Boy’s Basketball: St. Wendelin goes down fighting

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Mohawk boys basketball coach Paul Dunn warned his players.

The Warriors built a 35-21 lead over St. Wendlin at halftime of Tuesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal at Riverdale High School, but Dunn knew the Mohawks weren’t done yet.

“We just watched them Friday against Calvert, and Calvert kind of had the same deal: a 10-point lead the whole game, they pushed it to 15 and St. Wendelin fought back,” Dunn said. “I told the kids at halftime, ‘This is a good team. They’re going to make a run.’ It came down to how we withstood their best punch and how we would respond.”

St. Wendelin did make a run, cutting Mohawk’s lead to nine points on several occasions in the second half, but the Warriors held strong and won 66-52. Eighth-seeded Mohawk (7-16) advances to play No. 2 Hopewell-Loudon (14-8) at 8 p.m. Friday at Riverdale for a sectional title.

In Tuesday’s opener, No. 5 North Baltimore (13-10) swamped Vanlue 58-27. The Tigers will play No. 3 New Riegel (14-8) for a sectional title at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Riverdale.

Dunn saw his young Mohawk team, which features four sophomores playing heavy minutes, go down 4-0 early on a pair of Andrew Schetter baskets before Kaiden Hammer hit a pair of 3-pointers.

“The biggest thing, with us being a young team and getting down 4-0, was seeing that 3 go in,” Dunn said. “That really relaxed us. It made the kids feel better seeing the ball go through the net, and then we got some good ball pressure and some deflections.”

Mohawk used a 9-0 run in a four-minute span of the first quarter to build a 15-6 lead over St. Wendelin (6-17). The Warriors, at one point, forced turnovers on four consecutive St. Wendelin possessions to assume control.

“That’s our basketball,” Dunn said. “I don’t want to say we’re a great halfcourt offensive team, because we’re probably not. We’re best when it’s controlled chaos, when we’re on the run and can push the tempo. We can create open lanes.”

St. Wendelin coach Tim Ritzler bemoaned that stretch of dodgy ball possession that put his team behind early in the game.

“It was kind of the same thing we’ve had the past couple of game,” Ritzler said. “There was one little stretch there where we just had two or three turnovers in a row. They converted those into easy points and built up a 10-point lead. We just couldn’t get over the hump from there.”

Not that St. Wendelin didn’t try. Cyle Smith scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter as St. Wendlin began to make things interesting. Smith hit three consecutive shots, Schetter grabbed an offensive rebound for a putback basket and Brayden Moon hit a free-throw that trimmed the Warriors’ lead to single digits at 44-35 late in the third.

Mohawk had a run of its own. A layup by Mohawk’s Billy Dunlap had the Warriors up 51-35 early in the fourth, and took down Dunn’s stress level.

“The kids, for the most part, weathered the storm,” he said. “They cut into our lead by four after three quarters, but that was a pretty good job of us taking what they gave us and limiting it.”

A Keith Jenkins 3-pointer was the icing for Mohawk, as it gave the Warriors a 63-48 lead with just more than two minutes to play.

“Keith’s 3 was one of those no-no-no, then yes-yes-yes shots,” Dunn said. “Maybe it’s best to pull that out and run a little more clock, but we needed that little bit of a boost.”

“That’s what it’s been all year for us,” Ritzler said. “Out of the 32 minutes, we play really well for 26. It’s just those poor stretches that kill us.”

Dunlap and Zach Hayman had 14 points for Mohawk. Jenkins scored 12, Hammer had 11 and Brandon Flood 10. Flood had a team-best five rebounds.

Schetter finished with 14 points for St. Wendelin. Moon scored 10 points and Brody Whetsel grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

In the opener, North Baltimore dominated from the outset. The Tigers used a pressure defense to overcome some sloppy shooting early in the game and built leads of 13-0, 20-6 after one quarter and 28-10 at halftime.

North Baltimore’s press forced 14 Vanlue turnovers in the first quarter and 22 in the first half.

“Our pressure defense is what’s been helping us here toward the end of the season,” NB coach John Kloepfer said.

Even with a sizeable lead, Kloepfer wasn’t happy with the Tigers’ shot selection and their eight first-half turnovers.

“That’s not going to work on Friday. We shot terrible at the beginning, and we had a chat at halftime about our shooting,” he said. “I think that showed there at the beginning of the third quarter.”

North Baltimore was on first after the break and started the third quarter on a 17-0 run before Vanlue’s Treg Price ended the run with a free throw and a layup late in the quarter. Price led Vanlue (3-19) with seven points.

They were a little more aggressive than we were right from the get-go.

“We dug ourselves too big of a hole,” Vanlue coach Nick Jacobs said. “We weren’t moving on the offensive end. That’s something we’ve talked about all season long, that we can’t stand around.

“I don’t think we looked inside as much as we have all year, part of that was our guards were a little bit unsure facing that press and having so many turnovers. If we can’t get the ball inside, we struggle.”

Reed Davis had six points for Vanlue, while Troy Ward scored five points with seven rebounds.

Noah Brian led North Balimore with 13 points. Julian Hagemyer scored 11 points with a game-high eight rebounds, and Chase Naugle added 10 points.

First Game

VANLUE (3-19)

Price 3-1–7, Bonham 2-1–5, Davis 2-0–6, Ward 2-0–5, Kloepfer 1-1–4. TOTALS: 10-39 3-8 — 27.

NORTH BALTIMORE (13-10)

Gazarek 3-0–6, Hagemyer 6-0–14, Flores 3-0–7, Bishop 1-0–2, Rader 3-0–6, Cotterman 0-2–2, Durfey 0-1–1, Franjic 1-0–2, Brian 3-1–8, Naugle 5-0–10. TOTALS: 25-62 4-5 — 58.

Vanlue 6 4 3 14 — 27

North Baltimore 20 8 21 9 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 4-20 (Davis 2, Ward & Kloepfer); North Baltimore 4-13 (Hagemyer 2, Flores & Brian).

rebounds: Vanlue 21 (Kloepfer 6); North Baltimore 36.

turnovers: Vanlue 25; North Baltimore 10.

Second Game

St. Wendelin (6-17)

Lopez 1-0–2, Moon 3-3–10, Smith 9-0–20, Whetsel 3-0–6, Schetter 6-2–14. TOTALS: 22-42 5-7 — 52.

Mohawk (9-14)

Jenkins 4-3–12, Hammer 4-0–11, Flood 5-0–10, Hayman 6-1–14, McClain 1-0–2, Dunlap 5-2–14, Klopp 0-3–3. TOTALS: 25-48 9-18 — 66.

St. Wendelin 8 13 14 17 — 52

Mohawk 15 20 10 21 — 66

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 3-11 (Smith 2, Moon); Mohawk 7-16 (Hammer 3, Dunlap 2, Hayman, Jenkins).

rebounds: St. Wendelin 23 (Whetsel 8); Mohawk 23 (Flood 5).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 18, Mohawk 14.

