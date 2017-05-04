Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP BASEBALL

Saturday’s District Games

Division I

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(17) Mansfield Senior at (16) Lima Senior, 3

Monday’s District Games

Division I

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(16) Lima Senior-(17) Mansfield Senior winner at (1) Sylvania Northview, 5

(12) Toledo Bowsher at (5) Oregon Clay, 5

(13) Findlay at (2) Anthony Wayne, 5

(9) Ashland at (8) Springfield, 5

(15) Toledo Waite at (3) Toledo St. Francis, 5

(10) Fremont Ross at (7) Sylvania Southview, 5

(14) Toledo Whitmer at (4) Toledo St. John’s, 5

(11) Toledo Start at (6) Perrysburg, 5

Tuesday’s District Games

Division IV

OTTAWA-GLANDORF DISTRICT

Pandora-Gilboa at Hardin Northern, 5

(13) Cory-Rawson at (4) Kalida, 5

(10) Ottoville at (5) Columbus Grove, 5

(11) Ada at (7) Fort Jennings, 5

(12) Continental at (6) Arlington, 5

CLYDE DISTRICT

(9) Vanlue at (7) Fremont St. Joseph, 5

(11) Old Fort at (3) Tiffin Calvert, 5

(13) Maumee Valley Country Day at (6) North Baltimore, 5

(14) St. Wendelin at (10) Arcadia, 5

(12) Danbury at (4) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

(8) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (5) Lakota, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

North Central vs. Pettisville, 5

Ayersville vs. Fayette, 5

Antwerp vs. Toledo Christian, 5

Hicksville vs. Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 5

Patrick Henry vs. Holgate, 5

Hilltop vs. Edon, 5

COLDWATER DISTRICT

(13) Lima Temple Christian at (9) Lima Perry, 5

(10) Lincolnview at (4) Convoy Crestview, 5

(11) Upper Scioto Valley at (5) Parkway, 5

(8) Marion Local at (7) New Bremen, 5

(14) Waynesfield-Goshen at (3) Minster, 5

(12) New Knoxville at (6) St. Henry, 5

GALION DISTRICT

(11) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (9) South Central, 5

(7) Wynford at (6) Crestline, 5

(13) Mansfield Christian at (4) Ridgemont, 5

(12) Lucas at (5) Colonel Crawford, 5

(10) Monroeville at (8) Buckeye Central, 5

Wednesday’s District Games

Division I

WEDNESDAY’s MAY 10 DISTRICT QUARTERFINALS

UPPER BRACKET

Sylvania Northview-Lima Senior-Mansfield Senior winner vs. (5) Oregon Clay-(12) Toledo Bowsher winner, 5

(2) Anthony Wayne-(13) Findlay winner vs. (8) Springfield-(9) Ashland winner, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 17, 4:30 p.m.

LOWER BRACKET

(3) Toledo St. Francis-(15) Toledo Waite winner vs. (7) Sylvania Southview-(10) Fremont Ross winner, 5

(4) Toledo St. John’s-(14) Toledo Whitmer winner vs. (6) Perrysburg-(11) Toledo Start winner, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 17, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: May 19, 6 p.m.

Division II

HEIDELBERG UNIVERSITY DISTRICT

(16) Port Clinton at (1) Shelby, 5

(11) Huron at (6) Clyde, 5

(14) Tiffin Columbian at (3) Bellevue, 5

(12) Sandusky at (8) Mansfield Madison, 5

(13) Upper Sandusky at (4) Lexington, 5

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (5) Norwalk, 5

(10) Kenton at (7) Ontario, 5

(15) Fostoria at (2) Vermilion, 5

PATRICK HENRY DISTRICT

(16) Toledo Woodward at (1) Wapakoneta, 5

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (9) Lima Bath, 5

(15) Toledo Rogers at (2) Celina, 5

(11) Lima Shawnee at (10) Napoleon, 5

(14) Elida at (3) Bowling Green, 5

(13) Wauseon at (6) Defiance, 5

(7) Maumee at (4) Toledo Central Catholic, 5

(8) Bryan at (5) Van Wert, 5

Division III

BG CARTER PARK DISTRICT

(10) Woodmore at Genoa, 5

(9) Northwood at (8) Oak Harbor winner, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(7) Margaretta at (6) Carey, 5

(10) Willard at (8) Bucyrus, 5

DEFIANCE DISTRICT

(10) Wayne Trace at (9) Montpelier, 5

(11) Evergreen at (6) Otsego, 5

(8) Liberty Center vs. (5) Delta, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Riverdale at (7) Allen East, 5

(11) Bluffton at (8) Elmwood, 5

(10) Van Buren at (4) Lima Central Catholic, 5

PREP SOFTBALL

OHSAA District Tournament

Saturday’s Games

Division I

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(13) Fremont Ross at (11) Toledo Start, 11 a.m.

Monday’s Games

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s at (7) Tiffiin Calvert, 5

(8) Fremont St. Joseph at (6) Northwood, 5

(9) Cardinal Stritch at (5) Hopewell-Loudon, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(11) Ottoville at (9) Hicksville, 5

(10) Kalida at (8) Holgate, 5

(7) Continental at (6) Miller City, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier vs. Pettisville, 5

Edon vs. Toledo Christian, 5

Liberty Center vs. Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(13) Mansfield St. Peter’s at (6) New London, 5

(12) Norwalk St. Paul at (5) Seneca East, 5

(11) Mansfield Christian at (7) South Central, 5

(10) Buckeye Central at (4) Mohawk, 5

(9) Western Reserve at (8) Plymouth, 5′

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Lima Central Catholic at Upper Scioto Valley, 5

Fort Recovery at Marion Local, 5

Lima Perry at Ridgemont, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(9) Leipsic at (8) McComb, 5

(10) Vanlue at (7) Arlington, 5

(12) Pandora-Gilboa at (6) Arcadia, 5

Tuesday’s Games

Division II

GENOA DISTRICT

(9) Sandusky Perkins at (8) Port Clinton, 5

(11) Toledo Woodward at (6) Sandusky, 5

(10) Toledo Scott at (5) Bowling Green, 5

EDISON DISTRICT

(8) Ontario at (7) Norwalk, 5

(10) Lexington at (1) Edison, 5

(11) Mansfield Senior at (6) Shelby, 5

MILLER CITY DISTRICT

(12) St. Marys Memorial at (6) Lima Bath, 5

(11) Ottawa-Glandorf at (5) Kenton, 5

(10) Elida at (9) Van Wert, 5

(8) Celina at (7) Lima Shawnee, 5

Division III

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(8) Delta at (6) Swanton, 5

(9) Woodmore at (4) Otsego, 5

(7) Genoa at (5) Evergreen, 5

LEXINGTON DISTRICT

(9) Fostoria at (8) Huron, 5

(10) Bucyrus at (2) Margaretta, 5

LIMA BATH DISTRICT

Delphos Jefferson at Paulding, 5

St. Henry at Liberty-Benton, 5

Division IV

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(11) Cory-Rawson at (5) Hardin Northern, 5

Wednesday’s Games

Division I

BOWLING GREEN DISTRICT

(15) Sylvania Northview at (1) Anthony Wayne, 5

(17) Toledo Waite at (5) Toledo Whitmer, 5

(14) Toledo St. Ursula at (3) Toledo Notre Dame, 5

(12) Ashland at (8) Findlay, 5

MAUMEE ROLF PARK DISTRICT

(11) Toledo Start-(13) Fremont Ross winner at (2) Perrysburg, 5

(10) Toledo Bowsher at (9) Sylvania Southview, 5

Winners play May 16, 5 p.m. in district semifinals

(16) Lima Senior at (4) Springfield, 5

(7) Oregon Clay at (6) Mansfield Madison, 5

Thursday’s Games

Division IV

OAK HARBOR DISTRICT

(7) Tiffin Calvert-(10) Sandusky St. Mary’s winner at (1) Gibsonburg, 5

(11) Danbury at (4) Lakota, 5

(6) Northwood-(8) Fremont St. Joseph winner at (2) New Riegel, 5

(5) Hopewell-Loudon-(9) Cardinal Stritch winner at (3) Old Fort, 5

ELIDA DISTRICT

(9) Hicksville-(11) Ottoville winner at (1) Wayne Trace, 5

(5) Lincolnview at (3) Convoy Crestview, 5

Winners meet in district semifinals May 16, 5 p.m.

(8) Holgate-(10) Kalida winner at (2) Antwerp, 5

(6) Miller City-(7) Continental winner at (4) Ayersville, 5

BRYAN DISTRICT

Montpelier-Pettisville winner vs. Edgerton, 5

Hilltop vs. Stryker, 5

Edon-Toledo Christian winner vs. Fairview, 5

Liberty Center-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. North Central, 5

SHELBY DISTRICT

(6) New London-(13) Mansfield St. Peter’s winner at (1) Lucas, 5

(5) Seneca East-(12) Norwalk St,. Paul winner at (3) Crestline, 5

(7) South Central-(11) Mansfield Christian winner at (2) Monroeville, 5

(4) Mohawk-(10) Buckeye Central winner vs. (8) Plymouth-(9) Western Reserve winner, 5

WAPAKONETA DISTRICT

Upper Scioto Valley-Lima Central Catholic winner vs. Parkway, 5

Spencerville at Ada, 5

Marion Local-Fort Recovery winner at New Bremen, 5

Lima Perry-Ridgemont winner at Minster, 5

FOSTORIA DISTRICT

(8) McComb-(9) Leipsic winner at (1) Columbus Grove, 5

(5) Hardin Northern-(11) Cory-Rawson winner at (3) Van Buren, 5

(7) Arlington-(10) Vanlue winner at (2) North Baltimore, 5

(6) Arcadia-(12) Pandora-Gilboa winner at (4) Carey, 5

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 17 9 .654 —

Baltimore 17 10 .630 ½

Boston 15 13 .536 3

Tampa Bay 15 15 .500 4

Toronto 9 19 .321 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 15 12 .556 —

Chicago 15 12 .556 —

Minnesota 14 12 .538 ½

Detroit 14 13 .519 1

Kansas City 9 18 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 19 10 .655 —

Los Angeles 15 14 .517 4

Seattle 12 16 .429 6½

Oakland 12 16 .429 6½

Texas 12 17 .414 7

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 6

Boston 4, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6

Houston 10, Texas 1

Minnesota 7, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 7

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Oakland 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 10, Houston 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 8, Boston 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1

L.A. Angels at Seattle, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1), 2:20

Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 3-1) at Baltimore (Miley 1-1), 7:05

Toronto (Liriano 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 2-1), 7:10

Boston (Rodriguez 1-1) at Minnesota (Hughes 4-1), 8:10

Cleveland (Salazar 2-2) at Kansas City (Hammel 0-3), 8:15

Detroit (Fulmer 2-1) at Oakland (Triggs 4-1), 10:05

Houston (Keuchel 5-0) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 2-4), 10:07

Texas (Darvish 3-2) at Seattle (Gallardo 1-3), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Minnesota, 2:10

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10

Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:15

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 7:15

Detroit at Oakland, 9:05

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07

Texas at Seattle, 9:10

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 19 9 .679 —

Philadelphia 12 15 .444 6½

New York 12 15 .444 6½

Miami 12 15 .444 6½

Atlanta 11 15 .423 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 16 12 .571 —

Milwaukee 15 14 .517 1½

Cincinnati 14 14 .500 2

St. Louis 13 14 .481 2½

Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 4

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 18 11 .621 —

Arizona 17 13 .567 1½

Los Angeles 15 14 .517 3

San Diego 12 18 .400 6½

San Francisco 11 18 .379 7

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, ppd.

Washington 2, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10, Tampa Bay 6

N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 4

Colorado 11, San Diego 3

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1, 11 innings

Thursday’s Results

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Philadelphia 4, 13 innings

Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 1

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, late

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-1), 2:20

San Francisco (Cain 2-0) at Cincinnati (Arroyo 2-2), 6:40

Milwaukee (Nelson 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2), 7:05

Washington (Strasburg 2-1) at Philadelphia (Pivetta 0-1), 7:05

Miami (Koehler 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Montero 0-2), 7:10

St. Louis (Lynn 3-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 7:35

Arizona (Greinke 2-2) at Colorado (Marquez 0-1), 8:40

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 2-2) at San Diego (Chacin 3-3), 10:10

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:10

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 7:15

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40

Thursday’s Boxscore

Reds 4, Pirates 2

Pittsburgh Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Hrrison 3b 4 0 1 0 Hmilton cf 4 1 1 0

Jaso rf 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 4 1 1 0

McCtchn cf 4 0 1 0 Votto 1b 3 2 2 2

G.Plnco lf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 2 2

J.Bell 1b 4 1 2 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0

Crvelli c 4 1 2 1 Schbler rf 4 0 1 0

Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0 Alcantr 2b 3 0 3 0

J.Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 Lrenzen p 0 0 0 0

Ngoepe ss 3 0 1 1 Kvlehan ph 1 0 0 0

E.Diaz ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0

Nova p 2 0 0 0 Brnhart c 3 0 0 0

Gsselin ph 1 0 0 0 Adleman p 2 0 0 0

Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Gennett 2b 1 0 1 0

Hudson p 0 0 0 0

Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 32 4 11 4

Pittsburgh 010″001″000 — 2

Cincinnati 000″220″00x — 4

DP–Pittsburgh 2. LOB–Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 6. 2B–J.Bell (3), Cervelli (7), Ngoepe (1), Votto 2 (7), Schebler (6). 3B–Duvall (1). SB–Hamilton (16), Alcantara (1). CS–Suarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh

Nova (L,3-3) 6 10 4 4 0 5

Nicasio 1 1 0 0 1 0

Hudson 1 0 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati

Adleman (W,1-1) 6 6 2 2 1 5

Lorenzen H,3 2 0 0 0 0 1

Iglesias (S,5-5) 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires–Home, Mark Ripperger. First, Phil Cuzzi. Second, Vic Carapazza. Third, Tom Hallion. T–2:40. A–17,896 (42,319).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

BEST-OF-7

Sunday’s RESULT

Boston 123, Washington 111

Monday’s RESULTS

Cleveland 116, Toronto 105

Houston 126, San Antonio 99

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Boston 129, Washington 119, OT, Boston leads series 2-0

Golden State 106, Utah 94, Golden State leads series 1-0

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Cleveland 125, Toronto 103, Cleveland leads series 2-0

San Antonio 121, Houston 96, series tied 1-1

Thursday’s RESULTS

Washington 116, Boston 89, Boston leads series 2-1

Utah at Golden State, late

Friday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s GAME

Golden State at Utah, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Monday’s GAME

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’S GAMES

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

Houston at San Antonio, TBD

Wednesday’s GAMES

x-Washington at Boston, TBD

x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD

Thursday, May 11

x-Cleveland at Toronto, TBD

x-San Antonio at Houston, TBD

Friday, May 12

x-Boston at Washington, TBD

x-Golden State at LA Clippers/Utah, TBD

Sunday, May 14

x-Toronto at Cleveland, TBD

x-Houston at San Antonio, TBD

x-LA Clippers/Utah at Golden State, TBD

Monday, May 15

x-Washington at Boston, 8 p.m.

x-if necessary

PRO HOCKEY

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

Best-of-7

Friday’s Results

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Edmonton 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday’s Results

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, 2OT

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 2

Sunday’s Results

Nashville 3, St. Louis 1

Anaheim 6, Edmonton 3

Monday’s RESULT

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Tuesday’S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1, Ottawa leads series 2-1

Nashville 2, St. Louis 1, Nashville leads series 3-1

Wednesday’S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2, Pittsburgh leads series 3-1

Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3, OT, series tied 2-2

Thursday’s RESULT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 1, series tied 2-2

Friday’s Games

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s GAMES

Anaheim at Edmonton, TBD

x-St. Louis at Nashville, TBD

Monday’s GAME

x-Washington at Pittsburgh, TBD

Tuesday, May 9

x-Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, TBD

x-Nashville at St. Louis, TBD

Wednesday, May 10

x-Pittsburgh at Washington, TBD

x-Edmonton at Anaheim, TBD

Thursday, May 11

x-N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, TBD

PRO SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Orlando City 6 2 0 18 11 7

Toronto FC 4 1 4 16 14 8

New York 5 4 1 16 11 12

New York City FC 4 3 1 13 14 9

Columbus 4 4 1 13 13 13

Atlanta United FC 3 3 2 11 18 11

Chicago 3 3 2 11 11 12

D.C. United 3 3 2 11 9 13

New England 2 3 4 10 14 14

Montreal 1 3 4 7 11 14

Philadelphia 0 4 4 4 8 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 5 1 3 18 11 3

Portland 5 2 2 17 20 12

FC Dallas 4 0 3 15 10 5

Houston 4 3 1 13 15 13

San Jose 3 3 3 12 9 10

Seattle 2 2 4 10 14 11

Vancouver 3 4 1 10 11 14

Real Salt Lake 2 5 2 8 9 15

Minnesota United 2 5 2 8 13 25

Los Angeles 2 5 1 7 8 13

Colorado 1 5 1 4 5 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Toronto FC 2, Orlando City 1

Sporting Kansas City 2, New York 0

Friday’s GAME

Vancouver at Colorado, 10

Saturday’s GAMES

Toronto FC at Seattle, 3

Montreal at D.C. United, 6

New York at Philadelphia, 7

New England at Columbus, 7:30

Orlando City at Houston, 8:30

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30

Portland at San Jose, 10:30

Sunday’s GAMES

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 1:30

Atlanta United FC at New York City FC, 4

Wednesday’s GAME

Toronto FC at Columbus, 7:30

Friday, May 12

Vancouver at Houston, 9

Saturday, May 13

Minnesota United at Toronto FC, 3

San Jose at Colorado, 4

Columbus at Montreal, 5

Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7

Sporting Kansas City at Orlando City, 7

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30

Seattle at Chicago, 9

Sunday, May 14

Atlanta United FC at Portland, 4

Los Angeles at New York, 6

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 8

PRO GOLF

PGA

Wells Fargo

First Round

Francesco Molinari 32-34 — 66 -6

Alex Noren 33-34 — 67 -5

J.B. Holmes 35-32 — 67 -5

Grayson Murray 35-32 — 67 -5

Brian Campbell 32-35 — 67 -5

Ben Martin 35-33 — 68 -4

Ken Duke 35-33 — 68 -4

Seamus Power 36-32 — 68 -4

Shawn Stefani 34-35 — 69 -3

Seung-Yul Noh 34-35 — 69 -3

Chris Kirk 34-35 — 69 -3

Jon Rahm 33-36 — 69 -3

Rafa Cabrera Bello 35-34 — 69 -3

Jonathan Randolph 36-33 — 69 -3

Mackenzie Hughes 34-36 — 70 -2

Retief Goosen 37-33 — 70 -2

Smylie Kaufman 34-36 — 70 -2

Brian Gay 35-35 — 70 -2

Patrick Reed 35-35 — 70 -2

Dustin Johnson 37-33 — 70 -2

Davis Love III 35-35 — 70 -2

John Peterson 36-34 — 70 -2

Sam Saunders 36-34 — 70 -2

Mark Wilson 35-35 — 70 -2

Morgan Hoffmann 35-35 — 70 -2

Greg Owen 36-34 — 70 -2

Billy Hurley III 33-37 — 70 -2

Paul Casey 37-33 — 70 -2

Tag Ridings 36-34 — 70 -2

Mark Anderson 34-36 — 70 -2

Andres Gonzales 34-37 — 71 -1

J.T. Poston 35-36 — 71 -1

Nick Taylor 35-36 — 71 -1

Zach Johnson 35-36 — 71 -1

Adam Scott 35-36 — 71 -1

Willy Wilcox 33-38 — 71 -1

Martin Laird 35-36 — 71 -1

Ryan Armour 36-35 — 71 -1

Justin Lower 35-36 — 71 -1

Tom Hoge 32-39 — 71 -1

Jason Kokrak 35-36 — 71 -1

Fabian Gomez 35-36 — 71 -1

Daniel Berger 34-37 — 71 -1

Vaughn Taylor 36-35 — 71 -1

J.J. Henry 36-35 — 71 -1

Graeme McDowell 36-35 — 71 -1

Nick Watney 36-35 — 71 -1

Phil Mickelson 35-36 — 71 -1

Brian Harman 34-37 — 71 -1

Chad Collins 34-37 — 71 -1

Lucas Glover 36-35 — 71 -1

Xander Schauffele 34-37 — 71 -1

Kyle Reifers 36-36 — 72 E

Dominic Bozzelli 36-36 — 72 E

Hunter Mahan 34-38 — 72 E

David Lingmerth 38-34 — 72 E

Pat Perez 37-35 — 72 E

Alex Cejka 37-35 — 72 E

Bill Haas 36-36 — 72 E

Byeong Hun An 34-38 — 72 E

Roberto Castro 35-37 — 72 E

Spencer Levin 38-34 — 72 E

Brendon Todd 35-37 — 72 E

Zac Blair 36-36 — 72 E

Curtis Luck 35-37 — 72 E

Matt Jones 37-35 — 72 E

Chez Reavie 38-34 — 72 E

Whee Kim 39-33 — 72 E

Tyrone Van Aswegen 37-35 — 72 E

Mark Hubbard 36-36 — 72 E

Boo Weekley 34-38 — 72 E

Emiliano Grillo 36-36 — 72 E

Hudson Swafford 36-36 — 72 E

James Hahn 35-37 — 72 E

Robert Streb 37-35 — 72 E

Luke List 35-37 — 72 E

Johnson Wagner 34-38 — 72 E

Ryan Blaum 35-37 — 72 E

Julian Etulain 36-36 — 72 E

Kevin Tway 35-37 — 72 E

Soren Kjeldsen 36-37 — 73 +1

Ricky Barnes 35-38 — 73 +1

Bob Estes 37-36 — 73 +1

Webb Simpson 38-35 — 73 +1

D.A. Points 38-35 — 73 +1

Scott Stallings 34-39 — 73 +1

Scott Brown 35-38 — 73 +1

Patton Kizzire 36-37 — 73 +1

Brandon Hagy 38-35 — 73 +1

Robby Shelton 36-37 — 73 +1

Stewart Cink 37-36 — 73 +1

Kevin Na 37-36 — 73 +1

Vijay Singh 36-37 — 73 +1

Wesley Bryan 37-36 — 73 +1

Derek Ernst 38-35 — 73 +1

Brendon de Jonge 38-35 — 73 +1

Brett Drewitt 35-38 — 73 +1

Brad Fritsch 36-37 — 73 +1

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Tyler Wilson and Gabriel Ynoa from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Richard Bleier and RHP Alec Asher to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Marco Hernandez on the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Kyle Kendrick from Pawtucket (IL). Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg to the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Nate Jones on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 1. Selected the contract of LHP David Holmberg from Charlotte (IL). Transferred LHP Carlos Rodon to the 60-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Alex Meyer from Salt Lake City (PCL). Optioned RHP Brooks Pounders to Salt Lake City.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Kyle Gibson to Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed C Josh Phegley on the seven-day concussion DL. Recalled C Bruce Maxwell from Nashville (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated RHP A.J. Griffin from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Anthony Bass to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Braden Shipley from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Jeremy Hazelbaker to Reno.

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Austin Brice from Louisville (IL). Optioned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Winston Abreu.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Zak Wasserman.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Connor Little, RHP Jason Creasy and RHP Robert Coe.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Signed RHP Colby Suggs.

Can-Am League

OTTAWA CHAMPIONS — Signed INF Brian Bistagne.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Released RHP Brett Palanski.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Gianni Zayas.

FRONTIER LEAGUE

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released LHP Tom Constand and RHP Jimmie Davis.

NORMAL CORNBELTERS — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg. Traded RHP Zach Rapacz to Pittsburg (Pacific Association) for a player to be named.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released 1B Joey Miller.

Football

National Football League

NFL — Suspended Houston LB Max Bullough, without pay, for the first four games of next season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Christian McCaffrey, OT Taylor Moton and FB Alex Armah.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL DL Jaye Howard to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with LBs B.J. Bello, Ladell Fleming and Kenneth Olugbode; OL Josh Boutte; DBs J.D. Harmon, Alvin Hill, Kai Nacua and Channing Stribling; DLs Jamal Marcus and Karter Schult, and TE Taylor McNamara.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Tom Heckert senior personnel advisor, A.J. Durso director of pro personnel, Brian Stark director of college scouting, Nick Schiralli eastern regional scout, Darren Mougey western regional scout, Bryan Chesin midwest area scout and Patrick Walsh player personnel assistant.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Trey Griffey, Jerome Lane, Johnathan Howard and Bruce Natson; OLs Deyshawn Bond, Christopher Muller and Jerry Ugokwe; TEs Darrell Daniels and Colin Jeter; RBs Dalton Crossan and Brandon Radcliff; C Thomas Hennessy; CB Reginald Porter; P Rigoberto Sanchez; LB Garrett Sickels; DE Jhaustin Thomas and QB Phillip Walker.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Named Jim Rushton chief revenue officer.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Sterling Bailey, T Marquis Lucas and S Cedric Thompson.

NEW YORK JETS — Released S Marcus Gilchrist, FB Chris Swain and CB Nick Marshall. Re-signed LB Bruce Carter.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Adrian Colbert, DL D.J. Jones, TE George Kittle, DL Pita Taumoepenu, WR Trent Taylor and RB Joe Williams to four-year contracts. Signed WR Victor Bolden, WR Oregon State, RB Matt Breida, WR KD Cannon, OL John Flynn, CB Zach Franklin, DL Jimmie Gilbert, S Malik Golden, OL Evan Goodman, TE Cole Hikutini, DB Lorenzo Jerome, OL Erik Magnuson, FB Tyler McCloskey, QB Nick Mullens, LB Donavin Newsom, DL Noble Nwachukwu, OL Bret Treadway and OL Darrell Williams Jr. to three-year contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DLs Brandon Banks and Ondre Pipkins; Gs Tyler Catalina and Kyle Kalis; WRs Levern Jacobs, Zach Pascal and James Quick, and S Fish Smithson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Roope Hintz to a three-year entry level contract.

ECHL

ECHL — Promoted Ryan Crelin to chief operating officer. Suspended Allen F Bryan Moore indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions off the playing surface following the game on May 3.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired F Yan Khomenko from Moose Jaw for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

Motor Sports

NASCAR — Penalized Joey Logano and Team Penske a L1 penalty for a rear suspension violation in a race at Richmond International Raceway last Sunday. The team was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points and 25 owner points. Crew chief Todd Gordon was suspended two races.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Chris Korb to a multiyear contract.

FC DALLAS — Signed G Carlos Avilez to a USL contract.

College

LITTLE EAST CONFERENCE — Announced Castleton will join the conference for the 2018-19 academic year and participate in 18 of the 19 championships offered by the conference.

COLUMBIA (MO.) — Named Taylor Possail to women’s basketball coach.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Karen Martinez men’s and women’s tennis coach, effective June 30th.

FLORIDA STATE — Extended the contract of Leonard Hamilton, men’s basketball coach, through the 2019-20 season.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced junior F A.J. Turner has transferred from Boston College.

PENN STATE — Named Sarah Brown women’s gymnastics coach.

SAN FRANCISCO — Named Jack Kennedy men’s golf coach.

TENNESSEE — Fired men’s tennis coach Sam Winterbotham. Announced junior basketball G Chris Darrington has transferred from Vincennes (Indiana) University.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

College Athletics

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ohio Northern in Ohio Athletic Conference tournament semifinals at Lindner Tennis Center, 7:30

WESTERN EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Nationals at Lexington, Ky.

ENGLISH EQUESTRIAN

Findlay in Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Nationals at Lexington, Ky.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Findlay in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference semifinals

TRACK & FIELD

Findlay in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships at Grand Valley State

Prep Boys Tennis

Ada in Northern Buckeye Tennis League Tournament at Defiance, 8:30 a.m.

Fostoria at Springfield, 4:30

Bluffton at Tiffin Calvert, 5

Findlay in Three Rivers Athletic Conference championships at Toledo St. John’s

Prep Track

Hopewell-Loudon, North Baltimore at Ottawa Hills Invitational, 4

Fostoria at Sandusky Perkins Jim Hauser Invitational, 4:15

Van Buren, Upper Sandusky, Lakota & Arcadia at Elmwood John Ramsey Invitational, 4:30

Prep Softball

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic (BVC)), 5

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic (BVC), 5

Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5

Kalida at Ayersville, 5

Hardin Northern at McComb, 5

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Lima Perry at Continental, 5

Bluffton at Lima Bath, 5

Cory-Rawson at Lakota, 5

Mohawk at Galion, DH, 5

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry (NWOAL), 5

Van Buren at New Riegel, 5

Prep Baseball

Fostoria at Lake (NBC), 4:45

Elmwood at Rossford (NBC), 4:45

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic (BVC)), 5

North Baltimore at Arcadia (BVC), 5

Continental at Fort Jennings (PCL), 5

Seneca East at Carey (N10), 5

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford (N10), 5

Liberty Center at Patrick Henry (NWOAL), 5

Gibsonburg at Hopewell-Loudon, 5

Pandora-Gilboa at Vanlue (BVC), 5

Liberty-Benton at Leipsic (BVC), 5

Hardin Northern at McComb, 5

Ottoville at Kalida (PCL), 5

Cory-Rawson at Lakota, 5

Kenton at Riverdale, 5

Allen East at Van Buren, 5

Saturday’s Events

College Athletics

SOFTBALL

GLIAC TOURNAMENT (Single Elimination)

Saturday’S GAMES AT MARATHON DIAMONDS

GAME 1 — (1) Grand Valley State (31-15) vs. No. 8 Findlay (20-23), 2 p.m.

GAME 2 — (4) Ohio Dominican (27-21) vs. (5) Ashland (28-21), 2 p.m..

GAME 3 — No. 2 Wayne State (36-12) vs. No. 7 Ferris State (18-22), 4 p.m.

GAME 4 — (3) Saginaw Valley State (31-14) vs. (6) Hillsdale (25-22), 4 p.m.

GAME 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

GAME 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

NOTE — Best-of-three championship round begins at 10 a.m. Sunday between Game 5 and Game 6 winners.

LOCAL & AREA

Tiffin Calvert Seeks Basketball Coach

TIFFIN — Tiffin Calvert High School is currently looking for a head boys basketball coach. Interested candidates must have either head coaching experience or a successful assistant coaching background. Candidates must also have all the OHSAA Pupil Activity Permit documentation done or the ability to obtain it before formal hire can take place. Please send resumes and letters of interest to pshoemaker1@calvertcatholic.org.

Comments

comments