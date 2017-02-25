Boys Basketball: Royals rack up win over Fostoria on senior night

By ANDY WOLF

BLOOMDALE — Playing for the last time on their home court, Elmwood seniors Andy Curtis, Tayte Lentz and Nate Uzelac combined to score their team’s first 21 points.

The Royals led only 21-12 in the early second frame before five different players scored in a 14-2 run to blow the game wide open against Fostoria High School.

Elmwood coasted from there to a 69-49 Northern Buckeye Conference victory on senior night.

“Senior night we always play that up,” Elmwood coach Ty Traxler said. “It’s one of the biggest games of the year, especially with these three seniors. They’ve all played varsity since their sophomore year. They’ve seen the ups and the down, a league championship (2015-16). They’ve seen what it’s like to start with nobody back like this year.”

The Royals finished their regular season at 14-8 overall, 8-6 in the NBC while the Redmen fell to 5-17, 2-12.

Traxler noted his team was coming off an emotional 65-47 nonconference home win against Van Buren (19-3) Wednesday night and wanting to keep the momentum rolling with the tournament just ahead.

Guided by its seniors, Elmwood did exactly that.

Lentz scored a game-high 25 points with six rebounds, Uzelac posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds and Curtis scored eight points.

“It means a lot. We started with probably eight kids our freshman year and us three are the only ones left,” Uzelac said. “That’s pretty cool. This game especially, coach really pushed us.”

Uzelac completed his double-double in the early minutes of the third quarter and scored 11 of his points in the second quarter.

Five of his rebounds came on the offensive end where he also dished out four assists.

“My teammates set me up for that; it wasn’t all me,” Uzelac said. “I had a height advantage (6-foot-3) against most of them and I used it to my advantage, I wanted to be more physical than them.”

Lentz and Curtis had nine and eight points in that 21-12 start.

A 3-pointer by Skylar Garcia and a pair of free throws by Armand Cousin pulled the Redmen within four points midway through the second quarter.

But 5-foot-5 sophomore point guard Jonathan Duvall splashed in 3-pointer and a free throw on consecutive possessions and Jonah Childress added another triple to push the lead into double digits.

After Gabe Turner drove for a Fostoria score, Uzelac answered with a drive of his own, Lentz hit two free throws and Matthew Cline knocked down a jumper to complete the run.

Elmwood went on to shoot 9 of 13 in the quarter to lead 41-23 at halftime.

“We went through a big-time lull in the middle of the year where we lost three straight to Eastwood, Genoa and Old Fort — all teams with three or less losses (at the time),” Traxler said. “The wakeup call came against Woodmore (now 8-14 overall) on our homecoming. They showed up and beat our tails (60-45). That refocused us and got us understanding what we were good at and what we were overlooking as coaches. We’ve really gotten back to work and basics. It seems to be paying off.”

Fostoria coach J.T. Bates started his team out in a zone defense, wanting to work on it in preparations for their first tournament game against Toledo Woodward.

Once Elmwood knocked down a few 3-pointers, Bates switched back into their man defense.

Meanwhile on offense, the Redmen got plenty of second-chance looks but struggled to knock down shots.

“A lot of those shots were good open shots underneath the basket and we still miss,” Bates said. “We’ve got to finish the ball and we just didn’t do that.”

Dae’Mier Johnson led Fostoria with 13 points, scoring 10 in the second half.

Maalik Tucker scored eight points in the fourth quarter while Aneas Cousin added seven points.

Jayden Stanton had a team-high seven boards.

FOSTORIA (5-17, 2-12 NBC)

Sierra 1-2–4, Turner 2-0–5, Garcia 1-0–3, An. Cousin 3-1–7, Arm. Cousin 1-2–5, Stanton 1-0–2, Tucker 3-2–8, Johnson 4-5–13, Phillips 1-0–2, Mauricio 0-0–0, Ward 0-0–0, Milum 0-0–0. TOTALS: 17-52 12-15–49.

elmwood (14-8, 8-6 nbc)

Jon. Childress 2-0–5, Duvall 1-1–4, Jos. Childress 0-0–0, T. Lentz 10-3–25, Curtis 3-0–8, Peter 1-0–2, Snow 0-0–0, Cline 2-0–4, Uzelac 5-1″”12, Tienarend 0-0–0, Stearns 2-0–4, Weiss 0-1–1, Taft 0-0–0, Gudger 0-0–0, M. Lentz 0-0–0 . TOTALS: 28-59 6-11–69.

Fostoria 11 12 10 16 — 49

Elmwood 15 26 22 6 — 69

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 3-11 (Turner, Garcia & Arm. Cousin); Elmwood 7-15 (Curtis & T. Lentz 2, Uzelac, Jon. Childress & Duvall).

rebounds: Fostoria 33 (Stanton 7); Elmwood 32 (Uzelac 13).

turnovers: Fostoria 14; Elmwood 13.

junior varsity: Fostoria, 62-24.

