Girls basketball: Troike paces Mohawks past Knights

VAN BUREN — St. Wendelin’s Peighton Troike notched a double-double with game highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Mohawks used an 18-17 fourth quarter advantage to edge Van Buren 42-41 in a nonleague girls basketball game Saturday.

St. Wendelin (9-13) hit 14 of 23 free throws, while Van Buren (3-19) was 12 of 23. Hailee Burns added five points and five steals for the Mohawks.

Mady Parker’s 19 points and six rebounds led Van Buren. Brylie Rampe had five steals.

ST. WENDELIN (9-13)

Troike 9-3–21, Reineck 2-1–6, Hai. Burns 0-5–5, Prince 1-2–4, J. Johnson 0-3–3, S. Johnson 1-0–3. TOTALS: 13-45 14-23 — 42.

VAN BUREN (3-19)

Parker 6-7–19, Horne 3-0–9, Reineke 1-4–6, Rampe 2-0–4, Nessler 1-1–3. TOTALS: 13-33 12-23 — 41.

St. Wendelin 5 10 9 18 — 42

Van Buren 7 7 10 17 — 41

3-Point GOALS: St. Wendelin 2-21 (Reineck & S. Johnson); Van Buren 3-6 (Horne 3).

rebounds: St. Wendelin 22 (Troike 10); Van Buren 20 (Parker 6).

turnovers: St. Wendelin 12, Van Buren 13.

junior varsity: Van Buren, 41-21.

NORTH BALTIMORE 50

NEW RIEGEL 39

NEW RIEGEL — Alivia Light led North Baltimore with 15 points, four assists and four steals as the Tigers overcame a slow start to knock off New Riegel 50-39 in nonleague girls basketball action Saturday.

Kiah Powell added nine points and six rebounds for the Tigers (15-7), who trailed 8-5 after the first quarter.

Brianna Gillig’s game-high 24 points led New Riegel (11-11). Shelby Mathias added eight points and six boards.

NORTH BALTIMORE (15-7)

A. Light 6-0–15, Powell 3-3–9, Boyer 0-6–6, Hiser 2-2–6, Weinandy 2-0–5, Cook 1-2–4, M. Light 1-1–4, McNett 0-1–1. TOTALS: 15-38 15-21 — 50.

NEW RIEGEl (11-11)

Gillig 9-5–24, Mathias 1-5–8, Bouillon 1-1–3, Theis 1-0–2, Hoepf 1-0–2. TOTALS: 13-42 11-16 — 39.

North Baltimore 5 14 12 19 — 50

New Riegel 8 6 8 17 — 39

3-Point GOALS: North Baltimore 5-10 (A. Light 3, Weinandy & M. Light); New Riegel 2-14 (Gillig & Mathias).

rebounds: North Baltimore 29 (Powell & Boyer 6); New Riegel 27 (Mathias 6).

turnovers: North Baltimore 18, New Riegel 19.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 25-18.

WOODMORE 57

LAKOTA 27

ELMORE — Lakota kept it close for one quarter before Woodmore blitzed the Raiders 36-11 in the middle two quarters to take control for a 57-27 nonconference win.

With the win, Woodmore finished the regular season with a 14-8 record while Lakota fell to 3-19.

Lily Rothert led a pair of Woodmore players in double figures with 16 points. Camryn Bench added 10 for the Wildcatts

Brooke Shank netted seven points and Alexis Kirkpatrick and Alexis Gabel both added six points.

