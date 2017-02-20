Boys basketball: Late basket lifts Blue Jackets past Cheiftains

BASCOM — Brian Hughes scored the game-winning bucket with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift New Riegel past Hopewell-Loudon 47-46 Saturday in boys basketball as the Blue Jackets hoisted the Battle of Bullfrog Road trophy for the third straight year.

Hughes finished with six points as Mitchell Kramer and Brandon Arbogast led the Blue Jackets (13-7) with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Jordyn Jury backed the Chieftains (13-8) with game highs of 16 points and six assists. Gauge Sadler had 13 points and Trent Ardner scored 11.

NEW RIEGEL (13-7)

Arbogast 5-2–12, Hughes 3-0–6, Lescallet 2-2–7, Kramer 5-1–13, Dryfuse 4-1–9. TOTALS: 19-44 5-10–47.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (13-8)

Ardner 4-3–11, Sadler 5-0–13, Jury 7-1–16, Bolte 3-0–6. TOTALS: 19-49 3-7–46.

New Riegel 10 14 10 13 — 47

Hopewell-Loudon 10 10 10 16 — 46

3-Point GOALS: New Riegel 4-15 (Kramer 2, Lescallet & Arbogast); Hopewell-Loudon 5-23 (Sadler 3, Jury 2).

rebounds: New Riegel 33 (Halcomb 6); Hopewell-Loudon 26 (Bolte 17).

turnovers: New Riegel 10, Hopewell-Loudon 5.

junior varsity: New Riegel, 32-21.

VANLUE 60

RIDGEMONT 55

MOUNT VICTORY — Caleb Bonham and Troy Ward each posted a double-double as Vanlue got by Ridgemont 60-55 Saturday in nonleague boys basketball action.

Bonham amassed 17 points and 13 rebounds while Ward put in 20 points with five 3-pointers and 10 rebounds to help the Wildcats improve to 3-16 overall.

Trevor Stover scored a game-high 22 points to pace the Golden Gophers (5-16).

VANLUE (3-16)

Price 3-0–6, Bonham 8-1–17, Sunderhaus 1-0–3, Ward 6-3–20, Kloepfer 5-1–14. TOTALS: 23-50 5-16–60.

RIDGEMONT (5-16)

Jenkins 2-0–4, Martino 2-0–5, Salinas 3-0–7, Stover 7-5–22, Sparks 3-0–8, James 2-0–5, McKinley 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21-54 5-8–55.

Vanlue 9 14 21 16 — 60

Ridgemont 12 14 12 17 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 9-20 (Ward 5, Kloepfer 3, Sunderhaus); Ridgemont 8-21 (Stover 3, Sparks 2, Martino, Salinas & James).

rebounds: Vanlue 38 (Bonham 13, Ward 10); Ridgemont 24.

turnovers: Vanlue 12, Ridgemont 8.

junior varsity: Ridgemont, 56-23.

VAN BUREN 54

KALIDA 49

KALIDA — Van Buren’s Braxton Fasone and Ryan Turner combined for 41 points as the Black Knights used a 23-11 fourth quarter advantage to edge Kalida 54-49 in Saturday’s nonconference boys basketball game.

Fasone led all scorers with 23 points, including 17 free throws, while Turner popped in 19 on 7 of 11 shooting from the field with a team-high three steals.

Van Buren improved to 18-2 with the win.

Collin Nartker and Grant Laudick led the Wildcats’ offense with 17 points apiece, while Trent Siebeneck chipped in 11 as Kalida fell to 9-12 overall.

VAN BUREN (18-2)

Fasone 3-17 — 23, Turner 7-4–19, Steveson 1-2–4, Adolph 0-4–4, Iliff 0-2–2, Saltzman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 12-28 29-36 — 54.

KALIDA (9-12)

Nartker 6-5–17, Laudick 7-3–17, Siebeneck 4-0–11, Knueve 2-0–4. TOTALS: 19-35 8-13 — 49.

Van Buren 12 3 16 23 — 54

Kalida 13 10 15 11 — 49

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 1-9 (Turner1); Kalida 3-10 (Siebeneck 3).

rebounds: Van Buren 13 (Steveson 4); Kalida 20 (Nartker 6).

turnovers: Van Buren 2, Kalida 10.

junior varsity: Kalida, 35-25.

GENOA 58

OLD FORT 42

GENOA — Old Fort fell behind to Genoa early and was unable to recover as Genoa handled the Stockaders 58-42 in a nonconference boys game Saturday.

Old Fort trailed 24-17 at halftime before dropping the third quarter 17-5 as its season record fell to 18-3. The Comets improved to 18-3 with the win.

Jacob Webb was the lone double-figure scorer for the Stockaders with 17 points, while Eric Bell grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds.

Jake Plantz led all scorers with 19 points for Genoa and Sam Sutter chipped in 13.

old fort (18-3)

Webb 7-2–17, Cleveland 3-0–7, Baker 3-0–6, Hammond 2-0–4, Kohlenberg 1-0–3, Bell 1-1–3, Wagner 0-2–2. TOTALS: 17-61 5-14–42.

genoa (18-3)

Plantz 9-0–19, Sutter 5-2–13, M. Bradfield 3-3–10, Bench 2-3–7, Edwards 3-0–6, A. Bradfield 1-0–3. TOTALS: 23-49 8-13–58.

Old Fort 8 9 5 20 — 42

Genoa 11 13 17 17 — 58

3-Point GOALS: Old Fort 3-22 (Cleveland, Kohlenberg & Webb); Genoa 4-13 (Plantz, Sutter, M. Bradfield & A. Bradfield).

rebounds: Old Fort 32 (Bell 11); Genoa 28.

turnovers: Old Fort 11, Genoa 11.

junior varsity: Genoa, 52-40.

