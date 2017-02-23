Boys basketball: Lentz gets 1,000, Royals blow out Van Buren

By MICHAEL BURWELL

Staff Writer

BLOOMDALE — Tayte Lentz wasn’t happy when he missed a free throw and a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Elmwood’s nonleague game against Van Buren on Wednesday.

But when the Royals’ 6-foot-4 senior finally did make a basket in the final frame, he was all smiles.

With 53 seconds left, Lentz scored a bucket in the paint while being fouled to give him 1,000 career points. He completed the 3-point play and finished with a game-high 19 points as the Royals rolled past Van Buren 65-47.

“I got fouled on a 1 and 1, I’m at 16 points (for the game), I need two more and I kind of just choked. I guess that’s the only way to put it,” Lentz said of his free throw attempt with 3:30 left.

“Before that, I kind of forced a couple bad shots, deep 3’s off the dribble, just trying to get (1,000 points). (Elmwood) Coach (Ty) Traxler calls me over and is like ‘You’re going to get it on either a free throw or back door,’ and we ran our back door play that we run all the time and I got the and-one.”

Lentz finished the game with 1,001 career points. He became the sixth boys player in school history to achieve the milestone.

“He’s going to go down as one of the best players in our school’s history and that’s a credit to all the hard work,” Traxler said.

Elmwood (13-8) dominated both ends of the floor from the opening tip.

The Royals shot 53 percent (23 of 43) from the floor, including 44 percent (7 of 16) from 3-point range, and knocked down 12 of 13 free throws.

But what impressed Traxler the most was the Royals’ defensive effort.

Van Buren, which fell to 18-3, had a season-low in points. It was the first time the Black Knights have been below 50.

Elmwood held the Black Knights to 15 first half points and 31 through three quarters. The Royals forced 12 turnovers while committing just seven and had a 22-20 rebounding edge, as well.

“That’s the best defensive performance we’ve had this year,” Traxler said. “We’ve had a lot of good ones, but that was definitely the best we’ve played defensively I thought.”

“They were physical, and that’s one thing that hurts us is we typically shy away from physicality. Tonight was a perfect example,” Van Buren coach Marc Bishop said. “We did the same thing the last game against Kalida (a 54-49 win on Saturday), they were a physical team and we kind of squeaked out a win with some free throws at the end.”

Lentz scored 11 points in the first half and had 16 through three quarters. He drained two of his four 3-pointers in the second quarter, including a trey with one second left, as the Royals took a 25-15 lead at halftime.

His 3-pointer late in the third quarter gave Elmwood a 47-29 lead, its largest of the game up to that point.

“We had a talk with him about halfway through the year. We felt like he was really pressing to score and we tried to get him to let things come to him and he bought in to that,” Traxler said of Lentz, who leads the team in scoring at 17 points per game.

“I think the last three games that we’ve played, he’s had 10, 11 and 12 points. He hasn’t been pressing. Tonight, though, you could tell he came out locked in. He was banging shots and that’s what he does.”

Andy Curtis (6-0 senior) scored nine of his 12 points in the third quarter for the Royals to help extend their lead.

Jonathan Duvall (5-5 sophomore), meanwhile, went 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and had 10 points for the game.

The Royals jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first minute. After a 6-0 run from Van Buren, Elmwood took the lead right back as Lentz (five assists) fired a pass to Clay Stearns for a bucket in the paint, drained a 3-pointer and found Matthew Cline for a 3-pointer in the corner.

Elmwood used an 8-0 run in the second quarter to break a 14-14 tie.

“They came out and they jumped on us early,” Bishop said. “That’s two games in a row for us where we’ve had a late start.

“As a coach, I take the blame for that. There’s no reason for a team to come out lethargic and not be sharp and not play with defensive intensity. We’re going to have to put this game behind us and re-establish the little things and just bring the effort.”

Ryan Turner scored 12 of his Van Buren-high 18 points in the second half. Braxton Fasone, who came into the game averaging 17.6 points per game, was held to nine and had a team-high five rebounds.

The Black Knights shot 53 percent (19 of 36) from the floor, but were just 47 percent (8 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Nate Uzelac added six points and a game-high nine rebounds for Elmwood, while Duvall had six assists and Zach Weiss scored eight points.

VAN BUREN (18-3)

Turner 9-0–18, Fasone 3-3–9, Ayers 3-0–7, Steveson 2-1–5, Beitzel 0-3–3, Adolph 1-0–2, Iliff 1-0–2, Saltzman 0-1–1. TOTALS: 19-36 8-17 — 47.

ELMWOOD (13-8)

Lentz 6-3–19, Curtis 5-0–12, Duvall 2-6–10, Weiss 3-2–8, Uzelac 3-0–6, Cline 2-0–5, Childress 1-1–3, Stearns 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-43 12-13 — 65.

Van Buren 10 5 16 16 — 47

Elmwood 14 11 22 18 — 65

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-7 (Ayers 1); Elmwood 7-16 (Lentz 4, Curtis 2, Cline 1).

rebounds: Van Buren 20 (Fasone 5); Elmwood 22 (Uzelac 9).

turnovers: Van Buren 12, Elmwood 7.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 53-29.

Burwell, 419-427-8407

Send an E-mail to Mike Burwell

Comments

comments