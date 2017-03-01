Girls Basketball: District Capsule

Posted On Wed. Mar 1st, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

Division IV District
WHERE: Fostoria High School.
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8), 6:15 p.m.; (4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8 p.m.
DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7 p.m.
NOTABLE: New Riegel was the upset-maker at the sectional level knocking off Carey 44-43 for a sectional crown on Saturday. The Blue Jackets’ Brianna Gillig has been tough to stop this season as she leads the area with a 20.3 points per game average with 10.1 rebounds per contest. Kennedy Pratt (16.4 ppg) and Mariah Monday (10.3 ppg) both average double figures for the Redskins.
Gillig tossed 29 points and Pratt had 17 when the Blue Jackets beat Arcadia 55-41 back on Feb. 7.
The second district semifinal is a matchup of the co-Sandusky Bay Conference River Division champs. Old Fort won the first meeting between the schools 48-45 with St. Joseph taking the second game 49-40.
Allison Adelsperger is averaging 19.3 points per game for the Stockaders. Adrienne Wehring is the top offensive player for the Crimson Streaks, scoring 17.0 points per game.

Comments

comments

About the Author

NASCAR: RT News Portal!

REVIEW TIMES PROMOTIONS

Findlay Digital Design | Websites, SEO, Social Media

Findlay Digital Design - Websites!

Weekend

WKXA

Sports Buzz Ohio

National Sports

Warriors lose Durant to injury, lose game to Wizards 112-108

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Jets inform Darrelle Revis that he's being released

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Agent: Andrew Bogut has chosen the Cavaliers

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Warriors' Durant hyperextends left knee against Wizards

Posted On28 Feb 2017

Charles released; Cousins gets exclusive franchise tag

Posted On28 Feb 2017
Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company