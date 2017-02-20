Girls Basketball: L-B’s Hiegel, Irwin net top BVC honors

Blanchard Valley Conference champion Liberty-Benton swept the top honors as the conference released its all-league girls basketball selections for the 2016-17 season.

It was a big year for girls basketball teams in the Blanchard Valley Conference as seven of the school’s 12 teams won at least 14 games during the 22-game regular season.

After racking up a 19-3 regular-season record that included a perfect 11-0 mark in the BVC, Liberty-Benton’s Nate Irwin was named the BVC Coach of the Year while senior Jensen Hiegel was selected as the BVC Player of the Year in voting by the league’s coaches.

Hiegel was joined on the all-BVC first team by fellow seniors Whitney Dodds and Sierra Nichols of Arlington, Riverdale’s Sydney Holderman, McComb’s Jenna Herr and North Baltimore’s Kiah Powell.

Dodds, Nichols and Holderman are repeat first-team selections.

Hiegel, who scored her 1,000th career point in Saturday’s game against Ottoville, did a little bit of everything for the Eagles this season. She averaged 16.0 points per game and was among the league’s leaders in rebounds (5.7 per game) and led the BVC in assists (5.7).

Holderman, meanwhile, led the BVC in scoring for the second straight season as she netted 21.4 points per game. She also dished out 2.6 assists per game for the Falcons (11-11).

Dodds and Nichols led Arlington to a 19-3 regular season record and second place finish in the conference.

Dodds scored 13.8 points and added 4.5 assists and 3.7 steals per contest while Nichols chipped in a team-best 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game with 1.5 blocked shots per contest.

Powell helped North Baltimore finish with a 15-7 mark. She collected 8.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers and tossed in 14.7 points per game. She also averaged 2.8 blocks and 2.0 steals per game and will play collegiately at NCAA Division II Malone next season.

McComb’s Jenna Herr capped her basketball career at McComb with a first-team award after scoring 16.9 points and grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game. She was also among the BVC leaders in assists (2.5), blocked shots (2.2) and steals (3.0).

There was plenty of talent on the all-BVC second team as McComb senior Nora Hemminger (17.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Hopewell-Loudon senior Brooklyn Arbogast (12.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg), Riverdale senior Janessa Taylor 12.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and Pandora-Gilboa senior Brittany Hovest (11.5 ppg. 6.0 rpg) made the list along with Leipsic junior Kierra Meyer (13.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Arcadia sophomore Kennedy Pratt (16.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg).

All-BVC third teamers included Arlington senior Jayme Webb, Arcadia senior Mariah Monday, Pandora-Gilboa senior Alexa Maag, Leipsic junior Heather Lammers, North Baltimore sophomore Alivia Light and Liberty-Benton sophomore Savanah Richards.

All-BVC Girls Basketball

FIRST TEAM

Jensen Hiegel, sr., Liberty-Benton; Sydney Holderman, sr., Riverdale; Sierra Nichols, sr., Arlington; Whitney Dodds, sr., Arlington; Kiah Powell, sr., North Baltimore; Jenna Herr, sr., McComb.

COACH OF THE YEAR — Nate Irwin, Liberty-Benton.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR — Jensen Hiegel, Liberty-Benton.

SECOND TEAM

Kierra Meyer, jr., Leipsic; Kennedy Pratt, soph., Arcadia; Nora Hemminger, sr., McComb; Brooklyn Arbogast, sr., Hopewell-Loudon; Janessa Taylor, sr., Riiverdale; Brittany Hovest, sr., Pandora-Gilboa.

THIRD TEAM

Alivia Light, soph., North Baltimore; Jayme Webb, sr., Arlington; Savanah Richards, soph., Liberty-Benton; Heather Lammers, jr., Leipsic; Mariah Monday, sr., Arcadia; Alexa Maag, sr., Pandora-Gilboa.

HONORABLE MENTION

ARLINGTON — Morgan Smith, soph.; Alex Russell, sr. ARCADIA — Danielle Burnett, soph.; Samantha Watkins, soph. CORY-RAWSON — Brittney Roth, sr.; Sarah Curth, jr. HOPEWELL-LOUDON — Jacquelyn Burns, jr.; Alexis Feindel, sr. LEIPSIC — Brooke Gerdeman, sr.; Peyton Henry, soph. LIBERTY-BENTON — Caitlin Elseser, fr.; Sydney Lasiter, sr. McCOMB — Hannah Schroeder, fr.; Alyssa Herr, soph. NORTH BALITMORE — Bailey Boyer, sr.; Katelyn Weinandy, jr. PANDORA-GILBOA — Kristen MNullins, sr.; Toria Hovest, sr. RIVERDALE — Lexie Wright, jr.; Reygan Frey, jr. VAN BUREN — Mady Parker, fr.; Brylie Rampe, sr. VAN BUREN — Amanda Clymer, jr.; Emma Biller, fr.

Comments

comments