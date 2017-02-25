Sectional Wrestling: Elmwood off to strong start

MILLBURY — Elmwood is off to a strong start at the Division III sectional wrestling tournament at Lake as the Royals are second behind powerful Oak Harbor after the first day of action.

The Rockets lead the way with 81 points. Elmwood (74) is second, Lakota (33) is ninth and North Baltimore (6) 13th.

Elmwood top seed Dylan Hinton reached the semifinals at 197 pounds. Teammates Christian Aldaco (138), Dalton Merritt (145), Noah Baker (170), Jace Grossman (182), Griffin Sperry (220) and Luke Hagemyer (285) also advanced to today’s semifinal round.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at Lake qualify for next week’s Division III district tournament at Toledo Waite.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Oak Harbor 81. 2, Elmwood 74. 3, Gibsonburg 71. 4, Eastwood 64. 5, Genoa 60. 6, Otsego 58. 7, Rossford 45½. 8, Lake 33½. 9, Lakota 33. 10, Northwood 25½. 11, Woodmore 16. 12, Toledo Christian 15. 13, North Baltimore 6. 14, Danbury 0.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

106 — Oscar Sanchez, Genoa, soph., 39-4 vs. Mason Glaze, Eastwood, fr., 30-14; Antonio Lecki, Lake, fr., 25-2 vs. Jake Manley, Otsego, fr., 35-6.

113 — Dylan D’Emilio, Genoa, 43-2 vs. Cameron Pollard, Otsego, soph., 29-5; Tyler Sandwisch, Woodmore, fr., 32-9 vs. Cameron Dickman, soph., Oak Harbor, 38-7.

120 — Julian Sanchez, Genoa, soph., 41-3 vs. David Garcia, Gibsonburg, fr., 25-7; Jesse Wright, Otsego, fr., 25-13 vs. Tad Jensen, Oak harbor, soph., 23-11.

126 — Bruce Hrynciw, Oak Harbos, sr., 35-5 vs. Colton Falk, Northwood, soph., 27-7; Gus Mancuso, Otsego, jr., 28-10 vs. Dustin Morgillo, Genoa, fr., 34-11.

132 — Trevor Scherf, Oak Harbor, sr., 25-6 bs. Jacob Hahn, Eastwood, jr., 32-13; Conor Emch, Woodmore, sr., 36-6 vs. Tanner Krotzer, Rossford, sr., 35-7.

138 — J.D. McNett, Otsego, jr., 28-1 vs. Christian Aldaco, Elmwood, jr., 24-15; Brenden Biddle, Lakota, sr., 32-8 vs. Austin Eick, Rossford, jr., 38-8.

145 — Dylan Mansor, Oak Harbor, sr., 36-4 vs. Jonathon Auld, Gibsonburg, fr., 28-9; Clay Edwards, Otsego, sr., 21-7 vs. Dalton Merritt, Elmwood, sr., 12-4.

152 — Jake Huston, Oak Harbor, sr., 35-4 vs. Trevor Franks, Lakota, fr., 33-8; Michael Burket, Eastwood, sr., 37-4 vs. Hugo Villareal, Gibsonburg, jr., 38-2.

160 — James Limongi, Genoa, soph., 27-2 vs. Brady Jaso, Gibsonburg, soph., 32-8; Garrett Mapes, Oak Harbor, jr., 32-11 vs. Ty Hussar, Rossford, jr., 37-6.

170 — Trevor Mack, Northwood, sr., 36-5 vs. Seth Welch, Eastwood, jr., 27-17; Noah Baker, Elmwood, sr., 34-9 vs. Brad Mendoza, Gibsonburg, soph., 38-3.

182 — Madison Jaso, Gibsonburg, sr., 31-1 vs. Cory Butler, Toledo Christian, sr., 16-11; Kian Thompson, Oak Harbor, sr., 15-3 vs. Jace Grossman, Elmwood, sr., 39-3.

195 — Dylan Hinton, Elmwood, sr., 39-3 vs. Gabe Scott, Genoa, jr., 28-14; Jake Sage, Oak Harbor, soph., 29-9 vs. Zane Zientek, Eastwood, sr., 34-8.

220 — Dylan Thorp, Oak Harbor, sr., 37-2 vs. Marciano Salazar, Gibsonburg, jr., 22-17; Griffin Sperry, Elmwood, sr., 27-8 vs. Tyler Tudor, Eastwood, sr., 36-6.

285 — Jon Moore, Lake, sr., 38-1 vs. Dillon Farley, Otsego, sr., 27-10; Luke Hagemyer, Elmwood, sr., 9-3 vs. Dakota Klotz, Lakota, 28-12.

Mohawk tops at Fostoria

The schools from the Northern 10 Conference, Mohawk and Carey, led the 14-team sectional field at Fostoria High School after the first day.

The Warriors have 58½ points. Carey (53), McComb (50) and Van Buren (46) are next.

There were no upsets among the top seeds at each weight class. Top seeds Caden Gurney (120), Daniel Price (132), Chet Margraf (138), Parker Brown (160) and Cole Draper (170) all advanced for the Warriors.

Carey and McComb have seven wrestlers while Van Buren advanced six in today’s 10 a.m. semifinals.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class at Fostoria qualify for next week’s Division III district tournament at Toledo Waite.

TEAM STANDINGS

1, Mohawk 58½. 2, Carey 53. 3, McComb 50. 4, Van Buren 46. 5, Galion 42. 6, Cory-Rawson 34½. 7, Arcadia 32½. 8, Riverdale 31½. 9, Bucyrus 31. 10, Fremont St. Joseph 30. 11, Tiffin Calvert 27. 12, Liberty-Benton 12. 13, Hopewell-Loudon 5. 14, St. Wendelin 0.

SATURDAY’S SEMIFINAL PAIRINGS

106 — Owen Karcher, Cory-Rawson vs. Chance Mason, Hopewell-Loudon; Jordan Marczak, Arcadia vs. Brenden Ganshorn, Galion.

113 — Dylan Montgomery, McComb vs. Daniel White, Cory-Rawson; Jaden Lutz, Bucyrus vs. Reece Mullholand, Carey.

120 — Caden Gurney, Mohawk vs. Mason Ricker, Bucyrus; Andres Miranda, Van Buren vs. Wyatt Lucas, Arcadia.

126 — Jevyn Pratt, Carey vs. Thane Gallegos, Riverdale; Cody Brady, Galion vs. Matthew Pierce, McComb.

132 — Daniel Price, Mohawk vs. Justin Schlack, Carey; Brice Spoon, McComb vs. Nate Vasquez, Fremont St. Joseph.

138 — Chet Margraf, Mohawk vs. A.J. Gernert, Carey; Isaiah Colvin, Cory-Rawson vs. Jacob Dillon, McComb.

145 — Tyler Ludwig, Van Buren vs. Andrew Smith, McComb; Morgan Price, Mohawk vs. Wayne Frey, Riverdale.

152 — Noah Schumacher, Van Buren vs. Damen Parsell, Bucyrus; Cole Cramer, Arcadia vs. Rico Lopez, Mohawk.

160 — Parker Brown, Mohawk vs. Willy Shaffer, Carey; Jacob Emerine, Van Buren vs. Connor Kwiat, Tiffin Calvert.

170 — Cole Draper, Mohawk vs. Blaine Peterson, Cory-Rawson; Eric Fulwider, Fremont St. Joseph vs. Garrett Kuns, Galion.

182 — Aidan Loveridge, Riverdale, vs. Chandler Harris, Liberty-Benton; Cade Whitticar, Van Buren vs. Tanner May, Carey.

195 — Noah Grochowalski, Galion vs. Brice Markel, McComb; Ethan Hayes, Riverdale vs. Joseph Shirley, Tiffin Calvert.

220 — Jon Racheter, Carey vs. Zerich Magnall, Cory-Rawson; Tanner Schroer, Van Buren vs. Noah Price, Fremont St. Joseph.

285 — Weldon Mason, Galion vs. Matt Smith, McComb; John Hill, Arcadia vs. Nick Maury, Tiffin Calvert.

