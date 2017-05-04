Thursday’s Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 17 9 .654 —

Baltimore 16 10 .615 1

Boston 15 12 .556 2½

Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 4½

Toronto 9 19 .321 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 15 12 .556 —

Minnesota 13 11 .542 ½

Chicago 14 12 .538 ½

Detroit 14 13 .519 1

Kansas City 9 17 .346 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 19 9 .679 —

Los Angeles 15 13 .536 4

Oakland 11 15 .423 7

Seattle 11 16 .407 7½

Texas 11 17 .393 8

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 5

Boston 5, Baltimore 2

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 1

Houston 8, Texas 7

Minnesota 9, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 6

Boston 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6

Houston 10, Texas 1

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland at Minnesota, late

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-1), 1:10

Oakland (Cotton 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-3), 1:10

Texas (Griffin 2-0) at Houston (Musgrove 1-2), 2:10

Chicago White Sox (Holland 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 2:15

Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Boston (Kendrick 0-0), 7:10

Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 7:10

L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 2-2), 10:10

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15

Detroit at Oakland, 10:05

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07

Texas at Seattle, 10:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 18 9 .667 —

Philadelphia 12 14 .462 5½

Miami 12 14 .462 5½

New York 12 15 .444 6

Atlanta 11 15 .423 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 15 12 .556 —

Milwaukee 14 14 .500 1½

St. Louis 13 13 .500 1½

Cincinnati 13 14 .481 2

Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 16 11 .593 —

Arizona 17 12 .586 —

Los Angeles 15 13 .536 1½

San Diego 12 16 .429 4½

San Francisco 10 18 .357 6½

Late games not included

Tuesday’s results

Arizona 6, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 1

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 7

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s results

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 2, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6

N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 4

Colorado at San Diego, late

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 3-2) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-1), 12:35

Arizona (Shipley 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 1:05

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3), 2:20

Colorado (Freeland 3-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 3:40

Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 7:10

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 7:15

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-1), 7:35

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10

Wednesday’s Boxscores

Indians 3, Tigers 2

Cleveland Detroit

ab r h bi ab r h bi

C.Sntna 1b 5 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0

Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 An.Rmne 2b 1 0 0 0

Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Cstllns 3b 4 1 1 0

Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 0

Jose.Rm 3b 2 1 1 2 V.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 1

Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 D.Mchdo pr-dh 0 0 0 0

Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0

Chsnhll rf 0 0 0 0 Collins cf 1 1 0 0

A.Almnt cf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn ph-c 1 0 0 0

Gomes c 3 0 2 0 Avila c 2 0 0 0

Mahtook ph-cf 2 0 0 0

Adduci rf 4 0 2 1

J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0

Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 31 2 6 2

Cleveland 000″300″000 — 3

Detroit 000″011″000 — 2

E–Jose.Ramirez (2). LOB–Cleveland 7, Detroit 6. 2B–Lindor (9), Castellanos (8), J.Iglesias (7). 3B–Jose.Ramirez (1). SF–Kipnis (1), V.Martinez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland

Carrasco (W,3-2) 6 5 2 2 1 5

Miller H,6 2 1 0 0 0 4

Allen (S,7-7) 1 0 0 0 2 2

Detroit

Boyd (L,2-2) 7 2/3 5 3 3 3 4

Hardy 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1

WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Carlos Torres. First, Dana DeMuth. Second, Paul Nauert. Third, Chris Guccione. T–3:03. A–22,663 (41,681).

Reds 7, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hrrison 3b 4 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 1 3

Jaso rf 3 0 0 0 Cozart ss 4 1 1 0

Hanson ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0

McCtchn cf 5 1 1 2 Duvall lf 4 0 2 0

G.Plnco lf 2 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 3

J.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0

E.Diaz c 4 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 3 0

Mercer ss 2 0 1 0 Msoraco c 3 2 1 1

Ngoepe 2b 2 0 0 0 Ro.Dvis p 1 0 0 0

Taillon p 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0

J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Storen p 0 0 0 0

Tr.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Watson p 0 0 0 0

Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 32 7 10 7

Pittsburgh 000 000 200–2

Cincinnati 300 301 00x–7

E–Mesoraco (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Harrison (3), E.Diaz (1), Mercer (3), Duvall (7), Peraza (4). HR–McCutchen (5), Hamilton (1), Suarez (6), Mesoraco (1). SB–G.Polanco (6). S–Taillon (1), Ro.Davis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Taillon L,2-1 5 8 6 6 1 6

Williams 2 1 1 1 2 1

Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Cincinnati

Davis W,1-1 5 4 0 0 3 2

Reed 2 1 2 2 4 0

Storen 1 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP–by Davis (Harrison), by Taillon (Mesoraco). Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Mark Ripperger. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Vic Carapazza. T–2:48. A–14,297 (42,319).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Boston 123, Washington 111

Monday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105

Houston 126, San Antonio 99, Houston leads series 1-0

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 129, Washington 119, OT, Boston leads series 2-0

Golden State 106, Utah 94, Golden State leads series 1-0

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 125, Toronto 103, Cleveland leads series 2-0

Houston at San Antonio, late

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’S GAMES

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Boston, TBD

x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD

Thursday, May 11

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-San Antonio at Houston, TBD

Friday, May 12

x-Boston at Washington, TBD

x-Golden State at LA Clippers/Utah, TBD

Sunday, May 14

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD

x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD

Monday, May 15

x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Best-of-7

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

Ottawa 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Friday’s Results

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday’s Results

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 3, St. Louis 1

Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3, Edmonton leads series 2-1

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Tuesday’S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1, Ottawa leads series 2-1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1, Nashville leads series 3-1

Wednesday’S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Thursday’s GAME

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

x-Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

Sunday’s GAMES

x-Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD

x-St. Louis at Nashville, TBD

Monday’s GAME

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

Tuesday, May 9

x-Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD

x-Nashville at St. Louis, TBD

Wednesday, May 10

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD

Thursday, May 11

x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Orlando City 6 2 0 18 11 7

Toronto FC 4 1 4 16 14 8

New York 5 4 1 16 11 12

New York City FC 4 3 1 13 14 9

Columbus 4 4 1 13 13 13

Atlanta United FC 3 3 2 11 18 11

Chicago 3 3 2 11 11 12

D.C. United 3 3 2 11 9 13

New England 2 3 4 10 14 14

Montreal 1 3 4 7 11 14

Philadelphia 0 4 4 4 8 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 3 18 11 3

Portland 5 2 2 17 20 12

FC Dallas 4 0 3 15 10 5

Houston 4 3 1 13 15 13

San Jose 3 3 3 12 9 10

Seattle 2 2 4 10 14 11

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 11 14

Real Salt Lake 2 5 2 8 9 15

Minnesota United 2 5 2 8 13 25

Los Angeles 2 5 1 7 8 13

Colorado 1 5 1 4 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s RESULT

Toronto FC 2, Houston 0

Saturday’s RESULTS

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Orlando City 2, Colorado 0

New York 2, Chicago 1

New York City FC 3, Columbus 2

Portland 2, FC Dallas 2, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota United 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 0

New England 3, Seattle 3, tie

Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 0, tie

Sunday’s RESULT

D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1

Wednesday’S RESULTS

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 0

Friday’S GAME

Vancouver at Colorado, 10

Saturday’S GAMES

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3

Montreal at D.C. United, 6

New York at Philadelphia, 7

New England at Columbus, 7:30

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’S GAMES

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Detroit minor league RHP Voelker (Erie-EL) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Joe Colon from Columbus (IL). Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the 10-day DL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Buddy Boshers to Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND A’S — Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 30. Designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment. Recalled RHP Bobby Wahl from Nashville (PCL). Seelected the contract of RHP Josh Smith from Nashville.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Casey Fien outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled RHP Anthony Bass from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Mike Dunn from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Ryan Hanigan from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque. Placed C Tony Wolters on the seven-day concussion DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Edinson Volquez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Nick Wittgren from New Orleans (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed 1B/OF Kewby Meyer and RHPs Agapito Barrios and Taylor Thurber.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Danny Moskovits. Released RHP Collin Balester. Can-Am League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Tanner Nivins.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INF Conner Hale.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Houston C Nene $15,000 for escalating an altercation by pushing San Antonio C Dewayne Dedmon above the shoulders, during a May 1 game at San Antonio.

Cycling

USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Scot Harvey accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation related to his refusal to provide a sample. Harvey’s four-year period of ineligibility began on March 20, 2017, the date he refused to provide a sample. He was disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to March 20, 2017, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C-G Tony Bergstrom to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DE Billy Winn. Waived DE Bobby Richardson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived G Isiah Cage.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed OL Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.

Hockey

National Hockey League

GLENDALE, ARIZONA — Announced Ari Segal chief operating officer.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Adam Nightingale assistant coach/video.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Bass from Milwaukee (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Approved a transfer of controlling interest of the Orlando Solar Bears from Orlando Pro Hockey Operations, LLC, to Orlando Solar Bears, LLC.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Signed F David Villa to a contract extension through 2018.

College

HAMILTON — Named John Geissinger men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.

MINNESOTA — Signed men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

WAKE FOREST — Dismissed QB Kyle Kearns for a violation of team rules.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Prep Tennis

Upper Sandusky 4, Galion 1

SINGLES

No.1 — Engle (US) def. Rose 6-0, 6-4.

No.2 — Conner (G) def. Burger 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

No.3 — Mostoller (US) def. Barnhart 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES

No.1 — Dilley/Hensel (US) def. Oehler/Sparks 6-2, 6-1.

No.2 — Brodman/Frey (US) def. Papanhouser/Harris 6-4, 6-3.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Track

Hardin Northern, Carey, Liberty-Benton & Arlington at Riverdale Relays, 4

St. Wendelin in Northwest Ohio Catholic Schools Association meet at Norwalk St. Paul, 4:30

Prep Softball

Arcadia at Lakota, 5

Prep Baseball

Arcadia at Lakota, 5

North Baltimore at Liberty Center, 5

Friday’s Events

Prep Boys Tennis

Fostoria at Springfield, 4:30

Prep Track

Hopewell-Loudon, North Baltimore at Ottawa Hills Invitational, 4

Fostoria at Sandusky Perkins Jim Hauser Invitational, 4:15

Cooper Tire Invitational at Findlay, 4

Van Buren, Upper Sandusky, Lakota & Arcadia at Elmwood John Ramsey Invitational, 4:30

Prep Softball

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Cory-Rawson at Lakota, 5

Mohawk at Galion, DH, 5

Van Buren at New Riegel, 5

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Cory-Rawson at Lakota, 5

Kenton at Riverdale, 5

Allen East at Van Buren, 5

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Please send resumes and letters of interest to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

