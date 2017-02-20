Locally: Fostoria’s Yates advances to district bowling

Posted On Mon. Feb 20th, 2017
PORT CLINTON — Fostoria’s Trey Yates kept his bowling season alive as he was the top district qualifier at Saturday’s Division II sectional boys bowling tournament at Port Clinton’s Star Lanes.
The top four teams and top four individual bowlers not on a qualifying team earned a trip to this week’s Division II Northwest District tournament at Rossford’s Interstate Lanes.
Woodmore won the boys sectional crown by rolling a 4,427 series. Vermilion (3,950), Willard (3, 895) and Lexington (3,881) were the other district qualifiers.
Yates rolled a 158-248-207–613 series to help Fostoria finish ninth with a 3,638 score. Lakota was 13th (2,904).
Lexington’s Kyle Romoser was the individual champion with a 211-295-219–725 series.
In the Division II girls sectional on Friday, Lakota’s Makenna Linkey missed out on a district berth by one spot, finishing fifth among individual qualifiers and 15th overall with a 175-167-144–486 series.
Willard won the tournament with a 3,499 score. Vermilion (3,412), Huron (3,308) and Port Clinton (3,271) also advanced. Lakora was 13th (2,904) and Fostoria didn’t have enough bowlers to post a team score.

BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1, Woodmore 4247. 2, Vermilion 3,950. 3, Willard 3,895. 4, Lexington 3,881. 5, Port Clinton 3,814. 6, Edison 3,683. 7, Clyde 3,654. 8, Huron 3,650. 9, Fostoria 3,638. 10, Galion 3,301. 11, Crestline 3,230. 12, Fremont St. Joseph 3,166. 13, Lakota 2,904. 14, Shelby 2,606.
AREA INDIVIDUALS
7, Trey Yates (Fos) 158-248-207–613. 14, Chad Spangler (Fos) 245-191-150–586. 36, Dalton Cook (Fos) 183-146-174–503. 45, Tyler Hushour (Lak) 120-222-132–474. 48, Nico Costello (Fos) 176-162-131–469. 49, Tony Lear (Fos) 186-148-134–468. 51, Adam Rutledge (Lak) 123-194-139–456. 54 Caleb Chalfin (Lak) 139-147-148– 434. 60, Jonathan Mason (Lak) 120-151-11–382. 64, Travis Enright (Lak) 99-129-115–343.
GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1, Willard 3,499. 2, Vermilion 3,412. 3, Huron 3,308. 4, Port Clinton 3,271. 5, Edison 3,119. 6, Shelby 3,072. 7, Lakota 2,849. 8, Crestline 2,838. 9, Galion 2,758. 10, Clyde 2,757. 11, Woodmore 2,649. 12, Fostoria NTS.
AREA INDIVIDUALS
14, Makenna Linkey (Lak) 175-167-144–486. 15, Katelynn Connin (Fos) 141-153–186–480. 20, Gabby Bishop (Lak) 151-136-167–454. 27, Veronica Sander (Fos) 139-188-104–431. 37, Taylor Uhlman (Lak) 115-144-135–394. 44. Raimi Bernal (Fos) 106-138-112–356. 46, Gabrielle Dauterman (Lak) 115-103-133–351. 50, Paige Curlis (Lak) 142-145–287. 61, Cheyanne Heath (Lak) 94.

Lakota 7th in SBC
KANSAS — A pair of Lakota wrestlers posted third-place finishes as the Raiders hosted Saturday’s Sandusky Bay Conference wrestling tournament.
Freshman Trevor Franks was third at 152 pounds and Dakota Klotz was third at 285 to lead the Raiders. Teammate Brenden Biddle was fourth at 138 pounds.
Edison got the best of Oak Harbor 239½-226½ to win the team championship. Lakota was seventh (55) and St. Wendelin (0) last in the 13-team field.

TEAM STANDINGS
1, Edison 239½. 2, Oak Harbor 226½. 3, Sandusky Perkins 195. 4, Sandusky St. Mary’s 106½. 5, Clyde 102½. 6, Vermilion 76. 7, Lakota 55. 8, Fremont St. Joseph 49½. 9, Tiffin Calvert 49. 10, Huron 49. 11, Port Clinton 38. 12, Margaretta 26. 13, St. Wendelin 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106 — Adams (E) pinned D’Egidio (V) 1:47
113 — Burns (E) maj. dec. Dewitt (OH) 18-5
120 — Dickman (OH) dec. Mina-Vazquez (E) 5-0
126 — Hrynciw (OH) pinned Shaffer (H) :50
132 — Scherf (OH) dec. Wolfe (E) 1-0
138 — Barnett (E) pinned Maslyk (SP) 2:55
145 — Mansor (OH) dec. Neuberger (E) 4-2
152 — Huston (OH) maj. Near (SSM) 14-6
160 — Kwiat (TC) dec. Salmon (SP) 4-0
170 — Amison (SP) tech. fall Mapes (OH) 20-5
182 — Thompson (OH) dec. Kasper (E) 3-0
195 — Stoll (E) pinned Kelley (C) 3:22
220 — Thorp (OH) pinned Price (FSJ) 1:30
285 — Lorcher (SP) pinned Huber (M) 1:10
CONSOLATION FINALS
106 — Honeycutt (PC) pinned Blevins (SSM) 2:29
113 — Roth (SSM) dec. Holt (SP) 9-2
120 — Schoen (SP) pinned Norman (C) :19
126 — Rosin (SSM) dec. Werner (E) 8-2
132 — Crabtree (SP) dec. Vasquez (FSJ) 7-4
138 — See (V) pinned Biddle (Lak) 3:57
145 — Larson (H) dec. Coleman (C) 6-5
152 — Franks (L) dec. Mancuso (E) 4-3
160 — Montgomery (C) dec. Burns (E) 1-0
170 — Neer (E) dec. Weilnau (SSM) 6-4
182 — Smith (PC) pinned McNulty 3:41
195 — Sage (OH) dec. Hiss (SP) 5-1
220 — Kuhn (SSM) dec. deMarco (PC) 5-1
285 — Klotz (Lak) dec. Maury (TC) 8-2

