Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Games

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Other NW Ohio Games

Adams Central, Ind. 50, Rockford Parkway 46

Ashland Crestview 58, Buckeye Central 56

Ashland Mapleton 92, Hillsdale 90, OT

Ayersville 58, Liberty Center 45

Cardinal Stritch 60, Swanton 45

Carey 70, Fostoria Senior 55

Columbus Grove 48, Arlington 39

Fostoria St. Wendelin 57, Waynesfield-Goshen 54

Huron 64, Bellevue 48

Lima Perry 77, Lima Bath 41

Mt. Gilead 87, Bucyrus 66

New Albany 49, Westerville Cent. 46

New Riegel 61, North Baltimore 57

Oregon Clay 60, Elmore Woodmore 50

Port Clinton 60, Tiffin Columbian 56

Rossford 54, Maumee 32

Tol. Ottawa Hills 67, Pemberville Eastwood 55

TOLEDO CITY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

SEMIFINALS

Toledo Bowsher 70, Toledo Woodward 55

Toledo Rogers 56, Toledo Waite 49

Other Scores

REGULAR SEASON

Akr. Buchtel 71, Tallmadge 65

Akr. Coventry 67, Youngs. Mooney 43

Akr. Hoban 61, Youngs. Ursuline 49

Akr. Kenmore 59, Mogadore 47

Akr. SVSM 79, N. Can. Hoover 68

Avon 75, Medina Highland 53

Bristol 86, Youngs. Liberty 54

Cols. Grandview Hts. 77, Gahanna Christian 51

Copley 86, Wooster 53

Cuyahoga Falls 51, Barberton 46

Dover 64, Can. South 40

Elyria Cath. 92, Lorain Clearview 68

Garfield Hts. 98, Akr. North 48

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 43

Green 89, Akr. Firestone 58

Hanoverton United 100, Mineral Ridge 76

Hubbard 70, Ravenna SE 39

Leavittsburg LaBrae 56, Canfield S. Range 50

Lewis Center Olentangy 68, Marysville 59

Malvern 84, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 46

New Albany 49, Westerville Cent. 46

Oberlin 64, Wickliffe 47

Peninsula Woodridge 88, Akr. Garfield 68

Racine Southern 58, Glouster Trimble 56

Rocky River 66, Rocky River Lutheran W. 56

Salem 81, Niles McKinley 61

Strongsville 83, Berea-Midpark 54

Uniontown Lake 68, Louisville 44

Wadsworth 51, Kent Roosevelt 46

Warren Harding 100, Maple Hts. 88

Waterford 82, Wahama, W.Va. 46

Youngs. Boardman 60, Massillon Perry 58

OHSAA Tournament

Division II

Greenfield McClain 47, Hillsboro 40

Washington C.H. 53, Circleville 48

Division III

Ironton 45, Chesapeake 28

Minford 69, Crooksville 58

Portsmouth 67, Lucasville Valley 47

Seaman N. Adams 56, W. Union 36

Division IV

Green 59, Reedsville Eastern 50

Manchester 55, Latham Western 52

Wednesday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Leipsic at Liberty-Benton

Other NW Ohio Games

North Union at Cardington

Van Buren at Elmwood

Thursday’s Games

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Evergreen at Archbold

Other NW Ohio Games

Ayersville at Miller City

Canton Heritage at Kidron Central Christian

Edgerton at Paulding

Montpelier at Fairview

Pandora-Gilboa at Continental

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia at Arlington

Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa

McComb at Hopewell-Loudon

North Baltimore at Vanlue

Riverdale at Van Buren

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo Whitmer

Fremont Ross at Toledo St. Francis

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Toledo St. John’s at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern 10 Conference

Bucyrus at Ridgedale

Carey at Seneca East

Colonel Crawford at Upper Sandusky

Wynford at Buckeye Central

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Otsego

Fostoria Senior at Elmwood

Lake at Genoa

Woodmore at Rossford

Northwest Conference

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson

Bluffton at Convoy Crestview

Paulding at Lincolnview

Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Bryan at Liberty Center

Delta at Swanton

Patrick Henry at Wauseon

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Old Fort at Sandusky St. Mary’s

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Kenton

Elida at Lima Bath

Lima Shawnee at Defiance

St. Marys Memorial at Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Van Wert

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Port Clinton

Sandusky Perkins at Huron

Northern Ohio League

Ontario at Willard

Sandusky Senior at Shelby

Tiffin Columbian at Norwalk Senior

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Cardinal Stritch at Northwood

Danbury at Maumee Valley Country Day

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Gibsonburg

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Fayette

Pettisville at North Central

Stryker at Edon

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview at Monroeville

Plymouth at New London

Western Reserve at South Central

Midwest Athletic Conference

Fort Recovery at New Knoxville

Marion Local at Coldwater

Parkway at Minster

St. Henry at New Bremen

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Sylvania Southview

Maumee at Springfield

Napoleon at Perrysburg

Sylvania Northview at Bowling Green

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Clear Fork at Lexington

Mansfield Madison at Ashland Senior

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Columbus Grove

Crestline at Galion Senior

Delphos St. John’s at Continental

Fairview at Kalida

Leipsic at Fort Jennings

Lima Temple Christian at Monclova Christian

Loudonville at Smithville

Miller City at Hicksville

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Mapleton

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Ottoville at Wayne Trace

Spencerville at Lima Cent. Cath.

St. Wendelin at Tiffin Calvert

Toledo Christian at Antwerp

Vermilion at Clyde

Saturday’s Games

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Toledo Emmanuel Baptist at Ottawa Hills

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellevue at Milan Edison

Defiance at Lima Cent. Cath.

Lima Perry at McComb

Lima Senior at Mansfield Senior

Lucas at Doylestown Chippewa

Mohawk at Arcadia

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest Ohio Sectional Tournament

Tuesday’s Results

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

Findlay 50, Ashland 42

Toledo Notre Dame 101, Toledo Waite 33

AT FOSTORIA

Toledo Whitmer 60, Mansfield Madison 37

Oregon Clay 43, Springfield 31

DIVISION III

AT WILLARD

Seneca East 36, Colonel Crawford 31

AT LEXINGTON

Riverdale 66, Huron 55

AT SPRINGFIELD

Delta 55, Elmwood 44

Woodmore 50, Gibsonburg 38

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

Eastwood 44, Genoa 30

AT LINCOLNVIEW

Tinora 53, Delphos Jefferson 36

Bluffton 55, Allen East 36

AT WAPAKONETA

St. Henry 65, Van Buren 36

DIVISION IV

AT DEFIANCE

Edgerton 49, North Central 34

Holgate 54, Edon 35

AT BRYAN

Ayersville 50, Montpelier 28

AT GENOA

New Riegel 40, Vanlue 24

Toledo Christian 33, Toledo Emmanuel Christian 24

AT FREMONT ROSS

Fremont St. Joseph 63, Hopewell-Loudon 48

AT HOPEWELL-LOUDON

Sandusky St. Mary’s 49, Plymouth 31

Tiffin Calvert 42, Mansfield Christian 41

AT SHELBY

Monroeville 39, Lucas 35

AT PAULDING

Continental 47, Fort Jennings 42, OT

McComb 40, Delphos St. John’s 36

AT BLUFFTON

Arlington 97, Cory-Rawson 20

AT ALLEN EAST

Upper Scioto Valley 75, Lima Perry 18

AT LIMA BATH

Hardin Northern 60, Ada 49

Around Ohio

Division I

Cin. Walnut Hills 51, Morrow Little Miami 35

Cols. Watterson 47, Cols. Northland 42

Grove City 61, Canal Winchester 45

Kings Mills Kings 51, Middletown 42

Lebanon 51, Trenton Edgewood 31

Logan 53, Hilliard Darby 46

Newark 100, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 9

Springboro 48, Troy 32

Sunbury Big Walnut 57, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Thomas Worthington 61, Lewis Center Olentangy 41

Ursuline Academy 74, Hamilton 37

W. Chester Lakota W. 49, Cin. Anderson 22

Westerville S. 43, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38

Zanesville 44, Mt. Vernon 31

Division II

Batavia 35, Cin. Taft 27

Goshen 52, Cin. Wyoming 40

Monroe 45, Germantown Valley View 42, OT

Tipp City Tippecanoe 77, Urbana 31

Trotwood-Madison 53, Spring. Shawnee 37

Wilmington 58, Day. Thurgood Marshall 42

Division III

Amanda-Clearcreek 55, Cols. School for Girls 22

Baltimore Liberty Union 87, Day. Northridge 37

Casstown Miami E. 41, Day. Christian 27

Cin. Madeira 60, Cin. Clark Montessori 42

Cin. Summit Country Day 66, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 29

Cols. Africentric 82, Columbus Torah Academy 17

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, W. Jefferson 47

Galion Northmor 54, Fredericktown 46

Hamilton Badin 70, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 21

Marion Elgin 51, Centerburg 40

Marion Pleasant 58, Medina Highland 31

Utica 41, Cols. Ready 35

Versailles 67, Day. Northridge 19

Division IV

Cin. Christian 46, Miami Valley Christian Academy 31

Fayetteville-Perry 69, Franklin Middletown Christian 63

Jackson Center 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley 22

Shekinah Christian 42, Delaware Christian 33

Troy Christian 39, Botkins 38

Wednesday’s Games

DIVISION I

AT TOLEDO START

(14) Sylvania Southview (4-19) vs. (4) Perrysburg (13-9), 6:15

(5) Anthony Wayne (17-5) vs. (10) Fremont Ross (12-10), 8

DIVISION II

AT LEIPSIC

(11) Lima Shawnee (6-15) vs. (12) Celina (1-21), 6:15

(6) St. Marys Memorial (13-9) vs. (7) Bryan (13-9), 8

AT SPENCERVILLE

(5) Defiance (14-8) vs. (10) Van Wert (6-16), 6:15

(9) Elida (7-15) vs. (8) Napoleon (9-13), 8

AT TOLEDO BOWSHER

(3) Toledo Rogers (12-8) vs. (10) Toledo Woodward (2-18), 7

AT GENOA

(5) Toledo Central Catholic (13-9) vs. (7) Toledo Scott (10-10), 6:15

(6) Bowling Green (10-12) vs. (8) Port Clinton (3-19), 8

AT BUCYRUS

(8) Lexington (9-13) vs. (11) Tiffin Columbian (6-16), 6:15

(6) Mansfield Senior (10-12) vs. (10) Sandusky (2-20), 8

AT MONROEVILLE

(9) Vermilion (10-12) vs. (7) Sandusky Perkins (12-9), 6:15

(12) Clear Fork (1-21) vs. (4) Norwalk (16-5), 8

DIVISION III

AT LEXINGTON

(2) Willard (10-12) vs. (12) Bucyrus (7-15), 6:15

(11) Wynford (4-18) vs. (10) Fostoria (7-15), 8

AT WILLARD

(3) Margaretta (11-10) vs. (13) Galion (4-18), 6:15

(6) Mohawk (11-11) vs. (9) Ashland Crestview (14-8), 8

AT SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW

(14) Northwood (5-17) vs. (1) Archbold (21-1), 6:15

(13) Ottawa Hills (5-17) vs. (12) Rossford (4-18), 8

AT WAPAKONETA

(6) Patrick Henry (14-8) vs. (10) Paulding (5-16), 6:15

(2) Fort Recovery (17-3) vs. (13) Parkway (4-18), 8

DIVISION IV

AT BRYAN

(10) Hilltop (5-17) vs. (6) Fairview (10-12), 6:15

(4) Hicksville (16-6) vs. (13) Fayette (0-22), 8

AT FREMONT ROSS

(9) St. Wendelin (8-13) vs. (10) Maumee Valley Country Day (6-16), 6:15

(13) Lakota (3-18) vs. (1) Old Fort (19-3), 8

AT SHELBY

(12) South Central (3-19) vs. (6) Mansfield St. Peter’s (11-11), 6:15

(3) New London (15-7) vs. (13) Crestline (4-18), 8

AT BLUFFTON

(5) Pandora-Gilboa (14-7) vs. (6) North Baltimore (14-7), 6:15

(3) Wayne Trace (19-3) vs. (7) Kalida (11-11), 8

AT ALLEN EAST

(7) Lincolnview (12-10) vs. (8) New Knoxville (9-13), 6:15

(13) Spencerville (7-15) vs. (3) Marion Local (12-10), 8

AT LIMA BATH

(6) RIdgemont (16-6) vs. (9) Lima Central Catholic (11-11), 6:15

(4) New Bremen (10-12) vs. (12) Waynesfield-Goshen (7-15), 8

Thursday’s Sectional Finals

DIVISION I

AT FOSTORIA

Toledo Start (20-1) vs. (11) Lima Senior (10-13), 6

(3) Toledo Whitmer-Mansfield Madison winner vs. Springfield-Oregon Clay winner, 8

DIVISION III

AT SPRINGFIELD

(8) Evergreen (13-10) vs. (2) Otsego (19-3), 6:15

(5) Delta (12-10) vs. (4) Woodmore-(9) Gibsonburg winner, 8

PREP HOCKEY

OHSAA District Tournament

Monday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Sylvania Northview 4, Anthony Wayne 2

Toledo St. Francis 16, Sylvania Southview 0

Tuesday’s District Quarterfinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

Findlay 5, Oregon Clay 0

Bowling Green 8, Toledo St. John’s 0

Friday’s District Semifinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(1) Toledo St. Francis vs. (4) Sylvania Northview, 7

Saturday’s District Semifinals

AT TAM-O-SHANTER

(2) Bowling Green vs. (3) Findlay, 7

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Spring Training Games

Wednesday’s Game

Grand Canyon University vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida Southern College vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Tampa vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Northeastern University vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh (ss) at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto (ss) at Dunedin, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Montreal 60 32 20 8 72 169 155

Ottawa 58 32 20 6 70 158 153

Toronto 59 28 20 11 67 186 177

Florida 58 28 20 10 66 149 162

Boston 59 30 23 6 66 159 156

Tampa Bay 59 27 24 8 62 164 167

Buffalo 60 26 24 10 62 147 168

Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 150 178

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 58 39 12 7 85 195 126

Pittsburgh 59 37 14 8 82 207 166

Columbus 58 37 16 5 79 187 143

N.Y. Rangers 59 38 19 2 78 198 155

N.Y. Islanders 59 28 21 10 66 177 175

Philadelphia 59 28 24 7 63 154 179

New Jersey 60 25 25 10 60 139 172

Carolina 56 24 24 8 56 142 165

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 59 39 14 6 84 198 138

Chicago 60 37 18 5 79 177 154

St. Louis 60 31 24 5 67 170 173

Nashville 59 28 22 9 65 169 165

Winnipeg 63 28 29 6 62 184 199

Dallas 60 23 27 10 56 165 193

Colorado 57 16 38 3 35 113 190

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

San Jose 60 35 18 7 77 166 144

Edmonton 60 32 20 8 72 172 156

Anaheim 61 31 20 10 72 156 154

Calgary 60 30 26 4 64 159 172

Los Angeles 58 28 26 4 60 143 145

Vancouver 60 26 28 6 58 142 172

Arizona 58 21 30 7 49 140 183

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Florida 2, St. Louis 1

Arizona 3, Anaheim 2

Tuesday’s Results

Ottawa 2, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 1

Montreal 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Edmonton 1

Toronto 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 1

Calgary 6, Nashville 5, OT

Chicago 5, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles at Colorado, late

Wednesday’s Games

Edmonton at Florida, 7:30

Washington at Philadelphia, 8

Boston at Anaheim, 10:30

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7:30

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7:30

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7:30

Colorado at Nashville, 8

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30

Friday’s Games

Edmonton at Washington, 7

Calgary at Florida, 7:30

Ottawa at Carolina, 7:30

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 37 20 .649 —

Toronto 33 24 .579 4

New York 23 34 .404 14

Philadelphia 21 35 .375 15½

Brooklyn 9 47 .161 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 34 21 .618 —

Atlanta 32 24 .571 2½

Miami 25 32 .439 10

Charlotte 24 32 .429 10½

Orlando 21 37 .362 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 39 16 .709 —

Indiana 29 28 .509 11

Chicago 28 29 .491 12

Detroit 27 30 .474 13

Milwaukee 25 30 .455 14

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

San Antonio 43 13 .768 —

Houston 40 18 .690 4

Memphis 34 24 .586 10

New Orleans 23 34 .404 20½

Dallas 22 34 .393 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 35 22 .614 —

Oklahoma City 32 25 .561 3

Denver 25 31 .446 9½

Portland 23 33 .411 11½

Minnesota 22 35 .386 13

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Golden State 47 9 .839 —

L.A. Clippers 35 21 .625 12

Sacramento 24 33 .421 23½

L.A. Lakers 19 39 .328 29

Phoenix 18 39 .316 29½

Thursday’s Results

Washington 111, Indiana 98

Chicago 104, Boston 103

Friday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Saturday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s GAMES

2017 NBA All-Star Game

Western Conference 192, Eastern Conference 182

Monday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Wednesday’s GAMES

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s GAMES

Portland at Orlando, 7

Charlotte at Detroit, 7:30

Houston at New Orleans, 8

New York at Cleveland, 8

Denver at Sacramento, 10:30

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30

Friday’S GAMES

Memphis at Indiana, 7

Washington at Philadelphia, 7

Boston at Toronto, 8

Dallas at Minnesota, 8

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8

Miami at Atlanta, 8

Phoenix at Chicago, 8

Utah at Milwaukee, 8

Brooklyn at Denver, 9

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday Men’s Scores

EAST

Caldwell 90, Concordia (N.Y.) 65

Kent St. 77, Buffalo 69

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Fairfield 62

Old Westbury 69, St. Joseph’s (LI) 61

Philadelphia 81, Wilmington (Del.) 61

Purdue 74, Penn St. 70, OT

Rhode Island 67, La Salle 56

St. Augustine’s 61, Lincoln (Pa.) 60

SOUTH

Auburn 98, LSU 75

Barton 85, Lees-McRae 83

Belmont 96, Trevecca Nazarene 45

Florida 81, South Carolina 66

Kentucky Christian 102, Berea 92

Limestone 62, Erskine 47

N. Kentucky 83, Wright St. 76

NC State 71, Georgia Tech 69

Richmond 84, Davidson 76

Virginia Tech 71, Clemson 70

MIDWEST

Ball St. 79, E. Michigan 72

Carthage 75, Wheaton (Ill.) 73

Dayton 83, George Mason 70

Detroit 91, Cleveland St. 83

Green Bay 87, UIC 79

Illinois 66, Northwestern 50

Marquette 93, St. John’s 71

N. Illinois 89, Cent. Michigan 66

Oakland 101, Youngstown St. 72

Ohio 79, Miami (Ohio) 62

Valparaiso 67, Milwaukee 61

W. Michigan 61, Toledo 56, OT

Wichita St. 109, Evansville 83

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 60, Oklahoma 54

Tuesday Women’s Scores

EAST

Caldwell 83, Concordia (NY) 68

Duquesne 83, St. Bonaventure 61

Goldey Beacom 89, Chestnut Hill 72

Rider 75, Monmouth (NJ) 63

Saint Joseph’s 57, George Mason 53

SOUTHWEST

South Florida 79, Houston 50

MIDWEST

Carthage 80, Carroll (Wis.) 62

Iowa St. 90, Kansas 75

Kansas St. 79, Oklahoma 71

SOUTH

Barton 71, Lees-McRae 60

Campbell 50, Presbyterian 42

Cumberlands 62, Berea 43

High Point 64, Charleston Southern 62

Liberty 71, Longwood 38

Limestone 75, Erskine 55

Radford 51, Gardner-Webb 42

Randolph-Macon 65, Hollins 44

UNC Asheville 71, Winthrop 55

VCU 54, Davidson 47

Winston-Salem 50, Elizabeth City St. 41

TOURNAMENTS

CIAA Tournament

First Round

Bowie St. 69, Fayetteville St. 50

Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Shaw 62

Virginia St. 70, St. Augustine’s 43

AUTO RACING

NASCAR

Daytona 500

Qualifying

1. (24) Chase Elliott, Chevy, 192.872 mph.

2. (88) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevy, 192.864 mph.

3. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 192.691 mph.

4. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 192.571 mph.

5. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 192.308 mph.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 192.213 mph.

7. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 192.189 mph.

8. (5) Kasey Kahne, Chevy, 192.090 mph.

9. (20) Matt Kenseth, Toyota, 192.016 mph.

10. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevy, 191.996 mph.

11. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 191.767 mph.

12. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevy, 191.453 mph.

13. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 192.004 mph.

14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevy, 191.898 mph.

15. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 191.877 mph.

16. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevy, 191.804 mph.

17. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.779 mph.

18. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.746 mph.

19. (6) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 191.718 mph.

20. (77) Erik Jones, Toyota, 191.693 mph.

21. (27) Paul Menard, Chevy, 191.534 mph.

22. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 191.420 mph.

23. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevy, 191.396 mph.

24. (10) Danica Patrick, Ford, 191.318 mph.

25. (43) Aric Almirola, Ford, 190.990 mph.

26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevy, 190.973 mph.

27. (34) Landon Cassill, Ford, 190.335 mph.

28. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevy, 190.283 mph.

29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 190.054 mph.

30. (95) Michael McDowell, Chevy, 189.721 mph.

31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevy, 189.422 mph.

32. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 189.402 mph.

33. (75) Brendan Gaughan, Chevy, 189.294 mph.

34. (72) Cole Whitt, Ford, 189.107 mph.

35. (15) Michael Waltrip, Toyota, 189.080 mph.

36. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevy, 188.561 mph.

37. (55) Reed Sorenson, Toyota, 187.332 mph.

38. (96) DJ Kennington, Toyota, 186.819 mph.

39. (23) Joey Gase, Toyota, 185.843 mph.

40. (83) Corey LaJoie, Toyota, 185.246 mph.

Failed to Qualify

41. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevy, 184.767 mph.

42. (51) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 184.102 mph.

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated INF/OF Christian Walker for assignment. Agreed to terms with OFs Craig Gentry and Michael Bourn on minor league contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Danny Muno and OF Matt Murton on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded LHP Richard Bleier to Baltimore for a player to be named or cash.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Ryan Raburn on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Franklin Gutierrez on a minor league contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Named Gabe Suarez manager.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Rob Wort.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed C Cody Coffman.

WICHITA WINGNUTS — Released LHP Anthony Capra.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released C Carlton Tanabe, LHP Eric Eadington and OFs Adam Heisler and Willie Cabrera.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Sold the contract of RHP Robert Stock to the Cincinnati Reds.

ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed LHP Jason Byers.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released RHP Matt Horan. Signed 1B Zach Mathieu.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Fired general manager Mitch Kupchak, executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and vice president of public relations John Black. Promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Traded F Candice Dupree and the 17th pick in the 2017 draft to Indiana, who sent F Lynetta Kizer and eighth pick in the 2017 draft to Connecticut. Connecticut sent F Camille Little and F Jillian Alleyne to Phoenix.

Comments

comments