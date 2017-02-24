Prep Bowling: Fostoria’s Yates 25th at district

ROSSFORD — Fostoria’s Trey Yates finished tied for 25th place Thursday at the Division II district boys bowling tournament Thursday at Interstate Lanes.

The top three teams, and top three individuals not on a qualifying team, advanced from the district to the OHSAA championships March 3-4 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Trey Yates fired a 170-192-216–578.

St. Marys Memorial (4,094), Woodmore (4,082) and Coldwater (4,062) placed first through third, respectively, as teams to advance to state. Coldwater’s Cory Whitacre (650) was the tourney’s individual champion.

St. Henry’s Trey Buehler (645), Lima Shawnee’s Skylar Briggs (643) and Wauseon’s Nic Kearney (641) qualified for state as individuals not on a qualifying team.

