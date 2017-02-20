Boys basketball: Johnson’s FTs win it for Redmen

By SCOTT COTTOS

Staff writer

Dae’Mier Johnson improved his free-thow shooting quite a bit between his junior and senior seasons.

And on Saturday night, it paid of dramatically as Johnson dropped in a pair from the line with three seconds remaining to lift Fostoria High School to a 55-53 nonconference, senior night victory over Seneca East in boys basketball.

Jayden Stanton scored 14 points for the Redmen, who held off a 27-point rampage by the Tigers’ Johnny Diehm to halt a three-game losing streak and up their record to 5-15.

“To see us execute at the finish here and pull out a win is really, really big for our guys for some confidence moving forward toward the tournament,” FHS coach J.T. Bates said. “This is a game we needed really bad. You know, senior night, last home game … we wanted to get this one.”

The Redmen got the victory after watching an early 17-4 lead vaporize into a 53-53 tie with 26.9 seconds remaining. But unlike in other instances this season, the end result was in their favor.

“We needed one. We got it,” Bates said.

The tie at 53 came when Diehm made the first of two free throws. The 6-foot senior, who recently went past the 1,000-point mark for his career, missed the second from the line, Johnson rebounded and Bates called time out with 12.4 seconds to go.

After the inbounds, Jordyn Bunley dribbled out of the left corner and got the ball to Johnson at the top of the key, from which he drove against Diehm and drew the foul.

“Tonight I was telling myself it’s senior night and I really want this,” Johnson said. “I visualized the ball going in the basket and it went in.”

Seneca East (9-12) hustled the ball up the floor, and Diehm’s running shot from a step inside center court hit rim and glass before bounding away.

“Diehm was unbelievable,” Bates said. “From where I was sitting, (the last shot) looked like it was going to go in.”

It was one of only a few misses in the second half for Diehm, who piled up 23 of his points in the last two quarters.

“We challenged Johnny to do that,” Tigers coach Todd Aichholz said.

Ultimately, though, Seneca East didn’t make it all the way back after missing a number of first-half shots from close range.

“We became the aggressors after a while,” said Aichholz, whose team trailed 29-18 at halftime. “In the first half, I thought we let them become the aggressor. In the second half, we started taking the aggressive role and started attacking the rim a little more. But kudos to them. Those kids play hard. They knocked down some big shots tonight.”

Aneas Cousin followed Stanton with 11 points for Fostoria, while Johnson ended up with nine points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals. Armand Cousin handed out three assists.

Alex Forehand scored 10 points for the Tigers, who made just 17 of 50 from the field (34 percent) to 44.4 percent (20 of 45) for the Redmen.

SENECA EAST (9-12)

Diehm 9 8-9 — 27, Forehand 3-2–10, Chapman 1-2–5, Ferres 1-2″”4, Vogt 1-0–2, Turek 2-1–5. TOTALS: 17-50 15-17 — 53.

FOSTORIA (5-15)

Bunley 1-1–3, Stanton 5-4–14, Milum 1-0–2, Johnson 3-2–7, Phillips 0-2–2, Turner 1-0–3, Garcia 1-0–3, An. Cousin 5-1–11, Ar. Cousin 3-0–8. TOTALS: 20-45 10-13 — 55.

Seneca East 4 14 14 21 — 53

Fostoria 15 14 11 15 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Seneca East 4-12 (Forehand 2, Diehm & Chapman); Fostoria 5-13 (Ar. Cousin 2; Turner, Garcia & Johnson).

rebounds: Seneca East 30; Fostoria 22 (Johnson 7).

turnovers: Seneca East 11, Fostoria 9.

junior varsity: Seneca East, 53-45.

