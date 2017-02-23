Locally: Elmwood’s Shank is NBC Player of the Year

Elmwood junior Zoe Shank shared the the league’s top award as the Northern Buckeye Conference released its all-conference girls basketball selections on Wednesday.

Shank was selected as the league’s co-player of the year, sharing the award with Otsego’s Shannon Weihl.

Shank tossed in 18.2 points and grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game during the regular season to lead the Royals. Sophomore Maddie Schramko, who grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game, was a second-team pick.

Fostoria had a pair of second team selections in junior Evion Taylor and sophomore Tyriana Settles. Taylor led Fostoria by scoring 11.9 points per game while Settles averaged nearly a double-double with 9.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

All-NBC Girls Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Shannon Weihl, sr., Otsego; Zoe Shank, jr., Elmwood; Lily Rothert, sr., guard, Woodmore; Emily Edwards, sr., guard, Genoa; Lexi Robinson, soph., forward, Lake; Jamie Schmeltz, fr., guard, Eastwood.

CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR — Shannon Weihl, Otsego & Zoe Shank, Elmwood.

SECOND TEAM

Bekah Swartz, sr., guard, Lake; Evion Taylor, jr., guard, Fostoria; Kate Barbee, sr., guard, Woodmore; Maddie Schramko, soph., Elmwood; Hannah Fonseca, sr., Otsego; Tyriana Settles, soph., forward, Fostoria.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sydnie Abke, fr., forward, Eastwood; Haleigh Peters, jr., wing, Rossford; Mattison Hillard, jr., Elmwood; Kara Ameling, sr., forward, Eastwood; Maddy Hodgson, jr., guard, Lake; Holly Roe, jr., Otsego.

Palmer is POY

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington University senior and Arcadia graduate Miranda Palmer has been named the Crossroads League Player of the Year in a vote of the conference’s head coaches.

Palmer has been an all-CL first-team selection in each of her four years at Huntington.

The 5-foot-6 guard leads the Foresters in scoring (21.0 ppg), assists (3.8 apg) and steals (2.0 spg). She has earned Crossroads League’s Player of the Week honors twice this season. She currently ranks in the top five in the league in six different statistical categories including second in scoring, third in field goal percentage (.487), third in 3-point field goals made per game (1.97), fourth in assists, fifth in steals and fifth in free throw percentage (.809)

She is HU’s all-time leading scorer and to date has scored 2,144 points for a career average of 17.0 points per game.

