whipping of St. Wendelin on Monday in a five-inning Sandusky River League River Division game.

Wuescher struck out eight and walked three as the Senecas improved to 9-9 overall and 8-1 in the SRL.

Peyton Deats doubled, singled and knocked in two runs and Jaron Gase and drove in two runs for Calvert.

Royce Johnson took the loss as the Mohawks fell to 1-13 and 0-9 in the SBC.

St. Wendelin 000 00 — 0 0 3

Tiffin Calvert 10(11) 0x — 15 11 0

WP — K. Wuescher. LP — Johnson. top hitters: (TC) Vera HR, 2-2B, 3 RBI; Deats 2B, 1B, 2 RBI.

records: St. Wendelin 1-13, 0-9 Sandusky Bay Conference River Division; Tiffin Calvert 9-9, 8-1.

NEW RIEGEL 4

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH 3

NEW RIEGEL — Jacob Theis slapped a bases-loaded single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to give New Riegel a 4-3 victory over Fremont St. Joseph in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division game.

Theis’ hit made a winner of Alec Zoeller, who pitched a complete game and struck out 10 as the Blue Jackets improved to 15-5, 7-3 SBC. Michael Kirian had four hits, including two doubles, and drove in run.

Dylan Filliater singled and scored two runs for Fremont St. Joe (6-8, 4-3 SBC).

Fremont St. Joseph 100 110 00 — 3 3 0

New Riegel 010 002 01 — 4 10 0

WP — Zoeller. LP — Black. TOP HITTERS: (NR) Kirian 2-1B, 2-2B, RBI; J. Theis 1B, RBI.

RECORDS: Fremont St. Joseph 6-8, 3-4 Sandusky Bay River Division; New Riegel 15-7, 7-3.

EASTWOOD 10

ELMWOOD 0

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood went ahead with two runs in the fifth inning and then tacked on five runs in the sixth on its way to keeping Elmwood winless in Northern Buckeye Conference baseball with a 10-3 decision.

The Eagles limited the Royals to two hits while improving to 14-5 overall and 4-5 in the NBC.

Braden Dauterman had a triple and three RBIs for Elmwood, which committed four errors while falling 6-10 overall and 0-8 in the NBC.

Elmwood 000 300 0 — 3 2 4 Eastwood 300 025 x — 10 10 1

WP — Pickerel. LP — Minich. top hitters: (Elm) Dauterman 3B, 3 RBI.

records: Elmwood 6-10, 0-8 Northern Buckeye Conference; Eastwood 14-5, 4-5.

