Wednesday’s Scoreboard
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Games
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Other NW Ohio Games
Adams Central, Ind. 50, Rockford Parkway 46
Ashland Crestview 58, Buckeye Central 56
Ashland Mapleton 92, Hillsdale 90, OT
Ayersville 58, Liberty Center 45
Cardinal Stritch 60, Swanton 45
Carey 70, Fostoria Senior 55
Columbus Grove 48, Arlington 39
Fostoria St. Wendelin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 54
Huron 64, Bellevue 48
Lima Perry 77, Lima Bath 41
Mt. Gilead 87, Bucyrus 66
New Albany 49, Westerville Cent. 46
New Riegel 61, North Baltimore 57
Oregon Clay 60, Elmore Woodmore 50
Port Clinton 60, Tiffin Columbian 56
Rossford 54, Maumee 32
Tol. Ottawa Hills 67, Pemberville Eastwood 55
TOLEDO CITY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
Toledo Bowsher 70, Toledo Woodward 55
Toledo Rogers 56, Toledo Waite 49
Other Scores
REGULAR SEASON
Akr. Buchtel 71, Tallmadge 65
Akr. Coventry 67, Youngs. Mooney 43
Akr. Hoban 61, Youngs. Ursuline 49
Akr. Kenmore 59, Mogadore 47
Akr. SVSM 79, N. Can. Hoover 68
Avon 75, Medina Highland 53
Bristol 86, Youngs. Liberty 54
Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Gahanna Christian 51
Copley 86, Wooster 53
Cuyahoga Falls 51, Barberton 46
Dover 64, Can. South 40
Elyria Cath. 92, Lorain Clearview 68
Garfield Hts. 98, Akr. North 48
Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 43
Green 89, Akr. Firestone 58
Hanoverton United 100, Mineral Ridge 76
Hubbard 70, Ravenna SE 39
Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Canfield S. Range 50
Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Marysville 59
Malvern 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46
New Albany 49, Westerville Cent. 46
Oberlin 64, Wickliffe 47
Peninsula Woodridge 88, Akr. Garfield 68
Racine Southern 58, Glouster Trimble 56
Rocky River 66, Rocky River Lutheran W. 56
Salem 81, Niles McKinley 61
Strongsville 83, Berea-Midpark 54
Uniontown Lake 68, Louisville 44
Wadsworth 51, Kent Roosevelt 46
Warren Harding 100, Maple Hts. 88
Waterford 82, Wahama, W.Va. 46
Youngs. Boardman 60, Massillon Perry 58
OHSAA Tournament
Division II
Greenfield McClain 47, Hillsboro 40
Washington C.H. 53, Circleville 48
Division III
Ironton 45, Chesapeake 28
Minford 69, Crooksville 58
Portsmouth 67, Lucasville Valley 47
Seaman N. Adams 56, W. Union 36
Division IV
Green 59, Reedsville Eastern 50
Manchester 55, Latham Western 52
Wednesday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Leipsic at Liberty-Benton
Other NW Ohio Games
North Union at Cardington
Van Buren at Elmwood
Thursday’s Games
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Evergreen at Archbold
Other NW Ohio Games
Ayersville at Miller City
Canton Heritage at Kidron Central Christian
Edgerton at Paulding
Montpelier at Fairview
Pandora-Gilboa at Continental
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia at Arlington
Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa
McComb at Hopewell-Loudon
North Baltimore at Vanlue
Riverdale at Van Buren
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo Whitmer
Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern 10 Conference
Bucyrus at Ridgedale
Carey at Seneca East
Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky
Wynford at Buckeye Central
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Otsego
Fostoria Senior at Elmwood
Lake at Genoa
Woodmore at Rossford
Northwest Conference
Allen East at Delphos Jefferson
Bluffton at Convoy Crestview
Paulding at Lincolnview
Northwest Ohio Athletic League
Bryan at Liberty Center
Delta at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Wauseon
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Kenton
Elida at Lima Bath
Lima Shawnee at Defiance
St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf
Wapakoneta at Van Wert
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton
Sandusky Perkins at Huron
Northern Ohio League
Ontario at Willard
Sandusky Senior at Shelby
Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Cardinal Stritch at Northwood
Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Fayette
Pettisville at North Central
Stryker at Edon
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview at Monroeville
Plymouth at New London
Western Reserve at South Central
Midwest Athletic Conference
Fort Recovery at New Knoxville
Marion Local at Coldwater
Parkway at Minster
St. Henry at New Bremen
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview
Maumee at Springfield
Napoleon at Perrysburg
Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Clear Fork at Lexington
Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Columbus Grove
Crestline at Galion Senior
Delphos St. John’s at Continental
Fairview at Kalida
Leipsic at Fort Jennings
Lima Temple Christian at Monclova Christian
Loudonville at Smithville
Miller City at Hicksville
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Ottoville at Wayne Trace
Spencerville at Lima Cent. Cath.
St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert
Toledo Christian at Antwerp
Vermilion at Clyde
Saturday’s Games
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellevue at Milan Edison
Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.
Lima Perry at McComb
Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior
Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa
Mohawk at Arcadia
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwest Ohio Sectional Tournament
Tuesday’s Results
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
Findlay 50, Ashland 42
Toledo Notre Dame 101, Toledo Waite 33
AT FOSTORIA
Toledo Whitmer 60, Mansfield Madison 37
Oregon Clay 43, Springfield 31
DIVISION III
AT WILLARD
Seneca East 36, Colonel Crawford 31
AT LEXINGTON
Riverdale 66, Huron 55
AT SPRINGFIELD
Delta 55, Elmwood 44
Woodmore 50, Gibsonburg 38
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
Eastwood 44, Genoa 30
AT LINCOLNVIEW
Tinora 53, Delphos Jefferson 36
Bluffton 55, Allen East 36
AT WAPAKONETA
St. Henry 65, Van Buren 36
DIVISION IV
AT DEFIANCE
Edgerton 49, North Central 34
Holgate 54, Edon 35
AT BRYAN
Ayersville 50, Montpelier 28
AT GENOA
New Riegel 40, Vanlue 24
Toledo Christian 33, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 24
AT FREMONT ROSS
Fremont St. Joseph 63, Hopewell-Loudon 48
AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON
Sandusky St. Mary’s 49, Plymouth 31
Tiffin Calvert 42, Mansfield Christian 41
AT SHELBY
Monroeville 39, Lucas 35
AT PAULDING
Continental 47, Fort Jennings 42, OT
McComb 40, Delphos St. John’s 36
AT BLUFFTON
Arlington 97, Cory-Rawson 20
AT ALLEN EAST
Upper Scioto Valley 75, Lima Perry 18
AT LIMA BATH
Hardin Northern 60, Ada 49
Around Ohio
Division I
Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Morrow Little Miami 35
Cols. Watterson 47, Cols. Northland 42
Grove City 61, Canal Winchester 45
Kings Mills Kings 51, Middletown 42
Lebanon 51, Trenton Edgewood 31
Logan 53, Hilliard Darby 46
Newark 100, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 9
Springboro 48, Troy 32
Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Thomas Worthington 61, Lewis Center Olentangy 41
Ursuline Academy 74, Hamilton 37
W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Anderson 22
Westerville S. 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38
Zanesville 44, Mt. Vernon 31
Division II
Batavia 35, Cin. Taft 27
Goshen 52, Cin. Wyoming 40
Monroe 45, Germantown Valley View 42, OT
Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Urbana 31
Trotwood-Madison 53, Spring. Shawnee 37
Wilmington 58, Day. Thurgood Marshall 42
Division III
Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Cols. School for Girls 22
Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Day. Northridge 37
Casstown Miami E. 41, Day. Christian 27
Cin. Madeira 60, Cin. Clark Montessori 42
Cin. Summit Country Day 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29
Cols. Africentric 82, Columbus Torah Academy 17
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, W. Jefferson 47
Galion Northmor 54, Fredericktown 46
Hamilton Badin 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 21
Marion Elgin 51, Centerburg 40
Marion Pleasant 58, Medina Highland 31
Utica 41, Cols. Ready 35
Versailles 67, Day. Northridge 19
Division IV
Cin. Christian 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 31
Fayetteville-Perry 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63
Jackson Center 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22
Shekinah Christian 42, Delaware Christian 33
Troy Christian 39, Botkins 38
Wednesday’s Games
DIVISION I
AT TOLEDO START
(14) Sylvania Southview (4-19) vs. (4) Perrysburg (13-9), 6:15
(5) Anthony Wayne (17-5) vs. (10) Fremont Ross (12-10), 8
DIVISION II
AT LEIPSIC
(11) Lima Shawnee (6-15) vs. (12) Celina (1-21), 6:15
(6) St. Marys Memorial (13-9) vs. (7) Bryan (13-9), 8
AT SPENCERVILLE
(5) Defiance (14-8) vs. (10) Van Wert (6-16), 6:15
(9) Elida (7-15) vs. (8) Napoleon (9-13), 8
AT TOLEDO BOWSHER
(3) Toledo Rogers (12-8) vs. (10) Toledo Woodward (2-18), 7
AT GENOA
(5) Toledo Central Catholic (13-9) vs. (7) Toledo Scott (10-10), 6:15
(6) Bowling Green (10-12) vs. (8) Port Clinton (3-19), 8
AT BUCYRUS
(8) Lexington (9-13) vs. (11) Tiffin Columbian (6-16), 6:15
(6) Mansfield Senior (10-12) vs. (10) Sandusky (2-20), 8
AT MONROEVILLE
(9) Vermilion (10-12) vs. (7) Sandusky Perkins (12-9), 6:15
(12) Clear Fork (1-21) vs. (4) Norwalk (16-5), 8
DIVISION III
AT LEXINGTON
(2) Willard (10-12) vs. (12) Bucyrus (7-15), 6:15
(11) Wynford (4-18) vs. (10) Fostoria (7-15), 8
AT WILLARD
(3) Margaretta (11-10) vs. (13) Galion (4-18), 6:15
(6) Mohawk (11-11) vs. (9) Ashland Crestview (14-8), 8
AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW
(14) Northwood (5-17) vs. (1) Archbold (21-1), 6:15
(13) Ottawa Hills (5-17) vs. (12) Rossford (4-18), 8
AT WAPAKONETA
(6) Patrick Henry (14-8) vs. (10) Paulding (5-16), 6:15
(2) Fort Recovery (17-3) vs. (13) Parkway (4-18), 8
DIVISION IV
AT BRYAN
(10) Hilltop (5-17) vs. (6) Fairview (10-12), 6:15
(4) Hicksville (16-6) vs. (13) Fayette (0-22), 8
AT FREMONT ROSS
(9) St. Wendelin (8-13) vs. (10) Maumee Valley Country Day (6-16), 6:15
(13) Lakota (3-18) vs. (1) Old Fort (19-3), 8
AT SHELBY
(12) South Central (3-19) vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (11-11), 6:15
(3) New London (15-7) vs. (13) Crestline (4-18), 8
AT BLUFFTON
(5) Pandora-Gilboa (14-7) vs. (6) North Baltimore (14-7), 6:15
(3) Wayne Trace (19-3) vs. (7) Kalida (11-11), 8
AT ALLEN EAST
(7) Lincolnview (12-10) vs. (8) New Knoxville (9-13), 6:15
(13) Spencerville (7-15) vs. (3) Marion Local (12-10), 8
AT LIMA BATH
(6) RIdgemont (16-6) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (11-11), 6:15
(4) New Bremen (10-12) vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen (7-15), 8
Thursday’s Sectional Finals
DIVISION I
AT FOSTORIA
Toledo Start (20-1) vs. (11) Lima Senior (10-13), 6
(3) Toledo Whitmer-Mansfield Madison winner vs. Springfield-Oregon Clay winner, 8
DIVISION III
AT SPRINGFIELD
(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (2) Otsego (19-3), 6:15
(5) Delta (12-10) vs. (4) Woodmore-(9) Gibsonburg winner, 8
PREP HOCKEY
OHSAA District Tournament
Monday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 2
Toledo St. Francis 16, Sylvania Southview 0
Tuesday’s District Quarterfinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
Findlay 5, Oregon Clay 0
Bowling Green 8, Toledo St. John’s 0
Friday’s District Semifinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 7
Saturday’s District Semifinals
AT TAM-O-SHANTER
(2) Bowling Green vs. (3) Findlay, 7
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Spring Training Games
Wednesday’s Game
Grand Canyon University vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida Southern College vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Tampa vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Northeastern University vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 60 32 20 8 72 169 155
Ottawa 58 32 20 6 70 158 153
Toronto 59 28 20 11 67 186 177
Florida 58 28 20 10 66 149 162
Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156
Tampa Bay 59 27 24 8 62 164 167
Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168
Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 58 39 12 7 85 195 126
Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166
Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143
N.Y. Rangers 59 38 19 2 78 198 155
N.Y. Islanders 59 28 21 10 66 177 175
Philadelphia 59 28 24 7 63 154 179
New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172
Carolina 56 24 24 8 56 142 165
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138
Chicago 60 37 18 5 79 177 154
St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173
Nashville 59 28 22 9 65 169 165
Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199
Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193
Colorado 57 16 38 3 35 113 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144
Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 172 156
Anaheim 61 31 20 10 72 156 154
Calgary 60 30 26 4 64 159 172
Los Angeles 58 28 26 4 60 143 145
Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172
Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Florida 2, St. Louis 1
Arizona 3, Anaheim 2
Tuesday’s Results
Ottawa 2, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1
Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Edmonton 1
Toronto 5, Winnipeg 4, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 1
Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT
Chicago 5, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles at Colorado, late
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton at Florida, 7:30
Washington at Philadelphia, 8
Boston at Anaheim, 10:30
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7:30
Colorado at Nashville, 8
Arizona at Chicago, 8:30
Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30
Friday’s Games
Edmonton at Washington, 7
Calgary at Florida, 7:30
Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 37 20 .649 —
Toronto 33 24 .579 4
New York 23 34 .404 14
Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½
Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 34 21 .618 —
Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½
Miami 25 32 .439 10
Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½
Orlando 21 37 .362 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 16 .709 —
Indiana 29 28 .509 11
Chicago 28 29 .491 12
Detroit 27 30 .474 13
Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
San Antonio 43 13 .768 —
Houston 40 18 .690 4
Memphis 34 24 .586 10
New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½
Dallas 22 34 .393 21
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 35 22 .614 —
Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3
Denver 25 31 .446 9½
Portland 23 33 .411 11½
Minnesota 22 35 .386 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 47 9 .839 —
L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12
Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½
L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29
Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½
Thursday’s Results
Washington 111, Indiana 98
Chicago 104, Boston 103
Friday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Saturday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s GAMES
2017 NBA All-Star Game
Western Conference 192, Eastern Conference 182
Monday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s GAMES
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s GAMES
Portland at Orlando, 7
Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30
Houston at New Orleans, 8
New York at Cleveland, 8
Denver at Sacramento, 10:30
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30
Friday’S GAMES
Memphis at Indiana, 7
Washington at Philadelphia, 7
Boston at Toronto, 8
Dallas at Minnesota, 8
L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8
Miami at Atlanta, 8
Phoenix at Chicago, 8
Utah at Milwaukee, 8
Brooklyn at Denver, 9
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday Men’s Scores
EAST
Caldwell 90, Concordia (N.Y.) 65
Kent St. 77, Buffalo 69
Monmouth (NJ) 82, Fairfield 62
Old Westbury 69, St. Joseph’s (LI) 61
Philadelphia 81, Wilmington (Del.) 61
Purdue 74, Penn St. 70, OT
Rhode Island 67, La Salle 56
St. Augustine’s 61, Lincoln (Pa.) 60
SOUTH
Auburn 98, LSU 75
Barton 85, Lees-McRae 83
Belmont 96, Trevecca Nazarene 45
Florida 81, South Carolina 66
Kentucky Christian 102, Berea 92
Limestone 62, Erskine 47
N. Kentucky 83, Wright St. 76
NC State 71, Georgia Tech 69
Richmond 84, Davidson 76
Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 70
MIDWEST
Ball St. 79, E. Michigan 72
Carthage 75, Wheaton (Ill.) 73
Dayton 83, George Mason 70
Detroit 91, Cleveland St. 83
Green Bay 87, UIC 79
Illinois 66, Northwestern 50
Marquette 93, St. John’s 71
N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 66
Oakland 101, Youngstown St. 72
Ohio 79, Miami (Ohio) 62
Valparaiso 67, Milwaukee 61
W. Michigan 61, Toledo 56, OT
Wichita St. 109, Evansville 83
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54
Tuesday Women’s Scores
EAST
Caldwell 83, Concordia (NY) 68
Duquesne 83, St. Bonaventure 61
Goldey Beacom 89, Chestnut Hill 72
Rider 75, Monmouth (NJ) 63
Saint Joseph’s 57, George Mason 53
SOUTHWEST
South Florida 79, Houston 50
MIDWEST
Carthage 80, Carroll (Wis.) 62
Iowa St. 90, Kansas 75
Kansas St. 79, Oklahoma 71
SOUTH
Barton 71, Lees-McRae 60
Campbell 50, Presbyterian 42
Cumberlands 62, Berea 43
High Point 64, Charleston Southern 62
Liberty 71, Longwood 38
Limestone 75, Erskine 55
Radford 51, Gardner-Webb 42
Randolph-Macon 65, Hollins 44
UNC Asheville 71, Winthrop 55
VCU 54, Davidson 47
Winston-Salem 50, Elizabeth City St. 41
TOURNAMENTS
CIAA Tournament
First Round
Bowie St. 69, Fayetteville St. 50
Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Shaw 62
Virginia St. 70, St. Augustine’s 43
AUTO RACING
NASCAR
Daytona 500
Qualifying
1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 192.872 mph.
2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 192.864 mph.
3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.691 mph.
4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.571 mph.
5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.308 mph.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.213 mph.
7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.189 mph.
8. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.090 mph.
9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 192.016 mph.
10. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 191.996 mph.
11. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.767 mph.
12. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 191.453 mph.
13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.004 mph.
14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 191.898 mph.
15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.877 mph.
16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 191.804 mph.
17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.779 mph.
18. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.746 mph.
19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.718 mph.
20. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191.693 mph.
21. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 191.534 mph.
22. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191.420 mph.
23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 191.396 mph.
24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 191.318 mph.
25. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.990 mph.
26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 190.973 mph.
27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.335 mph.
28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 190.283 mph.
29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190.054 mph.
30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 189.721 mph.
31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 189.422 mph.
32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 189.402 mph.
33. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 189.294 mph.
34. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 189.107 mph.
35. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 189.080 mph.
36. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 188.561 mph.
37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 187.332 mph.
38. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 186.819 mph.
39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 185.843 mph.
40. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 185.246 mph.
Failed to Qualify
41. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 184.767 mph.
42. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 184.102 mph.
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF/OF Christian Walker for assignment. Agreed to terms with OFs Craig Gentry and Michael Bourn on minor league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Danny Muno and OF Matt Murton on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Baltimore for a player to be named or cash.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Ryan Raburn on a minor league contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Franklin Gutierrez on a minor league contract.
American Association
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Named Gabe Suarez manager.
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Rob Wort.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Cody Coffman.
WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Anthony Capra.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Carlton Tanabe, LHP Eric Eadington and OFs Adam Heisler and Willie Cabrera.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Robert Stock to the Cincinnati Reds.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Jason Byers.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Horan. Signed 1B Zach Mathieu.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and vice president of public relations John Black. Promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations.
Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Traded F Candice Dupree and the 17th pick in the 2017 draft to Indiana, who sent F Lynetta Kizer and eighth pick in the 2017 draft to Connecticut. Connecticut sent F Camille Little and F Jillian Alleyne to Phoenix.