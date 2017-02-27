MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

NBC basketball: Lentz is NBC boys Player of the Year

Posted On Mon. Feb 27th, 2017
Elmwood senior Tayte Lentz netted the Northern Buckeye Conference’s top honor as the NBC released its all-conference boys basketball selections for the 2016-17 season.
Lentz was named the NBC Player of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches. He averaged 17.5 points, 2.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game to lead the Royals to a 14-8 regular-season record.
The rest of the first team included Otsego senior Parker Vollmar, Woodmore junior Mitchell Miller, Genoa sophomore Jake Plantz, Rossford senior Connor Bihn and Eastwood junior Cade Boos.
Elmwood senior Nate Uzelac was named to the all-NBC second team while Fostoria sophomore Aneas Cousin made the league’s honorable mention list.

All-NBC Boys Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Tayte Lentz, Elmwood, sr.; Parker Vollmar, sr., Otsego; Mitchell Miller, jr., Woodmore; Jake Plantz, soph., Genoa; Connor Bihn, sr., Rossford; Cade Boos, jr., Eastwood.
SECOND TEAM
Will Varner, jr., Otsego; Ryan Reiter, sr., Eastwood; Nate Uzelac, sr., Elmwood; Jordan Bekier, sr., Lake; Cota Sinclair, sr., Rossford; Andrew Bench, soph., Genoa.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sam Sutter, Genoa, sr.; Mikey Blauey, sr., Woodmore; Matt Fuerst, sr., Rossford; Jimmy Urias, sr., Lake; Grant Hirzel, jr., Eastwood; Aneas Cousin, soph., Fostoria.

