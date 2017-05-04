Thursday’s Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 17 9 .654 —
Baltimore 16 10 .615 1
Boston 15 12 .556 2½
Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 4½
Toronto 9 19 .321 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 15 12 .556 —
Minnesota 13 11 .542 ½
Chicago 14 12 .538 ½
Detroit 14 13 .519 1
Kansas City 9 17 .346 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 19 9 .679 —
Los Angeles 15 13 .536 4
Oakland 11 15 .423 7
Seattle 11 16 .407 7½
Texas 11 17 .393 8
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 5
Boston 5, Baltimore 2
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 1
Houston 8, Texas 7
Minnesota 9, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Results
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 6
Boston 4, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6
Houston 10, Texas 1
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland at Minnesota, late
L.A. Angels at Seattle, late
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 2-1), 1:10
Oakland (Cotton 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 0-3), 1:10
Texas (Griffin 2-0) at Houston (Musgrove 1-2), 2:10
Chicago White Sox (Holland 2-2) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-2), 2:15
Baltimore (Jimenez 1-1) at Boston (Kendrick 0-0), 7:10
Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 7:10
L.A. Angels (Meyer 0-0) at Seattle (Miranda 2-2), 10:10
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15
Detroit at Oakland, 10:05
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07
Texas at Seattle, 10:10
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 18 9 .667 —
Philadelphia 12 14 .462 5½
Miami 12 14 .462 5½
New York 12 15 .444 6
Atlanta 11 15 .423 6½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 15 12 .556 —
Milwaukee 14 14 .500 1½
St. Louis 13 13 .500 1½
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 2
Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 16 11 .593 —
Arizona 17 12 .586 —
Los Angeles 15 13 .536 1½
San Diego 12 16 .429 4½
San Francisco 10 18 .357 6½
Late games not included
Tuesday’s results
Arizona 6, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 12, Cincinnati 3
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 1
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 7
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Francisco 5
Wednesday’s results
Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.
Washington 2, Arizona 1
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6
N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 5
Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 4
Colorado at San Diego, late
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, late
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 3-2) at Cincinnati (Adleman 0-1), 12:35
Arizona (Shipley 0-0) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 1:05
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lackey 2-3), 2:20
Colorado (Freeland 3-1) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-0), 3:40
Miami (Straily 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Andriese 1-1), 7:10
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3), 7:15
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 1-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 1-1), 7:35
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:35
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10
Wednesday’s Boxscores
Indians 3, Tigers 2
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Sntna 1b 5 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 0 0
Lindor ss 4 1 2 0 An.Rmne 2b 1 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Cstllns 3b 4 1 1 0
Encrnco dh 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 0
Jose.Rm 3b 2 1 1 2 V.Mrtin dh 2 0 0 1
Kipnis 2b 3 0 0 1 D.Mchdo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Guyer rf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 1 0
Chsnhll rf 0 0 0 0 Collins cf 1 1 0 0
A.Almnt cf 4 0 0 0 J.McCnn ph-c 1 0 0 0
Gomes c 3 0 2 0 Avila c 2 0 0 0
Mahtook ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Adduci rf 4 0 2 1
J.Iglss ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 31 2 6 2
Cleveland 000″300″000 — 3
Detroit 000″011″000 — 2
E–Jose.Ramirez (2). LOB–Cleveland 7, Detroit 6. 2B–Lindor (9), Castellanos (8), J.Iglesias (7). 3B–Jose.Ramirez (1). SF–Kipnis (1), V.Martinez (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco (W,3-2) 6 5 2 2 1 5
Miller H,6 2 1 0 0 0 4
Allen (S,7-7) 1 0 0 0 2 2
Detroit
Boyd (L,2-2) 7 2/3 5 3 3 3 4
Hardy 1 1/3 1 0 0 1 1
WP–Carrasco. Umpires–Home, Carlos Torres. First, Dana DeMuth. Second, Paul Nauert. Third, Chris Guccione. T–3:03. A–22,663 (41,681).
Reds 7, Pirates 2
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hrrison 3b 4 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 5 1 1 3
Jaso rf 3 0 0 0 Cozart ss 4 1 1 0
Hanson ph-rf 1 1 0 0 Votto 1b 2 1 1 0
McCtchn cf 5 1 1 2 Duvall lf 4 0 2 0
G.Plnco lf 2 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 3
J.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Schbler rf 4 0 0 0
E.Diaz c 4 0 1 0 Peraza 2b 4 1 3 0
Mercer ss 2 0 1 0 Msoraco c 3 2 1 1
Ngoepe 2b 2 0 0 0 Ro.Dvis p 1 0 0 0
Taillon p 1 0 0 0 C.Reed p 1 0 0 0
J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Storen p 0 0 0 0
Tr.Wllm p 0 0 0 0 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0
Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 32 7 10 7
Pittsburgh 000 000 200–2
Cincinnati 300 301 00x–7
E–Mesoraco (1). DP–Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 6. 2B–Harrison (3), E.Diaz (1), Mercer (3), Duvall (7), Peraza (4). HR–McCutchen (5), Hamilton (1), Suarez (6), Mesoraco (1). SB–G.Polanco (6). S–Taillon (1), Ro.Davis (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Taillon L,2-1 5 8 6 6 1 6
Williams 2 1 1 1 2 1
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Davis W,1-1 5 4 0 0 3 2
Reed 2 1 2 2 4 0
Storen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1
HBP–by Davis (Harrison), by Taillon (Mesoraco). Umpires–Home, Tom Hallion. First, Mark Ripperger. Second, Phil Cuzzi. Third, Vic Carapazza. T–2:48. A–14,297 (42,319).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
BEST-OF-7
Sunday’s RESULT
Boston 123, Washington 111
Monday’s RESULTS
Cleveland 116, Toronto 105
Houston 126, San Antonio 99, Houston leads series 1-0
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Boston 129, Washington 119, OT, Boston leads series 2-0
Golden State 106, Utah 94, Golden State leads series 1-0
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Cleveland 125, Toronto 103, Cleveland leads series 2-0
Houston at San Antonio, late
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s GAMES
Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s GAME
Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s GAMES
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Monday’s GAME
Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’S GAMES
x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD
x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD
Wednesday’s GAMES
x-Washington at Boston, TBD
x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD
Thursday, May 11
x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD
x-San Antonio at Houston, TBD
Friday, May 12
x-Boston at Washington, TBD
x-Golden State at LA Clippers/Utah, TBD
Sunday, May 14
x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD
x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD
x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD
Monday, May 15
x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.
x-if necessary
PRO HOCKEY
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
Best-of-7
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
Ottawa 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Friday’s Results
St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1
Saturday’s Results
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2
Sunday’s Results
Nashville 3, St. Louis 1
Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3, Edmonton leads series 2-1
Monday’s RESULT
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Tuesday’S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1, Ottawa leads series 2-1
Nashville 2, St. Louis 1, Nashville leads series 3-1
Wednesday’S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Thursday’s GAME
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
x-Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD
Sunday’s GAMES
x-Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD
x-St. Louis at Nashville, TBD
Monday’s GAME
x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD
Tuesday, May 9
x-Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD
x-Nashville at St. Louis, TBD
Wednesday, May 10
x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD
x-Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD
Thursday, May 11
x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD
PRO SOCCER
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando City 6 2 0 18 11 7
Toronto FC 4 1 4 16 14 8
New York 5 4 1 16 11 12
New York City FC 4 3 1 13 14 9
Columbus 4 4 1 13 13 13
Atlanta United FC 3 3 2 11 18 11
Chicago 3 3 2 11 11 12
D.C. United 3 3 2 11 9 13
New England 2 3 4 10 14 14
Montreal 1 3 4 7 11 14
Philadelphia 0 4 4 4 8 14
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 1 3 18 11 3
Portland 5 2 2 17 20 12
FC Dallas 4 0 3 15 10 5
Houston 4 3 1 13 15 13
San Jose 3 3 3 12 9 10
Seattle 2 2 4 10 14 11
Vancouver 3 4 1 10 11 14
Real Salt Lake 2 5 2 8 9 15
Minnesota United 2 5 2 8 13 25
Los Angeles 2 5 1 7 8 13
Colorado 1 5 1 4 5 11
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s RESULT
Toronto FC 2, Houston 0
Saturday’s RESULTS
Vancouver 2, Montreal 1
Orlando City 2, Colorado 0
New York 2, Chicago 1
New York City FC 3, Columbus 2
Portland 2, FC Dallas 2, tie
San Jose 1, Minnesota United 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 0
New England 3, Seattle 3, tie
Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 0, tie
Sunday’s RESULT
D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1
Wednesday’S RESULTS
Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1
Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 0
Friday’S GAME
Vancouver at Colorado, 10
Saturday’S GAMES
Toronto FC at Seattle, 3
Montreal at D.C. United, 6
New York at Philadelphia, 7
New England at Columbus, 7:30
Orlando City at Houston, 8:30
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30
Portland at San Jose, 10:30
Sunday’S GAMES
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30
Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
Major League Baseball
OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Detroit minor league RHP Voelker (Erie-EL) 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, a stimulant in violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Joe Colon from Columbus (IL). Placed RHP Corey Kluber on the 10-day DL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Buddy Boshers to Rochester (IL).
OAKLAND A’S — Placed LHP Sean Doolittle on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 30. Designated RHP Cesar Valdez for assignment. Recalled RHP Bobby Wahl from Nashville (PCL). Seelected the contract of RHP Josh Smith from Nashville.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Casey Fien outright to Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 30. Recalled RHP Anthony Bass from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Mike Dunn from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of C Ryan Hanigan from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Carlos Estevez to Albuquerque. Placed C Tony Wolters on the seven-day concussion DL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Edinson Volquez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Nick Wittgren from New Orleans (PCL).
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed 1B/OF Kewby Meyer and RHPs Agapito Barrios and Taylor Thurber.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Danny Moskovits. Released RHP Collin Balester. Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Tanner Nivins.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed INF Conner Hale.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Houston C Nene $15,000 for escalating an altercation by pushing San Antonio C Dewayne Dedmon above the shoulders, during a May 1 game at San Antonio.
Cycling
USADA — Announced U.S. cyclist Scot Harvey accepted a four-year sanction for an anti-doping rule violation related to his refusal to provide a sample. Harvey’s four-year period of ineligibility began on March 20, 2017, the date he refused to provide a sample. He was disqualified from all competitive results obtained on and subsequent to March 20, 2017, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed C-G Tony Bergstrom to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DE Billy Winn. Waived DE Bobby Richardson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived G Isiah Cage.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed OL Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers.
Hockey
National Hockey League
GLENDALE, ARIZONA — Announced Ari Segal chief operating officer.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Adam Nightingale assistant coach/video.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Cody Bass from Milwaukee (AHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Approved a transfer of controlling interest of the Orlando Solar Bears from Orlando Pro Hockey Operations, LLC, to Orlando Solar Bears, LLC.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY — Signed F David Villa to a contract extension through 2018.
College
HAMILTON — Named John Geissinger men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.
MINNESOTA — Signed men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino to a contract extension through the 2021-22 season.
WAKE FOREST — Dismissed QB Kyle Kearns for a violation of team rules.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Prep Tennis
Upper Sandusky 4, Galion 1
SINGLES
No.1 — Engle (US) def. Rose 6-0, 6-4.
No.2 — Conner (G) def. Burger 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
No.3 — Mostoller (US) def. Barnhart 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
No.1 — Dilley/Hensel (US) def. Oehler/Sparks 6-2, 6-1.
No.2 — Brodman/Frey (US) def. Papanhouser/Harris 6-4, 6-3.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Track
Hardin Northern, Carey, Liberty-Benton & Arlington at Riverdale Relays, 4
St. Wendelin in Northwest Ohio Catholic Schools Association meet at Norwalk St. Paul, 4:30
Prep Softball
Arcadia at Lakota, 5
Prep Baseball
Arcadia at Lakota, 5
North Baltimore at Liberty Center, 5
Friday’s Events
Prep Boys Tennis
Fostoria at Springfield, 4:30
Prep Track
Hopewell-Loudon, North Baltimore at Ottawa Hills Invitational, 4
Fostoria at Sandusky Perkins Jim Hauser Invitational, 4:15
Cooper Tire Invitational at Findlay, 4
Van Buren, Upper Sandusky, Lakota & Arcadia at Elmwood John Ramsey Invitational, 4:30
Prep Softball
North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45
Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5
Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Cory-Rawson at Lakota, 5
Mohawk at Galion, DH, 5
Van Buren at New Riegel, 5
Prep Baseball
Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45
Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45
North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5
Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5
Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon, 5
Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5
Cory-Rawson at Lakota, 5
Kenton at Riverdale, 5
Allen East at Van Buren, 5
LOCAL & AREA
Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach
TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Please send resumes and letters of interest to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.