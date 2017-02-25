Boys Basketball: Mohawks fall in Ritzler’s return to Calvert

By SHANNON DOVE

Sports Writer

TIFFIN — The parents of St. Wendelin boys basketball coach Tim Ritzler were in attendance at Friday’s game at Tiffin Calvert, wearing Senecas blue.

It’s understandable: alumnus Ritzler was a coach at Calvert for several years before taking over head coaching duties for the Mohawks.

Unfortunately St. Wendelin was unable to get the win in Ritzler’s return, falling 60-50 to the Senecas in Sandusky River League action.

“We missed a lot of opportunities,” Ritzler said. “We missed a couple of free throws, a couple of shots inside and every time we tried to make a run we just shot ourselves in the foot with a mistake or Calvert answered with a play inside “” either Kantner or Keller, each of them made some plays inside for them.

“I think that was the big difference: they finished plays and we didn’t.”

The third quarter proved to be the turning point as the Mohawks were able to muster just seven points while the Senecas ground out 17. After trailing 26-23 at halftime, the Mohawks were slow to get their first points of the second half as the Senecas put six on the board before Brody Whetsel finally scored a field goal. Calvert ran off another seven points, including a 3-point play Connor Meyer and a pair of field goals from Corbin Kantner to extend the lead to 39-25. Cyle Smith’s 3-pointer came with 2:03 remaining in the quarter, but the damage had been done.

“It was just a quarter of missed opportunities,” Ritzler said of the third. “We come out first possession and get a trap and a steal right off the bat and have a layup and don’t convert it, and that just kind of spelled how the rest of the quarter went. We make that, cut it to one and get some momentum to start the half, I think we have a different ballgame.”

Cyle Smith was a one-man wrecking crew in the fourth, scoring 15 of his game-high 20 points in the final quarter, with 8 coming off Senecas turnovers. After just four miscues in the first half, the Senecas coughed up the ball seven times in the fourth quarter. The Mohawks cut the lead to seven points twice: first with a field goal by Quinton Taylor to cut the score to 47-40 at 4:21 and again at 1:00 when Smith converted a turnover, cutting the score to 55-48.

Calvert forced 20 Mohawks turnovers.

“A couple of those when they turned over the ball tonight we were able to convert those,” Calvert coach Ted Willman said. “Last week we had two games where guys turned it over and we didn’t convert them. “¦ Even when it was kind of close there, up three at half, we got a little bit of a run off a couple of misses, and a couple of turnovers and we were more efficient at that.”

The Mohawks held the lead three times in the first quarter at 2-0, 8-7, and 10-9, twice courtesy of Brody Whetsel and once by Smith.

“The first half, especially first quarter, their offensive rebounds “” and that was one thing I had an asterisk by: we can’t allow them to get putbacks and that’s what we did. Whetsel had I think 12 (points) and almost all of them came in the first quarter,” Willman said.

Whetsel scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half, 8 in the first quarter. He had a double-double with 11 rebounds to go with his 16 points.

Kantner paced the Senecas with 16 points and 8 rebounds while Hemminger finished with 12 points and Meyer with 10.

Calvert won the junior varsity game 51-38, led by Hunter Hendrix’s 15-point effort. St. Wendelin’s Cam’Ren Williams led all players with 20 points.

st. wendelin (6-16, 2-10 SBC river)

Lopez 2-0–4, Williams 0-0–0, Moon 0-0–0, Noel 2-0–4, Smith 7-5–20, Kelbley 1-1–3, Taylor 1-0–2, Whetsel 7-2–16, Schetter 0-0–0. TOTALS: 20-47 8-19–50.

tiffin calvert (9-13, 5-7 sbc river)

Meyer 3-4–10, Deats 0-0–0, Kennedy 3-2–8, Hemminger 6-0–12, Keller 3-0–6, Conn 2-0–4, Somodi 2-0–4, Kentner 8-0–16. TOTALS: 27-53 6-14–60.

St. Wendelin 12 11 7 20 — 50

Tiffin Calvert 14 12 17 17 — 60

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 2-8 (Smith & Kelbley), Tiffin Calvert 0-4.

rebounds: St. Wendelin 34 (Whetsel 11), Tiffin Calvert 29 (Kantner 8).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 20, Tiffin Calvert 15.

junior varsity: Tiffin Calvert, 51-38.

