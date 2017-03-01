Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Sectional Semifinals

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Toledo St. John’s 65, Oregon Clay 26

Fremont Ross 72, Springfield 66, OT

AT FOSTORIA

Toledo Bowsher 65, Perrysburg 42

Findlay 69, Ashland 55

Division II

AT ANTHONY WAYNE

Napoleon 56, Oak Harbor 53

Maumee 67, Bowling Green 60

AT LAKE

Toledo Scott 53, Toledo Rogers 47

Toledo Woodward 62, Fostoria 59

AT LIMA SENIOR

Kenton 71, Lima Shawnee 61

Defiance 41, Lima Bath 40

AT PAULDING

Bryan 50, Celina 41

Van Wert 68, St. Marys Memorial 59

AT GALION

Ontario 56, Port Clinton 42

Norwalk 61, Shelby 53

AT WILLARD

Sandusky Perkins 77, Mansfield Madison 49

Bellevue 50, Clyde 46

Division III

AT ELIDA

Parkway 70, Riverdale 40

Bluffton 60, Coldwater 59

Division IV

AT SANDUSKY

Lucas 53, Sandusky St. Mary’s 50

Buckeye Central 56, Plymouth 55

AT LEXINGTON

Mansfield St. Peter’s 76, Danbury 48

AT BRYAN

Edgerton 63, Maumee Valley Country Day 47

Fayette 41, Pettisville 34

AT SWANTON

Stryker 50, North Central 36

AT VAN WERT

Kalida 53, Fort Jennings 47

Lincolnview 66, Antwerp 47

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

Cory-Rawson 62, Columbus Grove 39

AT RIVERDALE

North Baltimore 58, Vanlue 27

Mohawk 66, St. Wendelin 52

AT LAKOTA

Tiffin Calvert 49, McComb 43

AT ALLEN EAST

Ridgemont 64, Hardin Northern 45

Lima Temple Christian 45, New Knoxville 40

AT COLDWATER

St. Henry 72, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

New Bremen 65, Ada 31

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Centerville 57, Bellefontaine 42

Cin. Elder 50, Canal Fulton Northwest 26

Cin. La Salle 72, Cin. Western Hills 45

Cin. Oak Hills 53, Trenton Edgewood 29

Cin. Princeton 64, Cin. Colerain 35

Cin. Walnut Hills 58, Fairfield 47

Cols. Mifflin 71, Dublin Scioto 68

Cols. St. Charles 69, Dresden Tri-Valley 43

Cols. Upper Arlington 61, Hilliard Darby 27

Dublin Coffman 59, Dublin Jerome 54

Gahanna Lincoln 57, Thomas Worthington 42

Groveport-Madison 66, Lancaster 47

Newark 68, Cols. West 21

Springfield 94, W. Carrollton 39

Westerville S. 88, Sunbury Big Walnut 41

Wilmington 50, Middletown 46

Xenia 64, Fairborn 59

Division II

Akr. Buchtel 62, Cin. NW 46

Akr. Garfield 88, Powell Olentangy Liberty 56

Alliance 80, Alliance Marlington 46

Bay Village Bay 80, Sheffield Brookside 54

Beachwood 71, Kirtland 50

Burton Berkshire 43, Rootstown 41

Cambridge 67, Minerva 48

Canfield 70, Niles McKinley 42

Canfield S. Range 44, E. Palestine 29

Chardon NDCL 77, Cle. Collinwood 64

Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Mt. Healthy 81

Cin. Wyoming 60, Cin. Aiken 34

Cle. Benedictine 100, Ravenna 44

Columbia Station Columbia 89, Smithville 88, 2OT

Creston Norwayne 76, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 65, Streetsboro 36

E. Cle. Shaw 66, Conneaut 45

E. Liverpool 88, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

Garfield Hts. Trinity 39, Independence 38

Geneva 53, Perry 34

Germantown Valley View 52, Hamilton Badin 45

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 86, Lisbon Beaver 53

Hanoverton United 64, Massillon Tuslaw 58

Hubbard 39, Beloit W. Branch 35

Leavittsburg LaBrae 89, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Louisville Aquinas 72, Columbiana Crestview 35

Manchester 71, Atwater Waterloo 48

Mantua Crestwood 85, Chagrin Falls 77

McConnelsville Morgan 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

New Philadelphia 80, Warsaw River View 31

Orrville 52, Apple Creek Waynedale 50

Painesville Harvey 52, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Parma Hts. Holy Name 83, Lodi Cloverleaf 28

Rayland Buckeye 55, Carrollton 53

Richfield Revere 57, Cle. E. Tech 46

Rittman 75, Wooster Triway 43

Salem 57, Cortland Lakeview 55

Spring. Shawnee 43, Tipp City Tippecanoe 38

St. Vincent-St. Mary 93, Can. South 46

Steubenville 66, St. Clairsville 58

Trotwood-Madison 106, Eaton 44

Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 31

Warren Champion 57, Newton Falls 52

West Salem Northwestern High School 90, Sullivan Black River 36

Wickliffe 71, Tol. Horizon Science 59

Zanesville Maysville 36, New Concord John Glenn 35

Division III

Belmont Union Local 51, Bellaire 41

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, Cin. Clark Montessori 47

Cin. N. College Hill 54, Cin. Madeira 48

Cin. Shroder 67, Cin. Purcell Marian 49

Day. Temple Christian 46, Jamestown Greeneview 32

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 66, Cin. Finneytown 34

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 55, Can. Cent. Cath. 47

Division IV

Bristol 55, Fairport Harbor Harding 34

Can. Heritage Christian 53, Vienna Mathews 43

Can. McKinley 50, Lowellville 43

Cin. College Prep. 66, Fayetteville-Perry 53

Corning Miller 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 59

Cuyahoga Hts. 41, Ashland Mapleton 39

Dalton 89, Cle. Whitney Young 59

Day. Temple Christian 45, New Knoxville 40

Gorham Fayette 41, Pettisville 34

Hartville Lake Center Christian 90, Cle. NE Ohio Prep 66

Jackson Center 49, Covington 41

Kidron Cent. Christian 59, Elyria Open Door 49

Leesburg Fairfield 76, Portsmouth Sciotoville 73

Lockland 65, Cin. Gamble Montessori 61

Lore City Buckeye Trail 88, Bridgeport 65

Malvern 80, New Matamoras Frontier 51

McDonald 106, Heartland Christian 15

Mogadore 80, Jeromesville Hillsdale 77

Portsmouth Clay 81, Manchester 42

Richmond Hts. 53, Warren Lordstown 36

Ridgeway Ridgemont 64, Dola Hardin Northern 45

Shadyside 63, Caldwell 50

Sidney Fairlawn 62, Botkins 34

Strasburg-Franklin 91, Beallsville 10

Toronto 63, Sarahsville Shenandoah 58

Troy Christian 57, Legacy Christian 49

Van Wert Lincolnview 66, Antwerp 47

Warren JFK 78, Newbury 38

Waterford 77, Green 52

Windham 57, Kinsman Badger 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 114, Bellaire St. John 62

Wednesday’s Sectional Semifinals

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(12) Sylvania Northview (16-7) vs. (2) Toledo St. Francis (17-4), 6:15

(8) Sylvania Southview (14-8) vs. (10) Anthony Wayne (16-6), 8

AT FOSTORIA

(4) Toledo Whitmer (16-6) vs. (11) Toledo Start (11-9), 6:15

(5) Lima Senior (15-7) vs. (13) Toledo Waite (13-8), 8

Division III

AT MONROEVILLE

(5) Ashland Crestview (11-11) vs. (7) Seneca East (9-13), 7

AT SHELBY

(9) Galion (3-19) vs. (6) Clear Fork (5-16), 7

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(10) Lake (6-16) vs. (6) Swanton (10-12), 7

AT OAK HARBOR

(5) Otsego (11-11) vs. (7) Evergreen (9-13), 6:15

(8) Gibsonburg (10-12) vs. (9) Woodmore (8-14), 8

AT DEFIANCE

(5) Montpelier (12-10) vs. (10) Tinora (3-19), 7

AT WAUSEON

(9) Paulding (6-16) vs. (11) Delta (1-21), 6:15

(7) Fairview (10-12) vs. (8) Patrick Henry (7-14), 8

AT ST. MARYS MEMORIAL

(7) Delphos Jefferson (11-11) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (6-16), 7

DIVISION IV

AT LEXINGTON

(4) South Central (13-9) vs. (11) Crestline (5-17), 6:15

(7) Wynford (12-10) vs. (9) Mansfield Christian *-14), 8

AT Bryan

(5) Hicksville (15-7) vs. (12) Edon (3-19), 6:15

(13) Toledo Emmanuel Baptist (3-18) vs. (2) Hilltop (21-1), 8

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(4) Pandora-Gilboa (16-6) vs. (8) Ottoville (8-12), 6:15

(5) Continental (13-9) vs. (6) Leipsic (14-8), 8

AT RIVERDALE

(7) Fremont St. Joseph (6-16) vs. (10) Lakota (4-18), 7

AT LAKOTA

(4) Arlington (11-11) vs. (11) Arcadia (4-18), 7

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Ohio Tournament Games

Division I

Mason 37, Cin. Turpin 34

Division II

Cols. Eastmoor 47, London 46

Cols. Hartley 62, Cols. South 32

Cols. Independence 69, Caledonia River Valley 65

Lakewood 39, Bloom-Carroll 28

Division III

Baltimore Liberty Union 66, Richwood N. Union 62

Cardington-Lincoln 54, Worthington Christian 40

Marion Pleasant 57, Amanda-Clearcreek 50

Newark Cath. 96, Cols. Africentric 26

Thursday’s District Semifinals

Division I

AT TOLEDO CENTRAL CATHOLIC

(4) Perrysburg(15-8) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (22-3), 6:15

(2) Toledo Start (22-2) vs. (3) Toledo Whitmer (19-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

Division II

AT WILLARD

(3) Bellevue (18-4) vs. (5) Ontario (15-7), 6:15

(1) Shelby (21-1) vs. (4) Norwalk (18-5), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT ANTHONY WAYNE

(3) Toledo Rogers (14-8) vs. (2) Oak Harbor (20-3), 6:15

(4) Lake (17-6) vs. (1) Clyde (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT PAULDING

(1) Ottawa-Glandorf (23-0) vs. (4) Lima Bath (16-7), 6:15

(5) Defiance (16-8) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (16-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

Division III

AT SHELBY

(8) Seneca East (13-11) vs. (2) Willard (12-10), 6:15

(4) Riverdale (13-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (14-10), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

AT LAKE

(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (5) Delta (13-10), 6:15

(3) Swanton (15-8) vs. (1) Archbold (23-1), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2:30

AT ELIDA

(1) Columbus Grove (22-1) vs. (4) Coldwater (18-5), 6:15

(3) Liberty-Benton (20-3) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (20-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 2

Division IV

AT ARCHBOLD

(1) Stryker (20-3) vs. (3) Antwerp (17-6), 6:15

(2) Pettisville (18-5) vs. (4) Hicksville (18-6), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT FOSTORIA

(6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8) , 6:15

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT SENECA EAST

(2) Buckeye Central (19-4) vs. (4) Danbury (18-5), 6:15

(1) Norwalk St. Paul vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s, 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF

(1) Ottoville (20-3) vs. (4) Leipsic (17-6), 6:15

(2) Arlington (21-3) vs. (6) North Baltimore (16-7), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 1

AT WAPAKONETA

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (20-3) vs. (3) Marion Local (14-10), 8

(1) Minster (21-2) vs. (4) New Bremen (12-12), 8

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Tuesday’s Results

Philadelphia 7, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 9, Detroit 5

Washington 4, Houston 3

Tampa Bay 19, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees (ss) 5, Boston 4

Atlanta 2, St. Louis 0

Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 0

Arizona 8, Texas 4

Chicago White Sox (ss) 10, Cincinnati 9

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers 14, Colorado 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Detroit (ss) at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 38 22 .633 —

Toronto 36 24 .600 2

New York 24 36 .400 14

Philadelphia 22 37 .373 15½

Brooklyn 9 49 .155 28

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 35 23 .603 —

Atlanta 33 26 .559 2½

Miami 27 33 .450 9

Charlotte 25 34 .424 10½

Orlando 22 38 .367 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 41 17 .707 —

Indiana 31 29 .517 11

Chicago 30 30 .500 12

Detroit 29 31 .483 13

Milwaukee 26 32 .448 15

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 45 13 .776 —

Houston 42 19 .689 4½

Memphis 36 25 .590 10½

Dallas 24 35 .407 21½

New Orleans 23 37 .383 23

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 37 23 .617 —

Oklahoma City 35 25 .583 2

Denver 27 33 .450 10

Portland 24 35 .407 12½

Minnesota 24 36 .400 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

x-Golden State 50 10 .833 —

L.A. Clippers 36 23 .610 13½

Sacramento 25 35 .417 25

L.A. Lakers 19 41 .317 31

Phoenix 18 42 .300 32

x-clinched playoff spot

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Cleveland 102, Milwaukee 95

Golden State 119, Philadelphia 108

Toronto 92, New York 91

Atlanta 114, Boston 98

Dallas 96, Miami 89

Indiana 117, Houston 108

Minnesota 102, Sacramento 88

Tuesday’s Results

Washington 112, Golden State 108

Detroit 120, Portland 113, OT

Denver 125, Chicago 107

Memphis 130, Phoenix 112

Oklahoma City 109, Utah 106

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, late

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Orlando, 7

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30

Washington at Toronto, 7:30

Cleveland at Boston, 8

Denver at Milwaukee, 8

Detroit at New Orleans, 8

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30

Minnesota at Utah, 9

Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10:30

Houston at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Chicago, 8

Charlotte at Phoenix, 9

Oklahoma City at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 64 35 21 8 78 177 163

Ottawa 61 33 22 6 72 161 162

Boston 63 33 24 6 72 176 166

Toronto 61 28 20 13 69 189 182

Florida 62 29 23 10 68 158 174

Tampa Bay 61 28 25 8 64 171 171

Buffalo 63 26 26 11 63 156 181

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 62 42 13 7 91 207 134

Columbus 61 39 16 6 84 199 146

Pittsburgh 61 38 15 8 84 213 171

N.Y. Rangers 63 40 21 2 82 207 168

N.Y. Islanders 61 29 22 10 68 180 182

Philadelphia 62 29 26 7 65 161 187

New Jersey 62 25 25 12 62 145 180

Carolina 59 25 25 9 59 148 171

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 61 41 14 6 88 209 147

Chicago 62 39 18 5 83 187 159

Nashville 63 32 22 9 73 188 177

St. Louis 62 31 26 5 67 173 179

Winnipeg 64 28 30 6 62 189 205

Dallas 63 25 28 10 60 176 203

Colorado 61 17 41 3 37 121 203

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 61 36 18 7 79 170 145

Edmonton 64 34 22 8 76 183 167

Anaheim 63 32 21 10 74 162 161

Calgary 63 33 26 4 70 169 177

Los Angeles 62 30 27 5 65 154 156

Vancouver 61 26 29 6 58 143 176

Arizona 62 22 33 7 51 149 200

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Montreal 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Tuesday’s Results

Boston 4, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 4, Colorado 0

Nashville 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal 1, Columbus 0, OT

Florida 3, Carolina 2, SO

Edmonton 2, St. Louis 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 5

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Los Angeles at Calgary, late

Detroit at Vancouver, late

Toronto at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 8

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7

Arizona at Buffalo, 7

New Jersey at Washington, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7

Florida at Philadelphia, 7

Colorado at Ottawa, 7:30

Nashville at Montreal, 7:30

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30

Toronto at Los Angeles, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GLIAC Tournaments

GLIAC Men’s Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(1) Ferris State 87, (8) Hillsdale 84

(4) Michigan Tech 92, (5) Wayne State 84

(2) Findlay 67, (7) Grand Valley State 59

(6) Ashland 84, (3) Lake Superior State 81

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS

AT FERRIS STATE

(1) Ferris State vs. (4) Michigan Tech, TBA

(2) Findlay vs. (6) Ashland, TBA

NOTE: Finals will take place on Sunday.

GLIAC Women’s Tournament

Tuesday’s Quarterfinals

(1) Ashland 92, (8) Walsh 63

(4) Michigan Tech 82, (5) Ohio Dominican 66

(2) Saginaw Valley State 62, (7) Northern Michigan 45

(3) Grand Valley State 68, (6) Northwood 55

SATURDAY”S SEMIFINALS

AT ASHLAND

(2) Saginaw Valley State vs. (3) Grand Valley State, TBA

(4) Michigan Tech vs. (1) Ashland, TBA

NOTE: Finals will be Sunday at Ashland.

Divisional Tournaments

NCAA Division III Men

Friday’s First Round

At Walla Walla, Wash.

Whitworth (23-4) vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (22-4), 8:30 p.m.

Rhodes (17-10) at Whitman (27-0), 10:30 p.m.

At Abilene, Texas

Emory (16-7) vs. Texas Lutheran (19-9), 6:30 p.m.

LaGrange (18-10) at Hardin-Simmons (22-6), 8:30 p.m.

At Marietta, Ohio

Guilford (23-5) vs. Thomas More (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Calvin (17-10) at Marietta (24-4), 7:30 p.m.

At Rochester, N.Y.

Wesleyan (Conn.) (19-6) vs. Union (N.Y.) (16-10), 5:30 p.m.

Albertus Magnus (23-4) at Rochester (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

At Swarthmore, Pa.

Christopher Newport (25-2) vs. Morrisville State (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Staten Island (21-6) at Swarthmore (22-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Mahwah, N.J.

Amherst (17-7) vs. Keene State (19-9), 5:30 p.m.

Misericordia (20-7) at Ramapo (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Babson Park, Mass.

Skidmore (19-7) vs. New Jersey City (21-7), 5:30 p.m.

Husson (21-6) at Babson (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Pittsford, N.Y.

Tufts (20-6) vs. Salem State (17-10), 3 5:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence (20-6) at St. John Fisher (22-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Middlebury, Vt.

Lycoming (23-4) vs. Cabrini (19-7), 5:30 p.m.

Farmingdale (20-7) at Middlebury (24-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Aston, Pa.

Salisbury (20-7) vs. Endicott (22-6), 5:30 p.m.

Nichols (23-5) at Neumann (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Selinsgrove, Pa.

Eastern Connecticut (20-8) vs. MIT (21-6), 5:30 p.m.

Medaille (21-6) at Susquehanna (21-5), 7:30 p.m.

At Williamstown, Mass.

Scranton (21-6) vs. Oswego State (21-6), 5:30 p.m.

Becker (19-8) at Williams (19-8), 7:30 p.m.

At River Falls, Wis.

Benedictine (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Wartburg (19-9), 6:30 p.m.

Bethel (Minn.) (21-6) at Wisconsin-River Falls (24-3), 8:30 p.m.

At Whitewater, Wis.

Augustana (Ill.) (19-8) vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) (19-7), 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern-St. Paul (20-7) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

At Holland, Mich.

Augustana (Ill.) (19-8) vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) (19-7), 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern-St. Paul (20-7) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-6), 8:30 p.m.

At Hanover, Ind.

Wooster (21-7) vs. North Central (Ill.) (17-10), 5:30 p.m.

Westminster (Mo.) (19-8) at Hanover (23-3), 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III Women

Friday’s First Round

At Amherst, Mass.

Regis (Mass.) (22-6) at Amherst (27-0)

Mary Washington (23-4) vs. Sage (20-8)

At Madison, N.J.

Gwynedd Mercy (18-10) at FDU-Florham (24-3)

Babson (22-5) vs. Messiah (25-2)

At Montclair, N.J.

Westfield State (19-8) at Montclair State (25-2)

UMass-Dartmouth (22-5) vs. La Roche (23-4)

At Ithaca, N.Y.

RIT (19-8) at Ithaca (24-3)

Bowdoin (21-4) vs. New Paltz (18-8)

At Ada, Ohio

Lakeland (20-7) at Ohio Northern (27-0)

Trine (24-2) vs. Illinois Wesleyan (18-9)

At Geneseo, N.Y.

Muhlenberg (20-8) at Geneseo (26-1)

Rochester (17-8) vs. Keene State (21-7)

At Newport News, Va.

Staten Island (22-6) at Christopher Newport (25-2)

Catholic (23-4) vs. Lynchburg (22-6)

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Eureka (20-7) at Thomas More (27-0)

Hope (22-4) vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater (21-5)

At Saint Paul, Minn.

Wisconsin-Superior (23-4) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (27-0)

Chicago (18-7) vs. Wartburg (25-2)

At Greensboro, N.C.

Marymount (Va.) (22-5) at Guilford (24-3)

Albright (22-5) vs. Piedmont (21-7)

At Tacoma, Wash.

UC Santa Cruz (13-10) at Puget Sound (25-2)

Whitman (23-4) vs. George Fox (21-5)

At Richardson, Texas

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (19-8) at Texas-Dallas (25-3)

Trinity (Texas) (26-1) vs. Hendrix (18-10)

At Medford, Mass.

St. Joseph’s (Maine) (24-4) at Tufts (25-2)

DeSales (20-7) vs. Husson (22-4)

At Scranton, Pa.

New England (23-5) at Scranton (24-3)

Eastern Connecticut (20-8) vs. SUNY Poly (25-2)

At Oshkosh, Wis.

Calvin (22-5) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-2)

DePauw (26-2) vs. Gustavus Adolphus (25-2)

At St. Louis

St. Norbert (20-5) at Washington (Mo.) (23-2)

Wheaton (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Rose-Hulman (24-3)

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Maryland 79, Rutgers 59

Ohio St. 71, Penn St. 70

Providence 73, DePaul 64

SOUTH

Barton 84, Mount Olive 68

Duke 75, Florida St. 70

Georgia Tech 61, Pittsburgh 52

Kentucky 73, Vanderbilt 67

MIDWEST

Ball St. 82, Toledo 74

Buffalo 83, Ohio 79

E. Michigan 109, Cent. Michigan 81

Purdue 86, Indiana 75

Texas A&M 60, Missouri 43

W. Michigan 70, N. Illinois 56

TOURNAMENT

Big South Conference

First Round

Campbell 81, Presbyterian 62

Charleston Southern 79, Longwood 74

Patriot League

First Round

Army 74, American U. 58

Loyola (Md.) 67, Lafayette 64

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 64, Air Force 51

TOURNAMENT

River States Conference

Championship

Indiana-East 71, Indiana-Kokomo 59

TRANSACTIONS

Football

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed a second-round, free-agent tender on RB Isaiah Crowell.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to a contract extension.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Delcined to exercise their 2017 option on RB Adrian Peterson.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed the exclusive franchise tag on QB Kirk Cousins.

Hockey

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired D Mat Bodie from the New York Rangers for F Daniel Catenacci.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Michal Rozsival and F Jordin Tootoo on one-year contract extensions.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Marc-Andre Bergeron to a one-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Traded D Brendan Smith to the N.Y. Rangers for 2017 third-round and 2018 second-round draft picks.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled F Josh Ho-San from Bridgeport (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Steven Kampfer from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Acquired F Viktor Stalberg from Carolina for a 2017 third-round draft pick.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Yanni Gourde to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled Fs Riley Barber and Jakub Vrana from Hershey (AHL).

LOCAL & AREA

Arcadia Basketball Tickets

ARCADIA — Tickets for Arcadia boys sectional and girls district basketball games will be sold in the office during school hours this week. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.

H-L Basketball Tickets

BASCOM — Pre-Sale tickets for Hopewell-Loudon’s sectional game Friday at Riverdale will be sold during school hours Wednesday and Thursday and Friday until noon. Pre-sale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets are $6 at the door.

New RIegel Basketball Tickets

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s girls basketball team will play Arcadia in the Division IV district semifinal at Fostoria on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Presale tickets will be on sale in the high school office Tuesday through Thursday during school hours. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. All tickets at the gate will be $6.

Riverdale Seeks Volleyball Coach

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Resumes are now being accepted for a head volleyball coach at Riverdale High School. Applicants must currently possess or be willing to acquire the following credentials in order to be considered for this position: NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Course, Current CPR Licensure, Pupil Activity Permit. Interested applicants must apply in writing or by e-mail to Craig Taylor, Athletic Director. Application must include: date of resume, applicant’s name, listing of credentials. Resumes must be submitted to Craig Taylor’s office no later than 3 p.m. March 10th via email at ctaylor@riverdale.k12.oh.us or by mail to Riverdale Schools, 20613 State Route 37, Mount Blanchard, OH 45867.

