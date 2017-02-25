Boys Basketball Roundup: Speyer hits 1,000 as Arlington tops Arcadia

ARLINGTON — Logan Speyer scored 15 point and grabbed a game-high six rebounds, and surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career, as Arlington defeated Arcadia 60-26 Friday in Blanchard Valley Conference boys play.
Matt Crawford led Arlington (11-11, 7-4 BVC) with 16 points. Corbin Mains had eight points and Caleb Price snared five rebounds.
Eli Palmer and Alex Pessell each scored seven points for Arcadia (4-17, 1-10 BVC). Trevor Brubaker had four rebounds.

Arcadia (4-17, 1-10 BVC)
Palmer 2-3–7, Pessell 2-3–7, Squire 2-0–6, Johnson 2-0–4, Brubaker 0-2–2. TOTALS: 8-31 8-20 — 26.
Arlington (11-11, 7-4 BVC)
Crawford 6-0–16, Speyer 4-7–15, Mains 3-0–8, N. Russell 1-4–6, Crist 2-0–4, Oates 1-1–3, Vermillon 1-0–3, Price 1-0–2, Insley 1-0–2, J. Russell 0-1–1. TOTALS: 20-48 13-22 — 60.
Arcadia 3 10 7 6 — 26
Arlington 16 18 13 13 — 60
3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 2-6 (Squire 2); Arlington 7-24 (Crawford 4, Mains 2, Vermillon).
rebounds: Arcadia 15 (Brubaker 4); Arlington 35 (Speyer 6).
turnovers: Arcadia 22, Arlington 12.

OLD FORT 86
SANDUSKY ST. MARY’S 70
SANDUSKY — Hootie Cleveland, Jacob Webb and Eric Bell combined for 56 points as Old Fort scored at least 20 points in every quarter in beating Sandusky St. Mary’s 86-70 in a Sandusky Bay Conference game.
Cleveland and Webb each scored 20 for the Stockaders (19-3, 11-1 SBC River), while Webb added team-highs of 10 assists and five steals. Eric Bell also had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
David Miller led all scorers with 28 points for St. Mary’s (11-10, 7-5).
old fort (19-3, 11-1 sbc river)
Cleveland 8-0–20, Webb 6-6–20, Bell 7-2–16, Wagner 3-2–10, Hammond 2-4–8, Baker 4-0–8, Steyer 2-0–4. TOTALS: 32-62 14-20–86.
sandusky st. mary’s (11-10, 7-5 sbc river)
Dav. Miller 10-2–28, Covol 3-3–11, Fischer 3-3–10, Morrow 3-2–9, Dan. Miller 2-0–6, Wimmer 1-2–4, D. Baird 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-68 12-14–70.
Old Fort 20 20 23 23 — 86
St. Mary’s 21 14 13 22 — 70
3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 8-15 (Cleveland 4, Wagner & Webb 2), St. Mary’s Dav. Miller 6, Dan. Miller & Covol 2, Morrow & Fischer).
rebounds: Old Fort 33 (Bell 16), St. Mary’s 36.
turnovers: Old Fort 10, St. Mary’s 15.
junior varsity: Old Fort, 52-42.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 67
McCOMB 58
BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon trailed McComb by seven at halftime, but rallied with a 41-point second half in topping the Panthers 67-58 in a Blanchard Valley Conference game.
The Chieftains, who improved to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in the BVC, were led by Gauge Sadler’s 19 points and Trent Ardner’s 18.
Adrian Grubb paced McComb (3-17, 2-9 BVC) with 13 points and Koby Gustwiller scored 11.
mccomb (3-17, 2-9 bvc)
Grubb 5-3–13, K. Gustwiller 4-0–11, S. Gustwiller 4-1–9, T. Schroeder 3-0–7, J. Wasson 3-0–7, Case 2-0–6, K. Wasson 1-1–3, C. Schroeder 0-2–2. TOTALS: 22-53 7-12–58.
hopewell-loudon (14-8, 5-6 bvc)
Sadler 6-3–19, Ardner 7-1–18, Milligan 3-0–8, Rumschlag 3-2–8, Hoover 3-1–7, Jury 2-0–4, Bolte 1-1–3. TOTALS: 25-55 8-16–67.
McComb 16 17 9 16 — 58
Hopewell-Loudon 13 13 20 21 — 67
3-Point GOALS: McComb 7-20 (K. Gustwiller 3, Case 2, T. Schroeder & J. Wasson), Hopewell-Loudon 9-23 (Sadler 4, Ardner 3, Milligan 2).
rebounds: McComb 24, Hopewell-Loudon 34 (Bolte 8).
turnovers: McComb 11, Hopewell-Loudon 12.
junior varsity: Hopewell-Loudon, 49-27.

VAN BUREN 64
RIVERDALE 29
VAN BUREN — Ryan Turner led a balanced Van Buren scoring attack with 10 points Friday as the Black Knights defeated Riverdale 65-29 in Blanchard Valley Conference boys play.
Matthew Ayers had nine points, and Nick Beitzel, Riley Adolph and Kade Steveson each scored eight as the Black Knights improved to 19-3, 10-1 BVC). Turner had three assists and four steals.
Jevin Shoops had eight points for Riverdale (5-17, 3-8 BVC). Jonathan Walter scored seven points and had seven rebounds.

Riverdale (5-17, 3-8 BVC)
Shoops 4-0–8, Loveridge 1-1–3, Hough 1-0–2, Stauffer 2-1–5, Walter 3-1–7, Vent 2-0–4. TOTALS: 13-423 3 — 29.
Van Buren (19-3, 10-1 BVC)
Saltzman 2-1–5, Fasone 2-2–6, Ayers 4-0–9, Beitzel 3-2–8, Steveson 3-2–8, Iliff 2-1–5, Rickenbacher 1-0–3, Turner 5-0–10, Bell 1-0–2, Adolph 2-2–8. TOTALS: 25-55 10-15 — 64.
Riverdale 6 11 4 8 — 29
Van Buren 11 15 20 18 — 64
3-Point GOALS: Riverdale 0-10; Van Buren 4-11 (Adolph 2, Rickenbacher, Ayers).
rebounds: Riverdale 19 (Walter 7); Van Buren 31 (Adolph & Saltzman 3).
turnovers: Riverdale 21, Van Buren 12.
junior varsity: Van Buren, 52-32.

NORTH BALTIMORE 66
VANLUE 43
VANLUE — Julian Hagemyer scored a game-high 18 points Friday to help North Baltimore defeat Vanlue 66-43 in a Blanchard Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Adam Flores and Brady Rader each scored 10 points for North Baltimore (12-10, 5-6 BVC). Chase Naugle scored nine points and Levi Gazarek added eight points.
Troy Ward scored 15 points to lead Vanlue (3-18, 0-11 BVC). Jacob Kloepfer had 10 points and Caleb Bonham scored nine points.

North Baltimore (12-10, 5-6 BVC)
Gazarek 4-0–8, Hagemyer 6-2–18, Flores 4-1–10, Rader 5-0–10, Cotterman 1-0–2, Franjc 3-0–6, Brian 1-1–3, Nuagle 4-1–9. TOTALS: 28-66 5-8 — 66.
Vanlue (3-18, 0-11 BVC)
Price 2-1–6, Bonham 3-3–9, Davis 1-0–3, Ward 5-3–15, Kloepfer 2-4–10. TOTALS: 13-43 11-19 — 43.
North Baltimore 13 17 19 17 — 66
Vanlue 6 12 8 17 — 43
3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 5-16 (Hagemyer 4, Flores); Vanlue 6-15 (Ward 2, Kloepfer 2, Davis, Price).
rebounds: North Baltimore 27; Vanlue 31 (Bonham 10).
junior varsity: North Baltimore, 28-13.

