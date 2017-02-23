Thursday’s scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62
Other NW Ohio Games
Elmwood 65, Van Buren 47
Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Mansfield Temple Christian 39
Monclova Christian 57, Lakeside Danbury 45
North Union 50, Cardington 49
Around Ohio
Division II
Marietta 62, New Lexington 50
Division III
Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Chillicothe Huntington 51
S. Point 59, Wellston 46
Wheelersburg 61, Ironton Rock Hill 44
Williamsport Westfall 59, Frankfort Adena 41
Division IV
Belpre 59, Crown City S. Gallia 45
Ironton St. Joseph 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 28
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, New Boston Glenwood 42
S. Webster 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39
Thursday’s Games
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Archbold
Putnam County League
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Miller City
Canton Heritage at Kidron Central Christian
Edgerton at Paulding
Montpelier at Fairview
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Hopewell-Loudon
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Riverdale at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Putnam County League
Leipsic at Fort Jennings
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Ada at Columbus Grove
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Lincolnview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s
St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Elida at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Vermilion at Clyde
Northern Ohio League
Ontario at Willard
Sandusky Senior at Shelby
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Coldwater
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Clear Fork at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Crestline at Galion Senior
Delphos St. John’s at Continental
Fairview at Kalida
Lima Temple Christian at Monclova Christian
Loudonville at Smithville
Miller City at Hicksville
Ottoville at Wayne Trace
Spencerville at Lima Cent. Cath.
Toledo Christian at Antwerp
Saturday’s Games
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Milan Edison
Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.
Holgate at Delta
Lima Perry at McComb
Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa
Mohawk at Arcadia
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Sectional Tournament Games
Wednesday’s Results
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
Perrysburg 77, Sylvania Southview 32
Anthony Wayne 32, Fremont Ross 31, OT
DIVISION II
AT LEIPSIC
Lima Shawnee 40, Celina 32
St. Marys Memorial 54, Bryan 39
AT SPENCERVILLE
Defiance 28, Van Wert 14
Napoleon 47, Elida 27
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
Toledo Rogers 68, Toledo Woodward 20
AT GENOA
Toledo Central Catholic 56, Toledo Scott 32
Bowling Green 42, Port Clinton 21
AT BUCYRUS
Tiffin Columbian 34, Lexington 33
Mansfield Senior 49, Sandusky 48
AT MONROEVILLE
Sandusky Perkins 35, Vermilion 32
Norwalk 69, Clear Fork 26
DIVISION III
AT LEXINGTON
Willard 51, Bucyrus 41
Fostoria 46, Wynford 31
AT WILLARD
Margaretta 80, Galion 24
Mohawk 52, Ashland Crestview 42
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
Archbold 66, Northwood 27
Rossford 46, Ottawa Hills 20
AT WAPAKONETA
Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30
Fort Recovery 63, Parkway 32
DIVISION IV
AT BRYAN
Fairview 48, Hilltop 29
Hicksville 47, Fayette 31
AT FREMONT ROSS
St. Wendelin 45, Maumee Valley Country Day 37
Old Fort 73, Lakota 29
AT SHELBY
Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, South Central 39
New London 61, Crestline 26
AT BLUFFTON
North Baltimore 46, Pandora-Gilboa 44
Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42
AT ALLEN EAST
New Knoxville 34, Lincolnview 30
Marion Local 50, Spencerville 32
AT LIMA BATH
Lima Central Catholic 56, Ridgemont 50
New Bremen 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Around Ohio
Division I
Beavercreek 41, Centerville 27
Cin. Glen Este 52, Cin. Oak Hills 42
Cin. McAuley 52, Cin. Sycamore 21
Cin. Princeton 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38
Clayton Northmont 60, Franklin 53
Huber Hts. Wayne 45, W. Carrollton 19
Mt. Notre Dame 71, Harrison 21
New Carlisle Tecumseh 54, Kettering Fairmont 45
Division II
Cambridge 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 28
Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Hughes 12
Cin. McNicholas 49, Cin. Indian Hill 33
Cols. Eastmoor 82, Cols. East 4
Cols. South 43, Granville 35
Day. Carroll 71, Day. Belmont 15
Dover 73, Steubenville 31
Lakewood 32, Cols. Bexley 25
Lisbon Beaver 58, St. Clairsville 42
Marysville 78, E. Liverpool 14
New Concord John Glenn 62, Rayland Buckeye 34
Spring. Kenton Ridge 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64
Warsaw River View 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Division III
Akr. Garfield 63, Middlefield Cardinal 36
Barnesville 48, Richmond Edison 35
Bellaire 82, Coshocton 13
Bethel-Tate 29, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 25
Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 29
Canfield S. Range 61, E. Palestine 30
Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Waynesville 46
Columbiana 87, Youngs. Liberty 34
Columbiana Crestview 67, Springfield 40
Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Independence 34, OT
Kirtland 69, Day. Horizon Science Academy 37
Lisbon David Anderson 56, Hanoverton United 36
Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45
Loudonville 44, Smithville 37
Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Newcomerstown 18
Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41
Massillon Tuslaw 62, Manchester 35
Middletown Madison Senior 61, New Lebanon Dixie 31
Navarre Fairless 52, Ashland Mapleton 45
Orrville 70, Sullivan Black River 41
W. Liberty-Salem 71, Brookville 12
Warren Champion 48, Conneaut 17
Wellington 42, Columbia Station Columbia 19
Wickliffe 61, Warrensville Hts. 6
Wooster Triway 34, Creston Norwayne 33
Youngs. Mooney 62, Mineral Ridge 35
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40
Division IV
Bristol 35, Cortland Maplewood 24
Cedarville 92, Cin. College Prep. 10
Cin. Country Day 57, Felicity-Franklin 31
Cols. Wellington 74, Howard E. Knox 35
Covington 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35
Dalton 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35
Ft. Loramie 55, Ansonia 32
Kinsman Badger 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 28
Leetonia 46, Warren JFK 45
Ridgedale 51, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 39
N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22
Rittman 65, Elyria Open Door 16
Russia 54, Mechanicsburg 40
S. Charleston SE 55, Yellow Springs 45
Southington Chalker 76, Richmond Hts. 21
Warren Lordstown 52, Sebring McKinley 26
Thursday’s Sectional Finals
DIVISION I
AT FOSTORIA
(2) Toledo Start (20-1) vs. (11) Lima Senior (10-13), 6
(3) Toledo Whitmer (18-5) vs. (7) Oregon Clay (13-9), 8
DIVISION III
AT SPRINGFIELD
(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (2) Otsego (19-3), 6:15
(5) Delta (12-10) vs. (4) Woodmore (15-8), 8
Saturday’s Sectional Finals
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
(4) Perrysburg (14-9) vs. (5) Anthony Wayne (18-5), 6:15
(9) Findlay (12-11) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (21-3), 8
DIVISION II
AT LEIPSIC
(11) Lima Shawnee (7-15) vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0), 6:15
(6) St. Marys Memorial (14-9) vs. (4) Lima Bath (15-7), 8
AT SPENCERVILLE
(5) Defiance (15-8) vs. (3) Kenton (16-6), 6:15
(8) Napoleon (10-13) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (15-5), 8
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(3) Toledo Rogers (13-8) vs. (9) Maumee (5-17), 6:15
(2) Oak Harbor vs. (11) Wauseon (3-19), 8
AT GENOA
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (4) Lake (16-6), 6:15
(6) Bowling Green (11-12) vs. (1) Clyde (19-3), 8
AT BUCYRUS
(11) Tiffin Columbian (7-16) vs. (3) Bellevue (17-4), 6:15
(6) Mansfield Senior (11-12) vs. (5) Ontario (14-7), 8
AT MONROEVILLE
(7) Sandusky Perkins (13-9) vs. (1) Shelby (20-1), 6:15
(4) Norwalk (17-5) vs. (2) Upper Sandusky (21-1), 8
Division III
AT WILLARD
(8) Seneca East (12-11) vs. (1) Western Reserve (19-3), 6:15
(6) Mohawk (12-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (12-10), 8
AT LEXINGTON
(4) Riverdale (12-11) vs. (5) Edison (10-12), 6:15
(2) Willard (11-12) vs. (11) Fostoria (8-15), 8
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(10) Eastwood (12-11) vs. (3) Swanton (14-8), 1
(1) Archbold (22-1) vs. (12) Rossford (5-18), 3
AT LINCOLNVIEW
(7) Tinora (14-9) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (21-1), 6:15
(5) Bluffton (17-6) vs. (4) Coldwater (17-5), 8
AT WAPAKONETA
(8) St. Henry (10-13) vs. (3) Liberty-Benton (19-3), 6:15
(6) Patrick Henry (15-8) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (18-3), 8
DIVISION IV
AT DEFIANCE
(11) Edgerton (6-17) vs. (1) Stryker (19-3), 6:15
(5) Holgate (12-11) vs. (3) Antwerp (16-6), 8
AT BRYAN
(7) Ayersville (12-11) vs. (2) Pettisville (17-5), 6:15
(5) Fairview (11-12) vs. (4) Hicksville (17-6), 8
AT GENOA
(3) Carey (16-6) vs. (6) New Riegel (12-10), 1
(2) Arcadia (13-8) vs. (8) Toledo Christian- (12-11), 2:45
AT FREMONT ROSS
(4) Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) vs. (5) Cardinal Stritch (17-5), 6:15
(9) St. Wendelin (9-13) vs. (1) Old Fort (20-3), 8
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON
(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (13-10) vs. (2) Buckeye Central (18-4), 6:15
(10) Tiffin Calvert (4-18) vs. (4) Danbury (17-5), 8
AT SHELBY
(8) Monroeville (8-15) vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul (19-3), 6:15
(6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (12-11) vs. (3) New London (16-7), 8
AT PAULDING
(12) Continental (5-18) vs. (1) Ottoville (19-3), 6:15
(8) McComb (10-13) vs. (4) Leipsic (16-6), 8
AT BLUFFTON
(2) Arlington (20-3) vs. (10) Miller City (7-15), 6:15
(6) North Baltimore (15-7) vs. (3) Wayne Trace (20-3), 8
AT ALLEN EAST
(2) Upper Scioto Valley (19-3) vs. (5) Convoy Cresview (13-9), 6:15
(8) New Knoxville (10-13) vs. (3) Marion Local (13-10), 8
AT LIMA BATH
(11) Hardin Northern (10-13) vs. (1) Minster (20-2), 6:15
(9) Lima Central Catholic (12-11) vs. (4) New Bremen (11-12), 8
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 2
Toledo St. Francis 16, Sylvania Southview 0
Tuesday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Findlay 5, Oregon Clay 0
Bowling Green 8, Toledo St. John’s 0
Friday’s District Semifinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 7
Saturday’s District Semifinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(2) Bowling Green vs. (3) Findlay, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Wednesday’s Game
Arizona 9, Grand Canyon University 1
Thursday’s Games
Florida Southern College vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Tampa vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Northeastern University vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 60 32 20 8 72 169 155
Ottawa 58 32 20 6 70 158 153
Toronto 59 28 20 11 67 186 177
Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156
Florida 59 28 21 10 66 152 166
Tampa Bay 59 27 24 8 62 164 167
Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168
Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 59 40 12 7 87 199 127
Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166
Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143
N.Y. Rangers 59 38 19 2 78 198 155
N.Y. Islanders 59 28 21 10 66 177 175
Philadelphia 60 28 25 7 63 155 183
New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172
Carolina 56 24 24 8 56 142 165
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138
Chicago 60 37 18 5 79 177 154
St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173
Nashville 59 28 22 9 65 169 165
Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 58 16 39 3 35 114 192
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144
Edmonton 61 33 20 8 74 176 159
Anaheim 61 31 20 10 72 156 154
Calgary 60 30 26 4 64 159 172
Los Angeles 59 29 26 4 62 145 146
Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172
Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Ottawa 2, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Edmonton 1
Toronto 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 1
Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1
Wednesday’s Results
Edmonton 4, Florida 3
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1
Boston at Anaheim, late
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7:30
Colorado at Nashville, 8
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Edmonton at Washington, 7
Calgary at Florida, 7:30
Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 5
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5
Washington at Nashville, 5
Montreal at Toronto, 7
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8
Buffalo at Colorado, 10
San Jose at Vancouver, 10
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 34 .404 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618 —
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½
Orlando 21 37 .362 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709 —
Indiana 29 28 .509 11
Chicago 28 29 .491 12
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614 —
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446 9½
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839 —
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½
Tuesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s GAMES
Portland at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30
Houston at New Orleans, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Friday’S GAMES
Memphis at Indiana, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at Toronto, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Atlanta, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 74, Navy 58
Army 73, Boston U. 62
Bucknell 94, Lafayette 64
CCNY 73, Lehman 71
DePaul 67, Georgetown 65
Fordham 70, Duquesne 52
Hartford 76, Binghamton 69
Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 62
Lehigh 87, Colgate 69
Michigan 68, Rutgers 64
New Hampshire 78, Mass.-Lowell 67
Rider 93, Manhattan 82
Scranton 75, Catholic 68
Seton Hall 71, Xavier 64
St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 77
Staten Island 71, Baruch 54
Syracuse 78, Duke 75
UCF 71, Temple 69
UMBC 65, Stony Brook 52
Vermont 62, Albany (NY) 50
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 96, Brevard 55
ETSU 93, Furman 81, OT
Fayetteville St. 86, St. Augustine’s 80
Lincoln Memorial 93, Anderson (SC) 71
Minnesota 89, Maryland 75
SE Louisiana 87, Cent. Arkansas 70
Samford 72, Chattanooga 68, OT
St. Andrews 88, Milligan 76
Tusculum 113, Mars Hill 78
UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 66
VCU 64, Saint Louis 50
Vanderbilt 67, Tennessee 56
W. Carolina 84, The Citadel 80
Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59
Wofford 81, VMI 63
MIDWEST
Bradley 77, Missouri St. 68
Grand View 91, Mount Mercy 76
Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 46
Indiana St. 69, N. Iowa 59
Indiana-East 98, Brescia 78
Kansas 87, TCU 68
Loyola of Chicago 80, Drake 65
Peru St. 85, Avila 74
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77
N. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 80
Texas A&M-CC 56, Abilene Christian 44
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
American U. 50, Navy 48
Army 64, Boston U. 52
Bucknell 79, Lafayette 65
Buffalo 65, Ohio 54
Colgate 75, Lehigh 70
Fordham 66, La Salle 61
Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 58
Iona 51, St. Peter’s 50
Rhode Island 53, UMass 50
Scranton 71, Moravian 60
UConn 90, Temple 45
West Virginia 77, TCU 73
SOUTH
Austin Peay 85, UT Martin 60
Cent. Arkansas 78, SE Louisiana 64
East Carolina 80, Cincinnati 69
George Washington 63, Richmond 44
Jacksonville St. 71, E. Kentucky 61
Lincoln (Pa.) 73, Chowan 71
SC-Aiken 92, Augusta 81
SE Missouri 80, Murray St. 67
SMU 60, Memphis 39
UCF 56, Tulane 51
Virginia St. 66, Livingstone 61
MIDWEST
Avila 69, Peru St. 62
Baker 69, Graceland 44
Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72
Cent. Michigan 109, N. Illinois 86
Clarke 94, Missouri Valley 91
Dayton 68, Saint Louis 62
Grand View 72, Mount Mercy 64
IUPUI 63, South Dakota 42
Indiana 80, Iowa 77
Kent St. 70, Bowling Green 60
Miami (Ohio) 66, Akron 62
Michigan St. 73, Penn St. 64
Omaha 90, N. Dakota St. 64
Toledo 65, E. Michigan 57
W. Illinois 77, Fort Wayne 51
Wisconsin 59, Illinois 55
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 64
Houston Baptist 72, McNeese St. 68
Incarnate Word 69, Nicholls 63
Oklahoma St. 75, Texas Tech 62
TOURNAMENT
ACC Tournament
First Round
Tenn. Wesleyan 75, St. Andrews 58
CIAA Tournament
Quarterfinals
Virginia Union 68, Winston-Salem 54
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Daytona 500
Qualifying
1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 192.872 mph.
2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 192.864 mph.
3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.691 mph.
4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.571 mph.
5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.308 mph.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.213 mph.
7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.189 mph.
8. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.090 mph.
9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 192.016 mph.
10. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 191.996 mph.
11. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.767 mph.
12. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 191.453 mph.
13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.004 mph.
14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 191.898 mph.
15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.877 mph.
16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 191.804 mph.
17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.779 mph.
18. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.746 mph.
19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.718 mph.
20. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191.693 mph.
21. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 191.534 mph.
22. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191.420 mph.
23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 191.396 mph.
24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 191.318 mph.
25. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.990 mph.
26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 190.973 mph.
27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.335 mph.
28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 190.283 mph.
29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190.054 mph.
30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 189.721 mph.
31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 189.422 mph.
32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 189.402 mph.
33. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 189.294 mph.
34. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 189.107 mph.
35. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 189.080 mph.
36. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 188.561 mph.
37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 187.332 mph.
38. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 186.819 mph.
39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 185.843 mph.
40. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 185.246 mph.
Failed to Qualify
41. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 184.767 mph.
42. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 184.102 mph.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Joel Hanrahan assistant pitching coach for Morgantown (NYP).
American Association
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ken Frosch, RHP Benji Waite and LHP Corey Williams.
Can-Am League
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to Minnesota (AL).
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Arik Sikula.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.
DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).
PHOENIX SUNS — Assigned F Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).
Woman’s National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tianna Hawkins.
Football
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Named Zach Azzanni wide receivers coach, Brandon Staley outside linebackers coach and Derius Swinton II assistant special teams coach.
Indoor Football League
SPOKANE EMPIRE — Signed K Craig Robinson.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL) for conditioning.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Connor Jones for the remainder of the 2016-17 season and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Zac Larraza to Utah (ECHL).
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks from Calgary for T Mitch Wilde and a conditional second-round draft pick.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for an international roster spot for the 2017 season.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long.
North American Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed goalkeeper coach Guillermo Valencia and fitness coach Luis Gutierrez to contract extensions. Named Alberto Gallego first assistant coach.
College
EMORY & HENRY — Named McCallie Jones women’s soccer coach.
MICHIGAN — Named Kevin Lempa senior defensive analyst for football.
MISSISSIPPI — Self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season after the school received an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that alleged more rules violations by the program.
UTSA — Named Bo Davis defensive line coach.
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Girls Bowling
Patrick Henry & Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II district championships at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes
LOCAL & AREA
McComb Basketball Time Change
McCOMB — Saturday’s Lima Perry vs. McComb boys basketball game at McComb will start at 3:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game first and the varsity contest to follow.
Findlay High Hockey Tickets
Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal hockey match against Bowling Green at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania through Friday in the athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 each.
Findlay High Basketball Tickets
Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.
UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament
The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.
Ohio Hoops Tryouts
FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.
Lake Seeks Track Coach
MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to head coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.
Crestview Seeks Soccer Coach
CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator, Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.
Youth Baseball, Softball Signups
FOSTORIA –Registration session for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Feb. 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.