Sectional girls basketball: Drought is finally over for Lady Red

LEXINGTON — Fostoria High School’s girls basketball may have found a good-luck charm right on its own bench.

Entering Wednesday night, the Lady Red hadn’t won a postseason contest since 2011, when standout Vernonica Wonderly was a senior.

Wonderly’s now an assistant coach for her alma mater, which ended its lengthy drought by downing Wynford 46-31 in a Division III sectional semifinal at Lexington High School.

Evion Taylor scored 13 points, Gabby Gregg added 11 and Tyriana Settles tossed in 10 for the Lady Red, who improved to 8-15 and advanced to Saturday’s 8 p.m. sectional title game against Willard (11-12).

The Crimson Flashes defeated Bucyrus 51-41 in Wednesday night’s first semifinal.

Wynford, which was led by Gretchen Harris’ 12 points, completed its season at 4-19.

“It’s been a while since we had a sectional win, so actually it’s a real good feeling,” Fostoria coach Gabe Sierra said.

“Just being in that sectional championship game is enough for us for right now. We’re looking forward to it, and we’re going to try our best to get prepared for Saturday.”

The Lady Red’s preparation for Wednesday night was spot on, as they limited the production of Harris, a 5-foot-7 senior.

“The game plan was to put a lot of pressure on (Harris),” Sierra said. “She’s their top player and we knew she was going to be dangerous. We didn’t want to take anybody lightly — especially her. We put, like, a box-and-one on her. We mixed up our defenses — man, and we went to the Wildcat, a 1-3-1.

“On our end, we needed to take care of the ball and take the shots that we could. And we hit some pretty important shots.”

The Lady Red led from start to finish, but it wasn’t as easy as the final scored might indicate.

A Harris basket to open the fourth quarter cut to 29-25 what had once been a 19-10 Fostoria lead, and the Lady Red was 33-29 with a bit more more than three minutes left.

That’s when Fostoria junior Larai Williams got into the middle of everything. She first hit a pair of free throws to make it 35-29. Then, she dove to the floor to recover a loose ball and immediately fed Meredith Grine for a layup.

Next, Williams hit a short jumper of her own and Settles then added a basket to make it 41-29 with 2:30 to go.

“This is a different experience,” Williams said. “Every time we came to sectionals before, we got blown out. This time we stepped to it and we got it.”

Williams said she felt her team was on its way to the win when she got the ball to Grine for the 37-29 advantage.

“That’s when I knew we had it,” she said. “We had the intensity right there.”

FOSTORIA (8-15)

Gregg 3-2–11, T. Jones 0-0–0, Grine 2-0–4, Miller 1-0–2, Williams 1-4–6, Robinson 1-0–2, Settles 4-0–8, Taylor 6-1–13. TOTALS: 18 7-12–46.

WYNFORD (4-19)

Wagner 0-0–0, Leuthold 2-0–4, Zinser 4-0–8, Harris 3-6–12, O. Grove 1-0–2, Alspach 0-0–0, Messmer 2-0–4, G. Grove 0-0—0, Richardson 0-0–0, Pollock 0-1–1, Rausch 0-0–0. TOTALS: 12 7-14–31.

Fostoria 10 9 10 17 — 46

Wynford 3 10 10 8 — 31

3-POINT GOALS: Fostoria 3 (Gregg 3); Wynford none.

