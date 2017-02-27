Boys basketball: Masterlasco, Gerken take top honors

Blanchard Valley Conference champion Liberty-Benton swept the league’s top awards as the BVC released its all-conference boys basketball selections for the 2016-17 season on Tuesday.

The Eagles’ Anthony Masterlasco was named the BVC Player of the Year while Ben Gerken was voted as the BVC Coach of the Year by his peers.

Masterlasco was joined on the all-BVC first team by Arlington senior Logan Speyer, Pandora-Gilboa junior Drew Johnson, Van Buren senior Braxton Fasone, Leipsic senior Grant Schroeder, Van Buren senior Ryan Turner and Cory-Rawson senior Bryce Tuttle.

Masterlasco, who will continue his academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay, was the area’s top scorer as he netted 25.1 points per game. He was also fourth in the BVC in assists (3.8 per game), sixth in rebounds (8.5) and eighth in steals (2.2).

Gerken earned the coach of the year award after leading the Eagles to a perfect 11-0 run through the BVC and 19-3 regular-season record.

Speyer, one of several 1,000-point career scorers in the region this season, earned a spot on the first team after averaging 19.1 points with 8.4 rebounds per game. He also blocked a league-best 2.9 shots per game for the Red Devils.

Johnson and Tuttle led their respective teams to a resurgence this season.

Johnson helped Pandora-Gilboa win the Putnam County League while finishing in a tie for third in the Blanchard Valley Standings at 8-3. He was second in the league in scoring with 19.1 points and fourth in rebounds with 8.9 rebounds per game. He also added 1.4 blocked shots and 1.8 steals per game for the Rockets.

Tuttle led Cory-Rawson to its first winning record in a number of years as the Hornets finished the regular season with a 12-10 mark. He netted 14.6 points with with 8.6 rebounds per game.

Van Buren finished 10-1 in the BVC and 19-3 overall behind a solid 1-2 punch provided by multi-sport standouts Fasone and Turner. Fasone led the Black Knights in scoring with 16.7 points per game. He also added 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per contest. Turner, meanwhile, did a little bit of everything. He averaged 11.0 points and added 3.7 assists, and 3.4 steals per game.

Schroeder was fourth in the BVC in scoring as he averaged 17.1 point per game for the Vikings. He also grabbed 5.2 rebounds per game.

North Baltimore junior Julian Hagemyer (14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds per game), Liberty-Benton junior Austin May (11.2 ppg, 1.6 spg) and Hopewell-Loudon senior Gauge Sadler (14.7 ppg, 3.3 apg) were second-team selections. Leipsic senior Jordan Berger (9.3 rpg, 11.2 ppg), Pandora-Gilboa sophomore Jared Breece (3.5 apg, 2.0 spg) and Cory-Rawson junior Eric Ritter (12.5 ppg, 1.8 spg) also made the all-BVC second team.

North Baltimore junior Chase Naugle, Arcadia senior Alex Pessell, Van Buren junior Matthew Ayers, Vanlue junior Caleb Bonham, Pandora-Gilboa junior Cooper McCullough and Leipsic sophomore Dylan Schroeder were named third team all-BVC.

All-BVC Boys Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Anthony Masterlasco, sr., Liberty-Benton; Logan Speyer, sr., Arlington; Drew Johnson, jr., Pandora-Gilboa; Braxton Fasone, sr., Van Buren; Grant Schroeder, sr., Leipsic; Ryan Turner, sr., Van Buren; Bryce Tuttle, sr., Cory-Rawson.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Anthony Masterlasco, Liberty-Benton.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Ben Gerken, Liberty-Benton.

SECOND TEAM

Julian Hagemyer, jr., North Baltimore; Austin May, jr., Liberty-Benton; Gauge Sadler, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Jordan Berger, sr., Leipsic; Jared Breece, soph., Pandora-Gilboa; Eric Ritter, jr., Cory-Rawson.

THIRD TEAM

Chase Naugle, jr., North Baltimore; Alex Pessell, sr., Arcadia; Matthew Ayers, jr., Van Buren; Caleb Bonham, jr., Vanlue; Cooper McCullough, jr., Pandora-Gilboa; Dylan Schroeder, soph., Leipsic.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARCADIA — Levi Squire, jr.; Eli Palmer, soph. ARLINGTON — Corbin Mains, sr.; Matt Crawford, sr. CORY-RAWSON — Garrett Kisseberth, sr.; Ethan Misamore, sr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Trent Ardner, sr.; Jordyn Jury, fr. LEIPSIC — Grant Rader, sr.; Hunter Morman, sr. LIBERTY-BENTON — Conor Greer, jr.; Ethan Frankart, sr. McCOMB –Justin Wasson, jr.; Jacob Case, sr. NORTH BALTIMIORE — Noah Brian, sr.; Levi Gazarek, fr. PANDORA-GILBOA — Riley Larcom, soph.; Eli Phillips, jr. RIVERDALE — Noah Hough, sr.; Levi Stauffer, sr. VAN BUREN — Tyler Saltzman, sr.; Kade Steveson, jr. VANLUE — Troy Ward, jr.; Jacob Kloepfer, jr.

