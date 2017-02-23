Thursday’s scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Liberty-Benton 73, Leipsic 62

Other NW Ohio Games

Elmwood 65, Van Buren 47

Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Mansfield Temple Christian 39

Monclova Christian 57, Lakeside Danbury 45

North Union 50, Cardington 49

Around Ohio

Division II

Marietta 62, New Lexington 50

Division III

Bainbridge Paint Valley 61, Chillicothe Huntington 51

S. Point 59, Wellston 46

Wheelersburg 61, Ironton Rock Hill 44

Williamsport Westfall 59, Frankfort Adena 41

Division IV

Belpre 59, Crown City S. Gallia 45

Ironton St. Joseph 53, Stewart Federal Hocking 28

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, New Boston Glenwood 42

S. Webster 57, Mowrystown Whiteoak 39

Thursday’s Games

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Archbold

Putnam County League

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Miller City

Canton Heritage at Kidron Central Christian

Edgerton at Paulding

Montpelier at Fairview

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Hopewell-Loudon

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Riverdale at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Putnam County League

Leipsic at Fort Jennings

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Ada at Columbus Grove

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Lincolnview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s

St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Elida at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Vermilion at Clyde

Northern Ohio League

Ontario at Willard

Sandusky Senior at Shelby

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Coldwater

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Clear Fork at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Crestline at Galion Senior

Delphos St. John’s at Continental

Fairview at Kalida

Lima Temple Christian at Monclova Christian

Loudonville at Smithville

Miller City at Hicksville

Ottoville at Wayne Trace

Spencerville at Lima Cent. Cath.

Toledo Christian at Antwerp

Saturday’s Games

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.

Holgate at Delta

Lima Perry at McComb

Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa

Mohawk at Arcadia

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sectional Tournament Games

Wednesday’s Results

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

Perrysburg 77, Sylvania Southview 32

Anthony Wayne 32, Fremont Ross 31, OT

DIVISION II

AT LEIPSIC

Lima Shawnee 40, Celina 32

St. Marys Memorial 54, Bryan 39

AT SPENCERVILLE

Defiance 28, Van Wert 14

Napoleon 47, Elida 27

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

Toledo Rogers 68, Toledo Woodward 20

AT GENOA

Toledo Central Catholic 56, Toledo Scott 32

Bowling Green 42, Port Clinton 21

AT BUCYRUS

Tiffin Columbian 34, Lexington 33

Mansfield Senior 49, Sandusky 48

AT MONROEVILLE

Sandusky Perkins 35, Vermilion 32

Norwalk 69, Clear Fork 26

DIVISION III

AT LEXINGTON

Willard 51, Bucyrus 41

Fostoria 46, Wynford 31

AT WILLARD

Margaretta 80, Galion 24

Mohawk 52, Ashland Crestview 42

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

Archbold 66, Northwood 27

Rossford 46, Ottawa Hills 20

AT WAPAKONETA

Patrick Henry 42, Paulding 30

Fort Recovery 63, Parkway 32

DIVISION IV

AT BRYAN

Fairview 48, Hilltop 29

Hicksville 47, Fayette 31

AT FREMONT ROSS

St. Wendelin 45, Maumee Valley Country Day 37

Old Fort 73, Lakota 29

AT SHELBY

Mansfield St. Peter’s 58, South Central 39

New London 61, Crestline 26

AT BLUFFTON

North Baltimore 46, Pandora-Gilboa 44

Wayne Trace 54, Kalida 42

AT ALLEN EAST

New Knoxville 34, Lincolnview 30

Marion Local 50, Spencerville 32

AT LIMA BATH

Lima Central Catholic 56, Ridgemont 50

New Bremen 50, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

Around Ohio

Division I

Beavercreek 41, Centerville 27

Cin. Glen Este 52, Cin. Oak Hills 42

Cin. McAuley 52, Cin. Sycamore 21

Cin. Princeton 44, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 38

Clayton Northmont 60, Franklin 53

Huber Hts. Wayne 45, W. Carrollton 19

Mt. Notre Dame 71, Harrison 21

New Carlisle Tecumseh 54, Kettering Fairmont 45

Division II

Cambridge 50, Wintersville Indian Creek 28

Cin. Mariemont 55, Cin. Hughes 12

Cin. McNicholas 49, Cin. Indian Hill 33

Cols. Eastmoor 82, Cols. East 4

Cols. South 43, Granville 35

Day. Carroll 71, Day. Belmont 15

Dover 73, Steubenville 31

Lakewood 32, Cols. Bexley 25

Lisbon Beaver 58, St. Clairsville 42

Marysville 78, E. Liverpool 14

New Concord John Glenn 62, Rayland Buckeye 34

Spring. Kenton Ridge 68, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 64

Warsaw River View 34, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28

Division III

Akr. Garfield 63, Middlefield Cardinal 36

Barnesville 48, Richmond Edison 35

Bellaire 82, Coshocton 13

Bethel-Tate 29, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 25

Brookfield 59, Burton Berkshire 29

Canfield S. Range 61, E. Palestine 30

Cin. Purcell Marian 63, Waynesville 46

Columbiana 87, Youngs. Liberty 34

Columbiana Crestview 67, Springfield 40

Garfield Hts. Trinity 37, Independence 34, OT

Kirtland 69, Day. Horizon Science Academy 37

Lisbon David Anderson 56, Hanoverton United 36

Lore City Buckeye Trail 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 45

Loudonville 44, Smithville 37

Magnolia Sandy Valley 54, Newcomerstown 18

Martins Ferry 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41

Massillon Tuslaw 62, Manchester 35

Middletown Madison Senior 61, New Lebanon Dixie 31

Navarre Fairless 52, Ashland Mapleton 45

Orrville 70, Sullivan Black River 41

W. Liberty-Salem 71, Brookville 12

Warren Champion 48, Conneaut 17

Wellington 42, Columbia Station Columbia 19

Wickliffe 61, Warrensville Hts. 6

Wooster Triway 34, Creston Norwayne 33

Youngs. Mooney 62, Mineral Ridge 35

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40

Division IV

Bristol 35, Cortland Maplewood 24

Cedarville 92, Cin. College Prep. 10

Cin. Country Day 57, Felicity-Franklin 31

Cols. Wellington 74, Howard E. Knox 35

Covington 59, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35

Dalton 68, Hartville Lake Center Christian 35

Ft. Loramie 55, Ansonia 32

Kinsman Badger 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 28

Leetonia 46, Warren JFK 45

Ridgedale 51, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 39

N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 69, Jeromesville Hillsdale 22

Rittman 65, Elyria Open Door 16

Russia 54, Mechanicsburg 40

S. Charleston SE 55, Yellow Springs 45

Southington Chalker 76, Richmond Hts. 21

Warren Lordstown 52, Sebring McKinley 26

Thursday’s Sectional Finals

DIVISION I

AT FOSTORIA

(2) Toledo Start (20-1) vs. (11) Lima Senior (10-13), 6

(3) Toledo Whitmer (18-5) vs. (7) Oregon Clay (13-9), 8

DIVISION III

AT SPRINGFIELD

(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (2) Otsego (19-3), 6:15

(5) Delta (12-10) vs. (4) Woodmore (15-8), 8

Saturday’s Sectional Finals

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

(4) Perrysburg (14-9) vs. (5) Anthony Wayne (18-5), 6:15

(9) Findlay (12-11) vs. (1) Toledo Notre Dame (21-3), 8

DIVISION II

AT LEIPSIC

(11) Lima Shawnee (7-15) vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (21-0), 6:15

(6) St. Marys Memorial (14-9) vs. (4) Lima Bath (15-7), 8

AT SPENCERVILLE

(5) Defiance (15-8) vs. (3) Kenton (16-6), 6:15

(8) Napoleon (10-13) vs. (2) Wapakoneta (15-5), 8

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(3) Toledo Rogers (13-8) vs. (9) Maumee (5-17), 6:15

(2) Oak Harbor vs. (11) Wauseon (3-19), 8

AT GENOA

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (14-9) vs. (4) Lake (16-6), 6:15

(6) Bowling Green (11-12) vs. (1) Clyde (19-3), 8

AT BUCYRUS

(11) Tiffin Columbian (7-16) vs. (3) Bellevue (17-4), 6:15

(6) Mansfield Senior (11-12) vs. (5) Ontario (14-7), 8

AT MONROEVILLE

(7) Sandusky Perkins (13-9) vs. (1) Shelby (20-1), 6:15

(4) Norwalk (17-5) vs. (2) Upper Sandusky (21-1), 8

Division III

AT WILLARD

(8) Seneca East (12-11) vs. (1) Western Reserve (19-3), 6:15

(6) Mohawk (12-11) vs. (3) Margaretta (12-10), 8

AT LEXINGTON

(4) Riverdale (12-11) vs. (5) Edison (10-12), 6:15

(2) Willard (11-12) vs. (11) Fostoria (8-15), 8

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(10) Eastwood (12-11) vs. (3) Swanton (14-8), 1

(1) Archbold (22-1) vs. (12) Rossford (5-18), 3

AT LINCOLNVIEW

(7) Tinora (14-9) vs. (1) Columbus Grove (21-1), 6:15

(5) Bluffton (17-6) vs. (4) Coldwater (17-5), 8

AT WAPAKONETA

(8) St. Henry (10-13) vs. (3) Liberty-Benton (19-3), 6:15

(6) Patrick Henry (15-8) vs. (2) Fort Recovery (18-3), 8

DIVISION IV

AT DEFIANCE

(11) Edgerton (6-17) vs. (1) Stryker (19-3), 6:15

(5) Holgate (12-11) vs. (3) Antwerp (16-6), 8

AT BRYAN

(7) Ayersville (12-11) vs. (2) Pettisville (17-5), 6:15

(5) Fairview (11-12) vs. (4) Hicksville (17-6), 8

AT GENOA

(3) Carey (16-6) vs. (6) New Riegel (12-10), 1

(2) Arcadia (13-8) vs. (8) Toledo Christian- (12-11), 2:45

AT FREMONT ROSS

(4) Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) vs. (5) Cardinal Stritch (17-5), 6:15

(9) St. Wendelin (9-13) vs. (1) Old Fort (20-3), 8

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON

(5) Sandusky St. Mary’s (13-10) vs. (2) Buckeye Central (18-4), 6:15

(10) Tiffin Calvert (4-18) vs. (4) Danbury (17-5), 8

AT SHELBY

(8) Monroeville (8-15) vs. (1) Norwalk St. Paul (19-3), 6:15

(6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (12-11) vs. (3) New London (16-7), 8

AT PAULDING

(12) Continental (5-18) vs. (1) Ottoville (19-3), 6:15

(8) McComb (10-13) vs. (4) Leipsic (16-6), 8

AT BLUFFTON

(2) Arlington (20-3) vs. (10) Miller City (7-15), 6:15

(6) North Baltimore (15-7) vs. (3) Wayne Trace (20-3), 8

AT ALLEN EAST

(2) Upper Scioto Valley (19-3) vs. (5) Convoy Cresview (13-9), 6:15

(8) New Knoxville (10-13) vs. (3) Marion Local (13-10), 8

AT LIMA BATH

(11) Hardin Northern (10-13) vs. (1) Minster (20-2), 6:15

(9) Lima Central Catholic (12-11) vs. (4) New Bremen (11-12), 8

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 2

Toledo St. Francis 16, Sylvania Southview 0

Tuesday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Findlay 5, Oregon Clay 0

Bowling Green 8, Toledo St. John’s 0

Friday’s District Semifinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 7

Saturday’s District Semifinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(2) Bowling Green vs. (3) Findlay, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Wednesday’s Game

Arizona 9, Grand Canyon University 1

Thursday’s Games

Florida Southern College vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Tampa vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Northeastern University vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 60 32 20 8 72 169 155

Ottawa 58 32 20 6 70 158 153

Toronto 59 28 20 11 67 186 177

Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156

Florida 59 28 21 10 66 152 166

Tampa Bay 59 27 24 8 62 164 167

Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 59 40 12 7 87 199 127

Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166

Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143

N.Y. Rangers 59 38 19 2 78 198 155

N.Y. Islanders 59 28 21 10 66 177 175

Philadelphia 60 28 25 7 63 155 183

New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172

Carolina 56 24 24 8 56 142 165

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138

Chicago 60 37 18 5 79 177 154

St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173

Nashville 59 28 22 9 65 169 165

Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199

Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193

Colorado 58 16 39 3 35 114 192

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144

Edmonton 61 33 20 8 74 176 159

Anaheim 61 31 20 10 72 156 154

Calgary 60 30 26 4 64 159 172

Los Angeles 59 29 26 4 62 145 146

Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172

Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Ottawa 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Edmonton 1

Toronto 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 1

Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1

Wednesday’s Results

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Washington 4, Philadelphia 1

Boston at Anaheim, late

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7:30

Colorado at Nashville, 8

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7

Calgary at Florida, 7:30

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 5

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 5

Washington at Nashville, 5

Montreal at Toronto, 7

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 8

Buffalo at Colorado, 10

San Jose at Vancouver, 10

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 20 .649 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4

New York 23 34 .404 14

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 21 .618 —

Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½

Miami 25 32 .439 10

Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½

Orlando 21 37 .362 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 16 .709 —

Indiana 29 28 .509 11

Chicago 28 29 .491 12

Detroit 27 30 .474 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 40 18 .690 4

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 22 .614 —

Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3

Denver 25 31 .446 9½

Portland 23 33 .411 11½

Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 47 9 .839 —

L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12

Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29

Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Tuesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30

Houston at New Orleans, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’S GAMES

Memphis at Indiana, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at Toronto, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Atlanta, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 74, Navy 58

Army 73, Boston U. 62

Bucknell 94, Lafayette 64

CCNY 73, Lehman 71

DePaul 67, Georgetown 65

Fordham 70, Duquesne 52

Hartford 76, Binghamton 69

Holy Cross 63, Loyola (Md.) 62

Lehigh 87, Colgate 69

Michigan 68, Rutgers 64

New Hampshire 78, Mass.-Lowell 67

Rider 93, Manhattan 82

Scranton 75, Catholic 68

Seton Hall 71, Xavier 64

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Joseph’s 77

Staten Island 71, Baruch 54

Syracuse 78, Duke 75

UCF 71, Temple 69

UMBC 65, Stony Brook 52

Vermont 62, Albany (NY) 50

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 96, Brevard 55

ETSU 93, Furman 81, OT

Fayetteville St. 86, St. Augustine’s 80

Lincoln Memorial 93, Anderson (SC) 71

Minnesota 89, Maryland 75

SE Louisiana 87, Cent. Arkansas 70

Samford 72, Chattanooga 68, OT

St. Andrews 88, Milligan 76

Tusculum 113, Mars Hill 78

UNC Greensboro 72, Mercer 66

VCU 64, Saint Louis 50

Vanderbilt 67, Tennessee 56

W. Carolina 84, The Citadel 80

Wake Forest 63, Pittsburgh 59

Wofford 81, VMI 63

MIDWEST

Bradley 77, Missouri St. 68

Grand View 91, Mount Mercy 76

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 46

Indiana St. 69, N. Iowa 59

Indiana-East 98, Brescia 78

Kansas 87, TCU 68

Loyola of Chicago 80, Drake 65

Peru St. 85, Avila 74

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 86, Texas A&M 77

N. Dakota St. 82, Oral Roberts 80

Texas A&M-CC 56, Abilene Christian 44

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

American U. 50, Navy 48

Army 64, Boston U. 52

Bucknell 79, Lafayette 65

Buffalo 65, Ohio 54

Colgate 75, Lehigh 70

Fordham 66, La Salle 61

Holy Cross 59, Loyola (Md.) 58

Iona 51, St. Peter’s 50

Rhode Island 53, UMass 50

Scranton 71, Moravian 60

UConn 90, Temple 45

West Virginia 77, TCU 73

SOUTH

Austin Peay 85, UT Martin 60

Cent. Arkansas 78, SE Louisiana 64

East Carolina 80, Cincinnati 69

George Washington 63, Richmond 44

Jacksonville St. 71, E. Kentucky 61

Lincoln (Pa.) 73, Chowan 71

SC-Aiken 92, Augusta 81

SE Missouri 80, Murray St. 67

SMU 60, Memphis 39

UCF 56, Tulane 51

Virginia St. 66, Livingstone 61

MIDWEST

Avila 69, Peru St. 62

Baker 69, Graceland 44

Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72

Cent. Michigan 109, N. Illinois 86

Clarke 94, Missouri Valley 91

Dayton 68, Saint Louis 62

Grand View 72, Mount Mercy 64

IUPUI 63, South Dakota 42

Indiana 80, Iowa 77

Kent St. 70, Bowling Green 60

Miami (Ohio) 66, Akron 62

Michigan St. 73, Penn St. 64

Omaha 90, N. Dakota St. 64

Toledo 65, E. Michigan 57

W. Illinois 77, Fort Wayne 51

Wisconsin 59, Illinois 55

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 72, Texas A&M-CC 64

Houston Baptist 72, McNeese St. 68

Incarnate Word 69, Nicholls 63

Oklahoma St. 75, Texas Tech 62

AP-WF-02-23-17 0310GMT

TOURNAMENT

ACC Tournament

First Round

Tenn. Wesleyan 75, St. Andrews 58

CIAA Tournament

Quarterfinals

Virginia Union 68, Winston-Salem 54

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Daytona 500

Qualifying

1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 192.872 mph.

2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 192.864 mph.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.691 mph.

4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.571 mph.

5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.308 mph.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.213 mph.

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.189 mph.

8. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.090 mph.

9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 192.016 mph.

10. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 191.996 mph.

11. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.767 mph.

12. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 191.453 mph.

13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.004 mph.

14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 191.898 mph.

15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.877 mph.

16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 191.804 mph.

17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.779 mph.

18. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.746 mph.

19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.718 mph.

20. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191.693 mph.

21. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 191.534 mph.

22. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191.420 mph.

23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 191.396 mph.

24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 191.318 mph.

25. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.990 mph.

26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 190.973 mph.

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.335 mph.

28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 190.283 mph.

29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190.054 mph.

30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 189.721 mph.

31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 189.422 mph.

32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 189.402 mph.

33. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 189.294 mph.

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 189.107 mph.

35. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 189.080 mph.

36. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 188.561 mph.

37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 187.332 mph.

38. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 186.819 mph.

39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 185.843 mph.

40. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 185.246 mph.

Failed to Qualify

41. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 184.767 mph.

42. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 184.102 mph.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Joel Hanrahan assistant pitching coach for Morgantown (NYP).

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed LHP Ken Frosch, RHP Benji Waite and LHP Corey Williams.

Can-Am League

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Sold the contract of RHP David Fischer to Minnesota (AL).

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Arik Sikula.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed F Derrick Williams to a second 10-day contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned F Henry Ellenson and G Michael Gbinije to Grand Rapids (NBADL).

PHOENIX SUNS — Assigned F Derrick Jones Jr. to Northern Arizona (NBADL).

Woman’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Tianna Hawkins.

Football

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Zach Azzanni wide receivers coach, Brandon Staley outside linebackers coach and Derius Swinton II assistant special teams coach.

Indoor Football League

SPOKANE EMPIRE — Signed K Craig Robinson.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Marek Langhamer to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Jared Coreau to Grand Rapids (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Connor Jones for the remainder of the 2016-17 season and loaned him to Bridgeport (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned G Cal Heeter to Toledo (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Reassigned LW Zac Larraza to Utah (ECHL).

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Acquired 2017 and 2018 second-round draft picks from Calgary for T Mitch Wilde and a conditional second-round draft pick.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money from Montreal for an international roster spot for the 2017 season.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Aaron Long.

North American Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed goalkeeper coach Guillermo Valencia and fitness coach Luis Gutierrez to contract extensions. Named Alberto Gallego first assistant coach.

College

EMORY & HENRY — Named McCallie Jones women’s soccer coach.

MICHIGAN — Named Kevin Lempa senior defensive analyst for football.

MISSISSIPPI — Self-imposed a one-year postseason football ban for the 2017 season after the school received an amended Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that alleged more rules violations by the program.

UTSA — Named Bo Davis defensive line coach.

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Girls Bowling

Patrick Henry & Ottawa-Glandorf in Division II district championships at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes

LOCAL & AREA

McComb Basketball Time Change

McCOMB — Saturday’s Lima Perry vs. McComb boys basketball game at McComb will start at 3:30 p.m. with the junior varsity game first and the varsity contest to follow.

Findlay High Hockey Tickets

Findlay High School will pre-sell tickets for Saturday’s 7 p.m. district semifinal hockey match against Bowling Green at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania through Friday in the athletic office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Presale tickets are $7 each.

Findlay High Basketball Tickets

Findlay High School will begin selling tickets next week for the Trojans’ boys tournament basketball game at Fostoria on Feb. 28. Tickets will be on sale in the athletic office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. The Trojans will face Ashland at 8 p.m. in their district tournament opener. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

UF 3-on-3 Soccer Tournament

The Dusk to Dawn 3-on-3 Indoor Soccer Tournament hosted by UF men and women’s soccer programs will be March 17-18 in the Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex. Cost is $80 per team. Teams can have a minimum of three players, maximum of five. Four-game guarantee. U10 to open age groups for boys and girls. For more information contact Andy Smyth at smyth@findlay.edu (419) 434-4801 or download flier from UF Athletics web page.

Ohio Hoops Tryouts

FREMONT — Ohio Hoops Basketball will conduct tryouts for its travel teams for seventh- and eighth-grade boys on Sunday at Fremont St. Joseph High School. There is no fee to try out. Practices will be twice a week in Fremont. For more information, contact Tim Ritzler via email at OhioHoopsAAU@yahoo.com.

Lake Seeks Track Coach

MILLBURY — Lake High School is accepting applications for an assistant high school track coach. Experience in hurdles, jumps and throwing events preferred. Applicants can email a resume to head coach Jason Schober: JSchober@lakeschools.org.

Crestview Seeks Soccer Coach

CONVOY — Crestview High School is currently accepting applications for head girls’ soccer coach for the 2017-18 school year. Teaching positions may be available. Interested candidates should forward a letter of interest, resume, and references to Crestview Athletic Administrator, Dave Bowen, Crestview High School, 531 East Tully Street, Convoy, Ohio 45832 or via e-mail to bowen.dave@crestviewknights.com. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.

Youth Baseball, Softball Signups

FOSTORIA –Registration session for Fostoria Junior Baseball and Softball are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Feb. 25 at the Geary Family YMCA, and Fostoria Paint and Supply. Fostoria Junior Baseball is open to ages 6-14; junior softball is for ages 6-18.

Comments

comments