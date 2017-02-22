Girls basketball: St. Joseph heats up in fourth quarter to beat Hopewell-Loudon

By ANDY WOLF

FREMONT — Fremont St. Joseph kicked its team speed into another gear in the fourth quarter to put away Hopewell-Loudon on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Streaks ramped up their press while relentlessly attacking the bucket to fuel a 15-4 run midway through the frame.

Adrienne Wehring scored eight points of her game-high 21 points in the spurt and Fremont St. Joseph won 63-48 in the Division IV sectional semifinal at Fremont Ross High School.

“We wanted to put a lot of defensive pressure on them so we pressed them full court,” Crimson Streaks coach Mallory Holliday said. “We told them in the half court you’ve got to be up all over them. We didn’t want them to get the ball into (Brooklyn) Arbogast.

“We wanted to put enough pressure on them where they couldn’t execute their offense the way they wanted to.”

Hopewell-loudon bows out at 14-9 overall, dropping its opener to the Streaks a second straight year.

Fremont St. Joseph (18-5) meets Cardinal Stritch in the district quarterfinals 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Fremont Ross.

Arbogast, a 5-foot-10 senior who averages a double-double, led the Chieftains with 14 points and 16 rebounds, nine offensive.

She had 12 rebounds by halftime but only six in the second half as the Streaks crashed the boards hard, taking several away from Arbogast.

“I know we were getting tired at the end of the first half,” Holliday said. “Arbogast is a beast on the boards and I thought they did a really good job on that.”

Hopewell-Loudon trailed the entire game but was never out of it, down only 40-33 entering the final frame.

Arbogast hit a free throw and Emily Pace knocked down two more to pull the Chieftains within 42-36 with 6:31 remaining.

On the ensuing inbounds play, Miranda Wammes sped right through the H-L press, over half court and straight to the hoop for a lay-in.

Ava Stepanic stole the ball right back for the Streaks and dished off to Callie Kelbley for an easy lay-in.

“We had to take some chances in the fourth quarter,” H-L coach Bob Gase said. “I wasn’t going to step back and say ‘let’s only get beat by seven’. I’d rather get beat by 20 trying to win. We battled all year long so I wasn’t going to throw the chips in.”

Wehring sank four straight free throws sandwiched around a score by H-L’s Jacque Burns.

After Hailey Coppus scored on a full-court outlet pass, Wammes got fouled on a drive, hit the first free throw and got a putback score as she missed the second.

Wehring tacked on two more scores on drives as FSJ completed its run in exactly 3 minutes.

Arbogast scored her 1,000th career point with 2:41 remaining and finished exactly on the milestone.

“I wish it was on a happier note,” Gase said. “She deserved it. She’s been a workhorse ever since she came up to varsity. She played when she was a freshman and she’s a great player.”

The Chieftains amassed 23 turnovers overall including nine in the first quarter.

Those combined with misses on their nine field goals buried them into a 11-2 hole.

They shot 29 percent (17 for 55) in all.

“You can’t turn the ball over (23) times and expect to beat a team like Fremont St. Joseph,” Hopewell-Loudon coach Bob Gase said. “They did a nice job taking certain stuff away from us that caused the turnovers.That was the key of the game.”

Burns totaled 12 points and six rebounds while Coppus had 10 points.

Kelbley chipped in 13 points and three steals and Wammes had 11 points.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (14-9)

Feindel 2-0–4, Burns 4-4–12, Pace 0-2–2, Coppus 3-3–10, Siebenaller 1-0–2, Levengood 1-0–2, Arbogast 5-4–14, Jameson 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-55 13-20–48

FREMONT ST. JOSEPH (18-5)

Stepanic 3-0–6, Wehring 7-7–21, Casperson 2-1–6, Kelbley 4-5–13, Reiter 2-0–4, Wammes 4-3–11, Michael 1-0–2. TOTALS: 23-51 16-28–63.

Hopewell-Loudon 10 9 14 15 — 48

Fremont St. Joseph 15 11 14 23 — 63

3-POINT GOALS: Hopewell-Loudon: 1-6 (Coppus); Fremont St. Joseph 1-5 (Casperson).

REBOUNDING: Hopewell-Loudon 37 (Arbogast 16); Fremont St. Joseph 25 (Wehring 7).

TURNOVERS: Hopewell-Loudon 23, Fremont St. Joseph 17.

