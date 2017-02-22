MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Basketball roundup: New Riegel racks up a tourney win

Posted On Wed. Feb 22nd, 2017
GENOA — Vanlue shot a cold 23 percent from the field, didn’t score more than five points in three quarters and New Riegel used the one-two punch of Brianna Gillig and Shelby Mathias to knock off the Wildcats 40-24 Tuesday night in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Genoa.
The victory sends New Riegel (12-10) into Saturday’s 1 p.m. sectional final against Carey (16-5). Vanlue concludes its season at 7-15.
Vanlue hit just 8 of 35 field goal attempts and fell behind 26-5 by halftime.
The Wildcats got a 15-point, six-rebound effort from Emma Biller. Amanda Clymer led Vanlue’s board play with nine rebounds and Maliah Snook seven.
Gillig’s 17 points led New Riegel with Mathias draining four 3-pointer en route to a 16-point output. Lindsey Bouillon had seven rebounds.

vanlue (7-15)
Biller 5-3–15, Clymer 2-2–6, Snook 1-1–3. TOTALS: 8-35 6-16″”24.
new riegel (12-10)
Bri. Gillig 6-4–17, Mathias 4-4–16, Theis 2-0–4, Kirian 1-1″”3. TOTALS: 13-42 9-11″”50.
Vanlue 2 3 14 5 — 24
New Riegel 13 13 7 7 — 40
3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 2-8 (Biller 2); New Riegel 5-14 (Mathias 4, Bri. Gillig).
rebounds: Vanlue 27 (Clymer 9, Snook 7); New Riegel 33 (Bouillon 7, Bri. Gillig 6).
turnovers: Vanlue 16, New Riegel 13.
ST. HENRY 65
VAN BUREN 36
WAPAKONETA — Three St. Henry players combined for 44 points and the Redskins easily beat Van Buren 65-36 on Tuesday in a girls Division III sectional semifinal at Wapakoneta.
Danielle Lange and Nikki Keller scored 16 points each and Allison Siefrig added 12 points for the Redskins (10-13), who will meet Liberty-Benton at 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Wapakoneta.
Lydia Reineke’s 11 points led Van Buren (3-19).

ST. HENRY (10-13)
Stamman 3-0–7, Rose 2-0–4, Lange 5-4–16, Vaughn 2-1–5, Ontrop 2-0–5, Siefrig 5-2–12, keller 8-0–16. TOTALS: 27 7-8 — 65.
VAN BUREN (3-19)
Rampe 2-1–5, Horne 3-0–8, Dewalt 1-0–2, Parker 1-3–5, Reineke 5-1–11, Leeper 2-1–5. TOTALS: 14 6-13 — 36.
St. Henry 17 20 13 15 — 65
Van Buren 5 10 13 8 — 36
3-Point GOALS: St. Henry 4 (Lange 2, Stamman & Ontrop); Van Buren 2 (Horne 2).
DELTA 55
ELMWOOD 44
SPRINGFIELD — Maddie Mattimore hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Delta beat Elmwood 55-44 on Tuesday in girls Division III sectional semifinal play at Springfield High School.
Zoe Shank led Elmwood (10-13) with 20 pooints.
Abby Freeman added 15 points for Delta (12-10), which will play the Woodmore-Gibsonburg winner in the sectional final at 8 p.m. Thursday at Springfield.

delta (12-10)
Freeman 5-4–15, Clifton 1-3–5, Callahan 3-1–7, Miller 1-0–2, Mattimore 8-5–26. TOTALS: 18-35–55.
elmwood (10-13)
Kynard 3-1–7, Arnold 2-1–6, Hannah 1-1–4, Hillard 3-1–7, Shank 8-4–20. TOTALS: 17-7–44.
Delta 14 10 17 14 — 55
Elmwood 10 9 13 12 — 44
3-Point GOALS: Delta 6 (Mattimore 5, Freeman); Elmwood 2 (Arnold & Hannah).
Boys basketball
NORTH BALTIMORE 61
NEW RIEGEL 57
NEW RIEGEL — North Baltimore managed to lead at each of the quarter breaks Tuesday night, got a double-double from Levi Gazarek and held off New Riegel 61-57 in a nonconference game.
The Tigers (11-10) held a 17-16 first-quarter lead, were up 29-27 at halftime and posted a 46-40 bulge after three quarters.
Gazarek scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds with Julian Hagemyer and Adam Flores adding 12 points each.
Shane Halcomb’s 19 points, five rebounds and six steals led New Riegel (13-8). Mitchell Kramer had 11 points and four assists.

north baltimore (11-10)
Gazarek 6-6–19, Hagemyer 4-1″”12, Flores 3-4–12, Rader 1-0–2, Brian 4-0_8, Naugle 3-2–8. TOTALS: 21-42 13-21–61.
new riegel (13-8)
Arbogast 2-0–5, Noftz 0-2–2, Hughes 3-0–7, Halcomb 9-1–19, Lescallett 2-0–5, Kramer 4-2–11, Dryfuse 3-2–8. TOTALS: 23-47 7-10–57.
North Baltimore 17 12 17 15 — 61
New Riegel 16 11 13 17 — 57
3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 6-15 (Hagemyer 3, Flores 2, Gazarek); New Riegel 4-20 (Arbogast, Hughes, Lescallett, Kramer).
rebounds: North Baltimore 26 (Gazarek 12); New Riegel 24 (Halcomb 5).
turnovers: North Baltimore 15, New Riegel 17.
junior varsity: New Riegel, 42-9.
ST. WENDELIN 57
WAYNESFIELD-GOSHEN 54
WAYNESFIELD — St. Wendelin outscored Waynesfield-Goshen 7-4 in the fourth quarter to snap to knock off the Tigers 57-54 in a nonconference game.
The Mohawks improved to 6-15 with the win while the Tigers slipped to 2-19.
No other information on the game was reported.

