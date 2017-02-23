Sectional girls basketball: St. Wendelin holds off MVCD

By ANDY WOLF

FREMONT — St. Wendelin coach Aaron Smith knew exactly why Maumee Valley Country Day coach Chuck Small came at the Mohawks in the tournament draw.

“He almost got us,” Smith said as the Mohawks held off a pesky Hawks squad 45-37 in Wednesday’s Division IV sectional semifinal Fremont Ross.

St. Wendelin played a turnover-free first half to lead 28-12 but had to survive foul trouble and relentless pressure by MVCD’s quick guards.

Turnovers on their first two possessions in the third frame meant the Mohawks were in for a long battle.

“That’s what Steve (Geroski) said and he jinxed us,” Smith said of his assistant coach. “(Zero turnovers) was good because they were trapping us high.”

In the second game, Old Fort never trailed in defeating Lakota 73-29 in the other sectional semifinal.

The No. 9 seeded Mohawks (10-13) and No. 1 Stockaders (20-3) will meet in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Ross.

Old Fort swept the season series 2-0, winning 75-21 and 52-24.

“I’m as proud of this team as last year,” Smith said of the squad that finished state runner-up. “We’ve got 10 wins. We’re not a great team but we play so hard. We’ve improved from the beginning of the year and that’s what we asked them.”

Cailin Reineck led the Mohawks with 12 points and seven rebounds. Hailee Burns tallied 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, and Peighton Troike had 11 points, eight boards and four steals.

St. Wendelin and Maumee Valley Country Day (6-17) are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to recent postseason experience.

The Mohawks are one year removed from a state runner-up finish and back to back state berths, while the Hawks didn’t have a current player with a tournament win and only have one sectional title in school history (2001). Small said he wasn’t sure how to play St. Wendelin at first with early pressure not working at times.

Smith noted not much postseason experience can carry over from last year’s run. What returning experience the Mohawks did have was depleted even further as starters Emma Prince, Hannah Burns and Troike each fouled out in the second half.

Prince exited at the 3:43 mark in the third, Burns with 5:18 to go and Troike with 58.3 seconds left.

MVCD, without a senior on the roster, pulled within 38-32 with 3:31 to go as Shannon Herrmann scored all of its points in an 8-1 run.

But poor free-throw shooting in the fourth frame ultimately doomed the Hawks. MVCD hit just 5 of 15 attempts in nine trips to the line.

“We knew they’d put a lot of pressure on us in the second half,” Smith said. “We didn’t think we’d turn it over quite as much as we did (five in each quarter). When you have some different girls in different spots, we haven’t done as good of a job as a coaching staff working them in.”

Herrman scored a game-high 24 points while teammate Emma Daugherty had 21 rebounds.

In the second game, Old Fort jumped out to an 8-0 start and cruised to a 45-19 halftime edge.

Allison Adelsperger scored a game-high 16 points, Peyton Miller added 10 points and the Stockaders had six other players with at least six points.

“I told them it was a good collective team effort,” Old Fort coach Jenny Ritzler said.

Offensive rebounding was key as the Stockaders not only scored each of their first two buckets off one, but won the overall battle 19-13.

Six Old Fort players had at least two offensive boards.

“We had really gotten after them about how good a rebounding team Lakota is,” Miller said, citing a positive differential of the Raiders on the season.

The Raiders (3-20), who lose one senior in Alexis Kirkpatrick, return four juniors and five sophomores who saw regular court time Wednesday.

“We’re hopeful and we know that we’re young,” Lakota first-year coach Cathy Hanek said. “It’s a challenge for our young kids to work in the offseason and I hope they do.”

Brooke Shank led the Raiders with seven points and five rebounds, while Kaitlyn Mogle had six points and Samantha Wallace scored five.

First Game

MAUMEE VALLEY COUNTRY DAY (6-17)

Papocchia 1-0–2, Francisco 1-0–3, Herrmann 7-9–24, Foster 2-0–4, Daugherty 2-0–4. TOTALS: 13-40 9-22 –37.

St. Wendelin (10-13)

J. Johnson 1-1–3, Prince 0-0–0, Smith 0-0–0, Troike 5-1–11, Hai. Burns 4-0–10, Han. Burns 4-1–9, Reineck 2-6–12, S. Johnson 0-0–0. TOTALS: 16-40 9-20 — 45.

Maumee Valley CD 6 6 12 13 — 37

St. Wendelin 16 12 5 12 — 45

3-POINT GOALS: Maumee Valley Country Day 2-12 (Francisco & Herrmann); St. Wendelin 4-13 (Reineck & Hai. Burns 2).

REBOUNDS: Maumee Valley Country Day 38 (Daugherty 21); St. Wendelin 22 (Troike 8).

TURNOVERS: Maumee Valley Country Day 22; St. Wendelin 10.

Second Game

Lakota (3-19)

Kirkpatrick 0-0–0, Feathers 2-0–4, Biddle 0-1–1, Klotz 1-0–2, Mogle 2-1–6, Shank 3-1–7, Wallace 2-0–5, Below 0-0–0, Gabel 1-0–2, Palos 0-0–0, King 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-51 3-8 –29.

OLD FORT (20-3)

Adelsperger 6-2–16, Menkoff 3-0–8, Ward 3-0–7, P. Miller 3-2–10, W. Bilger 2-2–6, Gillett 1-0–2, M. Miller 2-2–6, Magers 1-1–3, H. Bilger 1-0–2, Hossler 2-3-7. TOTALS: 26-56 14-19 — 73.

Lakota 10 9 4 6 — 29

Old Fort 20 25 7 20 — 73

3-POINT GOALS: Lakota 2-8 (Mogle & Wallace); Old Fort 7-14 (Menkoff, Adelsperger & P. Miller 2, Ward).

REBOUNDS: Lakota 24 (Shank 5); Old Fort 40 (Clouse 6).

TURNOVERS: Lakota 19; Old Fort 14.

