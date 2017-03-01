Girls Basketball: District Capsule

Division IV District

WHERE: Fostoria High School.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE: (6) New Riegel (13-10) vs. (2) Arcadia (14-8), 6:15 p.m.; (4) Fremont St. Joseph (19-5) vs. (1) Old Fort (21-3), 8 p.m.

DISTRICT FINAL: Saturday, 7 p.m.

NOTABLE: New Riegel was the upset-maker at the sectional level knocking off Carey 44-43 for a sectional crown on Saturday. The Blue Jackets’ Brianna Gillig has been tough to stop this season as she leads the area with a 20.3 points per game average with 10.1 rebounds per contest. Kennedy Pratt (16.4 ppg) and Mariah Monday (10.3 ppg) both average double figures for the Redskins.

Gillig tossed 29 points and Pratt had 17 when the Blue Jackets beat Arcadia 55-41 back on Feb. 7.

The second district semifinal is a matchup of the co-Sandusky Bay Conference River Division champs. Old Fort won the first meeting between the schools 48-45 with St. Joseph taking the second game 49-40.

Allison Adelsperger is averaging 19.3 points per game for the Stockaders. Adrienne Wehring is the top offensive player for the Crimson Streaks, scoring 17.0 points per game.

